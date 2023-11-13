News
EU Foreign Ministers Approve Expansion Of Border Monitoring Mission In Armenia
The European Union’s foreign ministers approved a proposal to expand the border-monitoring mission deployed in Armenia and activate discussions on visa liberalization with the South Caucasus country, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in Brussels on November 13.
The decisions were made during a session of the Foreign Affairs Council, which also had the issue of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations on its agenda.
“We decided to beef up our mission in Armenia…with more patrols in the sensitive areas of the border,” Borrell said after the meeting.
“And we will explore possible support to Armenia under the European Peace Facility and an option for visa liberalization for Armenia,” he said.
The European Peace Facility is an instrument by which Brussels provides the means to increase the defense capacity of countries that are not members of the bloc, prevent conflicts, and strengthen peace. It is through this facility that Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova have received aid from the European Union.
Borrell also said the EU has to be “very much vigilant for any attempt of destabilizing Armenia internally and externally.”
“Our message to Azerbaijan has been clear: Any violation of Armenian territorial integrity would be unacceptable and would have severe consequences for the quality of our relations,” the EU foreign policy chief stressed.
Borrell called for the resumption of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the work done by the president of the EU Council.
“We need a peace treaty to be concluded, and we are committed to continue our mediation role,” Borrel said, adding that the EU foreign ministers had decided to invite Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to join them on the margins of one of the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council meetings.
The decisions of the EU foreign ministers are to be put on the table of the European Commission in due time. The commission should then present proposals to implement them. The proposals should make clear to what extent and how the European Union mission (EUMA) deployed in Armenia can be expanded, and what kind of aid Yerevan can expect from Brussels. The decisions of the European Commission, in turn, must be ratified by the 27 EU member states.
Iranian Education Minister Proposes Transformation Of System With Introduction Of Gender-Specific Textbooks
Iran's education minister has announced plans for a fundamental transformation of the country's educational system with the introduction of gender-specific textbooks for male and female students, suggesting a deeper ideological shift in the Islamic leadership's governance.
Rezamorad Sahraei, speaking at the Behindokht festival's closing ceremony on November 12, said the initiative signifies a significant change in Iran's approach to education and aligns with what he referred to as a "culture of modesty" being sought by authorities.
He did not provide specific details or a timetable for the implementation of gender-segregated textbooks.
The announcement comes amid a sweeping educational change in Iran, with Sahraei saying more than 120,000 schools across the nation face a "major" overhaul.
On the eve of the new academic year two months ago, Sahraei announced that nearly 20,000 school principals were changed to "create transformation in schools."
Meanwhile, Jalal Mahmoudzadeh, a Sunni representative from Mahabad in the Iranian parliament, criticized the "purification" in the government program presented last month, stating that in less than five months 15,000 to 20 thousand school principals in Iran have been sidelined for "political and ideological reasons."
Iran's schools, particularly girls' schools, became focal points for unrest over the past year after the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a hijab violation.
The government has responded by cracking down violently on student campuses, while firing and imprisoning many educators for their support of the demonstrators.
Restrictions have been tightened already at many educational institutions, with teachers under increased pressure and many students facing severe disciplinary actions for voicing any dissent.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread discontent with the government.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian Court Sentences Former Lawmaker To 14 Years In Prison In Absentia
A court in Ukraine's western city of Lviv on November 13 sentenced former lawmaker Illya Kyva to 14 years in prison in absentia after finding him guilty of high treason and public calls to seize power and change the constitutional order among other crimes. Kyva has been known for his pro-Russia stance. After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kyva moved to Russia, where he took part in televised pro-Kremlin talks shows and roundtables. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Awards Veteran Crimean Tatar Leader Mustafa Dzhemilev With Hero Of Ukraine Title On His 80th Birthday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awarded the Golden Star Order and the title of the Hero of Ukraine to longtime Crimean Tatar leader and human rights activist Mustafa Dzhemilev, who spent much of his life fighting Soviet and later Russian repression.
The ceremony, which took place in Kyiv on November 13, coincided with Dzhemilev's 80th birthday.
