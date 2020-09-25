EU Police Raid Kosovo War Veterans' Office, Apparently Seeking Leaked Documents

PRISTINA -- European Union police have stormed the offices of a Kosovo war veterans association in Pristina, apparently in search of files from a war crimes investigation the association said it received anonymously.



The veterans association represents ethnic Albanian former separatists who fought Serbian troops in a 1998-1999 war for independence.



Members said police from the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, or EULEX, prevented them from going into their offices in Pristina on September 25 during the operation.



Attorney Tome Gashi said EULEX police arrested the association’s leader, Hysni Gucati.



Gashi quoted EULEX officers as saying Gucati would be transferred to The Hague, where a special court is probing alleged war crimes by members of the Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) during and after the 1998-99 war.



Faton Klinaku, the association's secretary, told reporters that police speaking different languages had entered the offices in Pristina. Klinaku said Kosovar police were among them.



There was no immediate comment from EULEX about the operation.



Earlier this week, the war veterans group said an unknown person had provided war crime files from The Hague investigation for the third time in two months. The veterans group said they would make the files public.



Christopher Bennett, a spokesman for the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, said releasing the documents would undermine "the proper administration of justice” and would be a criminal act.



Former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, an ex-commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army, wrote on Facebook that "there is no reason for operations or storming because everyone will respond voluntarily to justice."



Haradinaj himself was twice prosecuted and acquitted by another international war crimes court at The Hague. He resigned as prime minister in July 2019 when the Kosovo Specialist Chambers last called him in for questioning.



The Kosovo Specialist Chambers is looking into allegations that members of the Kosovo Liberation Army committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.

With reporting by AP and dpa