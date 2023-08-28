News
EU's Michel Proposes 2030 As Enlargement Deadline For States Waiting More Than 20 Years
Faced with Russia's aggression against Ukraine and fears of Moscow's increasing influence in parts of the Balkans, the European Union should make a "bold move" and accept new members by 2030, European Council President Charles Michel said on August 28. Speaking in Slovenia, Michel said that it was time for those states that have been waiting in an EU membership line for more than 20 years to be given "a clear goal." Both sides must be ready for enlargement by 2030, he said. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, and Moldova have been granted candidate status, while Montenegro, Serbia, and Kosovo have applied for membership.
Ukraine Says Extension Of Grain Import Ban By Five EU Countries Violates 'Solidarity'
Restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grain imposed by five EU countries should not be extended, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on August 28 during a visit to Prague.
Kuleba said Ukraine firmly opposed any extension of the import ban on wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed past its current September 15 expiration because it violates the rules of the common market and the association agreement between Ukraine and the EU.
"We are absolutely adamantly against it because this move will violate the rules of the common market," Kuleba told reporters at a joint briefing with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"This rule will violate the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, but most importantly this move will go against the principle of solidarity that the European Union is based on," he said.
The EU earlier this year set import restrictions on Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed to ease the excess supply in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia after those countries complained that cheaper Ukrainian grain was making domestic production unprofitable.
The EU restrictions had an initial expiration of June 5 but were subsequently extended until September 15. The five EU countries last month signed a joint declaration saying they wanted the import ban to last through the end of 2023 but adding that food can move through their lands to other parts of the world.
While Ukraine is very grateful to the five countries for the military and humanitarian assistance they have provided since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Kuleba said Ukraine will have no choice but to fiercely defend its rights and the rights of its farmers if the ban is extended.
Kuleba also noted that Ukraine was ready to work with the five countries "to find a solution."
Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus confirmed earlier that Poland and four other countries were considering extending the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain until the end of this year.
Telus added that he and his colleagues from Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania want to add new goods to the list of prohibited imports -- for example, Ukrainian raspberries in the case of Poland.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on August 26 commented on the possible extension of the ban.
"We consider it categorically unacceptable to continue trade restrictions on the import of agricultural products of Ukraine after the ban of the European Commission expires on September 15," the press service of the Foreign Ministry said.
The Foreign Ministry also expressed a "complete misunderstanding" over the intention to expand the list of goods prohibited for import.
With reporting by AFP
France Promises New Initiative To Press For Resolution Of Lachin Corridor Situation
French President Emmanuel Macron on August 28 announced plans to discuss the situation in the Lachin Corridor with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Macron told a conference of French ambassadors in Paris that he would hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the coming days. "We will demand full respect for the Lachin humanitarian corridor and we will again launch a diplomatic initiative internationally to increase pressure on this issue," he said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Erdogan To Push Putin On Revival Of Black Sea Grain Deal In Sochi
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will "soon" visit Russia for talks with counterpart Vladimir Putin on reviving a Black Sea grain deal that could be used as a springboard for broader Ukraine peace negotiations. A spokesman for Erdogan's ruling party told reporters on August 28 that the meeting will take place in Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi and focus on averting a looming "food crisis." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that a meeting was being prepared "intensively" but provided no time or place for the talks.
Belarusian Rights Organizations Protest 'Extremism' Label For Vyasna
Eight Belarusian rights organizations have jointly protested the government's decision to label the human rights group Vyasna as an "extremist organization," saying the move is part of a policy to destroy civil-society organizations in Belarus.
The nongovernmental rights organizations Lawtrend, Belarusian Helsinki Committee, Belarusian PEN, Legal Initiative, Office for the Rights of People with Disabilities, Human Constanta, Belarusian House of Human Rights (named after Boris Zvozskov), and the Belarusian Association of Journalists on August 28 endorsed a statement opposing the designation.
