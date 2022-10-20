News
EU Leaders To Discuss Ways To Counter Energy Crisis At Brussels Summit
European Union leaders are due to meet in Brussels on October 20 for the second time in two weeks to try to bring down energy prices despite persistent divisions between the 27 members of the bloc.
Discussing ways to reduce gas prices is expected to be a bone of contention after a recent European Commission proposal fell short of detailing how a gas price cap could work.
A group of 15 countries including France and Poland favors some form of a cap, but they face strong opposition from Germany and the Netherlands -- respectively Europe's biggest economy and gas buyer, and a major European gas trading hub.
Addressing lawmakers in Berlin ahead of the summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on October 20 that a price cap "carries the risk that producers will then sell their gas elsewhere, and we Europeans will end up with less gas instead of more."
The 27 are expected to support an alternative price benchmark for liquefied natural gas and joint gas buying.
EU leaders are also expected to discuss how to fund potential gas price measures and aid packages to relieve households and businesses in the light of skyrocketing energy costs.
The summit is expected to discuss support for Ukraine to help it cope with the consequences of a deadly wave of Russian missile and drone strikes that severely damaged the country's energy infrastructure.
The commission in May proposed providing 9 billion euros ($8.8 billion) in grants and loans to Ukraine to keep its civilian administration running.
So far only 3 billion euros have been disbursed, leading to calls to improve the way in which the war-torn country receives aid from the bloc.
The EU's ties with China will also be discussed.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Ukraine Restricts Electricity Usage In Wake Of Russian 'Terror' Strikes
Ukraine on October 20 began restricting electricity consumption for the first time since the start of Russia's invasion as the country sustained serious damage to its infrastructure following waves of Russian air strikes targeting its electricity grid ahead of the onset of winter.
Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine since October 10, mainly using kamikaze drones that Ukraine and its Western allies say are Iranian-made. Moscow and Tehran have denied the accusations.
The supply restriction started at 7 a.m. local time and is due to last until 11 p.m., with grid operator Ukrenergo urging Ukrainians "to charge everything" before the start of the cuts, warning temporary blackouts were possible if people did not reduce their use of electricity.
"We do not exclude that with the onset of cold weather we will be asking for your help even more frequently," Ukrenergo said, referring to the restriction that is limited to October 20.
Ukrenergo called on Ukrainians to stock up with water and make sure they have "warm socks and blankets and hugs for family and friends."
The company urged people to make sure they have charged mobile phones, power banks, flashlights, and batteries.
In the latest Russian attack, an energy facility was struck and damaged in the Kryvorizka district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported on October 20.
Earlier, a missile strike hit a major coal-fired power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine, the region's governor said.
"Our region experienced missile fire today. The Burshtyn thermal power station was hit, which caused a fire," Svitlana Onyshchuk, governor of Ivano-Frankivsk region, said in an online video statement.
The Burshtyn power station supplies electricity to three western regions and 5 million consumers.
"There is new damage to critical infrastructure. Three energy facilities were destroyed by the enemy today," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address late on October 19.
"We assume that Russian terror will be directed at energy facilities until, with the help of partners, we are able to shoot down 100 percent of enemy missiles and drones," said Zelenskiy.
Oleksandr Kharchenko, an adviser to the energy minister, said on October 19 that there will be outages, including some that are scheduled.
"Unfortunately, according to new data, about 40 percent of the total infrastructure is seriously damaged. Repair and connection work is ongoing, but outages are expected today and tomorrow," Kharchenko said on Ukrainian television.
Zelenskiy is due to address EU leaders on October 20 as they gather for a summit to discuss options for more support to Ukraine, including energy equipment, helping restore power supply, and long-term financing to rebuild.
Ahead of the summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed lawmakers in Berlin on October 20, condemning Russia's latest drone attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine and saying that "such scorched-earth tactics will not help Russia win the war."
Scholz said such tactics by Russian President Vladimir Putin would "only strengthen the resolve and the will of Ukraine and its partners to persevere."
"In the end, Russia's bombing and missile terror is an act of desperation -- just like the mobilization of Russian men for war," Scholz said. "He wants to sow fear, divide, and intimidate. He is speculating on our weakness, but he is wrong -- we are not weak."
Scholz said the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war would be a "generational task in which the entire civilized community of states must join forces."
In London, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will also make a statement to parliament on Ukraine later on October 20, the House of Commons said on Twitter.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and BBC
Norway Points Finger At 'Foreign Intelligence' After Arrest Of Several Russians For Suspicious Drone Flights
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store says foreign intelligence services are behind a recent slew of "unacceptable" drone flights in the country.
Store's comments on October 19 came after Norwegian police announced the arrest of a Russian who is accused of illegally flying a drone in the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic region.
Andrei Yakunin, the son of ex-Russian Railways boss Vladimir Yakunin, a close confidant of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on October 17 in Hammerfest in northern Norway.
"The suspect has admitted flying a drone in Svalbard," police official Anja Mikkelsen said.
Yakunin has been placed in custody for two weeks, and drones and electronics in his possession have been confiscated, police said.
He was the seventh Russian arrested in the past few days suspected of illegally flying drones or taking photos in restricted areas in the Scandinavian country.
Hours earlier a drone was observed near the airport in Bergen, Norway's second-biggest city, briefly suspending air traffic.
Bergen Airport, which is near Norway’s main naval base, shut down at around 6:30 a.m. when the area's air space was closed. It reopened 2 ½ hours later.
"It is obviously unacceptable for foreign intelligence to fly drones over Norwegian airports," Store told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.
Along with several other Western nations, Norway has forbidden Russians and Russian entities from flying drones or other aircraft over its territory following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Breaking that ban is punishable by a three-year prison term, while unauthorized photography can merit a one-year sentence.
