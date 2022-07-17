News
Germany's Scholz Says EU Can No Longer Afford National Vetoes
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the European Union can no longer afford to allow individual member states to have veto power over the bloc's actions if it wants to maintain a leading role in the determination of global policy.
Scholz said in an article published on July 17 by the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper that Russia's war in Ukraine made European unity more urgent and raised the need for an end to "selfish blockades" of European decisions by individual states.
"We simply can no longer afford national vetoes, for example in foreign policy, if we want to continue to be heard in a world of competing great powers," he added.
"Permanent disunity, permanent dissent between member states weakens us," Scholz warned.
"That is why Europe's most important response to the change of times is: Unity. We absolutely must maintain it and we must deepen it."
Policy decisions within the European Union must be approved unanimously by all 27 members.
Scholz has faced criticism from Kyiv, Western allies, and some national figures that claim Germany has not taken a political leadership position in regard to the Ukraine war, assertions Scholz has denied.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Three Dead In Helicopter Crash In Russia's Far East
Russian authorities report that three people have died in a helicopter crash on Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East.
The burned wreckage of the helicopter was found near the Uson volcano on July 17, authorities said.
The family of biathlon junior world champion Igor Malinovsky said he was among those killed on the aircraft.
Local reports said the helicopter belonged to a private company owned by Malinovsky's father, Vladimir.
The helicopter had been reported missing on July 16 in bad weather.
Helicopter tours are popular with nature lovers in Kamchatka, filled with volcanoes, geysers, and thermal springs. It wasn’t immediately clear if the aircraft was part of a tour.
Sudden weather changes in the region often lead to helicopter accidents in the region.
Based on reporting by dpa, TASS, and EuroWeeklyNews
Senior Iranian Official Claims Tehran Capable Of Making Nukes But No Decision Made Yet
A senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the country is capable of making a nuclear weapon but a decision whether to do so has not yet been made.
Kamal Kharrazi's comments to Al-Jazeera TV on July 17 came after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed on a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia that Washington would prevent Iran from "acquiring a nuclear weapon."
Iran has long denied it is attempting to acquire or develop nuclear weapons and claims its program is strictly for civilian purposes, although it has continued to test-fire military-style missiles.
Kharrazi's comments were a rare mention that Tehran could have an interest in such arms.
"In a few days we were able to enrich uranium up to 60 percent and we can easily produce 90 percent enriched uranium.... Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb but there has been no decision by Iran to build one," Kharrazi said.
Iran is enriching to up to 60 percent, far above a cap of 3.67 percent under the terms of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers. Uranium enriched to 90 percent is suitable for a nuclear bomb.
U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2018 pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal, which provided Tehran with sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
Following Trump's move and the reimposition of crippling sanctions, Iran began violating the pact's enriching restrictions.
On June 8, the International Atomic Energy Agency's governing council overwhelmingly passed a resolution against Iran, criticizing Tehran's lack of cooperation with the body.
On-and-off negotiations are being conducted by Iran and Western powers with an aim of reviving the 2015 pact, but an agreement has not yet been reached.
Bitter rival Israel has threatened to attack Iran's nuclear sites if Tehran's nuclear program is not contained through diplomacy.
"Any targeting of our security from neighboring countries will be met with direct response to these countries and Israel," he said.
With reporting by AFP and Al-Jazeera
EU Ministers To Consider Tightening Russia Sanctions, Including Gold
Amid continued Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, European Union foreign ministers are set to meet on July 18 to discuss tightening sanctions against Moscow.
Among the measures being considered -- and likely to be approved -- is a ban on gold purchases from Russia, a move already put in place by international partners.
The EU could also act to impose sanctions on additional Russian individuals.
"Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on July 15 in presenting the proposals that foreign ministers will consider on July 18.
A senior EU official told AFP the EU was likely to discuss new sanctions at the meeting but would not make an immediate decision.
The commission's proposals would slap a ban on Russia's gold exports as part of efforts to align EU sanctions with the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized countries and other international partners.
The G7 in June announced a ban on imports of Russian gold, a move aimed at Russian oligarchs and President Vladimir Putin's war machine. The British government said at the time that exports of Russian gold last year totaled more than $15 billion.
Six previous rounds of EU sanctions have targeted Russia's economy, financial system, central bank, top government officials, as well as Putin and his inner circle. The last one passed in June imposed a ban on most Russian oil imports.