The organizations said they "strongly protest against the recognition of the Vyasna Human Rights Center as an extremist formation and express our solidarity with our colleagues."
The Belarusian Interior Ministry on August 23 labeled Vyasna, along with its online resources and numerous associated websites, as extremist. The chairman of Vyasna, Ales Byalyatski, a prominent human rights advocate and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, as well as four other activists from the center, are currently serving lengthy prison sentences.
They have been charged with financing or organizing actions that violate public order and smuggling -- charges which they vehemently deny. Rights watchdogs and Western governments have demanded the immediate release of Byalyatski and his associates.
In the joint statement, Vyasna was described as "one of the oldest and most authoritative human rights organizations in Belarus, which has provided assistance to tens of thousands of Belarusian citizens who have suffered from political repressions."
It also noted that Vyasna and its members have won numerous prestigious prizes in the field of human rights, including the UN Human Rights Prize for 2023 and Byalyatski’s Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, which he shared with Russian human rights organization Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties.
The NGOs said the decision to label Vyasna as an extremist organization "is a politically motivated persecution aimed at suppressing the peaceful exercise of rights and freedoms by the people."
The statement describes the decision as "yet another step within the broader scope of the Belarusian authorities' policy to dismantle civil society organizations and undermine the Belarusian human rights movement."
The decision involves the arbitrary use of anti-extremist legislation to curtail civil activism and exert pressure on the legitimate human rights activities of Vyasna, the NGOs said.
Russian-Speaking Israelis Reject Theater Group Over Artists' Support For War In Ukraine
Israeli producer Gadi Oron, an organizer of a tour of Russia's Lenkom Theater in Tel Aviv, said that due to protests by Russian-speaking Israelis, Lenkom's performances in Israel had been postponed. More than 5,000 Russian-speaking Israelis signed a petition after several artists belonging to Lenkom Theater, formerly called the Moscow State Theater, expressed support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Oron said in a statement on August 28 that neither he nor the theater had expected the backlash.Oron said neither he nor the theater had expected the backlash. The tour has been postponed until the end of the war, he added. Lenkom was to perform the play Memorial Prayer based on Tevye The Milkman by Jewish writer Sholom Aleichem. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian Activist Goes On Hunger Strike In Prison
Belarusian activist Palina Sharenda-Panasyuk has gone on a hunger strike in protest against the unacceptable conditions in the detention center where she is being held in the city of Rechitsa, southeast of Minsk, the Vyasna human rights center said on August 28. Sharenda-Panasyuk, an activist of European Belarus, was detained in January 2021 on charges including insulting the president. Panasyuk was sentenced to two years in prison and fined 4,500 Belarusian rubles (around $1,800). The activist has rejected the charges as politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Iranian Singer Arrested As Ministry Announces Work Ban For 'Cultural Activists'
Prominent Iranian pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi has been arrested following the release of an "illegal" song urging women to remove their mandatory head scarves as officials continue to clamp down on dissent ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini next month.
The official IRNA news agency reported on August 28 that Yarrahi's arrest was ordered by the Tehran prosecutor over the release of the song Your Head Scarf, which was accompanied by a video showing women in various social settings without their head scarves, some dancing to the music. No further details on Yarrahi's arrest were given.
The move came the same day a government official announced that "cultural activists" who have removed their hijab won't be allowed to work in the country.
Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili told a meeting of ministry directors on August 28 that cultural activists "who act against national interests" will be banned from working in Iran.
"Anyone who has removed their hijab will not be permitted to work," he said.
Esmaeili did not elaborate further, but he has previously said that actresses opposing the mandatory hijab, "would not be allowed to work in cinema" and that the removal of the hijab was a "red line" for his ministry.
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of the 22-year-old Amini while in custody of the morality police in September 2022 for an alleged head-scarf offense.
Violators of the hijab requirement can face up to two years in prison, although proposed legislation would increase the maximum sentence to up to three years for repeat offenders.
