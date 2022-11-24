News
EU Fails To Agree On Gas Price Cap Amid Deep Divisions
EU energy ministers failed on November 24 to agree on a cap on gas prices to mitigate the energy crunch in Europe, amid deep divisions over an initial proposal slammed by many as a "joke." The ministers will now meet in the first half of December to try to bridge differences, said Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU. For the original AFP story, click here.
All Of The Latest News
Journalist In Moscow After UN Envoy, Rights Groups, Embassies Decry Kyrgyz Deportation Order
A UN rights envoy, international rights groups, and Western governments have condemned a Kyrgyz court's decision to deport anti-corruption journalist Bolot Temirov to Russia after convicting him of illegally obtaining a Kyrgyz passport.
Temirov then spoke to RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service by telephone from Moscow on November 24, after he was handed over and transported within hours of the ruling.
He described being hurriedly flown to Moscow and being allowed to see his mother and said he needed time to rest and familiarize himself with Russian law following his arrival in a country he hadn't been in for seven years.
"I can't say anything about security yet," he said. "I will look at everything one by one and then evaluate."
The U.S. and British embassies joined a chorus of outrage led by UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Mary Lawlor urging Kyrgyz authorities to halt efforts to expel Temirov.
"Expulsion puts him at risk which I'm concerned is retaliation for his #anticorruption work," Lawlor said.
After the Bishkek City Court's decision was pronounced on November 23, Temirov was immediately detained by men in civilian clothes and forcibly escorted from the courtroom.
His lawyer has said he doesn't know where Temirov was taken.
The U.S. Embassy in Bishkek tweeted that the ruling "disregards democratic principles."
"Journalists should be allowed to work without fear of retaliation," it said. "Freedom of expression is protected under the Kyrgyz Constitution -- these rights must be upheld."
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said he was "dismayed" by the decision and urged Kyrgyzstan to maintain its "vibrant civil society" and avoid "staining" its reputation with "attempts to stifle freedom of expression."
The British Embassy in Bishkek expressed disappointment and said "journalism might sometimes be uncomfortable but media freedom must be protected."
The EU's office said it was "deeply concerned" by the verdict and Temirov's "harsh immediate detention."
"This action goes counter to Kyrgyzstan’s international commitments on independent media, freedom of speech and guaranteeing the personal safety of investigative journalists," it said.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee To Protect Journalists also both condemned the expulsion order.
Temirov and traditional bard singer Bolot Nazarov, who performed his anticorruption songs on the YouTube channel Temirov LIVE, were arrested in January for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, which the two men say were planted by police.
In April, Bishkek city police filed additional charges against Temirov, accusing him of forgery and illegally crossing the border with Russia.
In late September, the court of first instance in Bishkek found the 43-year-old investigative journalist not guilty on charges of illegal drugs possession and illegal border crossing. But it concluded that his Kyrgyz passport was obtained with legal violations that would not lead to criminal prosecution due to the statute of limitations.
Prosecutors then appealed the court's ruling, questioning the statute of limitations and demanding that the investigative journalist, who also holds a Russian passport, be deported.
Police said Temirov, who was born in Kyrgyzstan but raised in Russia, used forged documents to obtain a Kyrgyz passport in 2008, which he then used to illegally exit and enter Kyrgyzstan.
Temirov rejected all of the charges, saying they were brought against him after he published the results of his investigation suggesting corruption among top officials of the Central Asian nation.
Temirov was recently shortlisted for the RSF Press Freedom Awards 2022.
Temirov was among 12 people recognized by the U.S. State Department last year as anti-corruption champions.
Temirov's parents are naturalized Russian citizens and reside in Moscow.
Russian Court Upholds $33 Million Fine Against Google
An arbitration court in Moscow has upheld a 2 billion ruble ($33 million) fine against Google issued by Russia's federal anti-monopoly service over the company's decision to block some YouTube channels, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a court decision. To see the original Reuters story, click here.
Germany Says G7 Meeting Next Week To Discuss Further Ukraine Energy Support
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on November 24 called Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure an "intolerable, inhumane crime" and said the German presidency will invite G7 members at a meeting next week in Bucharest "to initiate further support for Ukraine's energy supply" as winter approaches. She said Russian President Vladimir Putin "likes to plunge the people of #Ukraine into cold and darkness with his rockets" but "he will never break your desire for freedom and our support." To see the Baerbock tweets, click here and here.