Numerous drone sightings have been reported near offshore oil and gas platforms and other Norwegian infrastructure in recent months, said Hedvig Moe, deputy chief of the Norwegian Police Security Service.
"We believe [the drone flights are] carried out in a way that makes it difficult to find out who is really behind it," but Norwegian authorities suspect Russian involvement in operating unmanned aerial vehicles that "can be used for espionage or simply to create fear," Moe said.
Combined with explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea that are being investigated as sabotage, the observations have prompted Oslo to beef up security around strategic infrastructure, including near its oil and gas offshore platforms.
"We are in a tense security-political situation, and at the same time a complex and unclear threat picture that can change in a relatively short time," Moe said.
The Russian Embassy in Oslo said earlier this week that "hysteria" in Norway was impacting "ordinary tourists," calling the ban on Russians flying drones "unjustified and discriminatory."
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
Five Russians Among Several Charged By U.S. In Schemes To Export Technology, Evade Sanctions
The U.S. Justice Department has charged nearly a dozen individuals with participating in illegal schemes to export sophisticated technologies to Russia and evade sanctions on Venezuelan oil.
Five Russian nationals and two oil brokers for Venezuela are charged in an indictment unsealed on October 19 alleging they took part in the schemes, the department said in a news release.
The Justice Department said some of the technologies exported have been recovered on the battlefield in Ukraine. It also said a "machine system with potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs" was intercepted before reaching Russia.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said the indictments and arrests "highlight the FBI's work countering Russia’s flagrant evasion of U.S. sanctions and violation of export regulations."
One defendant, Yury Orekhov, 42, was arrested on October 17 in Germany, and another, Artem Artem Uss, 40, was arrested the same day in Italy, the department said. Both arrests were made at the request of the United States.
The indictment alleges they "obtained military technology from U.S. companies, smuggled millions of barrels of oil, and laundered tens of millions of dollars for Russian industrialists, sanctioned entities, and the world’s largest energy conglomerate," the Justice Department said.
Orekhov served as part owner, CEO, and managing director of Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau, a privately held industrial equipment and commodity trading company in Hamburg, Germany. Uss, identified as the other owner of the company, is the son of the governor of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Krai region.
Orekhov, Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau, and another of his companies were also designated for sanctions by the United States on October 19 by the Treasury Department.
Orekhov and Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau procured include advanced semiconductors and microprocessors used in fighter aircraft, ballistic and hypersonic missile systems, smart munitions, radar, satellites, and other military applications, the Treasury Department said, adding that Orekhov and the company ultimately sent these items to Russian end-users.
U.S. components that Orekhov procured have been found in Russian weapons platforms in Ukraine, the department said.
The other Russians named in the indictment are Svetlana Kuzurgasheva, also known as Lana Neumann, 32, of Moscow; Timofey Telegin, 39, of Moscow; and Sergei Tulyakov 52, of Moscow.
Kuzurgasheva served as the CEO of one of the shell companies involved in the schemes and worked for Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau under Orekhov, the indictment says.
Also charged are Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce, also known as Juanfe Serrano, and Juan Carlos Soto, who allegedly brokered illicit oil deals for Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), the Venezuelan state-owned oil company, as part of the scheme.
Orekhov and Uss also allegedly used the Hamburg-based company as a front to smuggle hundreds of millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela to Russian and Chinese purchasers, including a Russian aluminum company controlled by a sanctioned oligarch and the world’s largest oil-refining, gas, and petrochemical conglomerate based in Beijing.
Serrano Ponce and Soto brokered deals worth millions of dollars between PDVSA and Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau, which were routed through a complex group of shell companies and bank accounts to disguise the transactions, the Justice Department said.
A separate indictment unsealed on October 19 charged four other individuals and two companies in Europe with violating U.S. export laws by attempting to smuggle a high-precision computer-controlled grinding machine to Russia. The machine is subject to export controls for its use in nuclear proliferation and defense programs.
Three of the four individuals were arrested by Latvian authorities on October 18 and one was arrested by Estonian authorities on June 13 at the request of the United States.
"These charges reveal two separate global schemes to violate U.S. export and sanctions laws, including by shipping sensitive military technologies from U.S. manufacturers -- including types found in seized Russian weapons platforms in Ukraine -- and attempting to reexport a machine system with potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs to Russia," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The defendants were "criminal enablers for oligarchs" who orchestrated a scheme to obtain U.S. military technology and Venezuelan sanctioned oil through using shell companies and cryptocurrency, said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York.
"We will continue to investigate, disrupt, and prosecute those who fuel Russia's brutal war in Ukraine, evade sanctions, and perpetuate the shadowy economy of transnational money laundering," Peace said.
Two Iranian Filmmakers Detained Amid Unrest
Two more Iranian filmmakers have been arrested amid antigovernment protests that have erupted in Iran over the death of a young woman who was in police custody for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly.
Friends of filmmaker and editor Nik Yousefi, who released a music video in support of the protest movement in Iran that went viral, say he was arrested on October 16.
Last week Yousefi said in a tweet that he left Tehran and turned off his mobile phone to avoid being arrested by security agents.
Yousefi also said that the security agents went to his friend's house to arrest him using the private information available in the SnappFood application, but he was not there. Dozens of other users of the food ordering app also warned about the security forces' use of information on it and several other Iranian applications to track and arrest protesters.
Security agents managed to arrest Yousefi a week later at another place.
The security forces have also arrested the Iranian documentary filmmaker Mojgan Ilanlu. Ilanlou, whose arrest was announced on Instagram, had previously published pictures of herself walking on the streets of Tehran without a hijab in solidarity with the antigovernment protests over the death last month of Mahsa Amini, 22, after she was taken into custody by morality police for alleged improper wearing of a hijab.
Since the start of daily protests that have rocked Iran since Amini's death, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned or arrested by the authorities, including Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasulof, and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Multiple Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated by the authorities after showing support for the protests.
