New EU Sanctions Target Russian Military-Industrial Complex
The European Union said on December 16 that its latest round of sanctions will hit Russia's military-industrial complex, as well as people and groups that are attacking Ukrainian civilians or kidnapping children. Valdis Dombrovskis, a European Commission vice-president, said the package will deal a blow to 168 “entities” — companies or state organizations — as well as some two dozen individuals. The ninth package of EU punitive measures against Russia for its war in Ukraine was approved by EU leaders at a summit on December 15 and formally adopted on December 16. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Lawyer Of Jailed Iranian Protester Says He's Been Denied Access To His Client
The lawyer of an anti-government Iranian protestor sentenced to death says a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court has denied him access to case material to defend his client.
Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani said in a tweet on December 15 that, when he went to the court to meet with Mohammad Hosseini and appeal his death sentence the court did not allow him access to case material or to file a power of attorney document "contrary to the law on criminal procedure."
"This is a clear violation of the rights of a human being sentenced to death," the lawyer added.
Hosseini previously said he was tortured to confess to security forces in the case of the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide demonstrations.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters, including Hosseini, of the death of a Basij member during a demonstration. All deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests.
Five people so far have been handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi, at a cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city, amid nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences being handed down against these protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held over six days.
Among the others sentenced to death in the case are Hamid Karahasanlou, a doctor whose brother had had earlier said that officers had had severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law.
The verdict comes after weeks of increased threats by authorities that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of the 22-year-old Amini.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested. He had been convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
Since Amini’s death, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 400 dead and hundreds more injured. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Several members of the security forces have also reportedly been killed.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian Official Demands Access To Imprisoned Former Georgian President Saakashvili
Ukraine is demanding that Georgia grant it access to imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who holds Ukrainian citizenship and whose health is said to be deteriorating.
Writing on Telegram on December 15, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that Saakashvili was in need of urgent medical care and should be allowed to travel to Western Europe or the United States.
Lubinets said Ukraine would defend the rights and interests of its citizens abroad.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge that he and his supporters say was politically motivated.
His medical team says his health has worsened significantly since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes. He is being treated in a Tbilisi clinic, but lawyers have sought to have his sentence suspended so he can be transferred abroad.
On December 16, dozens of anti-corruption activists rallied in front of parliament in Tbilisi, demanding Saakashvili’s transfer to a Western clinic for treatment.
Three opposition United National Movement lawmakers -- David Kirkitadze, Anna Tsitlidze, and Abdulla Ismailov, as well as Saakashvili's former bodyguard service chief Temur Jania -- are on hunger strike inside parliament to demand that Saakashvili be allowed to receive medical attention abroad.
On December 14, Georgia's Penitentiary Service released a video it said was taken on August 9, October 4, and December 12, showing Saakashvili in a medical facility in Tbilisi. It said this was "proof that his life is not in danger." But few appeared convinced with calls only growing for him to receive medical care abroad.
Saakashvili's lawyer, Shalva Khachapuridze, accused Penitentiary Service officials of committing a criminal offense by releasing the footage without his client's consent.
Saakashvili is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped up.
More Jailed Activists In Kyrgyzstan Go On Hunger Strike
Nineteen people are now on hunger strike in Kyrgyzstan, protesting their arrest in October for challenging a controversial border deal with Uzbekistan. Fifteen people joined hunger strikes launched earlier by four women. In all, 26 people were arrested for holding a rally in October protesting the border deal, which saw Kyrgyzstan hand over a disputed water reservoir to Uzbekistan last month. On December 16, the hunger-striking politicians and activists again urged Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to release all those arrested in the case. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakh Authorities Detain Activists In Apparent Bid To Halt Protests On Country's Independence Day
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- More than a dozen activists of the opposition movement Oyan, Qazaqstan! (Wake Up, Kazakhstan!) have been detained in the country’s largest city, Almaty, as the Central Asian nation marks the 31st anniversary of its independence.
RFE/RL's correspondents in Almaty say that Bota Sharipzhan, Mira Ongharova, Fariza Ospan, Naghashybek Bekdaiyr, Aidana Aidarkhan, Beibarys Tolymbekov, Bauyrzhan Adilkhanov, and Asem Zhapisheva are among those who were detained on December 16.
