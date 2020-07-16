EU Recommends Renewed Travel Ban For Serbia, Montenegro Over Coronavirus Spikes

The European Union has removed Serbia and Montenegro from its list of countries whose citizens should be allowed to travel to the bloc because of their improved coronavirus epidemiological situation.

The European Council on July 16 urged member states to “gradually lift the travel restrictions” for residents of 12 countries: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay.

In addition, the council said, restriction on citizens of China should be lifted “subject to confirmation of reciprocity.”

EU diplomats told RFE/RL earlier this week that Serbia and Montenegro would be removed from the “safe list” because of recent spikes of coronavirus cases.

As of July 16, Serbia has reported 19,717 infections and 442 deaths, while Montenegro has reported 1,287 infections and 24 fatalities.

Both Balkan countries were included on the list that the EU issued on June 30.

The list is reviewed every two weeks. It is not binding on member states, but the European Council instructed that members “should not decide to lift the travel restrictions for non-listed third countries before this has been decided in a coordinated manner.”