The new measures come as "Russia's brutal war against Ukraine continues unabated," Von der Leyen said in a statement.
Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, Reuters, and The Washington Post
Russia Has Lost 50,000 Soldiers In Ukraine, U.K. Military Chief Says
Russia has lost some 50,000 killed or wounded soldiers in its invasion of Ukraine and nearly 1,700 tanks have been destroyed, the head of Britain's armed forces says.
But Admiral Tony Radakin told the BBC in an interview broadcast on July 17 that any speculation the losses could bring down the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin was just "wishful thinking."
"I think some of the comments that he's not well or that actually surely somebody's going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they're wishful thinking," he said of Putin.
"As military professionals, we see a relatively stable regime in Russia. President Putin has been able to quash any opposition. We see a hierarchy that is invested in President Putin and so nobody at the top has got the motivation to challenge President Putin," Radakin added.
"And that is bleak."
The British military chief said that, with the setbacks in Ukraine, Russia's land forces may now pose less of a threat than they did before the war.
Along with the losses in personnel and tanks, Russia has seen some 4,000 of its armored fighting vehicles destroyed since its February 24 invasion, according to his estimates.
"But Russia continues to be a nuclear power. It's got cyber-capabilities, it's got space capabilities, and it's got particular programs underwater, so it can threaten the underwater cables that allow the world's information to transit around the whole globe."
Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and the BBC
North Macedonia Signs Protocol With Bulgaria, Looks To Take Next Step To EU
SOFIA -- The foreign ministers of North Macedonia and Bulgaria have formally signed a bilateral protocol to ease their disputes and move Skopje on to what it hopes will be eventual European Union membership.
The formal signing in Sofia on July 17 by Bulgaria's Teodora Genchovska and North Macedonia's Bujar Osmani came a day after North Macedonia's parliament approved a French-proposed compromise to lift Bulgaria's veto of Skopje's EU accession bid.
Bulgaria, which has been an EU member since 2007, had insisted that North Macedonia formally recognize that its language had Bulgarian roots, acknowledge in its constitution a Bulgarian minority, and renounce what it said was "hate speech" against Bulgaria.
The compromise envisages an effort to amend North Macedonia's constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority but leaves other previous sticking points to be worked out between Skopje and Sofia. It reportedly leaves open Bulgarian recognition of the Macedonian language.
Nationalists in both countries had opposed the compromise, claiming that their government had conceded too much to the other side.
The dispute between the two countries had underscored regional resentments and risked a further erosion of Balkan faith in the European Union.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Osmani said North Macedonia was now counting on Bulgaria to support its EU drive and expressed hope that a new chapter in relations between the two countries was opening up.
"It is a historic opportunity for us that after 17 years with the status of candidate country, the Republic of North Macedonia has the opportunity to start negotiations as early as tomorrow with the EU, because the last phase of our accession to the EU begins," he said.
After the parliament's acceptance of the compromise, North Macedonia's prime minister, Dimitar Kovachevski, said the country will begin EU accession talks on July 19.
"Finally, after 17 years, we begin the accession negotiation process," he said on Twitter.
Croatia, Serbia In Diplomatic Dispute After Vucic Barred From World War II Site
A diplomatic flare-up has ignited after the Croatian government blocked a private trip by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to lay flowers at the site of a World War II concentration camp where tens of thousands of Serbs and others were killed by pro-Nazi authorities in Croatia.
Croatian authorities on July 17 said they only learned of Vucic's planned trip to the site of the former Jasenovac concentration camp through unofficial channels and that such a visit should be "part of arrangements between the two sides."
Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman told reporters that "the president of a country is a protected person. Such an arrival requires the involvement of the Croatian authorities."
"We always announce our arrival, but that hasn't happened here. You can't just cross the border."
Serbian authorities immediately reacted by putting restrictions on Croatian officials traveling through its territory.
"From today, all officials of the Croatian state, all holders of official or diplomatic passports, will have to specifically announce and explain their visit or passage through Serbia and will be placed on a special regime of control," Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Vucic had wanted to visit Jasenovac privately, but that he postponed the trip "for the sake of good relations" between Serbia and Croatia.
