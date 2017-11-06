European Commission Deplores Lack Of Dialogue With Poland Over Controversial Judicial Reforms

BRUSSELS -- The European Union says that a proper dialogue with the Polish government hasn't taken place since the bloc launched legal action against Warsaw earlier this year over a controversial new law.

"Despite sending four letters to the Polish authorities since July inviting them to meet, I regret to inform you that these invitations were not accepted," European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans told the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties in Brussels on November 6.

"Consequently, our exchanges have been essentially in writing. That said, our invitation still stands, we still hope that we can start a dialogue in person," Timmermans added.

In July, the European Commission launched legal action against Poland's government over a new law that Brussels believes could undermine the independence of the country's courts and give the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) too much influence over them.

The European Commission could eventually trigger Article 7, a legal process of suspending Poland's EU voting rights, but has so far preferred to seek talks to defuse tensions.