Many of the activists were detained while they were making their way to the Independence Monument in the city center to commemorate the anniversaries of two violent crackdowns on protests that coincide with Kazakhstan's Independence Day.
One is the 1986 anti-Kremlin youth demonstrations, known as Zheltoqsan, in Almaty that erupted after Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev replaced Kazakhstan's long-term ruler, Dinmukhammed Konaev, with Gennady Kolbin, an ethnic Russian sent by Moscow to head the then-Soviet republic.
Demonstrations against the appointment were put down by a violent crackdown by Soviet authorities. Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed by security forces, although officially only several people were said to have lost their lives during the demonstrations that lasted for three days.
Also, 11 years ago police opened fire at protesting oil workers in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen, killing at least 16 people and one person in the nearby town of Shetpe.
Several opposition activists across the Central Asian nation were detained before December 16 on charges related to their previous participation in unsanctioned rallies.
Iranian Political Prisoner Describes Torture To UN Human Rights Official
An Iranian political prisoner has sent a voice message to Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, describing what he says is the torture that he has faced in detention.
Khaled Pirzadeh, a former bodybuilding champion who has been in Ahvaz Central Prison since June 2019, told Javaid Rehman in his message that he has suffered numerous injuries as a result of the harsh treatment, including beatings.
“I am talking to you from the dungeons of oppression and tyranny in Iran. For more than sixteen months, I have been hospitalized in Ahvaz Central Prison due to the injuries caused by the brutal agents of the Islamic republic,” Pirzadeh said, adding that claims by Iranian authorities about human rights were "a big lie."
Pirzadeh said that he suffered from a fracture in his spine and that his left leg was also broken. He also said he was suffering from kidney failure as well as digestive and heart problems, which caused his weight to drop sharply from 127 kilograms to 57 kilograms.
Pirzadeh said the Iranian judiciary and prison authorities have refused to provide him with outside health treatment, adding "they have only transferred me to the prison hospital and there they have filed a false medical case for me.”
Pirzadeh was arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in June 2018. He was later sentenced to a total of 7 years in prison by the Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting the security of the country" and "insulting the leadership.” The sentence was later upheld by an appeals court.
He was initially held in the notorious Evin prison in the Iranian capital, Tehran. But in July 2021, as part of his punishment, he was transferred to Ahvaz prison in southwest Iran, which is far from where he and his family live.
In recent years, Pirzadeh has gone on hunger strike many times to protest his conditions in prison, but prison authorities and the Iranian judiciary have ignored his demands.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Helicopter Crash Kills At Least Three People In Russia's Buryatia Region
A Mi-8 helicopter has crashed in the Siberian region of Buryatia, killing at least three people, regional emergency officials said on December 16. The aircraft crashed while landing at a local airport. Preliminary information indicates that the crash was likely caused by a fire in the helicopter’s engine. There have been at least five deadly aircraft crashes across Russia since June. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Who Allegedly Wanted To Join Ukrainian Military Sentenced To Prison
A court in Russia has handed a prison term to a man for allegedly planning to join the Ukrainian military in its fight against Russian occupying troops. The Bryansk regional court said on December 15 that it had sentenced 24-year-old Artyom Bogolyubov to six years in prison. Earlier this month, courts in the Russian regions of Krasnoyarsk and Udmurtia sentenced two men on the same charges. Ukrainian officials have said that their armed forces have a legion called Russia's Liberty consisting of Russian citizens who fight alongside Ukrainian soldiers. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Noted Belarusian Athlete Nadzeya Astapchuk Arrested In Minsk On Unknown Charges
A noted Belarusian athlete Nadzeya Astapchuk has been arrested on unspecified charges in Minsk, an NGO said on December 15. Astapchuk, a well-known shot putter, is an outspoken critic of Belarusian authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. She sold the gold medal she won at the European Championship in 2005 for $11,100 at an auction and gave the money to support Belarusian athletes and political prisoners who faced persecution following the August 2020 presidential poll that oppositionists and the West say was rigged. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kosovo Tribunal Convicts Former KLA Commander In First War Crimes Verdict
Judges at the Kosovo tribunal on December 16 convicted and sentenced to 26 years in prison a former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) guerrilla commander who ran a prison during the 1998-99 independence conflict with Serbia.