Noted Iranian actor Hamid Farrokhnejad said on his Instagram page on October 9 that he had undergone hours of interrogation and pressure from security officials because of his support for the protesters.
"I was summoned twice, interrogated for 10 hours, and banned from leaving the country to prove to me that I was wrong when I said that even a peaceful protest is not possible in this country," Farrokhnejad said.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Forced To Restrict Electrical Power As Damage To Network Takes Toll
Ukrainian officials on October 19 told citizens to expect power outages and restrictions on electricity supply as the country copes with damage to its infrastructure caused by Russian air strikes.
Various regions of Ukraine may experience power outages to reduce the load on the electrical network on October 19 and 20, an adviser to the energy minister said.
The adviser, Oleksandr Kharchenko, said there will be outages, including some that are scheduled.
"Unfortunately, according to new data, about 40 percent of the total infrastructure is seriously damaged. Repair and connection work is ongoing, but outages are expected today and tomorrow," Kharchenko said on Ukrainian television.
He added that there will be outages that are "not only emergency, but also scheduled" and aimed at reducing the load on the power grid.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the office of the president, said separately on Telegram that electrical restrictions will begin on October 20.
"From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. it is necessary to minimize the use of electricity. This applies to residents of all regions of the country. If this is not done, you should prepare for temporary outages. Also, from tomorrow the use of street lighting will be limited in cities," Tymoshenko said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier on October 19 discussed security at power supply facilities with senior officials following Russian air attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
The press service of the president’s office said Zelenskiy and other government officials held the meeting on October 19 to discuss measures to "eliminate the consequences in the event of a breakdown of the energy system of Ukraine."
The ministers discussed various scenarios and ways to support the population "during possible threats of varying degrees of danger," according to the press service.
In addition, the meeting discussed security measures at critical facilities and the necessary steps to get through the heating season under constant Russian shelling of energy supply facilities.
Zelenskiy said on Telegram that the government is "working to create mobile power points for the critical infrastructure of cities, towns, and villages."
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy were among the government officials who met with representatives of the State Emergency Service and the heads of energy companies and executive authorities.
Russian troops have increased their shelling of energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine since October 10. Zelenskiy said on October 18 that since the new wave of attacks began, 30 percent of Ukrainian power plants have destroyed, causing massive power outages across the country.
There were air alerts throughout Ukraine again on October 19, and the governors of two western regions said energy facilities in their regions had been hit.
The governor of Ivano-Frankivsk said a Russian missile strike hit a coal-fired power station in the city of Burshtyn.
"Our region experienced missile fire today. The Burshtyn thermal power station was hit, which caused a fire," Svitlana Onyshchuk, said in an online video statement.
No one was hurt in the strike, she said.
The power station supplies electricity to three western regions and to 5 million consumers.
Serhiy Borzov, governor of the Vinnytsya region in western Ukraine, said Russia had also carried out attacks on energy facilities in his region.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it launched new strikes against military and energy targets in Ukraine.
It added in its daily briefing on October 19 that "all designated targets were hit."
With reporting by Reuters
Wife Of Jailed RFE/RL Consultant In Belarus Detained
The wife of jailed RFE/RL consultant Ihar Losik has been detained after police searched her apartment in the western city of Baranavichy.
Darya Losik's parents told RFE/RL that police searched their daughter's home early in the morning on October 18, waking her and her 4-year-old daughter, Paulina.
According to her parents, Darya Losik was then told she was to be detained for 72 hours until her pretrial restrictions were decided on an "unspecified criminal case." Police then took her to the regional capital, Brest, they said, adding that their granddaughter is currently staying with them.
Meanwhile, the BGM Telegram channel, founded by Darya Losik's husband, cited several other Telegram channels close to the government as reporting on October 18 that Darya Losik faces a charge over an interview with the Poland-based Belsat, which Belarusian authorities shut down and labeled extremist in July last year.
WATCH: Ihar Losik was initially accused of using his popular Telegram channel to "prepare to disrupt public order" ahead of a disputed presidential election widely believed to have been rigged by Belarusian autocrat Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Darya Losik, a State Department spokesman said at a briefing.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has also demanded Darya Losik's immediate release and condemned her detainment.
"Darya Losik is guilty of nothing more than advocating for her wrongly imprisoned husband, Ihar Losik. She must be released immediately to care for her daughter, Paulina. The Losik family has endured enough," he said.
Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December last year on charges that remain unclear. The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
Losik and other defendants have insisted the case against them is politically motivated.
EU Lawmakers Award 2022 Sakharov Prize To 'Brave Ukrainian People'
The European Parliament (EP) has awarded its 2022 Sakharov Prize to "the brave people of Ukraine" in their battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion in late February.
The EP said in a statement on October 19 that the award went to "brave Ukrainians, represented by their President [Volodymyr Zelenskiy], elected leaders, and civil society."
"This award is for those Ukrainians fighting on the ground. For those who have been forced to flee. For those who have lost relatives and friends. For all those who stand up and fight for what they believe in. I know that the brave people of Ukraine will not give up and neither will we," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in the statement.
The annual prize is named after the Soviet physicist and dissident Andrei Sakharov and was established in 1988 by the European Parliament to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.
Zelenskiy said on Twitter he was grateful to the European Parliament for awarding the prize to the people of Ukraine.
"Ukrainians prove dedication to the values of freedom, democracy every day on the battlefield against the terrorist state of the Russian Federation," he wrote.
Canada To Host Online Meeting Of Female Foreign Ministers Over Situation In Iran
Canada says it will host an online meeting of the world's female foreign ministers on October 20 to discuss the current unrest in Iran, which was sparked by the death of a young woman who was in police custody for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the meeting on October 19, saying it would give an opportunity for the ministers to hear "directly" from women of Iranian heritage and discuss the "grave state" of women’s and human rights in Iran in the midst of ongoing protests against Tehran.