Dzhemilev headed the Mejlis, the Crimean Tatar's self-governing body, from its founding in 1991 -- when Ukraine achieved independence from the Soviet Union -- until 2013. He sided with Kyiv when Russia seized Crimea in 2014 and was later barred from entering his homeland by the Kremlin.
It was the second time Moscow had banned Dzhemilev from Crimea. As an infant, he was deported to Central Asia along with the rest of the Crimean Tatars by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during World War II.
Dzhemilev told RFE/RL on November 13 that as a teenager he began taking part in the activities of the underground Crimean Tatar resistance movement in the Soviet Uzbekistan, where he and his family were deported.
Dzhemilev was a leading human rights activist during the Soviet era and served six jail sentences in Soviet prison camps from 1966 to 1986. He is also known for going on a 303-day hunger strike -- the longest in the history of the Soviet human rights movement.
He returned to his homeland in the late 1980s along with thousands of other Tatars as Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev ushered in a period of reforms and freedoms known as "Perestroika" and "Glasnost."
He later became a member of Ukraine's parliament representing Crimea.
He has continued to fight for the rights of his ethnic brethren in Russian-occupied Crimea.
Since seizing Crimea nearly a decade ago, Russia has oppressed members of the Turkic-speaking minority on the peninsula who opposed Moscow's rule, including jailing dozens of Crimean Tatars.
Former Georgian Defense Minister Tengiz Kitovani Dies At 85
Former Georgian Defense Minister Tengiz Kitovani died on November 13 in Tbilisi at the age of 85. Kitovani played a key role in toppling Georgia's first president, Zviad Gamsakhurdia, in 1992. In August 1992, Kitovani ordered Georgia's National Guard to enter the breakaway region of Abkhazia, which sparked a 13-month war in the region. In 1996, Kitovani was sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of organizing illegally armed groups. In 1999, he was granted a presidential pardon. In the early 2000s, Kitovani moved to Moscow and stayed there until his return to Georgia in 2012. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Turkey Steps Up Deportation Of Afghans Amid Similar Moves By Pakistan And Iran
Turkey has become the latest country to begin deporting a large number of Afghans back to their country with almost 4,000 leaving in recent weeks.
The expulsions from Turkey come amid large-scale deportations of Afghans from neighboring Pakistan and Iran. Over the past month, an estimated 400,000 Afghans have been repatriated from those two countries.
Ankara said over the weekend about 3,900 Afghans have been deported to Kabul through special flights.
“I was arrested in Istanbul; they beat me a lot,” said a former Afghan Army soldier who was arrested in the largest city in Turkey two months ago. He had escaped to Turkey 18 months earlier fearing that the ruling hard-line Taliban would persecute him for his past work.
“We were then detained in a camp for two months in the city of Bursa,” he added. “Many young Afghans who were soldiers were also forcefully expelled alongside me."
Milad, another young Afghan man, said he arrived in back in Afghanistan this week after an arduous land journey through Iran following his expulsion from Turkey earlier this month.
“On our way back, we were beaten a lot,” he said. “We didn't have proper food to eat.”
With living conditions deteriorating under the Taliban regime, Afghan migrants fled their country in pursuit of a better life wherever they could find it -- especially to neighboring countries.
Like hundreds of thousands of Afghans, Milad ended up in Turkey three years ago in a desperate attempt to escape poverty in his homeland. Some Afghans have sought shelter and work in Turkey, while others used it as part of an escape route into neighboring Greece and then on to other European Union countries.
According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, Turkey hosts one of the largest refugee communities worldwide with some 3.6 million Syrians and more than 300,000 people from other nationalities, the majority of whom are Afghan.
Last year, Turkey deported some 50,000 Afghans back to their country.
In a 2022 report, global rights watchdog Human Rights Watch criticized Ankara for routinely pushing tens of thousands of Afghans -- many of whom are undocumented -- back to its land border with Iran or deporting them directly to Afghanistan “with little or no examination of their claims for international protection.”
Iranian Journalist Rahimi Facing New Charges After Commenting On Teen's Death
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Court has charged journalist Zeinab Rahimi of “spreading lies and violating public decency” after she commented on the death of 17-year-old Armita Garavand, who died last month after a confrontation with morality police.