Salih Mustafa was found guilty of murder, arbitrary detention, and torture at the facility where prisoners, mostly fellow Kosovo Albanians who were political opponents of the KLA, were beaten and tortured on a daily basis.
"The panel sentences you to a single term of 26 years' imprisonment," Judge Mappie Veldt-Foglia told Mustafa after he was found guilty at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.
Judges found that Mustafa personally took part in the beating and torture of at least two prisoners and allowed his subordinates to mistreat another so badly that he later died.
"He subjected one detainee to a mock execution," Veldt-Foglia said in a summary of the ruling.
Mustafa, 50, had denied the charges and his lawyers accused prosecution witnesses of fabricating their stories. Both sides have 30 days to appeal the decision.
The Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a Kosovo court based in the Netherlands and staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovo law against former KLA guerrillas.
The court is separate from the United Nations tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, which was also located in The Hague where it tried and convicted Serbian officials for war crimes committed in the Croatia, Bosnia, and Kosovo conflicts.
More than 13,000 people are believed to have died during the 1998-99 uprising in Kosovo when it was still part of Serbia under then-President Slobodan Milosevic.
The fighting ended after NATO air strikes on Serbian forces. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, although Belgrade does not recognize it as independent.
With reporting by Reuters
Iran's Courts Using Death Penalty Charges To Crush Protests, Says Rights Watchdog
At least 11 men have been sentenced to death in Iran, and 24 others are facing charges that could carry the death penalty, raising fears of more executions following the recent hangings of two young men for their participation in the protests that have swept the country. “Lynching committees masquerading as courts are threatening people with death to instill fear in protesters and crush the country’s freedom movement,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), on December 15.
Russia Launches Missile Strikes Across Ukraine As Kyiv Warns Of Possible New Moscow Offensive
A barrage of Russian missiles was reported across Ukraine as Kyiv said that Moscow may launch a new offensive and the Kremlin warned Washington not to send Ukraine more sophisticated weapons.
Ukrainian authorities reported explosions and missile strikes in the capital, Kyiv, southern Kryviy Rih, southeastern Zaporizhzhya, and northeastern Kharkiv.
In Kryviy Rih in central Ukraine, a Russian missile hit a residential building and destroyed its entrance. Two people were killed, and at least five others were injured -- including two children -- and rushed to hospitals, regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.
The southeastern city of Zaporizhzhya was struck by about 15 Russian missiles, regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said, adding that infrastructure had been damaged.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the city was without electricity after authorities there said three missiles had hit critical infrastructure.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in at least four districts. He urged residents to head to shelters.
“The attack on the capital continues,” he wrote on Telegram. Subway services in the capital were suspended, he said, as city residents flocked inside its tunnels to seek shelter.
Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Inhat told Ukrainian TV that more than 60 missiles had been fired. It was unclear how many missiles had been intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems.
Ihnat said Russian forces had fired cruise missiles from positions in the Black Sea, and used bomber aircraft as part of an effort to "massively distract the attention of the anti-aircraft defense, keeping it in tension.”
Ukrzaliznytsia, the national railway operator, said damage to energy infrastructure had caused power outages at a number of stations in the eastern and central Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. It said trains continued to run by switching from electric power to steam-engine power, which had been readied as a backup.
The strikes targeting energy infrastructure have been part of a new Russian strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians into submission after several key battlefield losses for Russian forces in recent months.
Earlier, Ukraine's military said Russia's main focus remained on the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, but that it was also trying to get a stronger foothold in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
The fresh Russian missile attacks come as Moscow warned Washington against delivering sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine, saying those systems would be a “legitimate target” for the Russian military, a threat that was quickly rejected by the United States.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on December 15 that if reports about U.S. plans to provide Kyiv with Patriot surface-to-air missile system prove true, it would become “another provocative move by the U.S.” and broaden its involvement in the hostilities, "entailing possible consequences.”
Asked about the Russian warning, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said that the United States was "not going to allow comments from Russia to dictate the security assistance that we provide to Ukraine.”