"My counterparts and I will gather to send a clear message: The Iranian regime must end all forms of violence and persecution against the Iranian people, including their brutal aggressions against women in particular," Joly said.
"Canada will continue to stand by the courageous Iranians who are fighting for their human rights and standing up for their mothers, sisters, wives, and daughters. Women’s rights are human rights.”
Iran has been roiled with unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or headscarf, "improperly."
The government has met the protests with a brutal crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including more than two dozen children.
More Than 50 Multinationals Relocate From Russia To Kazakhstan Over War In Ukraine
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh officials say more than 50 international companies have relocated from Russia to Kazakhstan since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
Prime Minister Alikhan Smaiylov told reporters on October 19 that another 56 international companies that have left Russia in recent months had "expressed their willingness to settle in Kazakhstan."
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev added that officials in the country's largest city, Almaty, should settle the relocated companies around the financial capital of the oil-rich Central Asian state.
"This will significantly help the economy of our country. Discuss this with the government and the companies," Toqaev told Almaty city officials.
After Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in late February, more than a thousand international companies stopped or suspended their operations in Russia, while 320 international companies fully left the Russian market.
Kazakhstan also became a prime destination for Russian citizens who fled the country to evade a military mobilization announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21.
Sugar Factory Workers Join In Strikes As Unrest In Iran Continues
Employees at the Haft Tapeh sugar factory in the southwestern Iranian city of Shush have joined in nationwide protests as demonstrators angry over the death of a young woman detained for an alleged Islamic dress-code violation continued to defy a violent crackdown by authorities.
Prominent labor activist Esmail Bakhshi said in on Twitter on October 18 that the factory managers tried to dissuade workers from striking by depositing money into their bank accounts "but they came anyway to show honor."
Unrest among workers in many sectors of Iran's economy is causing pressure to mount on the government after a summer of unrest over poor living conditions and a flagging economy wracked by U.S. sanctions imposed because of Tehran's nuclear program.
The latest wave of dissent was sparked by the death on September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Authorities have met demonstrators with lethal force on city streets throughout the country.
Striking workers have been reported in several cities in recent days, especially in southern areas where Iran's oil industry is located, one of the few sectors of the economy able to bring in money for the government.
Videos posted by the Organizing Council of Oil Contract Workers in Iran show fuel tanker drivers at the Abadan oil refinery refusing to load supplies and blocking the entrance to the refinery.
There are also reports indicating that workers at the central workshop of the South Pars Gas Complex, and the Bushehr, Abadan, and Bandar Abbas petrochemical companies also have gone on strike, while those at the Asalouyeh petrochemical plant and Kangan Petro Refining Company joined on October 18.
Meanwhile, students at various Iranian universities, including in Tehran, Gilan, and Mazandaran, continued their protests and sit-ins.
Videos published on social networks show students at Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran shouting down a speech by Ali Bahadori, a government spokesman, with chants of "Shameless, shameless!" and "Woman, life, freedom!"
In a show of anger over government policies, students at Tehran University on October 18 had a group lunch, flouting rules on the compulsory gender segregation in the cafeteria. In response, security forces moved in and beat some of the students while threatening to arrest them.
To restrict the flow of communication between protesters, the government has blocked or slowed the Internet in many areas of the country, while also restricting access to social media.
On October 19, the Communications Ministry announced the government was looking at criminalizing the use of virtual personal networks (VPNs) to circumvent the Internet restrictions.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Dushanbe Accuses Bishkek Of Violating Cease-Fire Deal Along Tajik-Kyrgyz Border
Tajik authorities have accused Kyrgyzstan of violating cease-fire agreements near disputed segments of their shared border after dozens of people were killed from both sides during clashes last month.
Tajikistan's Border Guard Service stated on October 19 that Kyrgyz authorities are implementing "premeditated actions aimed at escalating the situation in districts close to the state border."
"The provocative actions of some Kyrgyz citizens to destabilize the situation, preparation of assault points, digging of trenches, continuation of concentration of military equipment, and regular violations of the air space of the Republic of Tajikistan clearly confirm the Kyrgyz side's malign plans," the statement said.
Kyrgyz authorities rejected the Tajik statement, saying it "absolutely does not correspond to the real situation."
In a statement, the Kyrgyz State Border Guard Service accused the Tajiks of using a photo of Kyrgyz military trucks taken last month as they were withdrawing from the border area, and falsely portraying it as a new photo to make it look as though Kyrgyzstan was concentrating its military equipment in the border area.
The statement said it was the Tajik authorities who are violating cease-fire agreements by leaving deadly mines on the disputed territories and digging trenches there.
Earlier in the day, Kyrgyz Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov told reporters that Bishkek had asked the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to provide a limited contingent of troops at disputed segments of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
"An independent mediator must stay between us, such as a limited group of CSTO troops, with the goal of maintaining a cease-fire and the withdrawal of heavy weaponry from the border. If they solve these two issues, then the political goals on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border can start being discussed," Bekbolotov said.
Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, along with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Armenia, are CSTO members.
Bekbolotov's statement comes two days after Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to provide Bishkek with archived Soviet-era maps to help solve the ongoing border dispute between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
Putin has said that there is more "true" information about borders between the former Soviet republics available in the archives in Moscow than in the republics themselves.
Putin and the Kyrgyz and Tajik presidents, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, discussed border problems between the two Central Asian nations on October 13 in the Kazakh capital, Astana.
In September, Kyrgyz and Tajik authorities accused each other of aggression after the two sides used heavy artillery and mortars in clashes near a disputed part of border.
Kyrgyz officials said 63 of its citizens died in the violence, and more than 200 others were injured. Tajikistan has put its death toll at 41, but correspondents from RFE/RL's Tajik Service reported a higher number after talking to relatives and friends of the people killed during the clashes. They concluded that 81 people, about half of whom were civilians, lost their lives.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence more than three decades ago.