"I don't know if he is banned from visiting Croatia or Jasenovac. So he can go anywhere, but not to Jasenovac? Which I think is an incredible precedent," Brnabic said, adding that it was "a brutal trampling on freedom of movement."
Brnabic said Serbia will now request an official visit, "so let's see about these 'European values.'"
Vucic -- a former ultranationalist who solidified his grip on power by reinventing himself as a reformer committed to Serbia's drive toward European Union membership -- has scheduled a July 18 news conference.
On Instagram, Vucic posted a photo of the Jasenovac monument and wrote, "The Serbian people will live and they will never forget!"
During World War II, tens of thousands of Serbs, Jews, Roma, and anti-fascist Croats were killed at the Jasenovac camp -- known as "Croatia's Auschwitz." The camp was run by Croatia's Nazi-allied Ustase regime.
Relations between Serbia and Croatia have been strained since Croatia's declaration of independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, which set off a four-year conflict with rebel ethnic Serbs supported by Belgrade.
Many Serbian nationalists have accused Croatia's government of not facing up to the actions carried out on its territory during World War II.
The Croatian government, meanwhile, has accused Belgrade of using the issue for its own internal political reasons and for not dealing with its role in the Balkan wars of 1992-95.
At Least 16 Arrested At Protests At Drying Lake In Iran
Iranian police have arrested at least 16 people after they protested over the drying up of Lake Urmia in northwest Iran on July 16.
Lake Urmia began shrinking in 1995 due to a combination of prolonged drought and the extraction of water for farming and dams, according to the UN Environment Program.
Urmia, one of the largest "hypersaline" -- or super-salty -- lakes in the world, is located between the cities of Tabriz and Urmia, with more than 6 million people dependent on agriculture around its shores.
Rahim Jahanbakhsh, the police chief of Iran's West Azerbaijan Province, said on July 17 that several people had been arrested for disturbing security.
He described the suspects as "many evil and hostile elements, who had no other objective than to destroy public property and disturb the security of the population," according to the official government news agency IRNA.
Activists published the names of 16 individuals who had been detained. Reports said dozens had been summoned by the authorities.
On July 16, the Fars news agency reported that "dozens of people in the cities of Naghadeh and Urmia had protested against the authorities' lack of attention to the drying-up of Lake Urmia."
Fars said protesters had shouted slogans in the provincial capital of Urmia, warning the lake was shrinking.
"Lake Urmia is dying, parliament orders its killing", some shouted, Fars reported, with others calling out that "Lake Urmia is thirsty."
Amateur videos posted online showed protesters calling security forces "shameless."
Largely arid Iran, like other nearby countries, has suffered chronic dry spells and heat waves for years, which are expected to worsen with the impacts of climate change.
In the last few months, thousands of people have demonstrated against the drying-up of rivers, particularly in central and southwestern Iran.
Lake Urmia is an important ecosystem, a key stopping point for migratory birds, and home to an endemic shrimp as well as other underwater species.
With reporting by AFP
Ukraine Says Russia Preparing For Next Stage Of Offensive
Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official has said, after Moscow instructed troops to step up military operations.
"It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," Vadym Skibitskiy, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said on July 16. "We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters.
"There is indeed a certain activation of the enemy along the entire front line.... Clearly preparations are now under way for the next stage of the offensive."
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said on July 17 that Ukrainian troops thwarted Russian attempts to advance toward Slovyansk, the key Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern region of Donetsk, and other attacks elsewhere in the region.
The British Defense Ministry said on July 17 that Russia was reinforcing its defensive positions across the areas it occupies in southern Ukraine.
"This includes the movement of manpower, equipment and defensive stores between Mariupol and [Zaporizhzhya], and in Kherson,” the ministry wrote on Twitter in its regular bulletin, adding that Russian forces in Melitopol were also increasing security measures.
Moscow announced on July 16 that it would step up its military operations in Ukraine.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave "instructions to further intensify the actions of units in all operational areas, in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in Donbas and other regions," the Defense Ministry said.
Ukraine says at least 40 people have been killed in Russian shelling of urban areas in the last three days.
Russian missiles hit an industrial and infrastructure facility in the city of Mykolayiv in southern Ukraine, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said on July 17. There was no immediate information about casualties.
Also on July 17, relatives and local residents attended the funeral of 4-year-old Liza Dmytriyeva in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsya.
