EU Reaffirms Support For Reopening Lachin Corridor To Nagorno-Karabakh
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has reaffirmed in a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Miyrzoyan the bloc's support for the reopening of the Lachin Corridor, the only link between Armenia and the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been blocked for months by Azerbaijan. "Important call w/ Armenia FM Ararat Mirzoyan on humanitarian situation affecting Karabakh Armenians. Reiterated EU support to reopen Lachin Corridor without delay to enable humanitarian aid delivery," Borrell wrote on Twitter. Azerbaijan last month completely suspended traffic through a checkpoint on the corridor. A convoy of Armenian trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Karabakh has been blocked at the checkpoint for days. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Number Of Politically Motivated Executions Rising In Iran, Rights Group Says
The number of politically motivated executions in Iran has seen a steep rise recently amid an intensification of retribution and intimidation against those perceived as critics of the regime, a U.S.-based rights group said on August 2. Over the past 10 months, at least 17 mostly young men have been executed by hanging, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said in a statement. "The increase has occurred in the wake of the protests that erupted across Iran after the September 2022 death in state custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Jina Amini," the CHRI said.
Criminal Case Opened Against Leader Of Libertarian Party Of Russia
Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against Mikhail Svetov, the leader of the Libertarian Party of Russia, for allegedly rehabilitating Nazism. The case was reportedly initiated after the Telegram channel of Svetov's party posted a song about controversial Ukrainian mid-20th-century nationalist Stepan Bandera. Svetov, who is not in Russia currently, was included in November in Russia's "foreign agents" register. In June, Moscow's Savelovsky Court fined him 40,000 rubles ($430) for not being labeled a "foreign agent" in one of his YouTube videos. In 2019, Svetov was sentenced to 30 days in jail after being found guilty of violating laws on holding public events. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Several Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Cathedral, Trolleybus; Kyiv Attacked With Drones
Several people were wounded, one of them seriously, in the Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, local authorities said on August 3, shortly after Russia launched a fresh wave of drone attacks on Kyiv for the second day in a row.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russian troops shelled Kherson's St. Catherine Cathedral and the surrounding area twice during the morning hours, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a spokesman of the regional military administration told RFE/RL.
In the first incident, a passing trolleybus was hit and three people were wounded. An elderly man is in critical condition, Tolokonnikov said.
Four members of rescue teams that rushed to put out a fire at the cathedral following the first attack were wounded in a second shelling of the site, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Kherson, which was liberated by Ukrainian troops in November, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian shelling from the left bank of the Dnieper River.
A Russian missile attack on August 1 hit a hospital in Kherson, killing a doctor and injuring several medical workers.
The drone attack on Kyiv was repelled without causing damage or casualties according to preliminary information, the region's governor said early on August 3.
"Again, like yesterday, the wave of attacks was massive. Eight consecutive attacks of [Iranian-made] Shahed drones on Kyiv," regional Governor Serhiy Popko said on Telegram.
"Almost a dozen [drones] were detected and destroyed by the air defense on the approach to Kyiv," Popko said, adding that "according to our current information, there were no victims or destruction in the capital."
Kyiv was under an air-raid alert for three hours, until 4 a.m., Popko said, adding that this was the 820th air-raid alert for the capital since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
On August 2, more than 10 drones were shot down over Kyiv, with the debris causing some damage in parts of the city.
Also on August 2, Russian drone strikes damaged grain facilities at the Ukrainian ports of Izmayil and Odesa.
A grain silo was damaged in Izmayil, one of the two Danube ports that Ukraine has been using to export its grain since Moscow refused to extend a Turkey- and UN-brokered deal that had allowed the export of Ukrainian grain and other produce by sea.
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said almost 40,000 tons of grain in the warehouses and elevators in Izmayil that were waiting to be exported to African countries, China, and Israel had been destroyed.
Izmayil is located some 15 kilometers north of Tulcea, a major Danube port of NATO member Romania. Last week, Russian drones struck Reni, the other Danube port used by Ukraine to export grain. Reni is some 200 meters across the Danube from Romania.