In July, Esmaeili's deputy, Mohammad Hashemi, announced that the government had taken steps to prevent a film company from hiring an actress who had refused to wear the hijab.
While Hashemi did not provide her name, media reports suggested he was referring to 44-year-old Shaghayegh Dehghan, who was charged in June for posting a photo of herself without a hijab on social media.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf for women, is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Other celebrities, including prominent actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab to show support for the protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyz Prosecutor Files Suit Against Kloop Media Over 'Critical' Coverage
The Bishkek city prosecutor's office has initiated legal proceedings against the Kloop Media Public Foundation to suspend its work in Kyrgyzstan because of its critical coverage of the government.
Kloop said it was officially informed of the lawsuit on August 28, saying the move was made after an audit by the State Committee for National Security determined Kloop's "published materials are aimed at sharply criticizing the policies of the current government" and that "most of the publications are purely negative, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies."
Established in June 2007, Kloop.kg is a Kyrgyz news website whose contributors are mostly students and graduates of the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism. As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
Anna Kapushenko, the editor in chief of the Russian-language version of Kloop.kg, said the publication's legal team was preparing a response to contest the prosecutor's accusation.
"If the office does not withdraw the lawsuit, then we will countersue based on their filing. The statement alleges that our publications undermine state authority. We will thoroughly investigate each accusation brought forward by the prosecutor's office, scrutinizing the validity of the allegations and the methodology employed in the analysis," Kapushenko said.
"We will continue our online operations and sustain our work. We have anticipated the possibility of the website being blocked. We have prepared a 'mirror' website where readers can access our content via a link," Kapushenko added.
RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, Kloop, and the Center for Corruption and Organized Crime Research (OCCRP) have collaborated on a series of investigations concerning corruption in the Central Asian state.
In its latest investigation, Kloop revealed the participation of state officials in the creation of a branch of the Barcelona Academy, which is associated with the Spanish FC Barcelona soccer club.
The project used 16 hectares of state land, but officials said in response to Kloop's investigation that the academy "will pay back 16 times these 16 hectares in the future."
President Sadyr Japarov, who confirmed the Barcelona project, saying it was a social facility, accused Kloop on August 26 of writing "only negative things."
Sweden Charges Man Arrested Last Year In Predawn Raid With Spying For Russia
A Russian-born Swedish citizen was charged August 28 with collecting information for the Russian military intelligence service GRU for almost a decade. Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said Sergei Skvortsov, 60, was accused of “gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power.” Prosecutor Henrik Olin later identified the foreign power as the United States. Skvortsov was arrested in November together with his wife in a predawn operation in Nacka, outside Stockholm. Swedish media reported that elite police rappelled from two Black Hawk helicopters to arrest the couple. Skvortsov has been in custody since his arrest and denies any wrongdoing. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Two Russian Soldiers Incarcerated For Refusing To Return To War In Ukraine
A military court in the Russian city of Sochi has sentenced two soldiers to terms of at least two years in penal colonies for refusing to return to the war in Ukraine. Conscript Yuri Maltsevsky, who had already served in the war, received a two-year sentence in a penal colony for disobeying an order after he refused to return to the front. Contract soldier Ivan Kashin, who had also completed a tour in Ukraine, was sentenced to two years and three months in a colony settlement after refusing to return to battle, the court verdict said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus Realities, click here.
Poland, Baltics Warn Of Further Border Closures Over Wagner Fears
Poland and the Baltic states of Lithuania and Latvia say they will completely seal off their borders with Belarus if a "critical incident" involving Wagner mercenaries occurs, as tensions rise over the stability of the private militia following the death of its top leadership, including founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Speaking at a meeting of interior ministers in Warsaw on August 28, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said the group of nations bordering Belarus, including EU members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, were demanding the immediate removal of Wagner troops from Belarus and the repatriation of illegal migrants in the area, to lessen the chance of a "critical incident."
"If there is a critical incident, regardless of whether it is at the Polish or Lithuanian border, we will retaliate immediately. All border crossings that have been opened so far will be closed," he said.
