EU Condemns Declaration Of 'Little Russia' By Ukrainian Separatists

The European Union condemned a move by Ukrainian separatists to declare the creation of a "Little Russia" within the Donetsk region of Ukraine and urged Russia to distance itself from the proposition.

"Recent 'declarations' and provocative rhetoric from so-called leaders regarding certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine not currently under the control of the government run counter to the objectives of the Minsk agreements," an EU spokeperson said, referring to the 2015 truce agreement between the warring parties in Ukraine.

"The European Union expects Russia to distance itself unequivocally from such 'declarations' or actions that violate the spirit of negotiations in which it is engaged, stepping up its efforts to bring this conflict to an end," the EU said.

"This most recent deplorable development is part of a worrying trend that includes 'administrative measures' such as the expropriation of companies, the declaration of a 'state border' or adoption of currencies other than the Ukrainian Hryvnia in Donetsk or Luhansk," it said.

"In parallel, the EU also continues to support an inclusive approach on Ukraine's part towards Ukrainian citizens living in areas not currently under the control of the government."