Poll Shows 70 Percent Of Ukrainians Want To Fight Until Victory Over Russia
Seven out of 10 Ukrainians say their country should continue fighting until it wins the war with Russia, which includes regaining Crimea.
A poll by Gallup, conducted in early September and released on October 18, showed 70 percent of Ukrainians favor fighting until victory, while 91 percent who back the war define victory as retaking all territory seized by Russia, including Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Only 26 percent of respondents said Ukraine should seek to negotiate an ending to the war as soon as possible.
The poll, conducted across all regions of the country, was taken from September 2 to 11, just days after Ukraine began a counteroffensive that has pushed Russian troops out of many areas they had taken control of since launching their unprovoked invasion in late February.
Since then, Russia has launched a barrage of air and drone attacks focused on the country's civilian infrastructure, leaving many areas with limited or no energy and water supplies as winter quickly approaches.
"Support for continuing to fight is stronger in regions farthest from the ground war and weaker in parts of Ukraine where people are closest to the action," Gallup said, noting that backing for the war effort is highest in places such as the country's capital, Kyiv (83 percent), and in the West (82 percent).
"While ballistic missile attacks in the past have not broken the will of civilian populations to fight, Ukrainians' attitudes may shift if they are faced with a cold, dark winter due to the Russian attacks on infrastructure and increasing energy costs -- or, alternatively, such continued attacks may further strengthen the resolve of the population to fight," Gallup added.
Kyiv Dismisses Ambassador To Kazakhstan Over Comments On Killing Russians
Ukraine has dismissed its ambassador to Kazakhstan over his comments in August about killing Russians.
The presidential website said in a statement that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on October 18 to officially dismiss Petro Vrublevskiy, who became engulfed in a scandal after saying in an interview with noted Kazakh blogger Dias Kuzairov that "the more Russians we kill now, the fewer of them our children will have to kill in the future."
Moscow and Russian organizations in Kazakhstan demanded that Astana expel the diplomat for his controversial statement, but Kazakh authorities refused, though they did ask Kyiv to replace him.
Zelenskiy did not name a replacement in the decree.
Kazakhstan, which has aligned itself as Russia's economic ally, has not officially condemned Moscow's military aggression against Ukraine since it was launched in late February.
EU's Von Der Leyen Says Russian Attacks On Ukraine's Infrastructure Are War Crimes
Russia's missile and drone attacks on power stations and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are "acts of pure terror" that amount to war crimes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on October 19.
"Yesterday we saw again Russia's targeted attacks against civilian infrastructure. This is marking another chapter in an already very cruel war. The international order is very clear. These are war crimes," von der Leyen said in a speech to lawmakers in the European Parliament.
For more than a week, Russia has repeatedly targeted civilian and infrastructure targets across Ukraine that have killed dozens of people and have disabled almost one-third of the country's power stations, cutting electricity in more than 1,000 cities, towns, and villages.
"Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure with the clear aim to cut off men, women, children [from] water, electricity, and heating with the winter coming, these are acts of pure terror and we have to call it as such," von der Leyen said.
She also reiterated the European Union's support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes."
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Climber Back In Tehran After Competing Without Hijab
Iranian climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi has arrived back in Tehran after sparking a controversy by "inadvertently" competing in the Asian Championships in Seoul without a headscarf.
Rekabi and the rest of the Iranian team arrived in the capital on October 19, according to the official Tasnim news agency and several posts on social media.
As the team arrived, hundreds of people, including women not wearing the hijab, gathered outside the airport cheering for "Elnaz the champion."
Rekabi, who wore a black baseball cap and a black hoodie covering her hair, told Iranian state television in an interview that going without a hijab while competing had been an unintentional act on her part.
She explained that she was in a women-only waiting area prior to her climb.
"Because I was busy putting on my shoes and my gear, it caused me to forget to put on my hijab and then I went to compete," she said.
Rekabi's supporters have expressed concerns about her safety after her return amid unrest over the death of a young woman last month while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Her decision not to wear the headscarf in Seoul was seen by some observers as a move to show solidarity with ongoing antigovernment protests.
In a post that appeared on her Instagram page on October 18, she apologized and explained that "due to poor scheduling and an unexpected call for me to climb.... I inadvertently had a problem with my cover."
It could not be verified whether Rekabi made the post independent of pressure from Iranian officials, and some government critics said the apology appeared in line with previous similar confessions by offenders who were pressured by authorities to recant. There were also unconfirmed reports that Rekabi's brother had been detained by police.
The United States criticized the Iranian government's treatment of Rekabi.
"The Iranian regime and its leaders have a long history of abusing the rights of women and violating their freedom of expression, including through threats, through intimidation and violence," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters at a briefing.
"Reports of intimidation and threats to Elnaz Rekabi appear to be the latest inexcusable example of such tactics. The world and the Iranian people will be watching how she is treated," he said.
The month of unrest across Iran -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into police custody for allegedly breaking hijab rules.
Since the start of the protests, several Iranian sports champions and prominent public figures, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been summoned or arrested by the authorities and had their passports confiscated after showing support for anti-government protests.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 revolution.
With reporting by AP
Torture Of Detainees In Ukraine's Izyum Part Of Russia's 'Policy And Plan,' HRW Says
The routine torture by Russian forces and their affiliates of detainees during their half-year occupation of the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum was part of a "policy and plan," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement on October 19.
Izyum, in the Kharkiv region, was taken by Russian forces after Russia's unprovoked invasion in February, and was liberated by Ukrainian forces last month.
A mass burial site was found last month near the city and hundreds of bodies were exhumed, including 30 with signs of torture.
"Russian forces and others operating under their command routinely tortured detainees during their six-month occupation of Izyum," Human Rights Watch said.