In Odesa, Russian drones struck grain storage facilities and destroyed a grain elevator.
Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port, has been increasingly subjected to Russian shelling and drone attacks since Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Russia has destroyed 180,000 tons of grain inside Ukraine, including 40,000 tons destroyed on August 2, since refusing to extend the grain deal.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to abstain from moves that would exacerbate tensions, Erdogan's office said after the two leaders held a phone call.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces repelled counterattacks by Russian troops in the area of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region, the media center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on August 3.
Staromayorske was recaptured by Ukrainian forces on July 27.
Ukrainian forces were making gradual advances in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram.
Russian forces had "tried quite persistently to halt our advance in the Bakhmut sector. Without success," she wrote.
WATCH: The Ukrainian capital has completed dismantling the Soviet emblem from the Motherland Monument towering in the center of the city. The Ukrainian Culture Ministry plans to have the Ukrainian trident instead of the old Soviet coat of arms on the statue by Independence Day on August 24.
North of Bakhmut, Russian forces were bringing in reinforcements amid heavy fighting over the past weeks, Malyar said.
Ukrainian troops were reportedly making small advances in the south, toward the Berdyansk and Melitopol sectors of the Zaporizhzhya region.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said Ukrainian advances were slower than hoped because Russian forces had a lot of time to beef up their defenses and lay numerous minefields.
"The number of mines on the territory that our troops have retaken is utterly mad. On average, there are three, four, five mines per square meter," Danilov told national television.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Research Finds 'Disturbing Campaign' To Force Ukrainians To Become Russian Citizens
Ukrainians living in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine are being forced to assume Russian citizenship or face harsh retaliation, including possible deportation to Russia, U.S.-backed research published on August 2 said.
The research says residents of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions are being targeted by a systematic effort to strip them of Ukrainian identity.
“The report details a disturbing campaign to compel residents to adopt Russian citizenship,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. “Those who refuse to do so face limited access to public services, employment, and property ownership with implications for their mobility, health, and livelihoods.”
Parents of children born in occupied parts of Ukraine who refuse to register their children for Russian citizenship face even greater difficulties, including reduced access to parental benefits, he said.
“Some parents have been threatened with losing custody of their children and possible deportation to Russia,” Miller said.
The tactic, which Miller said Russia has used before in Georgia, also provides pretext to further advance the Kremlin’s “imperial ambitions.”
Miller said Ukrainians living under Russian occupation “are and will remain" Ukrainian citizens.
“State-sanctioned intimidation will not change the facts. Every inch of Ukraine’s territory is and will remain Ukraine,” Miller said.
The report was released by the Conflict Observatory program at Yale University's School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab.
The researchers said they identified laws and tactics used to make it impossible for residents to survive in their homes unless they accept Russian citizenship.
"These laws and tactics violate international law, including the prohibition on discrimination against people living under occupation based on nationality, and forcing people to declare allegiance to an occupying power, both illegal under The Hague Convention and the Geneva Conventions," the report said.
WATCH: Children are not only being taken from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia, but also to Belarus. The country's strongman leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has claimed "they don't want to leave." But exiled Belarusian opposition politicians and the Ukrainian authorities say the children have been abducted.
A series of decrees signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin compel Ukrainians to get Russian passports in a process the researchers call forced passportization.
Ukrainians in occupied territory who do not seek Russian citizenship "are subjected to threats, intimidation, restrictions on humanitarian aid, and basic necessities, and possible detention or deportation -- all designed to force them to become Russian citizens," the report said.
Ukrainians in areas under Russian control have no choice but to accept a Russian passport if they want to survive, Humanitarian Research Lab Executive Director Nathaniel Raymond told Reuters.
"It is very widespread and very ongoing," Raymond said.
The Kremlin has consistently denied allegations of war crimes in Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation" launched, it falsely claims, to "de-Nazify" its neighbor and protect Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official, have been accused by the UN's International Criminal Court (ICC) of the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. The ICC in March issued arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova, saying their actions amount to a war crime under international legislation.
