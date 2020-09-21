EU Foreign Ministers Seek To Overcome Belarus Sanctions Gridlock

EU foreign ministers will try to break a deadlock on the adoption of sanctions against Belarus at a meeting in Brussels on September 21.

The EU vowed three weeks ago to slap sanctions on Belarusian officials whom the bloc blames for abuses against ongoing protests and electoral fraud that gave authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka a landslide victory in the country’s August 9 election.

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya is also expected to be in Brussels to informally meet with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the bloc's foreign ministers.

The bloc has prepared a list of sanctions against Belarus but Cyprus has been objecting, demanding the EU also take measures against Turkey in an unrelated dispute over Ankara’s maritime gas exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

The EU can only impose sanctions if all the 27-members of the bloc support them.

The impasse created by one of the bloc’s smallest members threatens the credibility of the EU and has sharpened calls for the use of a qualified majority on human rights and sanctions implementation.

In her State of the Union speech on September 16, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen bemoaned that EU diplomacy was often paralyzed by a system that gives one country veto power over all the others.

While the EU has backed Cyprus and Greece's claims that Turkey’s strongarm tactics are illegal, Germany is trying to find a diplomatic compromise between Athens and Ankara as military tensions between the two NATO members heat up in the eastern Mediterranean.

German officials say sanctioning Turkey is likely to backfire by provoking a strong response from Ankara, a Middle East heavyweight whose cooperation is needed on refugee issues and resolving the conflicts in Syria and Libya.

If the Belarus sanctions impasse is not settled by EU foreign ministers, diplomats say it will likely be taken up at an EU summit on September 24-25.

With reporting by dpa and Reuters