Liza, who had Down syndrome, was killed in a missile strike on central Vinnytsia on July 14 that killed 24 people, according to Ukrainian authorities.
More than 200 others were wounded, including Liza's mother, who remains in an intensive-care unit in grave condition.
Three people were killed in a Russian strike in the northeastern town of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on July 16.
Speaking in his July 16 evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged that his country would "endure."
Zelenskiy said Ukraine had "withstood Russia's brutal blows" and managed to take back some of the territory it lost since the start of the war, and will eventually recapture more occupied land.
On the diplomatic front, the European Union was set to discuss a tightening of sanctions against Russia on July 18.
Brussels is expected to hold initial sanctions discussions, but not make a same-day decision, a senior EU official was quoted as saying by AFP.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Indonesia Says 'Many' Countries Condemned Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine At G20 Talks
Many countries in the Group of 20 (G20) major economies condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for it to end the war during ministerial talks in Indonesia, the host said in its closing statement.
Thee official G20 finance ministers summit ended on July 16 without a final communique, as differences on how to characterize and respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine prevented unanimity within the group.
But Western countries pressed Russia over the military assault, accusing Moscow of sending a shock wave through the global economy and its technocrats of complicity in alleged war crimes committed during the invasion.
"Many members agreed that the recovery of the global economy has slowed and is facing a major setback as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, which was strongly condemned, and called for an end to the war," Indonesia said in the declaration on July 17.
Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said G20 finance chiefs had productive talks in Indonesia about a proposal to cap the prices countries would pay for Russian oil.
Instead of a formal communique, a 14-paragraph statement would be issued by Indonesia, according to Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, the host of the formal event.
She said there was consensus on most of the document but that two paragraphs would focus on members' differences regarding the war's impacts and the next steps to take.
Yellen, meanwhile, said progress was made on a potential cap on Russian oil prices in talks on the sidelines of the summit.
"On energy costs, I had productive bilateral meetings with over a half-dozen of my counterparts where we discussed the merits of a price cap and how it can help us achieve our goals of denying [Russian President Vladimir] Putin revenue for his war machine, while dampening energy costs," Yellen told reporters.
A price cap would be "our most powerful tools to address the high prices people are facing in America and around the world," she said.
Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov attended the talks in person. A week earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a G20 meeting over Western criticism of the invasion.
Maksimov was in the room as Western officials expressed their condemnation, a source at the event told AFP.
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko participated virtually in the meeting.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Serbia Says Crashed Plane Was Carrying Serbian Weapons To Bangladesh
An Antonov cargo plane that crashed late on July 16 in northern Greece, was transporting 11.5 tons of Serbian weapons to Bangladesh, Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic has said.
All eight crew members on board the Antonov An-12 operated by a Ukrainian airline died in the accident near the city of Kavala, Greek state broadcaster ERT reported.
Stefanovic confirmed that the owner of the plane is a Ukrainian company, and that the weapons were being sent by private Serbian arms manufacturer Valir. He said the plane was carrying illuminating mortar bombs and mines, adding that the weapons shipment had been agreed with the Bangldeshi Defense Ministry "in accordance with international rules."
"Unfortunately some media have speculated that that the plane was carrying weapons destined for Ukraine but that is completely untrue," he said.
He also confirmed that all crew members had died in the crash.
"I think the crew were Ukrainian but I don't have any information about that. They were not Serbian," Stefanovic told reporters.
Denys Bohdanovytch, general director of Meridian, the Ukrainian cargo airline operating the plane, told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle the crew were all Ukrainian. He gave no information about the cargo.
The Ukrainian consul in Thessaloniki, Vadim Sabluk, visited the area on July 17.
Athens News Agency said he had given the authorities the identities of the eight crew members and said the plane had been flying to Bangladesh.
Earlier, the mayor of the affected community of Pangeo, Filippos Anastasiadis, said that the plane had been carrying "dangerous material," likely munitions.
State media reported poisonous fumes were in the air from 12 tons of "toxic material" on board.
According to media reports, the cargo aircraft was travelling from Serbia to Jordan on July 16 and had requested clearance to make an emergency landing at nearby Kavala airport, but did not manage to reach it.
Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.
The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft, was operated by cargo carrier Meridian, according to state broadcaster ERT.