HRW interviewed more than 100 survivors who described being subjected to electric shock, waterboarding, severe beatings, threats at gunpoint, and being forced to remain in stress positions for long periods of time.
Survivors identified at least seven locations in Izyum, including two schools, where they said soldiers had detained and abused them.
"The cruel violence and abuse in Izyum were not random incidents,HRW's Belkis Wille said.
"Multiple victims shared credible accounts with us of similar experiences of torture during interrogation in facilities under the control of Russian forces and their subordinates, indicating this treatment was part of a policy and plan," Wille said.
The detainees, who were snatched from their homes or from outdoor locations, were held for up to 14 days.
All male detainees said they were given electric shocks or beaten with hands, rifle butts, metal pipes, and other various objects, and a female detainee told HRW she was beaten with fists and threatened with rape.
"Our findings indicate that Russian troops have committed horrific abuses in many areas they have occupied, and there is real concern about similar abuses in other areas they continue to control," Wille said.
Last month, UN investigators concluded that war crimes had been committed by Russian forces in Kyiv suburbs such as Bucha and Irpin in the early days of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Putin Declares Martial Law In Moscow-Seized Regions As Kherson Evacuation Begins
Russian President Vladimir Putin has introduced martial law in four of Ukraine's regions, parts of which are under the control of Russian troops, as Ukrainian forces continue liberating occupied territories in the country's east despite another barrage of air attacks across the country.
Putin said at an online session of the Security Council on October 19 that he signed a decree declaring martial law in Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya -- all of which Russia illegally annexed last month.
He didn’t immediately describe the steps that would be taken under martial law but said his order was effective starting at midnight on October 20. His decree gives law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals.
The package of moves, which come nearly eight months into the war launched by the Kremlin in late February, marked the latest escalation by Putin to counter a series of defeats to Ukrainian forces since the start of September.
By extending the decree to regions beyond Ukraine, the move ensures that more Russians, already angered by a military mobilization announced last month, will more deeply feel the consequences of the war in their own lives.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office's head, called Putin's move "a pseudo-legalization of looting of Ukrainians' property."
"This does not change anything for Ukraine: We continue the liberation and deoccupation of our territories," Podolyak tweeted shortly after Putin announced martial law in the four Ukrainian regions.
U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking at the White House, said Putin is trying to get Ukraine to give up.
"I think that Vladimir Putin finds himself in an incredible difficult position and what it reflects to me is it seems his only tool available to him is to brutalize the individual citizens in Ukraine…to try to intimidate them into capitulating. They are not going to do that," Biden said.
U.S. State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said earlier the declaration of martial law was a desperate tactic and any claim by Russia over the regions was "illegitimate."
Putin's move came as the Russia-installed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region said the evacuation has started of tens of thousands of civilians and Moscow-appointed officials in the face of a Ukrainian military advance.
Vladimir Saldo said 50,000-60,000 civilians would leave four towns on the west bank of the Dnieper River in an "organized, gradual displacement" over the next five or six days.
All of the Moscow-installed administration in the city of Kherson would evacuate, too, Saldo said.
Russian television showed footage of a number of people queuing for boats on the Dnieper River bank although it was not immediately clear how many were leaving. The forced transfer or deportation of the civilian population by an occupying power from the territory under its control is considered a war crime.
Saldo's statements came after General Sergei Surovikin, the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, said the situation in the southern city of Kherson is "difficult" and residents facing Ukrainian bombardment are to be evacuated.
WATCH: Ukrainian forces first got their hands on FH70 155-millimeter howitzers courtesy of Italy in May and received training in Estonia. RFE/RL journalists met with a frontline FH70 crew and watched them in action against Russian forces.
"The Russian Army will above all ensure the safe evacuation of the population" of Kherson, Surovikin said.
But Kyiv on October 19 accused Russia of staging a propaganda show in an attempt to "scare" the Kherson residents.
"Russians are trying to scare the people of Kherson with fake messages about the shelling of the city by our army and are also staging a propaganda show with evacuation," the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram.
Kherson was the first big city to fall to the Russian forces in February after the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion, but Ukrainian forces have been steadily retaking nearby territory in recent weeks.
They have pushed as far as 30 kilometers south along the Dnieper River, threatening to trap Russian troops.
Meanwhile, fresh explosions were heard in Kyiv and other areas on October 19, with a missile strike hitting a major thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine.
The coal-fired Burshtyn plant in the region of Ivano-Frankivsk, which supplies electricity to three western regions and to five million consumers, was hit and on fire, according to Svytlana Onysshchuk, the regional governor. There were no casualties in the strike at the plant, which was hit by four missiles nine days earlier as well.
Serhiy Borzov, governor of the Vinnytsya region in western Ukraine, said Russia had also carried out attacks on energy facilities in his region. Russian bombardment also cut power and water in some parts of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhya region on October 19, said Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of the southern city located near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant that's been a flashpoint of the nearly eight-month conflict.
A power plant in Kryviy Rih, a city in south-central Ukraine, was also seriously damaged by Russian shelling, leaving villages, towns, and a city district without electricity, the regional governor reported.
Russian forces also targeted Ukraine's southern Mykolayiv region again with kamikaze drones early on October 19.
The Ukrainian military's southern command said in a statement on October 19 that its forces shot down 12 drones overnight.
More than a week of air attacks has destroyed almost one-third of Ukraine's power stations and cut electricity in more than 1,000 settlements.
With Ukraine gaining momentum in the war that is now nearly eight months old, European lawmakers on October 19 recognized the country's "brave" citizens by awarding them the 2022 Sakharov Prize.
"This award is for those Ukrainians fighting on the ground. For those who have been forced to flee. For those who have lost relatives and friends. For all those who stand up and fight for what they believe in. I know that the brave people of Ukraine will not give up and neither will we," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in the statement.