After a brief mutiny in late June, thousands of Wagner forces moved to Belarus as part of a deal to leave Ukraine, where they had been fighting beside Russian forces. That raised fears of the militia's intentions on the eastern frontiers of NATO and the EU, which were compounded last week by the death of Prigozhin -- and other top Wagner officials -- in a plane crash north of Moscow.
Lithuania said last week it was closing two border crossings in response to escalating tensions with Belarus, which has allowed Russia to use its territory as a staging ground for Moscow’s invasion.
Agne Bilotaite, the Baltic nation's interior minister, said during the meeting in Warsaw that Vilnius plans to close two more border points -- Lavarishki (Katlovka on the Belarusian side) and Raigardas (Privalka) -- which would only leave the Salechniki (from the Belarusian side Benyakoni) and Medniki (Kamenny Log) crossings open.
The Baltic News Service (BNS) quoted Bilotaite as saying the new closures should be decided on in the "near future" and are needed to concentrate officers at border points.
Poland closed all but one of its crossings with Belarus earlier this year in response to the expulsion of several Polish diplomats from Minsk, as well as the sentencing of journalist Andrzej Poczobut by a Belarusian court to eight years in prison on charges of encouraging actions aimed at harming the national security of Belarus, trying to rehabilitate Nazism, and inciting ethnic hostility.
Warsaw says the charges are unjust and politically motivated.
Man Arrested In Russia After Al-Jazeera Journalist Beaten While Reporting On Wagner
Igor Berdov, a 36-year-old resident of Russia's Karelia region, was arrested on August 28 for allegedly assaulting Al-Jazeera journalist Rania Dridi near the building where the Wagner mercenary group has offices in St. Petersburg. Dridi, a Palestinian reporter, was reporting on August 25 when Berdov approached her and insisted she speak Russian. He then allegedly attacked her. The 41-year-old journalist suffered a head injury and was hospitalized. The incident occurred amid an investigation by Russian authorities into a plane crash that claimed 10 lives, including that of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Migrants Reportedly Being Forced To Sign Contracts With Defense Ministry To Obtain Russian Citizenship
Rights activists says migrants from Central Asian countries are being pressured into signing contracts with Russia's Defense Ministry as the Kremlin tries to bolster the pool of recruits to help fight its war against Ukraine.
Central Asian-born migrants with or without Russian citizenship have emerged as critical targets of Russia's military recruitment drive. Authorities from countries such as Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have warned their citizens to avoid participating in military activities abroad as it violates the countries' criminal codes.
Speaking to the 7X7 Telegram channel, rights activist Tatyana Kotlyar said five migrants recently told with her about the recruitment situation, including a migrant from Tajikistan who complained to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and subsequently faced issues with the authorities, forcing him to leave Russia.
"A protocol was drawn up against him for a violation that did not exist," Kotlyar said afterward in a post on Facebook.
"The man told me: 'We are not considered as people here, we are treated like cattle. I don't want to be a citizen of that country. I took a ticket, and I'm leaving home.'"
Kotlyar said she has filed a complaint to the regional human rights representative over the situation, but has not received a response.
Mikhail Matveev, the deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Regional Policy and Local Self-Government, says lawmakers plan to submit legislation that would further tighten citizenship rules for migrants if they evade military conscription and mobilization.
"I also believe that in this case, where citizenship has been acquired by a migrant who has evaded the military, members of the migrant's family should also be deprived of their citizenship," Matveev said.
According to Russian legislation, those who acquire citizenship have two weeks from the acquisition to register with local conscription authorities.
In April, President Vladimir Putin signed a law depriving citizenship to anyone who is found to have discredited the Russian Army. According to the new law, it is also possible to lose citizenship if the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main domestic intelligence unit, deems that a person "creates a threat to national security."