- By AP
Iran Arrests Outspoken Player Amid World Cup Scrutiny
Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on November 24 over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government.” To see the original AP story, click here.
Czechs, Poles Criticize Hungary's Orban Amid Divisions Over Ukraine War
The leaders of Poland and the Czech Republic publicly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on November 24, laying bare tensions within Central Europe's Visegrad Group that have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. Unity within the Visegrad Group, set up in 1991 as the region emerged from decades of communist rule, has been sorely tested by the war, with Orban opposing harsher European sanctions on Russia including on energy supplies. To see the original Reuters story, click here.
Kosovo PM Says 'Time For Big Steps' In Normalization Talks With Serbia
Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti on November 24 defended a late-hour deal with Serbia to avert a crisis and possible ethnic violence over license-plate restrictions and said it paves the way for "big steps" to normalize relations between the Balkan neighbors.
He told a session of Kosovo's national legislature, the Assembly, that "we will not impose fines" for Serbian-era license plates in the former Serbian province, which declared independence in 2008 that's been recognized by more than 100 countries.
Kurti told lawmakers that "we will give space for negotiations to the European proposal, which was previously called the 'French-German' [proposal]."
Serbia still refuses to acknowledge Kosovar sovereignty and is blocking its membership to international institutions.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell hailed the deal -- mediated by Brussels between Kosovo's and Serbia's chief negotiators -- as a way "to avoid further escalation" amid fears the vehicle-registration row could spark ethnic violence.
Kurti also tweeted his thanks to international mediators and expressed hope that normalization talks could achieve results.
"No time for small ambitions," Kurti tweeted. "It's time for big steps."
"Yesterday's accordance paves the way for intensive talks on the full normalization of relations w/ Serbia based on the EU's Proposal supported by [France, Germany, and the United States]," he added.
He added special thanks to U.S. Ambassador Jeff Hovenier.
Borrell has vowed to invite Serbian and Kosovar representatives in the coming days to discuss next steps.
Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told journalists in Belgrade on November 24 that ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo who quit their jobs earlier this month as police, judges, and civil servants to protest the license-plate mandate will only return to their jobs after the Association of Serbian Municipalities (ZSO) is formed.
That association of communities with majority-Serb residents was agreed in the 2013 Brussels Agreement but has never officially come into existence.
Kurti, who initially came to power two years ago, has suggested municipalities cannot be organized along ethnic principles.
Serbia has maintained a "parallel system" of support for ethnic Serbs that Pristina regards as illegal.
Kosovo had planned this week to start issuing fines of up to 150 euros to some 10,000 Serb drivers who continue to use old Serbian-issued car license plates.
EU-backed talks earlier this week between Kurti and Vucic had failed to reach an agreement on the issue.
This week's deal calls for Serbia to stop issuing license plates with Kosovo cities’ "denominations" and Kosovo will cease further actions related to the re-registration of vehicles.
Moldova Summons Envoy, Demands Russia 'Stop These Bombings' After Energy Blackout
Moldova's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Chisinau on November 24 to "firmly condemn" the invasion of Ukraine and demand that Russia end its bombings, which were blamed for knocking out power in most of Moldova a day earlier.
Moscow's war planners have increasingly targeted civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine following weeks of gains as Kyiv's forces recaptured occupied territory in the east.
Much of Moldova's foreign gas and energy arrives through neighboring Ukraine.
"The brutal attack of the Russian Federation against Ukraine creates problems for every citizen of the Republic of Moldova" regardless of their political or geopolitical preferences, the Moldovan ministry told Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov. "Russia must stop these bombings."
After the summons, Vasnetsov cited the "genesis" of the Ukrainian conflict and said media was filled with "semi-truths" about the war.
President Maia Sandu convened a meeting of Moldova's Supreme Security Council on November 24 to discuss energy security following the massive hourlong interruption a day earlier, which blacked out most of the country including transportation, industry, and public buildings.