The annual prize is named after the Soviet physicist and dissident Andrei Sakharov and was established in 1988 by the European parliament to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
U.S. Jury Acquits Russian Researcher On Charges He Lied To FBI Over Dossier On Trump
A U.S.-based Russian analyst who gathered information for the so-called Steele Dossier alleging ties between former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia has been acquitted on charges he lied to the FBI about the sources of his intelligence.
A jury in Alexandria, Virginia, on October 18 found Igor Danchenko -- a private researcher who was a primary source for the dossier of allegations about Trump's ties to Russia -- not guilty of lying to the FBI about where he got his information.
The verdict is another blow for special counsel John Durham, who has now lost both cases that have gone to trial as part of his investigation.
Durham was asked by then-Attorney General William Barr in 2019 to review the FBI's investigation that looked at whether Trump's campaign was collaborating with Russia in 2016.
So far, no one charged by the special counsel has gone to prison, and only one government employee has pleaded guilty to a criminal offense.
Durham declined to comment as he exited the courtroom.
Durham, a longtime federal prosecutor, alleged that Danchenko misled the FBI officials who asked about his sources after the agency determined the researcher was the unnamed person behind some of the most explosive allegations about Trump, who derided the dossier when it became public in 2017.
Danchenko, who lives outside of Washington, was the primary researcher for former British spy Christopher Steele, who prepared the dossier for a U.S. private investigation firm called Fusion GPS.
Fusion GPS had been researching Trump, initially for a Republican donor, but then was hired by a law firm that represented the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. That firm hired Fusion GPS, which in turn brought on Steele.
Danchenko's lawyer, Mark Schamel, said in November when charges were filed against Danchenko that the indictment presented "a false narrative designed to humiliate and slander a renowned expert in business intelligence."
He described Danchenko as a respected research analyst "who uncovered and exposed Vladimir Putin's plagiarized Ph.D. thesis and whose work has been recognized all over the world for its intellectual rigor and accuracy."
He said then that Danchenko had been unfairly maligned by these false allegations."
Based on reporting by AP, The Washington Post, and Reuters
Finland Mulls Construction Of Fence Along Border With Russia
Finland has moved a step closer to approving the construction of a fence along parts of its border with Russia after Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she was convinced that there is wide support for it in parliament.
The Finnish Border Guard proposed a fence covering parts of the 1,340-kilometer border Finland shares with Russia -- the longest of any European Union member -- to help prevent large-scale illegal migration.
"It is a question of securing proper surveillance of Finland's [eastern] border in the future," Marin told reporters on October 18 before a meeting she convened with parliamentary groups to discuss the matter.
Marin wants to make sure the border fence, which would cost hundreds of millions of dollars, has broad political support, Finnish broadcaster YLE reported.
Based on a risk analysis by border officials, the fence would be up to 260 kilometers long in total and cover areas that have been identified as potential risks for large-scale migration from Russia.
The main parts of the fence would be erected in southeastern Finland, where most border traffic takes place, but some sections are likely be built around border stations in the north.
The construction of the fence would take up to four years, according to Finnish news agency STT.
Finnish media reported there is support for the project from parties in Marin's center-left coalition government and from parties in the opposition.
A pilot section of the fence running about 3 kilometers will be decided on soon and built quickly if approved amid a concern over an increase in illegal immigration stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.
A decision on building the entire fence could be postponed, as Finland holds a general election in April 2023.
Based on reporting by AP and YLE
Civilians To Be Evacuated From Ukraine's Kherson As New Commander Says Situation 'Tense' For Russian Forces
The Russian-appointed head of Ukraine's Kherson region has announced that the civilian population will be evacuated from part of the region as he warned of an expected escalation of hostilities.
Vladimir Saldo on October 18 announced an "organized, gradual displacement" of civilians from four towns on the right bank of the Dnieper River.
"I made a difficult but correct decision to announce the organized transfer of the civilian population of the Berislav, Belozersky, Snigiryovsky, and Aleksandrovsky municipalities to the left bank of the Dnieper," Saldo said, adding that “where the military operates, there is no place for civilians."
In a video statement, Saldo accused Ukrainian forces of planning to destroy a major dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.
"The Ukrainian side is building up forces for a large-scale offensive," he said without citing specific evidence.
"There is an immediate danger of flooding...due to the planned destruction of the Kakhovka dam and the release of water from...power plants further up the Dnieper."
The districts Saldo named are in an area where Ukrainian troops have been advancing in recent weeks. The regional center Kherson is also located on the right bank.
Saldo last week suggested residents should leave to protect themselves from missile strikes.
The Moscow-appointed figure's comments came after the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine acknowledged difficulties for Russian troops on the ground.
"The situation in the area of the 'special military operation' can be described as tense," General Sergei Surovikin told the state-owned Rossia-24 television news channel in an interview on October 18.
"The enemy continually attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops," he said. "First of all, this concerns the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Mykolayiv-Kriviy Rih sectors."
Kupyansk and Lyman are in eastern Ukraine, while the area between Mykolayiv and Kryviy Rih lies in the northern part of Kherson region in southern Ukraine.
Surovikin also said Russia was preparing to evacuate civilians from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, which is occupied by Moscow and lies in one of four regions illegally annexed by Moscow three weeks ago.
"The Russian Army will above all ensure the safe evacuation of the population" of Kherson, Surovikin said in the interview, describing the situation as "very difficult."
Russia's Defense Ministry on October 8 named Surovikin as the new overall commander of Kremlin forces engaged in Ukraine.
The move marked the first official announcement of a single overall commander for all Russian forces fighting in Ukraine since its February 24 invasion of the country.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
UN Says Russia Responsible For 'Vast Majority' Of Human Rights Violations Documented In Four Regions Of Ukraine
A UN report has found that Russian forces were responsible for the "vast majority" of human rights violations, including war crimes, in four regions of Ukraine during the early weeks of the war.