Rahimi said in a social media post on November 12 that she and her lawyer attended a hearing on her case and that she was free on bail as she awaits a verdict.
The specifics of the charges against Rahimi were not specified, but she was previously summoned to court on similar charges along with economic journalist Maryam Shokrani.
Rahimi is the fifth journalist to face legal action after commenting on the death of Garavand, highlighting government's crackdown on dissenting voices in the media and its concern that the teen's death may spark unrest similar to the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Meanwhile, economic journalist Saeedeh Shafiei was summoned to serve a three-year and six-month prison sentence she received in July for alleged propaganda against the system as well as "gathering information and collusion against the system." She had been ordered to report to prison by November 14.
Another journalist, Nasim Sultanbegi, received a similar sentence in the same case.
The harsh punishments handed to journalists come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand others have been arrested since the death of Amini, who died while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakhstan Releases From Jail Another Karakalpak Activist Facing Extradition To Uzbekistan
Kazakh authorities on November 13 released from detention another Karakalpak activist, Tileubike Yuldasheva, who faces extradition to Uzbekistan, where rights watchdogs say she would be at risk of politically motivated prosecution over last year's mass protests in Uzbekistan's Karakalpak Autonomous Republic. Yuldasheva was released from a detention center in the northwestern city of Aqtobe after spending a year there. Since September, Kazakh authorities have released four other Karakalpak activists but ordered them to stay in the country. Fifty Karakalpak activists have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms in Uzbekistan this year over mass protests against proposed constitutional amendments in July 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Hungary Reiterates Block On Disbursing Military Aid Tranche To Ukraine
Hungary will block the disbursement of the next tranche of military aid to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF) until Kyiv provides "guarantees" that the OTP bank or other Hungarian firms will not be blacklisted as "international sponsors of war," the country's foreign minister said. The EPF, created in 2021, is meant to finance actions that prevent conflicts, build peace, and strengthen international security. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Hungary had faced "pressure" at a meeting to support the payout of 500 million euros, but he said Budapest could not give its backing without such guarantees.
Kharkiv Resident Gets Life In Prison For Coordinating Deadly Russian Missile Attack
A court in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv sentenced a local resident to life in prison for helping coordinate a deadly Russian missile attack in March 2022, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said on November 13. Media reports identified the man as Denys Panikarov, who was found guilty of treason, justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the illegal fabrication of a firearm, and illegal use of a firearm. The man pleaded not guilty. On March 1 last year, one of Russia's missiles hit a site near Kharkiv's city administration, killing at least 30 people. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Training Center Where Ukrainian Pilots Will Learn To Fly F-16s Opens In Romania
The Romanian and Dutch defense ministers on November 13 opened a training center for F-16 pilots some 150 kilometers east of Bucharest where Ukrainian pilots will learn how to fly the U.S.-made fighter jets.
Ukraine has been long requesting F-16 planes from its allies to bolster its dwindling fleet of Soviet-era MiG jets as it carries on with a counteroffensive in the face of significant Russian airpower superiority.
"We're looking into the most efficient ways to integrate and start the training of Ukrainian pilots as soon as possible," Romania's Angel Talvar said after he and his Dutch counterpart, Kajsa Ollongren, inaugurated the European F-16 Training Center at the Borcea air base.
The United States and Denmark have reportedly already begun training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16s.
A “small number” of Ukrainians started training at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona, last month, the U.S. Air Force announced on October 26.
In August, Denmark said nine Ukrainians had begun training at a military base in Skrydstrup, some 270 kilometers west of Copenhagen, along with maintenance and servicing personnel.
Netherlands has pledged up to 18 fighter jets for the program that will also train pilots from Romania and other NATO countries. Lockheed Martin, the U.S. company that produced the F-16, is providing instructors and maintenance personnel.
The first five Dutch F-16 aircraft arrived in Romania a week ago. Denmark and Norway have also pledged to provide F-16s to Ukraine.
Romanian media reported that the Ukrainian pilots' training will last for six months.
The F-16 fighter jet boasts a powerful 20mm cannon and can be equipped to carry bombs, rockets, and missiles.
During his visit to Bucharest in October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he and his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis, discussed ways to speed up the training process for Ukrainian pilots to allow them to be "among the first on the front line."