His comments came as the U.S. military announced it will expand training in Germany of Ukrainian military personnel. Starting in January, 500 troops a month will be trained, building on more than 15,000 Ukrainians trained by the United States and its allies since April.
Meanwhile, senior Ukrainian defense officials predicted that Russia will launch a new offensive early next year that could include a second attempt to take the capital, Kyiv.
Moscow's new offensive could happen as soon as January, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy and Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy were quoted as saying in interviews with The Economist magazine on December 15.
"The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv," Zaluzhniy was quoted as saying.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also said in remarks published in The Guardian on December 15 that evidence is growing that Russia planned a broad new offensive.
“The second part of the mobilization, 150,000 approximately...do a minimum of three months to prepare. It means they are trying to start the next wave of the offensive probably in February, like last year. That’s their plan,” Reznikov told The Guardian.
Russia is continuing to build up its military presence in Belarus, a senior Ukrainian military official said.
Russian units “are undergoing training and combat coordination” in Belarus, with the Kremlin using Belarusian officers and training grounds to improve the combat capability of existing units, as well as to train newly created units, according to Oleksiy Hromov, the deputy head of the General Staff's Main Operations Directorate
Speaking at a press briefing on December 15, Hromov said the probability of a Russian offensive from Belarus “remains low,” but he highlighted that the transfer of Russian weapons to Belarus is ongoing, including three hypersonic missile-carrying aircraft, a set of tanks and a long-range radar-detection aircraft.
In other news, the Russin-installed head of Donetsk, Aleksei Kulemzin, said on December 15 that the city center had been hit by what he described as the biggest such strike since the area came under the control of Russian-backed separatists in 2014. Kulemzin said residential buildings, a hospital, and a university campus were hit in the alleged Ukrainian missile strike.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo Heads To Berlin, Brussels On Oil Price Cap, Ukraine Support
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will urge allies to provide continued "timely" support for Ukraine and discuss how to implement a price cap on Russian oil during visits to Germany's capital, Berlin, and Brussels, this week, the Treasury Department said on December 15. Adeyemo's trip comes as the EU agreed a ninth package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and said it would provide 18 billion euros in financing for Ukraine next year. The United States is accelerating its diplomacy at the start of what could be a brutal winter, hoping to maintain unity against Russia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bosnia Formally Granted EU Candidate Status As Part Of Wider Push For Enlargement
EU leaders have confirmed candidate status for Bosnia-Herzegovina, putting the Balkan country at the start of what is expected to be a long and complex process toward membership.
The decision comes two days after the European Council said it supported the conclusions of the European Commission, which recommended candidate status for Bosnia but attached a list of eight conditions designed to bolster democracy in the country.
The European Commission made its recommendation in October, but the commission only advises which countries should become EU candidates. The final decision on granting candidacy lies with the 27 member states, and according to EU rules, they must agree unanimously.
European Council President Charles Michel on Twitter called the EU leaders' decision a "strong signal to the people, but also a clear expectation for the new authorities to deliver on reforms."
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell echoed Michel, saying on Twitter that the decision confirmed that the future of Bosnia lies in the EU and its political leaders "can now turn this ambition into reality through decisive reforms."
The EU leaders approved the move despite concerns over the political situation in Bosnia, a country of 3 million people that fought a civil war three decades ago and that has struggled to overcome ethnic divisions since then.
Bosnia remains partitioned between a Serbian entity, Republika Srpska, and the Bosniak-Croat federation connected by a weak central government.
The administrative system, created by the 1995 Dayton agreement, succeeded in ending the conflict but has not been conducive to advance the country's political development.
Among the eight conditions are implementing steps to fight corruption and organized crime, making judicial and immigration reforms, strengthening of laws against torture, and providing guarantees of freedom of expression and the protection of journalists.
Formal accession negotiations -- the next step on the path to membership -- are to begin only after the fulfillment of the conditions. The opening of accession talks will again require the unanimous approval of all EU member states.
Bosnia becomes the third country after Ukraine and Moldova to be granted candidate status in the past six months.
The moves toward expansion come amid concern that powers such as Russia and China might spread their influence in the Balkans if countries hoping to join the bloc are turned away.
