Brussels Unable To Enforce Democratic Standards, Says EU Commissioner

The European Commission will be unable to take action if Hungary's election in April fails to meet democratic standards, according to its vice president for values and transparency, Vera Jourova. Speaking to RFE/RL's Ray Furlong in Prague on February 3, she said she "hoped" the elections would be free and fair, "but if you ask me whether there will be some action taken after the elections if they proved to be undemocratic, or unfair, I don't see any way of doing something concrete."