Sandu had said before the meeting: "We can't trust a regime that leaves us in the dark and cold that purposely kills people for the mere desire to keep other peoples poor and humble."
She added, "No matter how hard it may be now, our only way, the future path of the Republic of Moldova, must remain toward the free world."
Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure were blamed for a previous interruption in electricity to Moldova on November 15.
Chisinau, along with Ukraine and Georgia, accelerated their formal applications for EU membership in the weeks after Russia launched its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February.
- By Sofia Sereda
War Crimes Are Part Of Russia's War Culture, Says Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize Winner
Committing war crimes have become an integral part of how Moscow wages war and Kyiv shouldn't wait to bring alleged Russian perpetrators to justice, argues Oleksandra Matviychuk, head of the organization that jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize this year.
"For decades, Russia has used war as a method of achieving its geopolitical interests and war crimes as a way to win these wars," Matviychuk, who heads the Center for Civil Liberties, told RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service in an expansive interview. "They learned that they can do whatever they want because they weren't punished for war crimes in Chechnya, Moldova, Georgia, Mali, or in Syria. Therefore, until we can bring justice, there will be no sustainable peace in our region."
Matviychuk, a lawyer by trade, says she wants to use the organization’s elevated stature to call for international action against human rights violations and the growing list of evidence pointing toward war crimes committed by Russian forces since the Kremlin’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
"We see that all these crimes have a systemic nature," she said. "It's clear that this is not done by any specific unit of the Russian armed forces but that it is part of the culture of how Russia conducts war."
Founded in 2007, the Center for Civil Liberties was established with the goal of pressuring Ukrainian authorities to turn the country into a full-fledged democracy and ensure that it was governed by the rule of law. But that mission shifted in 2014 when Moscow forcibly annexed the Crimean Peninsula and fighting with Russian-backed forces broke out in eastern Ukraine, which saw the group begin documenting abuses from the conflict, as well as the disappearances of Kremlin critics, journalists, and activists.
Since Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the organization has worked closely with national and international partners to document potential Russian war crimes against Ukrainian civilians. So far, they've documented more than 21,000 examples of war crimes committed by Russian forces since 2014, many of which have taken place since Moscow’s February invasion.
"For eight years we have been talking about the fact that Russia is committing war crimes…and for eight years the world has not paid attention to this criminal practice," Matviychuk said. "The Nobel Peace Prize gives us a platform to make our voices heard."
The Search For Accountability
Matviychuk says her growing focus is to gain momentum for efforts to bring perpetrators of alleged war crimes to court.
She points to the Nuremberg Tribunal as an example often brought up as a template. However, unlike those trials that only began to hold Nazi war criminals accountable following Germany’s loss in World War II, Matviychuk argues a similar effort for accountability toward Russia could begin immediately.
"We don't have to wait for Russia to lose. Why do we make people's demands for justice dependent on this?" Matviychuk asks. “We must create an international tribunal now and begin all necessary procedures to bring Russian war criminals to justice.”
Doing so will be no small task.
The Center for Civil Liberties had long campaigned for Ukraine to become affiliated with the International Criminal Court. It is currently a full member, but Kyiv has accepted the court’s jurisdiction over crimes committed on its territory since 2013.
Ukraine also needs to navigate the complicated politics at international organizations like the United Nations, where Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council and can veto resolutions brought to the body.
Matviychuk is critical of the UN, which she says is “not fulfilling its functions” and is currently hijacked by militarily powerful states. Still, she acknowledges that it remains the best instrument available for an international tribunal that can deliver accountability.
With the Security Council blocked, Matviychuk says Kyiv should concentrate its diplomatic efforts on winning votes at the UN General Assembly, where support from two-thirds of the countries would be needed to pass such a measure. This means Ukraine will need to win over countries like Brazil, India, and many in Africa that have complex and historic relationships with Moscow.
"We need to build support with countries for this idea because this tribunal shouldn’t be created only [because] we gathered five states together and then set up a tribunal," Matviychuk said. "We need legitimacy for this tool…and the best [way to do that] is within the framework of the UN."
Written by Reid Standish in Prague based on reporting by Sofia Sereda for RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service.