Bosnia in 2016 applied for full membership in the EU. The European Commission in 2019 issued an opinion but did not recommend candidate status, citing the necessity for the country to fulfill the conditions. Before the war in Ukraine, there were 14 criteria required for Bosnia before the next stage, formal accession negotiations.
Montenegro and Serbia are two other Balkan states that wish to join the EU. They started accession talks in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Turkey was named a candidate in 1999, but its membership talks are effectively frozen.
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on December 15 handed over his country's application to join the EU to Czech European Affairs Minister Mikulas Bek in Prague.
The submission of Kosovo's application to Bek, representing the country that currently holds the rotating EU presidency,
is expected to be a lengthy process, given that five EU members have yet to even recognize it as independent.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
More Than 200 Iranian Activists Call For Campaign To Halt Executions
More than 200 Iranian civil activists, writers, and family members of victims of the Islamic republic have signed a statement inviting activists and unions in Iran to launch a campaign to stop executions there amid threats from lawmakers that harsher punishments are needed for protesters during the current wave of unrest.
The 235 signatories of the letter said they were prompted by the recent executions of two protestors as the authorities ratchet up their brutal crackdown on dissent, which was set off in mid-September by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
The letter says the execution of Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard is one of the tactics being used by the government to silence people who are fed up with the repressive government of the Islamic republic, "people who come to the streets every day with empty hands and become more united against the oppression of the regime."
"These executions, which are often carried out following unfair trials and in violation of the most basic human rights, are examples of clear discrimination against the most helpless, deprived, and vulnerable people, including immigrants, religious minorities, people with a low socioeconomic base, women, and gender minorities," the letter says.
Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- following his conviction for killing two members of the security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a sham trial."
Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by the Supreme Court. He was accused of injuring a security officer.
Farhad and Farzad Tahazadeh, two brothers from the northwestern city of Oshnavieh, are among several protesters who rights groups say are in imminent danger of execution.
Reports also indicate that soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani faces accusations of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Adds Russian Oligarch Potanin, Rosbank To Sanctions Blacklist
The United States has imposed financial sanctions on one of Russia's richest men, Vladimir Potanin, and Russian commercial bank Rosbank in another expansion of efforts to curb Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine.
The designation of Rosbank, which was purchased earlier this year by an investment holding company Potanin controls, and other entities related to Russia's financial sector, are taken together with the State Department's designation of Potanin, said the Treasury Department in a statement on December 15.
The Central Bank of Russia considers Rosbank to be a systemically important credit institution to the Russian government. Britain and Canada designated Rosbank earlier this year.
In addition to Rosbank, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control is blacklisting 17 entities related to Russia's financial-services sector. These are all subsidiaries of VTB Bank, Russia's second-largest bank, which was designated for sanctions in February.
The designations "are part of the U.S. government's efforts to further limit the [Russian government's] ability to fund its unconscionable war of choice against Ukraine," the Treasury said.
"Since the start of Russia's brutal full-scale invasion in February, Treasury has taken unprecedented action to isolate Russia from the global financial system, with severe short- and long-term effects on its economy," the statement said.
Russia's economy is expected to contract this year and continue contracting in 2023, the department said.
"Beyond that, lost investment, export controls, and constraints on Russia's real economy will inhibit Russia's growth prospects for years to come," the statement added.
Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said the designations "continue to deepen Russia's isolation from global markets," and taken together with actions by international partners "will further inhibit the [Russian President Vladimir] Putin regime's ability to fund its horrific war against Ukraine."
The State Department also designated Potanin, his network, and more than 40 additional persons linked to the Russian government. Potanin formerly served as a deputy prime minister and has direct ties to Putin, according to the State Department.
The State Department's new sanctions includes members of the government, certain family members, and an entity. The department noted that governors "oversee and enforce the conscription of citizens in response to Russia’s recent mobilization order."
The sanctions freeze any assets the individuals or companies have under U.S. jurisdiction, inhibit their access to global financial markets, and bars people based in the U.S. from dealing with them.
Iran Releases Teen After Mother's Interview Goes Viral On Social Media
A 15-year-old Iranian teenager imprisoned in the central Iranian city of Karaj has been released after an interview with his mother went viral on social media.
