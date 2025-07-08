Wider Europe Briefing: Why EU Sanctions On Russia Are Delayed -- And What Denmark's EU Presidency Has In Store

Welcome to Wider Europe, RFE/RL's newsletter focusing on the key issues concerning the European Union, NATO, and other institutions and their relationships with the Western Balkans and Europe's Eastern neighborhoods.

Briefing #1: Why Can't The EU Get Its Russia Sanctions Over The Line?

What You Need To Know: The European Union is edging closer to finally adopting its latest sanctions package, the 18th since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over three years ago. But two items remain to be negotiated. First, there's the price cap on Russian oil. It’s included in the draft proposal seen by RFE/RL, but it's unclear whether it will stay. Second, there's a Slovak veto on an issue that is related to the sanctions, though not directly part of the package.

Deep Background: When the European Commission presented the proposed package to EU member states in early June, its main proposal was to lower the price cap from the current level of $60 to $45 per barrel.

Since the policy is coordinated through the Group of Seven (G7) nations, the EU sought approval from other G7 countries -- notably the United States -- for the change at a summit in Canada last month. But it failed to get the Americans on board, especially as oil prices surged after Israeli and American attacks on Iran.

Brussels has, however, considered going ahead regardless -- especially since the Russian oil price cap was originally a workaround to the EU’s ban on providing services for transporting Russian oil. In recent discussions in Brussels, EU officials who are familiar with the file but not authorized to speak on the record noted that Cyprus, Greece, and Malta -- all countries with considerable maritime services sectors -- are against lowering the price cap.

However, Greece and Cyprus could ease their stance, especially as the United Kingdom, another big maritime insurer, is in agreement with Brussels on a lower oil price cap. Diplomats even think that the United State could eventually join as well if Brussels and London are fully on board. The last hold-out appears to be Malta, even though there are some hopes that Valletta could agree to a cap lower than $60 but above the proposed $45 per barrel.

Drilling Down:

Then there is the matter of the Slovak veto. Bratislava has conditioned its thumbs up for more Russia sanctions on the reworking of a separate proposal by the European Commission to phase out Russian energy imports into the bloc by the end of 2027.

The proposal, presented in May, is called “RePowerEU” and has caused consternation in Slovakia as well as Hungary, which is understood to be quietly backing its northern neighbor.

And it is easy to see why. Since 2022, the European Union has limited various Russian energy exports via sanctions, for example by banning most coal and oil imports into the bloc. But sanctions require unanimity among the 27 EU member states, and Hungary and Slovakia have, in recent years, vetoed some of the more ambitious proposals from Brussels targeting Russian energy.

The European Commission is therefore attempting, via RePowerEU, to regulate the EU’s internal market with a raft of measures, most of which can be adopted via a qualified majority of 55 percent of the member states representing 65 percent of the total EU population voting in favor. In other words, taking a route that circumvents Bratislava and Budapest.

The key proposal will be a legal requirement to ban all new Russian gas contracts and short-term “spot” contracts for Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the end of this year. For longer-term contracts, the regulation will suggest a phase-out period ending no later than 2027.

EU gas imports from Russia have decreased from 45 percent in 2021 to 19 percent in 2024, and are expected to fall to 13 percent in 2025 with the end of the Ukraine transit route at the start of the year. The EU has, however, been embarrassed by a 12 percent increase in Russian LNG imports in 2024 compared to 2023.

With regard to oil imports, the situation is less dramatic but highly geographically specific and politically sensitive. Russian oil imports now account for only three percent of total EU oil imports, compared to 27 percent in 2022, largely due to sanctions banning Russian seaborne oil imports and refined petroleum products.

But landlocked Central European nations got an exemption from these measures. While the Czech Republic has now stopped importing from this source, Hungary and Slovakia still get 80 percent of their oil imports from Russia.

The European Commission will now demand an end to Russian oil imports by the end of 2027. Hungary and Slovakia need to provide a timeline on how they plan to achieve this, outline their alternative plans, and provide greater transparency regarding their current contracts with Moscow.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico indicated at the EU summit in Brussels on June 26 that he would not green light the sanctions package, indicating that he needs clarifications regarding RePowerEU. According to diplomats familiar with the file, Bratislava is seeking legal certainty regarding potential Gazprom claims over contracts rather than exemptions.

Last week, European Commission officials visited Bratislava to meet with Slovak officials and representatives of energy companies. While the meetings “went well” according to EU diplomats, it appears that Fico still isn’t fully on board. EU ambassadors, meeting in Brussels on July 4 to discuss the sanctions, were told he is not ready to approve just yet.

The press release issued by the Slovak Economy Ministry after the European Commission visit also hinted that more talks are needed in the coming days. Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said that “the Bratislava meeting was an important step towards finding solutions that take into account the specific factors of each member state when diversifying sources and thus ensure affordable energy prices also for Slovak industry, which is facing rising costs.”

She added that "we are ready to continue to take a constructive approach to the proposed measures and to continue the expert discussion with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders."