With reporting by Reuters
Navalny Says Prison Administration Blocks His Wife's Letters
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's Telegram channel said on November 13 prison administration has been blocking correspondence from his wife Yulia Navalnaya. "Censors confiscate the letters as they contain elements of preparation for crimes," prison guards explained to Navalny. No specifics were given. Last year, Navalnaya also complained that her letters had not reached her husband. Last week, Navalny, who is serving a total of 19 years in prison on extremism and other charges, was placed in a punitive solitary confinement for the 22nd time since August 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Foreign Ministers To Meet With Western Balkan Counterparts In Brussels
EU foreign ministers are meeting on November 13 in Brussels with their Western Balkan counterparts to discuss topics of common interest including some of the countries' progress toward EU membership following last week's release of the annual report by the bloc's executive body.
Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell, who will chair the meeting, said that one of the main sticking points to be tackled during the meeting will be some of the Western Balkan candidates' failure to properly align themselves with the bloc's policy on sanctions following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"We will insist on the need to closely monitor our foreign policy," Borrell said, adding, "some countries [in the region] have not aligned with our foreign policy and sanctions."
Speaking ahead of the meeting, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the perspective of EU membership also represents a guarantee of security for potential members.
"That is why it is so crucial that in these times that we understand that enlargement is a geopolitical issue, that there must be no gray areas for peace and security in Europe," Baerbock said.
Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia have all been granted EU candidate status.
Kosovo applied for membership in December and is a potential candidate for membership in the 27-member bloc.
The European Commission's report found that Western Balkan states such as Albania, Montenegro, and North Macedonia largely cooperate and coordinate their foreign policy and sanctions regime with Brussels, with the exception of Serbia and to a certain degree, Bosnia.
Although Kosovo has no formal obligation yet to adhere to the bloc's policies, it has voluntarily backed the EU's foreign policy, including sanctions against Russia, the report assessed.
Ahead of the November 13 meeting, seven EU member states -- Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Italy, Greece, Slovenia, and Slovakia -- circulated a nonpaper -- a discussion paper that is not part of formal negotiations -- proposing that Western Balkans representatives be more often invited to meetings with their EU counterparts, including informal sessions twice a year.
The nonpaper also urged that contentious issues between Western Balkan countries, especially the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo, be negotiated and solved through more dialogue and cooperation.
Serbia has not recognized the independence of its former province of Kosovo and tensions between the two neighbors have been high in recent months, with Belgrade alleging that Kosovo's ethnic Serb minority has been discriminated against.
Pakistan Opens More Border Points As Afghan Deportations Continue
Pakistan has opened three more border crossings to facilitate the flow of Afghan migrants being deported to Afghanistan. Pakistani media reports on November 13 said the three routes are in Saifullah Fort in Balochistan Province, Chagai district in Brabcheh, and the Noorhab area. More than 300,000 primarily undocumented Afghans have left Pakistan after Islamabad announced last month that more than 1.7 million undocumented foreigners should leave by November 1 or face arrest and deportation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Kyrgyz Journalist Questioned In Probe Of Jailed Activist
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) summoned and questioned journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova on November 13 in a probe of jailed opposition United Kyrgyzstan party member Zamirbek Shamshidin-uulu, who is accused of organizing mass unrest. Shamshidin-uulu was arrested on September 21, less than three weeks after United Kyrgyzstan party leader Adakhan Madumarov, a major opponent of President Sadyr Japarov, was arrested on a charge of "ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests" by signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council. Madumarov has said the move was politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Siberian Lawmaker, Former Navalny Associate Confined To Detention Center
A court in Siberia on November 13 ordered Ksenia Fadeyeva, a local lawmaker and the former head of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's regional team, to be sent to pretrial detention. An investigation of Fadeyeva was launched in December 2021 and she was charged with extremism, barred from using the Internet and from communicating with others without the permission of investigators, and attending public events. Last month, a court placed Fateyeva under house arrest, saying she violated those restrictions. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Younger Brother Of Kazakh Ex-President Dead At 70
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Once an extremely powerful man in Kazakhstan, Bolat Nazarbaev, the younger brother of Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, died on November 13 at the age of 70, after reportedly suffering a lengthy illness.
