EU To Offer Moldova 100 Million Euros Aid Linked To Anticorruption Reforms

The European Union on June 15 agreed to offer Moldova 100 million euros in economic aid provided it steps up anti-corruption efforts.

The aid, including 60 million in loans and 40 million euros in grants, is needed to stabilize and reform Moldova's economy and will supplement resources provided by the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral banks, the European Council said.

But the aid is conditioned on Moldova fighting corruption in Chisinau. The EU wants Moldova to make sure it has a multi-party parliamentary system, follows the rule of law, and protects human rights in return for the aid.

More specifically, Moldova must ensure efficient, transparent, and accountable public finance management, establish ways to prevent corruption and money laundering, and supervise the financial sector.

The EU also wants to forge ahead with a free trade pact similar to one it has signed with Ukraine, giving Moldova an EU option.

But Moscow opposes the trade pact and Moldova's pro-Russia President Igor Dodon insists the EU deal has failed to deliver the benefits promised, and is pushing for re-establishing economic cooperation with Moscow.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service and AFP