Russia said at the time that the warrants were "outrageous" and legally void.
The Ukrainian government says it has identified almost 19,500 children who have been deported or separated from their parents or guardians since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine Hopes To Hold Peace Summit This Autumn
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on August 2 that he hoped a Ukraine "peace summit" could be held this autumn and that this week's talks in Saudi Arabia were a stepping stone toward that goal.
Zelenskiy told Ukrainian diplomats in a speech published on the president's website that almost 40 countries would be represented at the meeting in Jeddah on Aug 5-6.
"We are working on making [the summit] happen this fall," he said.
Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said his country is working for peace in Ukraine, but that neither its leader nor Russia's is prepared to talk peace.
"Neither Putin nor Zelenskiy are ready," Lula told foreign correspondents on August 2 at a news conference in Brasilia, adding that peace proposals he is seeking with other countries will be ready when Russia and Ukraine are willing to negotiate.
Lula has tried to form a group of neutral countries to get peace talks going.
He has been criticized for saying that Ukraine and Russia are equally responsible for the war.
Iran Reportedly Preparing For Further Protests As Amini Anniversary Nears
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) appears to be preparing measures to ward off the possibility of renewed unrest as the one-year anniversary approaches of the death of Masha Amini, who died in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC, told a conference of national Basij officials on August 1 that the "most powerful, dangerous, serious, and widespread struggle" faced by the Islamic republic -- a reference to the monthslong protests and rallies that erupted after Amini's death -- could gain strength in the coming weeks.
Salami called for preventative measures to head off a new wave of protests before the September 16 anniversary, though he did not give any details.
Salami acknowledged the involvement of IRGC and Basij forces in quelling the protests sparked by Amini's death.
Iran's security forces have been heavily criticized for their heavy-handed response to the protests, with more than 500 demonstrators said to have been killed and many more injured. Rights groups also say there is strong evidence that torture has been used against those voicing dissent.
Amini's death became a rallying cry for thousands of Iranians, especially women and girls, who took to the streets to show their opposition to the hijab law. Demonstrators demanded justice for the 22-year-old and chanted anti-government slogans while rejecting the government's cultural, social, and economic policies.
Resistance to the mandatory hijab has become a focal point in the ongoing protests, with many women and girls not only rejecting it but also sharing images of their defiance on social media.
In response, various state institutions have sought to suppress this wave of protests by enforcing laws, closing businesses, blocking websites, and filing lawsuits against supporters of the optional hijab.
During its final months in office, the 11th Iranian parliament has taken a hard-line stance, significantly amending the government's Hijab and Chastity bill from 15 articles to 70.
The new bill, which has faced opposition from legal experts, introduces hefty fines for those who defy the mandatory hijab. The legislation aims to deter citizens from appearing without a hijab again.
Adding to the discontent, Iranians have been grappling with an increasing range of economic issues, including water shortages, environmental degradation, and the impact of international sanctions.
Officials of the Islamic republic, including the IRGC commander, have labeled the protests as "sedition" and "riots," attributing them to alleged "enemies" of the country.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Rdio Farda
Iranian Midwife Arrested, Abortion Clinic Shut As Authorities Implement Plan To Boost Population
An Iranian midwife in the central city of Qom has been arrested for allegedly performing an illegal abortion and her clinic shut amid escalating efforts by Iran's judiciary to combat abortions.
Majid Mohabi, the deputy of treatment at the Qom University of Medical Sciences, said the midwife's property was seized and her future practice prohibited by the university.
Masoud Setayeshi, a spokesperson for the judiciary, recently unveiled a "comprehensive plan" on the issue, including penalties ranging from compensation payments and imprisonment to the revocation of medical licenses.
Abbas Masjedi, the head of the Legal Medical Organization, reported 1,437 abortion-related complaints last year, about one-third of which resulted in sentences being handed down.