The spokeswoman of the Central Clinic in Almaty, Polina Shimanskaya, told RFE/RL that Bolat Nazarbaev was pronounced dead "at 9:51 this morning after a long illness."
She did not elaborate but media reports have said Nazarbaev was hospitalized earlier in November in Almaty after suffering a heart attack.
In June 2022, local media said Bolat Nazarbaev was fighting a longtime illness and a video showing him in a wheelchair appeared on YouTube at the time.
The reports coincided with a statement from Kazakhstan's Financial Monitoring Agency saying Bolat Nazarbaev and his former wife, Maira Qurmanghalieva, were targeted by a lawsuit filed by the owners of the financial services company Karuan, who accused them of illegally taking over the firm.
In March, a court in Kazakhstan ordered Bolat Nazarbaev, who sold 31.9 percent of the industrial facility's shares to a private company in 2009 but continued to control the factory's operations, to regain the shares and return them to the state.
AZTM used to be state property but was privatized in 1998 with 31.9 percent of its shares obtained by the private company Temir Kon. In 2007, Temir Kon sold the shares to Bolat Nazarbaev.
In 1986, Bolat Nazarbaev's brother, Nursultan, who ruled the oil-rich Central Asian country for nearly 30 years before he stepped down more than four years ago, said in an interview to a Moscow-based Soviet magazine, Druzhba narodov (Peoples' Friendship), that his younger brother worked as a plumber.
In 1989, after Nursultan Nazarbaev took over the then-Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic, Bolat Nazarbaev was already working as a deputy director of a state bakery in the town of Qaskelen. During the decades of his brother's presidency, Bolat Nazarbaev became one of the richest men in the country and controlled several major businesses and marketplaces in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, and the surrounding region.
Nursultan Nazarbaev, 83, and his clan lost power and influence after January 2022 protests that left at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead and thousands injured.
As he stepped down, Nazarbaev hand-picked longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor.
But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying the powers as "elbasy" -- the leader of the nation. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January 2022, protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Toqaev also annulled the Law on the First President -- the Leader of the Nation (Elbasy), depriving Nursultan Nazarbaev of the elbasy title and his immediate family members of legal immunity.
Since January 2022, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and others close to the family have been pushed out of their positions or resigned.
In September 2022, the former president's nephew Qairat Satybaldy was sentenced to six years in prison on fraud and embezzlement charges.
Russian State News Agencies Publish, Then Immediately Retract Story On Troops 'Regrouping' East Of Dnieper
Russian state-news agencies published, then abruptly retracted a news item suggesting Russian forces had ordered a tactical withdrawal in a location of intense fighting in southern Ukraine.
The incident, which occurred on November 13, comes amid growing reports of a significant Ukrainian military operation, with forces crossing the Dnieper River east of the city of Kherson, establishing at least two bridgeheads, and for several weeks now, holding out against Russian pushback.
"The story with the headline 'The Dnieper Group Of Troops Will Be Transferred To More Advantageous Positions' has been canceled," RIA wrote at 11 a.m. Moscow time on its website, just 10 minutes after the report was issued.
The text of the canceled story read, "Having assessed the current situation, the command of the Dnieper group decided to transfer troops to more advantageous positions east of the Dnieper. After regrouping, the group will liberate part of the forces to be used in offensives in other directions.”
TASS also announced the cancelation of a similar story.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the withdrawal of the reports by the the two news agencies.
But Russian news site RBK quoted the Defense Ministry as saying the report of a withdrawal was "false" and amounted to a "provocation."
The language used in the canceled stories was similar to that used in announcing previous Russian troop retreats last year from the Moscow-occupied Kharkiv and Kherson regions in the face of surprise Ukrainian attacks.
Since the middle of October, Ukrainian forces have been engaged in a bold effort to pull off a major crossing of the Dnieper River.
Ukrainian troops last year managed to force a Russian withdrawal from territories west of the Dnieper River, but Russian troops have dug in and continue to pound the city of Kherson and other Ukrainian positions from across the river.
The story retractions suggest confusion among the Russian authorities and media about how to deal with the frontline developments in southern Ukraine.