Italy Urges 'Full Normalization' Of Kosovo-Serbia Relations
Serbia and Kosovo need to normalize their relations in full after reaching a deal that ended a two-year-old dispute on car license plates, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on November 24. The West had warned that the dispute could escalate into ethnic violence, but it was eventually resolved late on November 23 through mediation efforts from the European Union, backed by the United States. Italy currently leads NATO's Kfor mission in Kosovo, and is its biggest contributor in terms of troop numbers. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Hungary Received Exemption From Proposed Russian Oil Price Cap, Says Foreign Minister
Hungary received an exemption from a proposed Russian oil price cap, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a briefing in Brussels broadcast on his Facebook page on November 24. Szijjarto said the European Union's current proposal says oil deliveries though pipelines would be exempt from the price cap, which means it would not affect Hungary if the proposed cap is adopted later. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iran Asks UN Security Council To Close Headquarters Of Kurdish Groups In Iraq
Tehran has asked the United Nations Security Council to close the headquarters of Kurdish groups based in Iraq and disarm them for their "subversive actions" against Iran.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had repeatedly fired on the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq in recent months. Tehran accuses them of fomenting a wave of unrest inside Iran.
According to the semiofficial ISNA news agency, the Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic to the United Nations claimed in a letter to the Security Council on November 24 that the attacks on targets inside Iraq were carried out with the aim of "protecting national security" and defending against the "subversive and terrorist acts" of Kurdish groups.
Activists say the violence is an attempt by the authorities to create fear among protesters and quell the nationwide protests that have rocked the country since Mahsa Amini died on September 16 after being detained by police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The IRGC has accused Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest" amid protests that erupted over Amini's death.
Anger over the death of the 22-year-old Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread demonstrations represent the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Kurdish parties opposing authorities in Iran have repeatedly announced in the past weeks that the Islamic republic is seeking to push its internal tensions outside its borders by attacking parts of Iraq.
Khaled Azizi, the spokesman of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, said in an exclusive interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the party "will not be drawn into the armed war that the government of the Islamic republic is seeking and supports the peaceful protests held by the people of Iran."
"The Islamic republic intends to make the people of Kurdistan an imaginary enemy for the whole of Iran because it has no solution to confront the struggle of the Iranians," Azizi added.
Iran's letter to the UN Security Council was sent on a day when the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is scheduled to hold a special session about the ongoing protests in Iran and the harsh crackdown launched by authorities on the protesters.
Germany initiated the special session of the UNHRC, which has 47 members, in order to discuss the human rights violations that have taken place during the nationwide protests in Iran.
A resolution is set to be introduced at the November 24 session that will call on Iran to end repression and violence against its own people. The resolution also provides for an independent investigative mission to document human rights violations in Iran in the context of the protests.
At least 416 people, including 51 children, have been killed by security forces across the country, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group. At least 83 people have been killed in Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and West Azerbaijan, three provinces with significant Kurdish populations, IHR said.
Activist reports also indicate that hundreds of people have been arrested and scores injured, with many people missing after being detained by security forces.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Australia, Netherlands Confirm Citizens Detained In Iran, Access Denied
Australia and the Netherlands have confirmed the arrests of dual nationals in Iran and say the detainees have been denied consular access.
A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs on November 24 said an Iranian-Australian had been detained, though not for participating in protests over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly that are sweeping across Iran.
The Netherlands made a similar announcement late on November 23 saying one of its citizens had been detained in Iran. It gave no further details.
Both countries confirmed their officials had been denied consular access to the detainees.
Australia’s Department for Foreign Affairs noted that Iran refuses to accept the right of consular access in such cases because Tehran does not recognize dual citizenship.
Many countries have urged their citizens to leave Iran because of the high risk of arbitrary detention.
The arrests come amid widespread protests in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police after being detained for "improperly" wearing the hijab, a mandatory head scarf.
Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stoking the protests without showing any evidence to back up its claim.
Earlier this week, Judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters that 40 foreign nationals were among those who have been detained during the unrest, which began after Amini's death on September 16.
Some reports by human rights organizations indicate that more than 15,000 people overall have been detained during the nationwide protests.
The activist group Iran Human Rights said on November 23 that "at least" 416 people, including 51 children and 27 women, have been killed by security forces in the ongoing nationwide protests.