According to state-run TV, the army, explosives experts, and Greek Atomic Energy Commission staff will approach the area after it is deemed safe, as fears about the toxicity of the unknown cargo were forcing them to stay away.
As a precaution because of a strong smell emanating from the crash site, authorities told inhabitants of the two localities closest to the crash site to keep their windows shut all night, to not leave their homes, and to wear masks.
ERT reported that army and explosive experts were en route to the site.
The debris was said to be scattered across a radius of hundreds meters, and the area was cordoned off.
A large deployment of firefighters, ambulances, and police initially went to the area before retreating and ordering journalists and spectators to leave immediately.
A firefighter told ERT that they were waiting for special forces and that two colleagues had been taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.
With reporting by AP, AFP and dpa
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Meet In Georgia Over Nagorno-Karabakh
The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan held their first bilateral talks since the 2020 war over the status of the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The three-hour talks were held in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, officials said on July 16, although few details of specific issues were released.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoian and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ceyhun Bayramov, "discussed a wide range of issues related to normalizing relations between the two countries."
“In this regard, the parties have discussed the progress of fulfilling previous commitments and have exchanged views on possible future steps."
The statement said that Mirzoian reiterated the position of the Armenian side that a political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was important to bringing about a stable and sustainable peace in the region.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Bayramov demanded "the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan," a reference to the portions of Nagorno-Karabakh that are still under Armenian control.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 15 had expressed hope that "the first bilateral meeting between the ministers...will bring in a result."
The foreign ministers had held a three-way meeting in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, in May with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Georgian Foreign Minister Elijah Darchiashvili welcomed the meeting of the two nations’ envoys in Tbilisi and said that he was “confident that our joint efforts to promote peace and stability in the region will yield results."
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars -- in 2020 and in the 1990s -- over Nagorno-Karabakh.
The region, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Fighting in 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire pact.
Under the deal, Armenia ceded swathes of territory it had controlled for decades, and Russia deployed 2,000 peacekeepers to oversee the tense truce.
Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Aliyev held EU-brokered bilateral talks in Brussels in May to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh.
Pashinian has faced protests at home over opponents’ allegations that he was preparing to make what they saw as unacceptable concessions to Azerbaijan.
With reporting by AFP
Biden Vows To Remain Engaged In Middle East, Assails Iran As Tour Ends
U.S. President Joe Biden wrapped up his Middle East trip vowing to remain engaged in the region and to help countries there resist the drives for influence by Iran, Russia, and China.
Iran was among the main targets of Biden’s criticism as he left Saudi Arabia on July 16 for the flight back to Washington.
"Let me say clearly that the United States is going to remain an active engaged partner in the Middle East," Biden said at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
"We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia, or Iran," Biden said.
Biden said the United States wants to help step up protection of international shipping in the Middle East, seen as a clear reference to Iran.
"The United States will not allow foreign or regional powers to jeopardize freedom of navigation through the Middle East," he said.
He also restated that Washington will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, echoing comments he made in Israel at the start of his first Middle East trip since taking office.
Iran on July 17 reacted by accusing Washington of provoking tensions in the Middle East.
Washington "has once again resorted to the failed policy of Iran-phobia, trying to create tensions and crises in the region," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.
Sunni-Muslim majority Saudi Arabia is a bitter rival of Shi'ite-led Iran, both of home are battling for influence in the region.
Among the leading items of Biden’s agenda on his stop in Saudi Arabia was to seek a commitment by Riyadh and members of OPEC and OPEC+ to boost output at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had disrupted supplies, raised prices, and led to global concerns of a new energy crisis.
Saudi Arabia said it is willing to increase its daily oil production capacity by 1 million barrels, though the country’s leaders said that does not necessarily mean more actual oil production.
The vow to hike capacity came on July 16 from Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman following his meetings with Biden.
The prince said Saudi Arabia would raise its production capacity to 13 million barrels a day by 2027 from 12 million now and "after that the kingdom will not have any more capability to increase production."
Biden avoided appearing to embrace the crown prince implicated by U.S. intelligence in the brutal 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a photo of Biden and the crown prince fist bumping circulated worldwide.
Saudi authorities deny charges that the crown prince was involved in or ordered the murder.
Biden said he confronted the prince over the killing, but that he remained defiant, telling Biden the United States had also made mistakes.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa, and the BBC
Iran Places Sanctions On 61 Americans For Support Of Exiled Dissident Group
Iran's Foreign Ministry has imposed sanctions on 61 additional U.S. citizens, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for backing an exiled Iranian dissident group.