Romania's Prosecutor-General Opens Probe Into Fueling Station Blasts That Killed Two
The Romanian Prosecutor-General's Office has opened an investigation into two explosions on August 26 at a fueling station near Bucharest that killed two people and injured 56, mostly firefighters, as anti-corruption prosecutors began looking into reports that authorities were aware the station was functioning illegally.
The station, which sold liquified petroleum gas (LPG) for household appliances and some vehicles, had been operating without a license in Crevedia, a town about 20 kilometers northeast of Bucharest.
Among the injured, many of whom suffered severe burns, were 39 firefighters and four police officers, said the head of the emergency department, Raed Arafat. Nine of those injured are in serious condition.
Twelve burn patients have been transferred to Belgium, Italy, Germany, and Norway for treatment under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told the media. Two of the burn victims transferred abroad are Nepalese citizens who were legally working in Romania, Rafila said.
The first explosion in the late afternoon on August 26 was reportedly caused by a fire ignited by a cigarette during the transfer of LPG from one tank into another via a rubber hose. A second, much more powerful explosion occurred later as rescue workers and firemen were battling the blaze.
More than 3,000 people were evacuated from the area.
The station had been officially closed after its environmental permit was canceled in October 2020, according to the National Agency for Environmental Protection (ANPM).
According to Romania's General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), the LPG fuel system was authorized for fire safety in 2011 but lost its authorization in July 2020 after an irregularity was noticed.
The station, which belongs to Ionut Doldurea, the son of the mayor of Caracal, a city some 170 kilometers southwest of Bucharest, had continued to operate illegally after being closed, despite several complaints by neighbors.
There was widespread public anger amid allegations of corruption and insufficient public oversight to ensure compliance with safety regulations.
Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) has opened an investigation after it was revealed that seven separate state institutions, including the Crevedia town hall and the IGSU, had been notified by firemen about the station illegally continuing to operate, but no measures had been taken.
With reporting by g4media, digi24.ro, and hotnews.ro
Russian Who Worked At U.S. Consulate In Vladivostok Accused Of Spying For Washington
Russia's top domestic security agency said a detained former employee of the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok is accused of collecting information about Russia's action in Ukraine and related issues for U.S. diplomats. The Federal Security Service, Russia’s main domestic security agency, said Robert Shonov is suspected of “gathering information about the special military operation, mobilization processes in Russian regions, problems and the assessment of their influence on protest activities in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.” Shonov’s arrest was first reported in May, but Russia provided no details at the time. The U.S. State Department has condemned his arrest. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By Reuters
Pakistan Court Drops Sedition Charges Against Former PM Imran Khan
A court in Pakistan on August 28 dismissed a sedition case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.* Khan has been facing over 100 court cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022, after falling out with Pakistan's powerful military. A high court in Islamabad is also due on August 28 to give a ruling on an appeal filed by Khan seeking to suspend his conviction in a graft case. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
*This story has been corrected to say that a sedition case, not a murder case, was dismissed.
Flash Floods Kill 13 In Tajikistan
At least 13 people were killed in Tajikistan following flash floods triggered by heavy rains, the Emergencies Committee of the Central Asian nation said on August 28. The deaths occurred in Vahdat and Rudaki districts, east and south of the capital, Dushanbe, which were hit by storms and heavy rains, authorities said, adding that the flash floods also damaged roads. The committee said that the risk of landslides remained high. President Emomali Rahmon sent condolences to the victims' families, his office said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Dead, Wounded In Russian Attack On Poltava As Kyiv Confirms Liberation Of Robotyne
Russia struck Ukraine's eastern region of Poltava overnight, causing deaths and damage, regional authorities reported on August 28, as Kyiv confirmed the liberation of the southeastern village of Robotyne and said it was making further advances in the Zaporizhzhya region.
"As a result of the enemy attack, two people died, two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and two more are missing," regional Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Telegram, adding that an industrial facility was also destroyed in the attack.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an overnight Russian missile strike destroyed two houses in the city of Kryviy Rih, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak reported on August 28.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar in a post on Telegram confirmed that Robotyne, which sits along an important road leading from the town of Orikhiv to Tokmak on the way to the strategic southern city of Melitopol, had been liberated.