The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine documented events in Ukraine's northern Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions in late February and March 2022.
The commission's report on October 18 found that Russian forces indiscriminately shelled areas they were trying to capture and attacked civilians trying to flee.
The commission "found reasonable grounds to conclude that an array of war crimes, violations of human rights and international humanitarian law have been committed in Ukraine,” the UN Human Rights Council said in a news release.
"The impact of these violations on the civilian population in Ukraine is immense. The loss of lives is in the thousands. The destruction of infrastructure is devastating," commission Chairman Erik Mose said in the news release.
The European Union and human rights organizations have already accused Russian forces of committing human rights violations in Bucha, a town northeast of Kyiv, in early March.
Ukrainian forces that recaptured Bucha and other areas near Kyiv found scores of bodies in the streets and mass burial sites of people killed under Russian occupation.
According to the commission's findings, family members who lost loved ones have expressed a strong desire for justice to be served. A man whose stepson was killed in Bucha, for example, told the commission he wants the guilty parties to be put on trial so that the truth comes out.
The commission documented patterns of summary executions, unlawful confinement, torture, ill-treatment, rape, and other sexual violence committed in areas occupied by Russian troops across the four regions covered by the report, the Human Rights Council said.
The four regions have been recaptured by Ukraine since the time period covered in the report.
While Russian armed forces were responsible for "the vast majority of the violations identified, Ukrainian forces have also committed international humanitarian law violations in some cases, including two incidents that qualify as war crimes," the Human Rights Council said.
Kyiv has said it will punish abuses committed by its own forces but believes the number of such incidents is small.
Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians despite ample evidence that it has indiscriminately bombarded villages, towns, and cities, killing scores of people.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Schoolgirl Dies After Reportedly Being Beaten For Refusing Song Praising Ayatollah
A 16-year-old girl beaten by security forces in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents has died of her injuries.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates in Iran confirmed in a post on its Telegram channel that Asra Panahi died following a raid by security forces on a girls' high school in Ardabil on October 13.
According to the council, Ardabil city officials took students from the Shahed high school to a pro-government demonstration and asked them to sing an anthem that praises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
After the pupils resisted, the security forces attacked the students and beat many of them. Ten were taken to an unknown location while seven others were injured. Panahi reportedly died in a hospital on October 14.
Iranian officials have denied security forces beat the students.
Iran has been roiled in unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or headscarf, improperly.
The government has held several counter-rallies to try and quell the dissent but to little effect, as people continue to take to the streets across the country. They also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students.
Protesters in Ardabil have continued to take to the streets despite the threat of a further crackdown by security forces, with videos posted on social media showing people in the streets chanting "Freedom, freedom" and also "Death to the dictator," a reference to Khamenei.
Former Iranian soccer star Ali Daei has challenged Iranian lawmakers to tell the truth about what is happening in the country and to be accountable after Kazem Musavi, the representative of Ardabil in parliament, denied Panahi's death was due to being beaten, saying in an interview with the DidbanIran news site that she committed suicide.
"History has proven who the liars are," said Daei, a former forward with German soccer giants Bayern Munich and the former Iran team captain.
Iran's Children's Rights Protection Society says that at least 28 children have been killed in the crackdown, including many from the underprivileged provinces of Sistan-Baluchistan and Kurdistan.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says that at least 215 people have been killed in the crackdown, which the European Union condemned on October 17 while imposing new sanctions on Iran's information minister, the country's "morality police," and other senior officials.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian FM Proposes Cutting Diplomatic Ties With Iran Over Drone Supplies To Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he will propose to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cutting diplomatic ties with Iran over its supplying Russia with drones and other weaponry for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Kuleba told reporters in Kyiv on October 18 that would make the proposal because of the "vast destruction inflicted by Iranian drones on Ukraine's infrastructure, including many deaths and suffering brought" on by Russia's usage of the drones.
Kuleba added that Ukraine previously had never taken an anti-Iranian position, but after "Iran became an accomplice of Russian crimes on our territory," Kyiv will take "a clear and fair position."
"Iran's actions are meanness and lies that we will not tolerate," Kuleba said.
"If Iran stops supplying Russia with weapons, we will talk about a revival of our complex of ties."
Kuleba's statement came as Russia continued to pound the country with a barrage of strikes from the air using kamikaze drones and missiles.
Russia is said to have bought hundreds of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to use against Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Ukrinform and Ukrayinska Pravda
Estonian Lawmakers Declare Russia 'Terrorist Regime' Over Ukraine Actions
Estonian lawmakers have declared Russia a "terrorist regime" over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and moves it has made since, including the illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine and thinly veiled threats by President Vladimir Putin concerning the possible use of nuclear weapons.
Members of the Riigikogu, Estonia's parliament, voted 88-0, with three abstentions, on October 18 in favor of the declaration, which says the country "will never recognize the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine through aggression and sham referendums."
"The Riigikogu declares Russia a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a country that supports terrorism, whose actions we must confront together. The Riigikogu calls on the international community to adopt similar declarations," a statement said.
"Putin's regime, with its threats of nuclear attack, has turned Russia into the biggest danger to peace both in Europe and in the whole world," it added.
The statement also declares as terrorist organizations Kremlin-backed separatists in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, as well as the Vagner private military group, which has been operating in Ukraine.
Estonian lawmakers also supported stripping Russia of its permanent member status on the UN Security Council, and called on European Union states to impose more sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus over Moscow's war against Ukraine.
"Estonia supports the people, the state, and the army of Ukraine with all the means available and believes in the victory of Ukraine as this is the only way to restore peace in Europe," the statement said, calling on the EU to provide more support, including military assistance, to Kyiv.
Earlier in August, lawmakers in another Baltic state, Latvia, designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, citing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, its military activities in Syria, and several high-profile cases of poisoning of Kremlin critics.
The Kremlin has denied involvement in any of the poisoning cases.