In 2021, Iranian authorities approved new legislation that imposes further restrictions on abortions, bans the free distribution of contraceptives by the public health-care system, and provides added state benefits to families with more children.
The new law is an attempt by authorities to boost flagging population growth in Iran, a country of some 84 million people.
In recent years, a growing number of Iranian women have chosen to have fewer or no children -- mainly due to economic woes, changing gender norms, the growth of women's education, and family planning programs.
That trend has seen Iran's population growth rate drop from over 4 percent in the 1980s to 1.29 percent in 2020, according to the World Bank, a development that has alarmed Iran’s clerical establishment.
However, there are serious doubts over the effectiveness of Iran's stringent anti-abortion laws.
Mohsen Zakarian, secretary of the government's Nafas plan -- a scheme aimed at combating abortion -- stated that as many as 1,000 illegal abortions take place every day, amounting to between 300,000 to 500,000 annually.
"Of the thousand abortions that occur daily in the country, only about 10 are legal," added Zakarian.
Rights groups and health experts warn that the new law restricts women’s access to abortions, will lead to unwanted pregnancies and the birth of children with congenital defects, and increase the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, including AIDS.
Iran was praised for its effective population policies following the devastating 1980-88 war with Iraq that discouraged pregnancy among underage girls, offered free condoms and subsidized vasectomies, and encouraged families to have two or fewer children.
The policy shift occurred after Iran's Supreme leader, Ali Khamenei labeled the previous population control policies a "mistake," leading to directives that limited access to contraception.
In a speech in 2020, Khamenei was quoted as saying that “any action and measure for the decrease of the population should [only] be taken after [the population] reaches 150 million.”
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Associates Of Notorious Gangster From Russia's North Ossetia Handed Life Sentences
A military court in Moscow has sentenced 12 associates of a notorious gangster from Russia's North Ossetia region in the North Caucasus to prison terms between 12 years and life.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said on August 2 that the members of Aslan Gagiyev's gang were sentenced after the Second Western District Military Court found them guilty of involvement in a series of murders, attempted murders, abductions, and other crimes.
Two of the defendants were handed life sentences, while 10 others were sentenced to prison terms of between 12 years and 20 years.
Gagiyev, aka Dzhako, who is suspected in a string of contract killings, is currently on trial in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don. He was extradited by Austria to Moscow in June 2018 after losing a yearslong legal battle.
Gagiyev fled Russia in 2013 after being accused of organizing a criminal gang, banditry, murder, weapons trafficking, and embezzlement.
Russia has accused Gagiyev's gang of murdering 60 people in Moscow, the Moscow region, and North Ossetia in 2004-2014, including the mayor of the city of Vladikavkaz in North Ossetia, as well as the region's former deputy prime minister.
The Russian Investigative Committee said at least 24 of the gang's members had been convicted of crimes, with some receiving life sentences.
International arrest warrants were issued for seven people suspected of being members of the gang, while seven other alleged members of the group were killed between 2010 and 2014 in what officials say were scores being settled between rival groups.
Twelve other alleged members of the gang are currently under investigation.
Gagiyev was arrested at a Vienna train station in January 2015 on an international arrest warrant.
Gagiyev has denied any wrongdoing and called his extradition to Russia politically motivated.
With reporting by Interfax and TASS
Russian Sentenced To Three Years For Anti-War Comments On Social Media
Takhir Arslanov, a 67-year-old retired Russian from Novosibirsk, was sentenced to three years in prison for posting anti-war comments on social media. The Telegram channel of the political association Novosibirsk 2020 reported the sentencing on August 2. Arslanov was tried for two comments posted on VKontakte in September 2022, after the military mobilization was announced. Aslanov said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was "an invasion war by the Kremlin fascists" and he called for military recruitment centers to be burnt down. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Images Show Fortifications Being Built Near Suspected Wagner Camp In Belarus
Fortifications are being actively constructed near the tent camp of the private Wagner mercenary group in the village of Tsel in eastern Belarus, the site believed to be where troops from Yevgeny Prigozhin's company have settled after its aborted mutiny in Russia in late June.