The ministry on July 16 said former President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and former White House national-security adviser John Bolton had also been sanctioned for voicing support for the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a political-militant group that has advocated for the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime.
The sanctions -- issued previously against dozens of Americans for various reasons -- would allow Iranian authorities to seize any assets they hold in Iran.
The likely absence of such assets makes the action mainly symbolic.
Giuliani, Pompeo, and Bolton have been reported to have participated in MKO events and voiced support for the group.
The list also included several members of the U.S. Congress, both Democrats and Republicans.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Yellen Touts Progress On Russian Oil Price Cap, But Summit Of G20 Finance Chiefs Ends Without Communique
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Group of 20 finance chiefs had productive talks in Indonesia about a proposal to cap the prices countries would pay for Russian oil.
However, the official G20 finance ministers summit ended on July 16 without a final communique as differences on how to characterize and respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prevented unanimity within the group.
Instead of a formal communique, a 14-paragraph statement would be issued by Indonesia, according to Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, the host of the formal event.
She said there was consensus on most of the document but that two paragraphs would focus on members' differences regarding the war's impacts and the next steps to take.
Yellen, meanwhile, said progress was made on a potential cap on Russian oil prices in talks on the sidelines of the summit.
"On energy costs, I had productive bilateral meetings with over a half-dozen of my counterparts where we discussed the merits of a price cap and how it can help us achieve our goals of denying [Russian President Vladimir] Putin revenue for his war machine, while dampening energy costs," Yellen told reporters.
A price cap would be "our most powerful tools to address the high prices people are facing in America and around the world," she said.
Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov attended the talks in person. A week earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a G20 meeting over Western criticism of the invasion.
Maksimov was in the room as Western officials expressed their condemnation, a source at the event told AFP.
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko participated virtually in the meeting.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
EU Marks Anniversary Of Downing Of MH17 Over Eastern Ukraine In 2014
The EU's top diplomat has issued a statement expressing sympathy ahead of the day nearly eight years ago that local separatists working with a missile system deployed by Russian intelligence officials are accused of having shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine.
"The European Union reiterates its full support for all efforts to establish the truth, achieving justice for the 298 victims of the downing of Flight MH17 and their next of kin and holding those responsible to account, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2166," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in the statement.
The July 17, 2014, tragedy killed all 298 passengers and crew from 10 nations aboard MH17 and prompted a tightening of Western resolve to punish Moscow and support Kyiv's defense against an annexation and creeping threat from Russia.
A low-grade conflict continued until President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops to invade Ukraine in late February.
"Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is a painful reminder of what happened eight years ago to the 298 people on board Flight MH17 and it strengthens the need to establish accountability," Borrell said.
Prosecutors in the Netherlands have requested life sentences for four Russian and Ukrainian men on charges connected to the downing of the jet with a Russian-made Buk missile.
Russian suspect Oleg Pulatov, a former officer of the Russian Army, in 2014 headed a unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate in a region of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists.
Pulatov was involved in the transport and protection of a Buk antiaircraft missile system that investigators say fired the missile that brought down the passenger jet. The evidence includes intercepts of telephone conversations of Russian-backed separatists, according to prosecutors.
Pulatov pleaded not guilty in June in a trial of all four in absentia in which a verdict isn't expected until at least November.
The other three defendants are Russians Sergei Dubinsky and Igor Girkin and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.
Moscow has denied involvement and mostly floated improbable or refutable alternative scenarios for the tragedy.
U.S. Claims Intelligence Shows Russians Shopping For Iranian Military Drones Ahead Of Putin Visit
The White House has released what it says is intelligence showing that Russian officials have recently visited an airfield in Iran to see unmanned, weaponized drones it wants to acquire to use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has tightened relations with Tehran of late and is scheduled to visit Iran this week to meet with the Iranian and Turkish presidents.
Tehran has recently dismissed suggestions it is ready to provide such weapons-carrying drones to Russia.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that the administration has “information that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred unmanned UAVs," or unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Biden administration said Iranian officials displayed the drones to Russian officials at Kashan Airfield, in central Iran, on June 8 and July 15.