Briefing #2: Denmark’s Full Intray For Its EU Presidency

What You Need To Know: Denmark has taken over the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union as questions swirl over Europe's security, trade, and the war still raging on its eastern flank. While there isn't much Copenhagen can do about some of the issues that will face the 27-nation bloc given the veto power wielded by some capitals, Denmark is expected to push for the EU to compensate for diminishing aid coming from Washington.



Then there's the transatlantic trade row that risks erupting again as the August 1 deadline set by the Trump administration for a deal on tariffs is approaching swiftly. If no agreement is reached, EU goods going to the US could face 50 percent tariffs. The European Commission is in charge of what have been intense negotiations between Washington and Brussels on a new longer-term deal. Denmark's role will be in the background, trying to get all member states onboard with whatever the Commission compromises on, which can be tough as some countries are more dependent on trade than others. The same is true for potential trade deals that the Commission can strike later this year with countries such Australia and India. EU countries need to sign off on these deals, but expect a lot of resistance as protectionism grows among some members with major farming sectors.



Deep Background: And then there's the elephant -- in this case the world's biggest island -- in the corner of the room: Greenland. Denmark wants to avoid any transatlantic dealings in coming months over the island, which is under Danish control but coveted by US President Donald Trump. The topic reportedly wasn't broached at a recent NATO summit in The Hague that Trump attended, and Danish officials hope this remains the case during their country's EU presidency. A recent election result in Greenland has also strengthened Copenhagen’s hand and there could even be renewed calls for the territory, which withdrew from the European Union back in 1985, to be part of the bloc again. For now, Denmark at least has the backing of all other member states when it comes to its territorial integrity, but this issue could resurface again at any time, posing numerous awkward questions in Brussels and beyond. The Danish Prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, mentioned the issue in her joint presser with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen when marking the opening of the presidency: “For many people in Greenland and the entire kingdom of Denmark, it feels safe when you really can feel that the rest of Europe stands together with you in this strange and difficult situation.”

Drilling Down:

Another issue that will dominate Denmark's presidency is the EU’s new long-term budget beginning in 2028.

The European Commission will fire the opening salvo in mid-July by presenting a basic framework for the five-year period and then come back in September with a more developed concept.

Don’t expect a deal any time soon.

The long-term EU budget, which will be a pot of money well north of 1 trillion euros, is the most fought-over issue lingering over Brussels.

It will consume the city and pit institutions and member states against each other for months, even years, to come. Denmark will simply make sure that talks don’t boil over from the get-go.

What about EU foreign policy and enlargement? On foreign policy, the bloc's top diplomat will help guide potential sanctions on Georgia , which has been criticized for backsliding on democratic reforms and lurching away from Brussels and toward Moscow.

, which has been criticized for backsliding on democratic reforms and lurching away from Brussels and toward Moscow. But with Hungary and Slovakia expected to veto any tough measures, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas will have a tough time brokering a deal with teeth.

The same is likely to be true of future sanctions on Russia even though the club’s 18th round is expected to be agreed in the coming days, though likely without the signature move to lower the Russian oil cap from the current $60 per barrel to $45 after the idea failed to gain support from Washington.

from the current $60 per barrel to $45 after the idea failed to gain support from Washington. While Denmark is keen to accelerate EU enlargement and has made it a priority during the next six months, various national vetoes are likely to make progress minimal.

Poland, which held the presidency before Denmark, had big hopes here but ended up with Albania opening some negotiation chapters and Montenegro closing one.

Expect that these two Western Balkan states will continue their steady march toward membership in the coming half a year, but otherwise Denmark will likely face the same frustrations as Warsaw.

Hungary continues to block Ukraine from opening accession talks, and there is real fear among EU officials that Budapest will continue to do so until its parliamentary election in April 2026.

The tricky question for Denmark will be whether it attempts to decouple Moldova from Ukraine, as they so far have progressed hand in hand. If it happens, it is likely to be in September, just ahead of crucial Moldovan parliamentary elections later that month.

Hungary’s behavior will make calls for the country to be stripped of its voting rights grow, but to do that unanimity is needed, and Slovakia -- and possibly others -- are unlikely to give that a green light.

Backlash to that could come from other countries in the form of reluctance to give the go-ahead to open and close accession chapters with “Hungarian favorites” such as Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia, while North Macedonia, already blocked by a Bulgarian veto for two years, will wonder why no one is putting pressure on Sofia.

Kosovo, which applied to join the EU in 2022, will presumably also see its bid to join club continue to languish in the Council.

Denmark would like to send the application for a European Commission assessment, but there is no consensus among member states, and Copenhagen’s case is not helped by Pristina’s inability to form a government months after a general election.





Looking Ahead

Thursday, July 10, will see two important meetings related to Ukraine happening in Rome.

Firstly, the so-called “coalition of the willing” are meeting chaired by the British Prime minister Keir Starmer. The informal group of largely European countries, brought together by France and Britain, will continue to discuss how to the continent can step up and support Kyiv in case there is a ceasefire.

The Italian capital will also host a “recovery conference” for Ukraine hosted by the Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni. This annual conference is meant to gather financial and practical support for the reconstruction of the war-torn country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend both meetings.