Images from the Planet Labs service obtained by RFE/RL show what appear to be trenches being dug out at the Repishcha military test field, 15 kilometers from the suspected Wagner camp. Bulldozers and minibuses can be seen near the construction sites.
Previous images from Planet Labs have shown increasing numbers of pieces of equipment, trucks, and other types of vehicles in Tsel.
Last weekend, Belarus's Defense Ministry said it plans to carry out military exercises with an artillery brigade at Repishcha that involve instructors from Wagner. Drones will also be involved in the maneuvers.
In recent days Wagner issued a video of what it called the "construction of its fortified camp in a forest." The trenches in the video were shown equipped with heating devices for winter use. It was not possible to verify the exact site where the video was shot.
Last month, Prigozhin, Wagner's founder and leader, appeared to be in Belarus in a video welcoming his fighters and saying they would help to turn the country's army into the second-best in the world.
The fate of Prigozhin and his troops has been unclear since a short-lived mutiny on June 23-24, the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin's 23 years in power.
The authoritarian ruler of Belarus and Putin's close ally, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was involved in talks ending the mutiny by agreeing with Prigozhin and Putin to host the Wagner troops, and their leader, in Belarus.
Prigozhin has been spotted in Russia since and is suspected of moving between the two countries.
Days after Lukashenka's statement, a tent camp began to appear in Tsel.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, helping take much of the town of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. Prigozhin has said he lost 20,000 men during the Bakhmut operation.
Russia Starts Naval Drills In Baltic Sea
Russia on August 2 announced the start of regular naval exercises in the Baltic Sea that involve more than 50 vessels and 30 aircraft. Some 6,000 sailors are taking part in the Ocean Shield 2023 exercise, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on August 2. The exercises are taking place amid growing tensions with European countries due to the conflict in Ukraine. "In total, it is planned to perform more than 200 combat exercises, including with the use of weapons," the statement said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By AP
Iran's IRGC Runs Drill On Disputed Islands As U.S. Military Presence In Region Grows
Iran's paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a surprise military drill on August 2 on disputed islands in the Persian Gulf, just as the U.S. military increases its presence in the region over recent ship seizures by Tehran. The drill focused primarily on Abu Musa Island, though the IRGC also landed forces on Greater Tunb Island as well, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported. Ships, drones, and missile units took part in the drill, the report said. The drill comes as thousands of Marines and sailors on USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall are on their way to the Persian Gulf. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Seaplane Crashes In Siberia, Killing Both People On Board
The West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office said on August 2 that a seaplane crashed in the region of Krasnoyarsk, killing both people on board. The private seaplane crashed while taking off from the Dudinka River in the Dolgan-Nenets autonomous district on the Taimyr Peninsula. The aircraft caught fire after it hit the ground. Rescue workers extinguished the fire and the regional transportation department's investigative unit said it had launched a probe into the possible "violation of safety rules." To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Son Of Kyrgyz President's Cousin Detained On Corruption Charges
A court in Bishkek on August 2 extended until at least September 26 the pretrial detention of Ulan Japarov, a son of President Sadyr Japarov's cousin, who was arrested in early July on charges related to corruption involving Kyrgyzstan's customs regime. President Japarov said in a televised interview last week that nobody was above the law and anyone "involved in bribery" must face justice. Meanwhile, it has been unclear what exactly his 32-year-old relative is accused of. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Safronov's Appeal Against Conviction, 22-Year Prison Sentence
The Supreme Court of Russia said on August 2 that it had rejected an appeal filed by Ivan Safronov, a prominent former journalist, against his conviction in a high-profile treason case that highlighted the Kremlin's crackdown on the media and free speech.
Safronov has now exhausted all possibilities to appeal his conviction and sentence in Russia.
The Moscow City Court sentenced Safronov to 22 years in prison in September 2022 after finding him guilty of handing secret materials to foreign agents in a case that is widely considered to be politically motivated.
