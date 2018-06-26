EU Ministers Mulling Membership Talks For Macedonia, Albania

European Union foreign ministers were discussing whether to give a green light to the start of membership negotiations with Macedonia and Albania, amid divisions among the 28 EU member states over the issue.

The two Western Balkan countries hope the ministers will give the go-ahead at their meeting in Luxembourg on June 26, which would clear the way for approval by EU leaders at a summit on June 28-29.

Speaking in Vienna, Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev urged European leaders to continue "motivating" his country to reforms.

"Motivation by the EU is the leading force in the Western Balkan countries," he said.

But EU officials were quoted as saying that France and the Netherlands, backed by Denmark, want more reforms to tackle corruption and organized crime in Albania and Macedonia before membership talks can kick off.

Speaking ahead of the Luxembourg meeting, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok acknowledged that both countries have made "important progress."

"But, at the same time, they are not there yet," Blok also said. "We want to see a track record in the fight against corruption and the rule of law."

Michael Roth, Germany's European affairs minister, said he was optimistic that ministers could agree to green-light opening accession talks, insisting that both Balkan countries have made "remarkable progress in the area of rule of law and the independence of the judiciary."

"I can only appeal once again to our friends in the Netherlands and France not to stand in the way of a necessary consensus," Roth said.

"We could raise some concerns today and we could make clear that especially Albania must fulfill some preconditions to open the chapters for the negotiations," the German minister also said.

On June 25, Johannes Hahn, commissioner for European neighborhood policy and enlargement negotiations, warned against delaying the start of membership talks with the two countries, stressing the importance of giving a "positive signal" to the whole Western Balkans region.

Hahn said at an EU-Montenegro intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg that Macedonia should be "rewarded" for signing an agreement with Greece earlier this month to end a 27-year dispute over the former Yugoslav republic’s name.

"I think if this is not rewarded in a meaningful way, I think this will have an immediate and huge impact for the stability of the region," Hahn said.

Besides Macedonia and Albania, four other Balkan countries remain outside the EU -- Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia.

With reporting by dpa