Iranian Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said that some foreigners arrested during the protests had played "a major role" in the unrest. He said these people "are in the hands of the judiciary and are to be dealt with according to the law."
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is taking dual nationals and foreigners into custody on false charges for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bosnian Court Acquits Defendants In 'Murder' Case That Sparked Protests
A court in Bosnia-Herzegovina has acquitted five defendants accused of involvement the killing of a young man in 2016, a case that has sparked protests in the country. Dzenan Memic, 21, died of wounds to his head. Prosecutors initially said he was murdered but later declared new evidence showed he had been killed in a car accident -- a conclusion never accepted by his family. The case prompted several rallies, reflecting people's discontent with the government and judiciary, which they say are mired in corruption. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Electricity 'Restored To All Regions' Of Ukraine After Devastating Russian Strikes
A senior aide to Ukraine's president says electricity has been restored to all regions of Ukraine, although efforts continue in many places to connect households and efforts to restore water supplies are ongoing.
The deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on November 24 that "the first thing that was restored were critical infrastructure facilities."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
He added via Telegram that "As of now, the connection to the network of household consumers is gradually proceeding."
Tymoshenko cited the deployment of 4,000 specially equipped hotspots to charge phones, warm up, and drink warm beverages had been set up, describing them as "points of invincibility."
As the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its 10th month, Moscow's war planners have kept up their intensified missile attacks on civilian infrastructure and are said to be focusing on holding positions in the east and southeast of the country.
Ukrainian authorities said the massive missile attacks on the capital, Kyiv, and other settlements killed six people and injured dozens more.
The November 23 missile attacks caused Kyiv’s biggest outages since the war began on February 24.
The damage to Ukrainian infrastructure also cut off power to neighboring Moldova, which is heavily reliant on gas and energy supplies routed through Ukraine.
"Energy engineers and specialists worked all night" to restore the electricity and water supplies, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.
The power was restored in most parts of the city within hours of the three nuclear power plants still under Ukrainian control being reconnected to the electricity grid, helping ease supply problems.
The water supply was restored in about half of Kyiv on the left bank of the Dnieper River during the morning, Klitschko said.
The Russian military fired about 67 cruise missiles and 10 drones during the November 23 attack, according to Kyiv, mostly targeting the energy infrastructure and piling more damage onto Ukraine's already battered power network.
It added to the misery for civilians as the temperature plunged below zero degrees Celsius overnight in a city that had 2.8 million residents before the war.
In the Poltava region, power has already been restored for 15,500 people and 1,500 legal entities, Governor Dmytro Lunin said. Water supplies resumed in several parts of the city of Poltava, and four boiler stations have started to heat hospitals, he added.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, power has been restored early on November 24 for up to 50 percent of consumers, according to Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. But he noted that "the situation with energy is complicated."
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa
Russia's Parliament Passes Law Banning 'LGBT Propaganda' Among Adults
Russia's parliament on November 24 passed the third and final reading of a law that expands an existing ban on promoting "LGBT propaganda" to children by banning it among people of all ages. Under the new law any event or act regarded as an attempt to promote homosexuality -- including online, in film, books, advertising, or in public -- could incur a heavy fine. The fine will be up to $6,600 for individuals and $82,100 for legal entities. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By Current Time
Some 100 Ukrainian, Russian Prisoners Exchanged In Second Swap This Week
Moscow and Kyiv exchanged some 50 prisoners of war from each side on November 24, according to presidential and defense officials, one day after dozens were returned in another swap.
The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed the latest swap for the Ukrainian side.
He said 20 National Guardsmen, 10 army troops, 12 marines, six border guards, and two defense fighters had been returned. Yermak said 19 of them were among those captured after a weekslong siege by Russian forces of the Azovstal metalworks, 15 had been taken captive at the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and seven had been taken prisoner at Snake Island.
Russia's Defense Ministry and the head of the Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, confirmed that Ukrainian forces had handed over an equal number of prisoners to the Russian side.
"The released military personnel will be delivered to Moscow by aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces for treatment and rehabilitation at medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.
The November 24 exchange comes one day after another swap of prisoners in which 36 individuals -- 35 military and one civilian -- were returned to Ukraine and 35 Russian soldiers were repatriated.