The Ukrainian Army last week announced that it had raised the national flag in Robotyne and was evacuating civilians, as mopping-up operations were still under way.
"The defense forces of Ukraine were successful in the southeastern settlement of Robotyne," Malyar wrote. "Our forces are advancing southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhya region."
Earlier, the Ukrainian military said on August 28 that its forces were pressing their offensive toward Melitopol.
Melitopol, in the Zaporizhzhya region, is a vital transit hub for Russian forces and a key link in its so-called "land bridge" between Russian-occupied Crimea and the parts of eastern Ukraine occupied by Russia.
Ukraine's forces have fought 34 combat clashes over the past day, the General Staff said in its regular morning report on August 28.
In Russia, authorities said that drones were shot down in one of the districts of Moscow and in the western Bryansk region overnight on August 28.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said a drone was destroyed in the Lyubertsy district of the capital, and there were no damages or casualties.
Two Moscow airports, Domodedovo and Vnukovo, suspended operations for about an hour, Sobyanin added. The Russian Defense Ministry said air-defense forces shot down two drones over the Bryansk region at night. No damage or casualties were reported.
WATCH: A Ukrainian anti-tank unit has been on the hunt for Russian armor using the Stuhna guided-rocket system to destroy military vehicles worth millions of dollars. According to Ukraine, Russia has lost over 4,000 tanks and 8,000 armed personnel carriers during the full-scale invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on August 27 that he expected "a powerful September for Ukraine," including key decisions from Western allies regarding the provision of important weapons and equipment.
Writing on Telegram on August 27, Zelenskiy said he expected "new defense packages for Ukrainian soldiers" in the coming weeks.
"Artillery, armored vehicles, air-defense systems and missiles, demining equipment," he wrote. "Our partners have been informed about our needs. We are expecting decisions."
"A united world is stronger than any aggressor," he concluded. "In September, there will be more unity."
Also on August 27, the regional military administration in Kherson said the Russian military attacked central Kherson, killing one woman and wounding a man.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Moldova's Future Is In The EU, President Proclaims, As Country Celebrates Independence Day
CHISINAU -- Moldovan President Maia Sandu marked her country’s Independence Day by recalling the effort of Moldovans to "win freedom" 32 years ago and by saying that Moldovan authorities now "have the chance and the duty" to take the country into the European Union.
"Moldova's future is in the European Union. We all know it. We understand that it is our chance to develop the country and give [our] children a future at home, next to their parents," she said, speaking at a ceremony in the Great National Assembly Square in Chisinau.
Sandu also paid tribute to the generation that proclaimed independence from the Soviet Union on August 27, 1991, saying that, thanks to it, Moldovans today are “free to speak Romanian, not to be humiliated at home, free to think and speak out loud, free to support people and ideas we believe in.”
Attending her third Independence Day ceremony as president, she concluded her speech by saying that EU accession cannot be achieved only through the efforts of the authorities.
"It takes a whole village to grow a child, it takes every man to raise a country," she said.
Prime Minister Dorin Recean urged his fellow citizens to be "more consolidated and more united" in order to fulfill "the dream of bringing Moldova to the European Union."
Moldova received candidate status for EU membership on June 23, 2022, against the background of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. It currently awaits a decision on whether it can start accession negotiations.
Moldova received several congratulatory messages, including from the EU, Romania, and the United States.
EU Ambassador to Moldova Janis Mazeiks said Moldova has made "significant progress" on the road to "true independence" from an economic, social, and territorial point of view, and the EU has supported the decisions of Moldovans.
Romania’s government sent a message saying Bucharest “is and will remain fully committed to supporting the citizens of the Republic of Moldova" and that everything being done now in Chisinau “can and must be crowned with success!"
