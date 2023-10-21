EU Envoy Calls On Serbia And Kosovo To Return To Dialogue

The European Union Special Envoy Miroslav Lajcak has urged Serbia and Kosovo to return to dialogue on normalizing ties to avoid a repeat of last month's violence in northern Kosovo.

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina have spiked since September 24, when some 30 armed Serbs stormed the village of Banjska in Kosovo's predominantly ethnic Serb north and barricaded themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery.

Police recaptured the monastery after a shootout in which three attackers and a Kosovar police officer were killed.

"The attacks in Banjska have changed many things and they need to be properly investigated.... At the same time the dialogue must continue," Lajcak said on October 21 in Pristina.

He made the comment after talks with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti that were also attended by the U.S. envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar as well as top diplomats from Germany, France, and Italy.

Lajcak said they had strongly denounced "the terrorist attack against Kosovar police by armed individuals (that) constitutes a clear and unprecedented escalation."

He added that the attack also "very clearly underlined that both de-escalation and normalization are now more urgent than ever.”

After discussions with Kurti, the group will travel to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic later on October 21.

Both Serbia and Kosovo hope to join the EU, but Brussels wants them to normalize ties first.

Pristina and Belgrade are being urged to implement a 10-point plan put forward by the EU in February to end months of political crises.

Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic gave their approval at the time. However, a major sticking point has been the establishment of the Association of the Serb-Majority Municipalities, or ASM.

Brussels and Washington have urged Kosovo to allow for the creation of the ASM, to coordinate work on education, health care, land planning, and economic development at the local level.

Pristina fears the new association is an effort by Belgrade to create a Serb-ruled entity similar to Republika Srpska in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Lajcak urged Kosovo "to move on the establishment of the Association of Serb majority municipalities in Kosovo without further delay."

"Without this, there will be no progress on Kosovo's European path," he added.

In July, the EU suspended funding of some projects and halted visits of top diplomats for Kosovo's refusal to move forward on the ASM plan.

Following the failure of the September talks between Kurti and Vucic and the recent flare-up, it's unclear when another round of meetings might take place.

Kosovo has called on Europe to sanction Serbia, which it blames for the September 24 attack, saying no talks could be further held and demanding higher security measures from Western powers for fear of an increased presence of Serb military forces along its border.

Amid the heightened tensions, NATO has reinforced KFOR, which normally has a troop strength of 4,500, with an additional 200 troops from Britain and more than 100 from Romania.

With reporting by AP and Reuters