Representatives from Russia and Ukraine were said to have met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that was reportedly linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports to Asia and Africa via a Ukrainian pipeline.
Reuters quoted sources saying the talks were being mediated by the Gulf Arab state and did not include the United Nations despite the UN’s central role in negotiating the ongoing initiative to export agricultural products from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
Both sides maintain secrecy around the number of captured troops since Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion began on February 24.
Hungary To Provide $195 Million In Financial Aid To Ukraine
Hungary will provide $195 million in financial aid to Ukraine as its contribution to a planned EU support package worth up to $18.6 billion in 2023, according to a government decree published late on November 23. The government has said it was willing to pay its share of support for Ukraine but would rather pay it bilaterally than see more of the joint borrowing that the EU agreed on to prop up its economies during the COVID-19 pandemic. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
UN, Diplomats Demand End To Deadly Iran Crackdown
The bloody repression of peaceful demonstrators in Iran must end, the UN rights chief insisted on November 24, as countries discussed launching an investigation into Tehran's deadly crackdown. Volker Turk opened an emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council, where countries were called to discuss Iran's "deteriorating human rights situation" and determine if a high-level international investigation is warranted. The meeting follows two months of protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Serbia, Kosovo Reach Deal On License Plate Dispute
Kosovo and Serbia have reached an agreement to end a long-running dispute over car license plates in northern Kosovo that had raised concerns that it could touch off ethnic violence.
"We have a deal," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter on November 23 after the agreement was reached in Brussels under EU mediation.
"Very pleased to announce that chief negotiators of #Kosovo & #Serbia under EU-facilitation have agreed on measures to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalisation of their relations."
Kosovo's ambassador to Belgium, Agron Bajrami, also confirmed an agreement had been reached.
"After long hours, we achieved our objective: we have an agreement! Now the intensive talks on full normalization can start," he said on Twitter.
The announcement came after a meeting between Petar Petkovic, head of the office for Kosovo in the Serbian government; Besnik Bislimi, Kosovo's chief negotiator in talks with Serbia; and Miroslav Lajcak, the European Union's special envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue.
Lajcak said earlier on Twitter it was his "sincere hope" that a solution would be found to de-escalate the tensions on the ground and work toward normalization of relations.
The deal calls for Serbia to stop issuing license plates with Kosovo cities' "denominations" and Kosovo will cease further actions related to the re-registration of vehicles, Borrell said.
EU spokesman Peter Stano said the aim of the meeting between the two countries that aspire to become members of the EU had been to find a way out of the situation "in the European spirit."
Borrell said he will invite the parties in the coming days to discuss next steps.
Kosovo had planned this week to start issuing fines to some 10,000 Serb drivers who continue to use Serbian-issued car license plates.
EU-backed talks earlier this week between Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had failed to reach an agreement on the issue.
Kosovo previously postponed plans to start issuing fines for 48 hours after the talks failed.
With reporting by Reuters
Jailed Rights Advocate Asks UN To Document 'Killing And Repression' In Iran
A prominent Iranian human rights advocate incarcerated in the notorious Evin prison has published a letter saying that Iran's authoritarian theocracy has prevented people from achieving their rights, including democracy and freedom, and a normal relationship with the world.
Narges Mohammadi sent the letter on November 23 to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), whose mission is to promote and protect human rights around the world. Mohammadi's letter was published a day before a special meeting of the council on Iran.
Mohammadi asks the council to "document the repression and killing of the Islamic republic" and requests "permanent supervision of the UNHRC on the government's behavior" to include respect for human rights in relations of the government.
Mohammadi's letter also notes the high number of prisoners and says that brave and innocent young people are killed every day in the streets.
"They have gone from killing women to killing children, but people's resistance continues," she says in the letter.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread demonstrations represent the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Germany initiated the special session of the UNHRC, which has 47 members, in order to discuss the human rights violations that have taken place during the nationwide protests in Iran.
A resolution is set to be introduced at the November 24 session that will call on Iran to end the repression and violence against its own people. The resolution also provides for an independent investigative mission to document human rights violations in Iran in the context of the protests.