The White House released satellite imagery purporting to show Iranian Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones in flight and on show at the airfield with a Russian transport plane nearby.
“This suggests ongoing Russian interest in acquiring Iranian attack-capable UAVs," Sullivan said.
Drones have played an important role in the 4-month-old conflict in Ukraine, which has killed tens of thousands and forced more than 10 million Ukrainians to flee as ground battles and long-distance bombardments by Russian forces continue.
The United States and its NATO allies have provided or earmarked billions in weapons supplies to help Ukraine defend itself since the all-out invasion began in February, following eight years of lower-scale conflict between Kyiv and Russia-backed separatists.
Washington has previously accused Tehran of readying for a supply of drones to Russia "on an expedited timeline."
On July 15, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, by phone that reports of Iranian drones bound for Russia are "baseless."
Amir-Abdollahian called the reports politically motivated to coincide with U.S. President Joe Biden's current Middle East tour.
"We oppose any move that could lead to continuation and intensifying conflicts," he said.
Biden is currently on a Middle East tour that includes efforts to shore up regional responses to the perceived threat from Iran and Putin's war on Ukraine.
Biden and other world powers' efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran have largely stalemated, undermined in part by Moscow's insistence on new conditions, exacerbating already antagonistic relations between Tehran and Washington.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukrainians Granted Exemptions To Compete In World Athletics Championships
International anti-doping authorities have granted special exemptions for seven Ukrainians to allow them to compete in the 2022 World Athletics Championships (WCH 22) now under way in the U.S. state of Oregon.
The decision acknowledges complications stemming from Russia's invasion of their homeland.
The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on July 15 that none of the athletes from Ukraine or five of the other six countries deemed high-risk for doping is being excluded.
Belarus is the exception, as its athletes are ineligible due to that country's involvement and support for Russian forces that invaded neighbor Ukraine in February.
"Thanks to significant improvements in most of their domestic testing programs, those countries categorized as being the highest doping risk to the sport do not have any athletes declared not eligible for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 for failing to meet minimum testing requirements as set out under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules," the AIU, a governance body, said in a statement.
It contrasted that with the 20 athletes from so-called "Category A" national federations officials consider at highest risk for doping in 2022 who were prevented from competing at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year.
The Category A countries are: Belarus, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and Ukraine, the latter over difficulties stemming from the conflict.
Many Ukrainian athletes who compete on an international level have been training abroad for months.
A main requirement for the current athletics championships involved at least three surprise, out-of-competition doping tests.
The AIU said the Ukrainians couldn't meet that standard but an exception was appropriate because of the war and "extraordinary efforts from the Ukrainian NADO and federation to arrange testing."
With reporting by AP
- By Current Time
Armenian Film Producer Collapses And Dies In Court
An Armenian film producer collapsed and died in a Yerevan courtroom where he was facing charges of inciting hatred, raising questions about why authorities ignored defense warnings about the 57-year-old's flagging health.
Video shared by the news.am website showed Armen Grigorian slump suddenly in his chair as his lawyers were pleading his case on July 15, and he reportedly died before medics arrived.
The cause of death was not initially disclosed.
Grigorian was known among post-Soviet filmmakers in the Caucasus for productions exploring regret and redemption, like 2007's I'm Staying; the fateful drama of 2015's An Interrupted Flight; as well as crime and comedic films, including Ticket To Vegas.
His lawyer was seeking a dismissal of the case and said there was no reason for Grigorian to even be in court following his arrest in May.
He was facing accusations of inciting ethnic, racial, or religious hatred under Article 226 of the Criminal Code, according to news.am.
Ombudsman Kristina Grigorian has demanded an explanation from the Prosecutor-General's Office and the Justice Ministry regarding Grigorian's condition, his treatment, and the circumstances around his death.
"It is extremely unacceptable and alarming that in the conditions of preliminary arrest in relation to a person in the place of his detention, the right of a person to health protection is not guaranteed, health problems are not identified and eliminated properly, which leads to such tragic consequences," she said.
North Macedonia Backs Compromise To Clear EU Path; Accession Talks Set For July 19
SKOPJE -- Lawmakers in North Macedonia on July 16 backed a French proposal after three days of debate to remove a Bulgarian veto on EU membership talks for the Balkan nation.