Amirhossein Rahimi's mother told the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper that her son had been in prison for two months, even though he still had pellets in his head and chest from wounds inflicted by security forces shooting at crowds during a protest.
"My son was arrested in Karaj on October 13 and I did not know his whereabouts for a week. Finally, I found him in a juvenile detention center," she told Etemad, adding that no matter how much she begged, the judge would not reduce bail to an amount she could afford because he was facing serious charges.
The interview went viral on social media and Etemad announced on December 15 that Amirhossein Rahimi had been released from detention on a reduced bail.
"The people's reactions caused the judge to back down and immediately issue the release order. This shows the power of the people. I hope the rest of the prisoners will be released," an Etemad political editor wrote on Twitter.
Rahimi's mother said in the interview that the public defender did not respond to her requests for a meeting and only once was she able to talk to him on the phone, which ended with him behaving in an aggressive manner.
By threatening and intimidating lawyers, authorities in the Islamic republic often prevent or discourage them from accessing files of the accused, forcing detainees to appear in court with a public defender. In many cases, these public defenders not only fail to support the defendant, some often speak against them in court.
The unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini has swept across the country over the past three months.
Amini died while in police custody in mid-September after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Eyewitness reports said the 22-year-old was beaten while being arrested by police, while the authorities said she died of "underlying diseases."
Security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
As the scattered anti-government protests rage across Iran for a 12th week, universities and schools have turned into a major battleground between the protesters and the authorities.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters have been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Murray Receives Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award For Ukraine Relief Effort
Andy Murray has been named as the 2022 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award recipient in recognition of his support for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of its neighbor. Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, said in March he would donate all his prize money won from tournaments in the year toward aid efforts for children affected by the war. The Scot said in a statement he decided earlier this year that he would donate his prize money for the rest of the season to UNICEF's humanitarian response. The final total was just over $630,000. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Siberian Mother Charged With 'Discrediting' Russian Troops After Son Fined For Sharing Dream
CHITA, Russia -- The mother of a man in the Siberian city of Chita has been charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces and insulting President Vladimir Putin after her son was fined for sharing on Instagram a dream he had where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an appearance.
Igor Losev told RFE/RL on December 15 that police charged his mother, Nelli Loseva, for "likes" she put under two of his posts on social media saying that Russian-occupied Crimea is Ukraine and Putin is "a mother...er."
According to Losev, his mother was informed that she will be summoned to the police again next week.
On December 8, a court in Chita ordered Losev to pay a 30,000-ruble ($470) fine after finding him guilty of discrediting Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The charge against Losev stemmed from a post on Instagram on September 23, two days after Putin announced a partial military mobilization for the war in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians, mostly men, fled the country in response.
In his Instagram post, Losev described a dream in which he saw himself mobilized for the war, only to be captured along with other Russian soldiers by Ukrainian forces led by Zelenskiy.
"[Ukrainian solders] rush inside and tie everyone up and are going to shoot everyone. And at that moment, Zelenskiy passes me and says: 'Oh, I saw your stories on Instagram. Glory to Ukraine!' and I answer him, 'Glory to the heroes!' and he says, 'Well, let this one go and shoot all the rest.' And then we stay together, watching all that, and I say to him, 'Can I take a selfie picture with you?' and he says, 'You can,'" Losev's post on Instagram said.
Losev told RFE/RL that the regional Anti-Extremism Center said it found at least six reasons to launch an administrative probe into his post.
Iranian Oil Minister Stable After Heart Attack, Ministry Says
The Iranian oil minister is in a stable condition after a heart attack on December 15, the Oil Ministry said in a statement reported by the official IRNA news agency. "Javad Owji, the minister of oil, was admitted to a public hospital in Tehran following a heart attack, which occurred on the sidelines of a government meeting and was caused by heavy work pressures," the statement said. "After necessary measures were taken by the medical staff, the minister's condition is currently stable." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
RFE/RL Files Suit In Bishkek Court Appealing Blockage Of Its Websites
RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, says it has filed an administrative suit appealing the blocking of its websites in the Central Asian country.