Safronov has repeatedly denied accusations that he passed documents to Czech secret agent Martin Laris in 2017 about Russian arms sales in the Middle East. He also denies handing unspecified classified information to German secret agent Demuri Voronin.
The Russian investigative group Proyekt has concluded that high-treason charges against Safronov are "baseless."
The group said it studied the accusations by investigators and concluded that they had not found a single Russian official who could have handed Safronov any materials or information that could be defined as classified.
Furthermore, Proyekt said it also could not find any evidence proving that Czech journalist Laris and German political analyst Voronin had any links to the secret services of the two European Union countries.
Even if Laris and Voronin were secret-service agents, there is no proof that Safronov could be aware of that, Proyekt said, adding that investigators failed to prove that Safronov had received money from them, while the information mentioned by investigators as secret is publicly available online.
The 33-year-old journalist, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the former head of Russia's space agency, Roskosmos.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov's release and expressing concern over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia. The Russian human rights organization Memorial recognized him as a political prisoner.
Kyiv Issues Warrant For Former Pro-Russian Lawmaker For Treason
A court in Kyiv on August 1 issued an arrest warrant on a charge of high treason for former pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker Vadym Rabinovych, who is currently outside of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) said on August 2. Last week, the DBR said Rabinovych, who represented the pro-Russian Opposition Platform -- For Life (OPZZh) party in parliament, "spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda among the Ukrainian population and European Union member states," in an attempt to help Russia "reach its political and military goals in Ukraine." Another OPZZh lawmaker, Oleksandr Ponomaryov, was arrested last week for high treason. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Woman Who Jumped From Window In Apartment Fire In Almaty Dies
A woman has died after a fire raced through an apartment building in Almaty on August 1, with another 43 people, among them 26 children and two pregnant women, injured. A statement published on Facebook by the Almaty Public Health Department said the woman, born in 1992, died of "multiple injuries" suffered after she fell from the fifth or sixth floor of the 16-story building. Several people tried to escape the smoke and fire by jumping from windows. Some 250 to 300 people were rescued in the incident. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Jailed Russian Anti-War Activist Taken To Psychiatric Clinic Following 40-Day Hunger Strike
Imprisoned Russian anti-war activist Ivan Kudryashov has been forcibly transferred to a psychiatric clinic less than two weeks after he ended his 40-day hunger strike to demand guards respect his rights. Kudryashov's lawyer, Maksim Kharchenko, said on August 2 that he found his client in "a motionless state" in a psychiatric clinic for convicts, where he was transferred from his penitentiary for what guards told Kharchenko was "inadequate behavior." The guards also said they tied his client up because he "may hurt himself or people around him." No further explanation was given, Kharchenko said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Driver Crashes Into Russian Embassy Gates In Moldova
A driver slammed his car into the gates of the Russian Embassy in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, early on August 2, before driving away from the site, police said. Police chased the man, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, and managed to arrest him in Straseni, some 30 kilometers northwest of Chisinau, after he hit two other cars. No details were immediately available about the man's identity and motive. The incident comes amid strained relations between Chisinau and Moscow. Last week, Moldova ordered the Russian Embassy to reduce staff to 25 from more than 70 by August 15.
Uzbek Prosecutors Seek Lengthy Prison Term For Well-Known Blogger
Prosecutors have asked the Mirobod district court in Tashkent to sentence blogger Abduqodir Mominov to 11 years in prison, Gazeta.uz reported on August 1. Mominov was arrested on February 8 on suspicion of fraud and extortion. The investigative journalist is a well-known critic of President Shavkat Mirziyoev. The 33-year-old has his own YouTube channel, Quzgu, with 247,000 followers. Uzbekistan has arrested several bloggers and charged them with extortion in recent months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Turkmenistan Airlines Suspends Flights To Moscow Due To 'Situation In Airspace'
Turkmenistan Airlines has suspended flights from Ashgabat to Moscow due what it called "a situation in Moscow's airspace," an apparent reference to recent drone attacks in the capital. The company said that as of August 1, instead of flying to Moscow, it will fly to Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, about 800 kilometers to the east. The announcement came hours after a drone hit a Moscow office tower and several other drones were downed by Moscow's air defense. Another drone attack over the weekend hit the same building. Moscow's Vnukovo airport briefly closed because of the incidents. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, click here.
