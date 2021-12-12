EU Steps Up Support For Belarusian Civil Society

The European Union is increasing its support for Belarusian civil society by 30 million euros ($34 million), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.



"We are stepping up our support with an additional 30 million euros for young people, independent media, small and medium-sized enterprises in exile, and cultural actors," von der Leyen announced on Twitter on December 12 after meeting with exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.



The EU last year already announced a similar 53-million-euro support package for Belarusian civil society, independent media, business advisory services, and support for public health initiatives.



The bloc has also pledged 3 billion euros in economic support for a future democratic Belarus.



Belarus's opposition has been exiled or imprisoned following a crackdown by strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime after disputed elections last year.



Tsikhanouskaya, who the West and opposition say won the election, has been in exile in neighboring Lithuania.