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated Moldova as it marked 32 years of independence from the Soviet Union.
“The United States values Moldova’s shared commitment to strengthen democratic institutions and judicial reforms, foster economic growth, enhance its security, and promote respect for human rights,” Blinken said in a statement.
The United States also is grateful for Moldova’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine in addressing the impacts of Russia’s war and commends the Moldovan people for their efforts to welcome hundreds of thousands of refugees.
Zelenskiy To Propose Legislation Equating Corruption With Treason During War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says corruption can be equated with treason and he will ask parliament to increase penalties for people found guilty of corruption during wartime.
"I have set a task for the legislation and the Ukrainian legislators will be offered my proposals to equate corruption with high treason in wartime," he said in a television interview shared on his Telegram channel on August 27.
"I think the parliament will get it in the next week and then the ball is in the parliament's court," he said, adding that he understands that it cannot work permanently, “but for wartime, I think it will help."
Those found guilty must face justice, but "not a firing squad,” he said. “This is not Stalinism. If there is evidence, the person must be behind bars."
Zelenskiy said he did not know whether lawmakers would support the proposal, but he intends to go ahead with it anyway because Ukraine is developing a democratic society and needs systems meant to stop corruption.
Earlier this month Zelenskiy made a move against corruption with the dismissal of all the heads of Ukraine’s regional military recruitment centers.
Zelenskiy said on August 11 that a review of the recruitment centers had revealed signs of professional abuse, ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban.
"This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason," he said in a statement.
Ukraine ranks 116th out of 180 countries on Transparency International's 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index. Its ranking moved up just one notch from 2021.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk also commented on August 27 on the fight against corruption in Ukraine.
External and internal factors meant the state's survival is beginning to depend on Ukraine's ability to "really destroy the corrupt as a social group," she said on Telegram.
"We are fast approaching the point where it will be us or them.”
With reporting by Reuters
World Athletics President: No Change In Ban On Russian Athletes 'Anytime Soon'
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said he would not be changing his views "anytime soon" when it comes to welcoming Russia back into the fold. Coe made the comments on August 27 at a press conference to mark the end of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. All Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from track and field competition since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. That includes the option of competing as a neutral, making World Athletics among the most stringent of opponents to their return.
- By Current Time
Former Head Of Yeltsin Administration Dies Aged 87
The former head of the administration of Russian President Boris Yeltsin, Sergei Filatov, has died at the age of 87. Filatov died on August 25, his daughter told the Petersburg Bulletin. Filatov worked with Yeltsin in the Supreme Soviet of the Russian Federation and later served as head of the president’s administration from 1993 to 96. He held many leadership positions in later years, including president of the Foundation for Socio-Economic and Intellectual Programs since 1997. In March 2014, Filatov signed an appeal opposing the war, Russia's “self-isolation,” the “restoration of totalitarianism," and condemning Moscow's seizure of Crimea. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Taliban Says Security Forces Will Stop Women From Visiting Afghan National Park
The Taliban will use security forces to stop women from visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks, according to information shared by the ultraconservative Islamist group's Vice and Virtue Ministry. The ministry alleges that women have not been observing the proper way to wear the hijab, or Islamic head scarf, at Band-e-Amir in Bamiyan Province. The vice and virtue minister, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, visited the province earlier this month and asked security personnel to stop women from visiting the park, saying “sightseeing is not a must for women.” The ministry shared Hanafi’s remarks on August 26, including the use of security forces, clerics, and elders to carry out his order. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Opens Criminal Case Against Pop Star Over Anti-Hijab Song
Iran’s judiciary has opened an unspecified criminal case against prominent pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi. The judiciary said on August 27 that “a legal case was filed…following the release of an illegal song which defies the morals and customs of Islamic society.” Yarrahi released a song on August 25 called Your Head Scarf, which urges women to remove their mandatory hijabs. A video of the song shows women dancing with the head scarves. It was not clear what charges Yarrahi might face. He has not been arrested.
