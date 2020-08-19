EU Leaders To Discuss Postelection Crisis In Belarus In Emergency Meeting

European Union leaders are set to hold an emergency meeting on August 19 to discuss the political situation in Belarus as a flurry of diplomacy takes place amid a move by the opposition to create a coordinating council to organize a transfer of power.



The EU has watched anxiously as pressure mounts on embattled President Alyaksandr Lukashenka over the August 9 election, which gave him a victory with just over 80 percent of the vote, a figure that has prompted allegations of vote-rigging.



European Council President Charles Michel announced the online video summit on August 17, saying the people of Belarus “have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader." Michel also called violence against protesters “unacceptable.”



Michel spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 18, expressing concern about election irregularities and a crackdown against protesters. The two discussed the best way to encourage intra-Belarusian dialogue for a peaceful end to the crisis, a European diplomat told RFE/RL.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke with Putin in separate calls on August 18.



According to her press service, Merkel told Putin that the Belarusian authorities should refrain from violence against peaceful demonstrators and release political prisoners. She also said Lukashenka should hold talks with opposition groups.



The Kremlin said in a readout of the call that Russia hopes the situation will return to normal but warned about outside interference.



“The Russian side emphasized that any outside attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the country, which would lead to a further escalation of the crisis, was unacceptable,” the Kremlin said.



Lukashenka spoke with Putin twice over the weekend, stating afterward that the Russian leader promised him security assistance if Belarus needs it. Russia has close economic and military ties with Belarus.



Lukashenka described the coordinating council announced on August 18 as an attempt to seize power. He said he viewed it “unambiguously” as “an attempt at a coup, with all ensuing consequences," speaking during his meeting with the Belarusian Security Council.



The scale of the domestic and international backlash appears to have caught Lukashenka off guard as he finds himself in the precarious position of facing international isolation and sustained street and industrial protests.



The coordinating council met for the first time on August 18, saying it represents the people and seeks to negotiate a peaceful transition of power "without political goals or a program."



Olga Kovalkova, a representative of opposition figure Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said at a press conference establishing the coordinating council that she expected Tsikhanouskaya would soon return to Minsk to act as a guarantor in a negotiated transition of power.



"We are operating solely through legal means," Kovalkova said. "The situation is critical. The authorities have no choice but to come to dialogue. The situation will only get worse."



Tskihanouskaya, who claims to have won the August 9 election, said in an online video that she was prepared to temporarily take over the leadership.



"I am ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader in order for the country to calm down and enter the normal rhythm," Tsikhanouskaya said in the video.



The 37-year-old political novice who ran after other potential candidates, including her husband, were jailed or exiled, left Belarus for Lithuania after the election amid reports that she and her family were threatened by authorities.



Nearly 7,000 people were detained, hundreds were injured, and at least two people died in a crackdown on protesters. Some of those who have been released since have complained of beatings and terrible conditions while in detention.



The repression only emboldened the opposition as employees at several state-controlled companies have left their factories to join thousands in the streets demanding Lukashenka step down.