Turkey Urges Russia To Avoid Escalation After Drone Strikes Damage Ukrainian Ports
Russian drone strikes damaged grain facilities at the Ukrainian ports of Izmayil and Odesa overnight, authorities said on August 2, prompting Turkey to call on the Kremlin to avoid escalating the already high tensions in and around the Black Sea.
Ukrainian authorities said that a grain silo was damaged in Izmayil, one of the two Danube ports that Ukraine has been using to export its grain since Moscow last month refused to extend a Turkey- and UN-brokered deal that had allowed the export of Ukrainian grain and other produce by sea.
"Another elevator in the port of Izmayil, Odesa region, was damaged by Russians. Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter.
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that there were almost 40,000 tons of grain in the warehouses and elevators in Izmayil.
Kubrakov said the grain was expected by African countries, China, and Israel, adding that the sea station and infrastructure of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company, the key Ukrainian freight carrier on the Danube, were damaged.
Izmayil is located some 15 kilometers north of Tulcea, a major Danube port of NATO-member Romania. Last week, Russian drones struck Reni, the other Danube port used by Ukraine to export grain. Reni is some 200 meters across the Danube from Romania.
In Odesa, Russian drones struck grain storage facilities, regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported.
"As a result of the attack, fires broke out at port facilities and at industrial infrastructure objectives in the region, and a [grain] elevator was damaged," Kiper wrote on Telegram.
Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port, has been increasingly subjected to Russian shelling and drone attacks since Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a message on Telegram that port installations in the south had incurred significant damage.
"We are defending ourselves with the maximum of available forces.... Unfortunately, there is damage. The most significant is in the south of the country. Russian terrorists again attacked ports, grain, and global food security," Zelenskiy said, adding, "Russia can and must be stopped."
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also condemned the attack on the Danube port, calling it a "war crime."
"Russia's continued attacks against the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on Danube, in the proximity of Romania, are unacceptable. These are war crimes and they further affect UA's capacity to transfer their food products towards those in need in the world," Iohannis said on social media.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Russia has destroyed 180,000 tons of grain inside Ukraine, including 40,000 tons destroyed on August 2, since refusing to extend the grain deal. Attacks that target grain infrastructure, shipping infrastructure, and stored grain are harmful to countries around the world, particularly developing countries that depend on grain exports from Ukraine for survival, Miller said.
Ukraine is a major supplier of wheat, corn, vegetable oil, and other agricultural products to the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Asia. Ukraine can export the products through Europe by road and rail, but those methods are more costly than by sea.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to abstain from moves that would exacerbate tensions, Erdogan's office said after the two leaders held a phone call.
"President Erdogan expressed the importance of refraining from steps that could escalate tensions during the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing the significance of the Black Sea initiative, which he described as a bridge of peace," Erdogan's office said in a statement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier on August 2 reiterated Moscow's position on the grain deal, saying Moscow was ready to return to it "immediately" once the part that concerns Russia was implemented.
Peskov was commenting a day after the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said there were "indications" Russia might be interested in returning to discussions on the deal, which had allowed Ukraine to export grain by sea.
The Russian Defense Ministry late on August 2 introduced restrictions on the movement of ships and aircraft through the Kerch Strait, TASS reported. The ministry gave no reason for the restrictions.
Ships that pass through the strait during daylight hours on recommended routes in transit to local ports are exempt, it said. The ministry also announced that an inspection area has been created for ships coming to the strait from the Black Sea.
In Kyiv, an overnight Russian drone attack failed to cause major damage or casualties, Kyiv's regional governor, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram.
"All air targets, more than 10 drones, were detected and destroyed by our air-defense forces," Popko said.