At least 416 people, including 51 children, have been killed by security forces across the country, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Poet Arrested For Criticizing Kremlin Sent For Psychiatric Checkup
Russian poet Artyom Kamardin, who was beaten and reportedly raped during his arrest in September on a charge of inciting hatred over a presentation of his verses critical of the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, has been sent for a psychiatric checkup. A court of appeals in Moscow said on November 23 that Kamardin will be examined over 30 days at the Serbsky psychiatric clinic in the Russian capital. Kamardin's girlfriend said earlier that police beat up Kamardin and raped him with a dumbbell during his arrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. To Send Additional $400 Million In Military Aid For Ukraine
The United States has announced additional military assistance to help Ukraine defend itself, including from "the Kremlin's relentless attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure." The U.S. State Department said in a statement on November 23 that it was enacting the 26th draw-down of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. "This $400 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and air defense equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories," the statement said. The drawdown will bring total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to approximately $19.7 billion under the administration of President Joe Biden, it added.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Second Reading Of Bill Tightening 'Gay Propaganda' Law
Russian lawmakers approved on November 23 the second of three readings of a series of amendments to the country's controversial "gay propaganda" law, an expansion of the legislation that rights activists say has put LGBT people at risk and led to increased discrimination and violence against them. The amendments to the 2013 law, if approved as expected, ban the "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relationships" entirely and authorize the blocking of Internet resources that cover LGBT topics and ban films that the government interprets as containing such "propaganda." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Teenager Detained In St. Petersburg Says She Fled Home In Ingushetia Over Domestic Violence
Police in St. Petersburg have detained an 18-year-old woman from the North Caucasus region of Ingushetia who says she fled to escape systematic domestic violence and beatings.
Human rights activists in Russia said on November 23 that Leila Giriyeva called police after her relatives found her in an apartment in St. Petersburg and tried to take her with them by force. Police detained both the teenager and her relatives.
Police say they are waiting for information from authorities in Ingushetia, where Giriyeva was added to the wanted list over an alleged theft. Giriyeva and human rights activists say her name was added to the wanted list as a means of locating her in St. Petersburg. She denies the theft allegation.
Giriyeva insists that her father, a retired police officer, has regularly beaten her for several years. She says her relatives brought her to Islamic scholars "for treatment" several times because she has declared herself an atheist.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including honor killings, if they are forced to return.
Usually, local authorities take the side of the accused abusers.
SK SOS, the human rights group whose activists provided the information about Gerijeva's detention, said on November 23 that police detained group member Vladislav Khorev while he was on his way to provide Giriyeva with legal support.
Last month, four sisters from another North Caucasus region, Daghestan, managed to flee to Georgia with the help of human rights organizations after they faced domestic violence.
In August, another woman from Daghestan, Patimat Idrisova, managed to leave Russia and change her identity after she faced domestic violence.
Last year, Daghestan-based rights activist Svetlana Anokhina said that two victims of domestic violence in Daghestan were taken by force from a shelter in Tatarstan and taken back home against their will.
Also last year, a police officer rushed into a shelter in the capital of Daghestan, Makhachkala, and forcibly removed a young Chechen woman, Khalimat Taramova, who had fled Chechnya with the intention of living with her girlfriend.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukrainian Unit Explains How It Shoots Down Russian Aircraft Around Bakhmut2
Russian Colonel Arrested For Demanding A Washing Machine As A Bribe3
Stuhna Missiles Help Ukrainian Troops Keep Russian Armor At Bay Near Bakhmut4
Armenian PM Attacks Russian-Led Alliance At Summit In Yerevan5
Ukraine's Security Service Conducts 'Counterintelligence' Raid At Historic Kyiv Monastery6
Zelenskiy Appeals To Security Council For Action To Stop Russian Attacks On Infrastructure7
Kremlin-Installed Officials In Crimea Say Sevastopol Targeted By Ukrainian Drones8
U.S. Official Sees 'Vast Difference' In Russian, Ukrainian Reactions To War Crimes Allegations9
The Fight In Serbia Over Chinese-Style Surveillance (Part 1)10
Hungarian PM's 'Revisionist' Scarf Angers Romania, Ukraine
Subscribe