The American Institute for the Study of War on November 13 reported that Ukrainian forces achieved over the past days "minor success" in operations launched on the left bank of the River Dnieper in parts of the southern region of Kherson that are still under Russian control.
In November last year, Ukrainian forces liberated parts of Kherson, including Kherson city, which lies on the western bank of the Dnieper.
Elsewhere, fighting has picked up in Ukraine's eastern regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, with more than 70 close-quarter battles fought by Ukrainian forces in the Kupyansk, Bakhmut, and Avdiyivka directions, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said early on November 13.
Russian troops have been attempting for several weeks to encircle the industrial city of Avdiyivka, but have met fierce Ukrainian resistance. Meanwhile, the Institute or the Study of War reported that Ukrainian forces achieved over the past days "minor success" in operations launched on the left bank of the River Dnieper in Russian-occupied parts of the Kherson region.
With reporting by Reuters
Patriarch Kirill Calls For Ban On 'Inducement' To Abortion In Russia
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, has called for the adoption at federal level of a law banning the "inducement" of women to have abortions that was previously adopted by local authorities in two regions. "It's a huge country, but the population is completely insufficient. We need more people," Kirill said, speaking at the plenary congress of the Russian Orthodox Church, adding that "if you learn to dissuade women from committing abortion, the [birthrate] will immediately go up." Legislation prohibiting the "inducement" to abortion was adopted this year by the Mordovia and Tver regions. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kosovo Defeats Israel In Soccer Match Amid High Security, Small Crowd
PRISTINA -- Kosovo defeated Israel's national soccer team in Pristina in a match played amid tight security and in front of a relatively small crowd at the 14,000-seat Fadil Vokrri Stadium on November 12.
Kosovo won the game 1-0, thanks to a first-half goal by Milot Rashica.
The 2024 qualifier was originally scheduled for October 15 but was delayed after fighters from the Hamas extremist group -- declared a terrorist organization by the EU and the United States -- attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking some 240 people hostage.
That Hamas attack fueled relentless Israeli retaliatory strikes against Gaza, leading to more than 11,000 deaths, according to Palestinian officials.
Kosovo authorities stepped up security measures after Israeli players arrived on November 10 and added to them as match day approached.
Personnel blocked roads around the stadium and carried out strict checks on ticketed fans. Authorities said that "any racist, xenophobic, political, religious promotional material will be banned."
The tough security presence and poor weather likely contributed to the smaller-than-expected crowd for the match.
Hours before the match, a large banner with the inscription "Free Palestine" was placed on the Grand Hotel building in the city center next to a Ukrainian flag by the activist group Collective for Feminist Thought and Action -- but it was quickly removed.
Days before the match, a pro-Palestinian group had requested permission for a peaceful protest on the day of the game, but police rejected the request for security reasons.
A day before the match, Israel's coach and captain said the Israel national team felt "safe and comfortable" in Kosovo.
Both sides urged fans to focus on soccer amid the tense geopolitical situation.
Kosovo's coach, Primoz Gliha, on November 11 said turmoil over the Israel-Hamas war should not affect this match and that for him, it is not something extraordinary to play soccer in times of war.
"It doesn't affect me. Not at all, because this is life. We had a war in Yugoslavia, we played in similar conditions. But football is football. I am very sad about this [war]," said Gliha, who played as a professional for Dinamo Zagreb when his homeland, Slovenia, gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.
Ukrainian Delegation Arrives In Washington For Talks On Security, Economy
A Ukrainian delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and presidential administration chief Andriy Yermak arrived in the United States on November 12 for talks on security, the economy, and "many other important topics," officials said. The delegation “ will have meetings in the White House, Congress, think tanks, [and] with representatives of public organizations,” Yermak said in a Telegram post.
Fugitive Moldovan Businessman Shor Returns To Israel, Says Interpol
Fugitive pro-Russia Moldovan businessman Ilan Shor, who is accused of "buying" voters to sway an election in the ex-Soviet state, has returned to his exile base in Israel, an Interpol official said on November 12. Viorel Tentiu said Shor had returned to Israel by air on November 8, but Israeli officials were unable to say where his flight had originated. "It's unknown where he went or where he returned from," Tentiu told state television. Tentiu had said Shor left Israel on November 6. He was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison by a Moldovan court in April over a $1 billion bank fraud.