"Nonresidential facilities and road surfaces have suffered some damage, but without serious destruction or fires," Popko said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have been engaged in heavy fighting in the northeast, where Russian forces have been attempting to advance in the Kupyansk direction, and in the southeast, where their counteroffensive has been making incremental progress in the face of stern Russian resistance aided by massive fortifications.
Ukrainian troops fought more than 40 close-combat battles over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report on August 2, adding that indiscriminate Russian shelling and air strikes had caused more casualties among civilians.
"During the past 24 hours, the enemy launched one missile, 75 air strikes, and 68 rocket salvoes on the positions of our troops and on civilian-populated areas. Unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population," the military said.
The previous day, a Russian missile attack hit a hospital in the southern city of Kherson, killing a doctor and injuring several medical workers.
In a separate incident in a northeastern village, an elderly woman was killed and a man was wounded in Russian shelling during the day on August 1.
Meanwhile, since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, some 50,000 Ukrainians have lost arms or legs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from the world's largest prosthesis manufacturer, Germany's Ottobock, and its medical partners.
The figures are comparable to those registered during World War I, the newspaper said. The actual number of amputees may be higher, it added, because prosthetics take time to make, and some victims wait weeks or even months for an amputation after being wounded.
Zelenskiy told Ukrainian diplomats in a speech published on the president's website that he hoped a "peace summit" could be held in the autumn and that talks later this week in Saudi Arabia were a stepping stone toward that goal.
Zelenskiy said almost 40 countries would be represented at the meeting in Jeddah on Aug 5-6.
"We are working on making [the summit] happen this fall," he said. "Autumn is very soon, but there is still time to prepare for the summit and involve most of the world's countries."
The summit would build on a 10-point plan outlined by Kyiv last year that calls for the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and a full withdrawal of Russian troops, the protection of food and energy security, nuclear safety, the release of all prisoners, and other points.
No venue has been agreed for the summit yet. Ukrainian and Western officials have said Russia would not be among the countries present.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and The Wall Street journal
Poland Says Belarusian Helicopters Violated Its Airspace, Orders More Soldiers To Border
The Polish Defense Ministry says two Belarusian military helicopters that were conducting training exercises near the border violated Poland’s airspace on August 1.
The ministry said in a statement that the charge d'affaires of Belarus would be summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry to explain the circumstances of the incident.
The statement clarified that the helicopters crossed into Polish airspace at a very low altitude, making them difficult to detect. It said that is why an earlier statement from the Polish military said that the helicopters had not violated the NATO member's airspace.
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak convened a meeting of the Committee for National Security and Defense Affairs to discuss the matter and then ordered an increase in the number of soldiers on the border. He also allocated additional resources, including combat helicopters.
The statement added that NATO had been notified about the incident.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry said the accusations of airspace violations by two Belarusian military helicopters were fabricated. The ministry said on Telegram they were made up by the Polish military-political leadership "to justify another increase in forces and resources near the Belarusian border."
Poland, Lithuania, and other countries on NATO's eastern flank have voiced concerns about a potential threat from Belarus, which now hosts thousands of troops belonging to the Wagner mercenary group.
The Russian-linked mercenaries arrived in Belarus after the group's short-lived rebellion in Russia at the end of June. Wagner troops, who played a key role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, last week began training mechanized units of the Belarusian military, the Defense Ministry said on July 30.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on July 29 that a group of "100 Wagner mercenaries" in Belarus had moved closer to the Polish border, calling it "a step toward further hybrid attack on the Polish territory."
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Says Signals Russia Prepared To Return To Black Sea Grain Deal Talks
The United States has been told that Russia is prepared to return to talks on a deal that had allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, but "we haven't seen any evidence of that yet," the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said on August 1. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that if Russia wants to get its fertilizer to global markets and facilitate agricultural transactions "they're going to have to return to this deal." She added that Washington had "seen indications that they might be interested in returning to discussions" but provided no further details. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
