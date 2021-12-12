EU Steps Up Support For Belarusian Civil Society

The European Union is increasing its support for Belarusian civil society by 30 million euros ($34 million), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
"We are stepping up our support with an additional 30 million euros for young people, independent media, small and medium-sized enterprises in exile, and cultural actors," von der Leyen announced on Twitter on December 12 after meeting with exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
The EU last year already announced a similar 53-million-euro support package for Belarusian civil society, independent media, business advisory services, and support for public health initiatives.
The bloc has also pledged 3 billion euros in economic support for a future democratic Belarus.
Belarus's opposition has been exiled or imprisoned following a crackdown by strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime after disputed elections last year.
Tsikhanouskaya, who the West and opposition say won the election, has been in exile in neighboring Lithuania.
The European Union is increasing its support for Belarusian civil society by 30 million euros ($34 million), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Editors' Picks