Russia Says Citizens Being Evacuated Through Gaza's Rafah Border Crossing
Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry on November 12 announced the start of the evacuation of Russian citizens from the war-torn Gaza Strip. The ministry said the first Russians had begun to cross the border with Egypt through the Rafah border crossing. It added that people crossing will be provided with food and water and be transferred to the Egyptian capital, Cairo. Some 70 Russians have already crossed, the ministry said without specifying how many it expected to eventually handle. After being closed the two previous days, the Rafah crossing was reopened on November 12, with hundreds of people expected to transit, including many with foreign passports. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
U.K. Lawmakers Urge Government To Proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guards
British lawmakers and members of the upper house of Parliament have called on the government to proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, calling it a step toward stability to the Middle East. Proscribing the IRGC would make it a criminal offense to belong to the group, attend its meetings, or carry its logo in public. The IRGC is already subject to British sanctions. In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, more than 60 lawmakers said "given the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, it is now more urgent than ever to proscribe the IRGC."
Ukraine Says 'Resistance' Fighters Blew Up Russian HQ In Occupied Melitopol, While Zelenskiy Warns Of Difficult Winter
KYIV -- Ukraine said that "local resistance" fighters had blown up the headquarters of Russian forces in the occupied city of Melitopol, killing at least three officers, as the Kremlin’s troops continued to press attacks in the east and south around the battered cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that the winter ahead could be difficult..
"The revenge action, which was carried out by representatives of the local resistance movement, took place on the premises of [the post office] seized by the Russians, located on Dmytro Dontsov Street," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's main intelligence department wrote on Telegram about the November 11 incident.
It added that the attack was carried out “during a meeting of officers” of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and National Guard.
The report could not immediately be independently verified.
Melitopol -- a city with a prewar population of about 150,000 in the Zaporizhzhya region -- was occupied by Russian troops soon after the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of February 2022.
In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned citizens to be prepared for a difficult winter as Russia steps up its attacks on crucial energy sites, as it did a year ago.
"We must be prepared for the possibility the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes on our infrastructure," Zelenskiy said.
"All our attention should be focused on defense, on response to terrorists, on everything Ukraine can do to make it easier for our people to get through this winter and to increase the capabilities of our troops,” he said.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had intensified attacks in the east of the country as they attempt to regain ground near Bakhmut, the devastated city that was the scene of a monthslong battle before falling to the Russians in May.
General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said that “toward Bakhmut, the Russians have stepped up [attacks] and are trying to recapture previously lost positions.”
He added that “enemy attacks are being repelled,” without providing details.
Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said Russian forces had thwarted five Ukrainian attacks near Klishchiyivka, Kurdyumivka, and two villages south of Bakhmut over the past day.
Bakhmut has been an epicenter of fighting for months as an ambitious Ukrainian counteroffensive has raged on its northern and southern flanks, with Russian forces still in control of the city itself.
A Ukrainian ground-forces spokesman, Volodymyr Fityo, said in a television appearance that the Russians were "probing defenses" around Bakhmut in hopes of "trying to storm" areas under Ukrainian control but hadn't achieved "strategic success."
General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the Ukrainian commander near Avdiyivka, wrote on Telegram that Russian forces were stepping up air strikes there with the use of guided bombs.
Tarnavskiy added that Russian forces had conducted 30 air strikes and 712 artillery launches at Avdiyivka and nearby areas over the past day, along with carrying out some four dozen direct combat assaults against Ukrainian units.
He reported heavy Russian losses in men and materiel, but the report could not be confirmed and there were no details on Ukrainian losses.
Early on November 12, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Produkin, said an early morning Russian air attack had struck the Honchar Regional Library in Kherson, a center of scientific learning.
"One of the hits was on the Honchar regional library. The building is seriously damaged," he said.
Prokudin said there were no injuries from the blast or the ensuing fire.
Russian officials have denied targeting civilians despite near-constant bombardment and drone attacks on infrastructure and population centers in the 20-month full-scale war.
With reporting by AP
