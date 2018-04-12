EU Extends Sanctions On Iran Over Rights Violations

BRUSSELS – The European Union says it has decided to prolong sanctions against Iran over its human rights record for another year.

The European Council of member states said in an April 12 statement that the measures were extended until April 2019 in response to what it called "serious human rights violations in Iran."

The sanctions, which consist of travel bans and asset freezes against 82 people and one entity, were first put in place in 2011. They are mainly targeting Iranian judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers.

They also include a ban to export equipment to Iran that might be used for internal repression as well as equipment for monitoring telecommunications.

In early 2016, the EU lifted all its economic and financial sanctions related to Iran’s nuclear program.

The move came after Tehran and world powers struck a deal in July 2015 to limit Iran’s nuclear activities.