The court has yet to confirm that the suit, filed on December 15, has been officially registered for consideration.
The Kyrgyz government blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian on October 26 after the broadcaster refused to take down a video about clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
Officials claimed the video, produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America, "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The government decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021. Analysts said it would stifle free speech and independent reporting by the media.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen at the time, and in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at parliament.
"RFE/RL is continuing to exercise all legal remedies available under Kyrgyz law," RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly said in a statement on December 15.
"As over 100 prominent Kyrgyz figures recently attested, Azattyk has a rich 70-year history and should continue its operations free from government pressure and harassment," he added.
RFE/RL's move comes two days after almost 120 Kyrgyz public figures, writers, actors, politicians, and activists urged President Sadyr Japarov and other top officials to unblock Radio Azattyk's websites.
"It is impossible to overestimate the significant contribution Radio Azattyk has made during its 70-year history to the formation of the sovereign, independent Kyrgyzstan, to the achievement of the liberty Kyrgyz people dreamed about and for which our ancestors fought during the Soviet period," the letter said, urging the country's leaders to immediately and fully restore Radio Azattyk's operations.
Earlier this week, RFE/RL's lawyers filed a complaint in a district court in Bishkek challenging the suspension of Radio Azattyk's bank account.
In solidarity with RFE/RL, independent Kyrgyz media outlets on October 28 posted a black screen on their webpages from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time with the caption: "No news today. Media under pressure in Kyrgyzstan," and also refused to cover news stories about the government for the whole day.
Earlier in October, threats were made against RFE/RL journalists during a demonstration in Bishkek at the office of the Kyrgyz Service. Most of the participants of the action covered their faces, avoided the camera, and refused to answer questions about their demands.
Ilimbek Israilov, the organizer of the demonstration, threatened to spray gasoline on RFE/RL reporters and use force against them. Israilov is known for organizing of numerous rallies to support the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated former deputy chief of the Customs Service Raimbek Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
- By Current Time
Ukraine Jails 15 Moscow-Backed Separatists
A court in Ukraine has sentenced 15 separatist fighters from the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk to 15 years in prison on charges of high treason and collaboration. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on December 15 that the men voluntarily joined the Russian armed forces on February 24 after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. They all were captured in battle by Ukrainian troops in the last few months. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iranian Director Sadeghi Says Impossible To Resume Productions Amid Unrest
Prominent Iranian theater director and playwright Ghotbeddin Sadeghi has said the social unrest gripping the country makes it impossible to resume productions, rebuffing a request from the minister of Islamic guidance for artists to return to the stage.
Most artists have canceled performances in support of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. Security forces have met the demonstrators with brutal, and sometimes deadly force.
Sadeghi said in response to the request by Minister of Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mahdi Esmaili that "the violence on the streets these days does not allow people to think about intellectual activities like watching theater."
Referring to the "big social gap in Iran," Sadeghi added that "the ruling minority denies the will of the majority of the people and takes their lives and does not retreat. They think can solve the problem with more violence."
Sadeghi's comments come amid one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979, which erupted following the September 16 death of Amini after being detained for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
Since the start of daily protests, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Soheila Golestani and director Hamid Pourazari.
Several celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Hossein Mohammadi, a 26-year-old theater actor, also faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Since Amini's death, more than 400 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jump In Illness Rate Forces Kyrgyz Schools To Go Online
All schools in Kyrgyzstan have switched to online learning due to a sharp increase in flu and acute-respiratory-viral-infection cases in the Central Asian country. Deputy Education Minister Nadira Jusupbekova said the online system of education at all schools below the university level will start on December 15 and last until December 24. The Health Ministry said earlier that the most dramatic flu situation was at schools in Bishkek and regions of Talas and Chui. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakh Activist Detained After 15 Days In Jail For Organizing Rally
Kazakh activist Marat Abiev has been placed in pretrial detention for two months after serving a 15-day jail term for organizing an unsanctioned protest rally on November 26, the day of President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's inauguration. The Astana City Court on December 14 did not specify what charges Abiev faced. Toqaev was reelected in an election held on November 20. A monitoring mission by the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights said after the election that the election lacked "competitiveness." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