The compromise envisages an effort to amend the Macedonian Constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority but leaves other previous sticking points to be worked out between Skopje and Sofia. It reportedly leaves open Bulgarian recognition of the Macedonian language.
It passed with 68 votes in the 120-seat National Assembly after opposition lawmakers walked out following weeks of accusations by some that the deal amounts to a national cultural betrayal.
Hours later, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski said the country will begin EU accession talks on July 19.
“Finally, after 17 years, we begin the accession negotiation process,” he said on Twitter. “From today onwards, we are moving forward with an accelerated step to join the European family in which our Macedonian language will be heard very soon and officially."
Just four years after Macedonians agreed to a name change to mollify neighbor Greece and two years after Bulgaria invoked its veto on EU talks, the compromise could usher in rapid progress to launch negotiations within a formal framework for Macedonian membership to the bloc.
The European Union's French Presidency last month laid out mutual concessions to resolve differences over shared national language and culture between Macedonians and Bulgarians.
Sofia has been vetoing a framework for North Macedonia's accession for the past two years but has endorsed the French deal.
Thousands of Macedonians protested in Skopje this week, and police were deployed to seal off the parliament from protesters during the first two days of debate.
Opposition deputies inside the parliament chamber on July 14 blew horns as Kovachevski urged them to accept an imperfect deal that would lead to "ultimately a better future."
During the final day of debate and passage, about 100 protesters were outside the parliament clamoring for rejection of the French proposal.
On Twitter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated North Macedonia on the vote and said it "now paves the way for opening the accession negotiations rapidly."
"It was a historic opportunity. And you seized it. A big step on your path towards a European future. Your future," she wrote.
The United States said it welcomed the decision by North Macedonia’s parliament.
“We recognize the difficult tradeoffs considered in this compromise, which acknowledges and respects North Macedonia’s cultural identity and the Macedonian language,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
“This decision comes at a critical moment for North Macedonia, the Western Balkans, and Europe. A European Union that includes all of the Western Balkans, including Albania and North Macedonia, will be stronger and more prosperous. Now is the time to build momentum and work on next steps.”
North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years, but its approval was first blocked by Greece over a name dispute resolved in 2018 and now by Bulgaria, both members of the bloc.
Opponents of the compromise fear it will inflict far-reaching damage on national identity and culture and fails to guard against future Bulgarian objections on the path to EU membership anyway.
"With this agreement, Macedonia will be a hostage to Bulgaria as it would exercise a veto based on whatever condition we fail to fulfill [in EU accession process]," Petar Risteski, an opposition VMRO-DPMNE lawmaker warned, according to Reuters. "Therefore have courage and take the side of the truth, justice, and the Macedonian people."
Rock-throwing and other unrest erupted after reports that Paris floated the compromise late last month.
The Bulgarian-Macedonian dispute has underscored regional resentments and risks a further erosion of Balkan faith in the European Union.
Von der Leyen had traveled to Skopje to urge Macedonia's parliament to green light the deal before debate began on July 14, saying, “We want you in the EU."
The Bulgarian parliament lifted its veto last month in anticipation of approval in Skopje, also causing unrest in that country and contributing to a no-confidence vote that toppled Kiril Petkov's government.
Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said recently that furthering North Macedonia's and Albania's progress toward EU membership are especially important to the continent in the context of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
EU Executive Proposes New Sanctions On Russia, Including Import Ban On Gold
The European Union has targeted Russian gold exports in a seventh package of sanctions proposed by the European Commission on July 15.
The commission’s proposal slaps a ban on Russia's gold exports into the bloc as part of efforts to align EU sanctions with the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations and other international partners.
The G7 in June announced a ban on imports of Russian gold, a move aimed at Russian oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. The British government said at the time that exports of Russian gold last year totaled more than $15 billion.
Six previous rounds of EU sanctions have targeted Russia's economy, financial system, central bank, top government officials, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle. The last one passed in June imposed a ban on most Russian oil imports.
The new measures come as "Russia's brutal war against Ukraine continues unabated," said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement.
"We are proposing today to tighten our hard-hitting EU sanctions against the Kremlin, enforce them more effectively, and extend them until January 2023. Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," she added.
Maros Sefcovic, deputy head of the European Commission, said ahead of a meeting of European affairs ministers held by the Czech Presidency of the EU in Prague that the EU would also seek to "close all exit routes for those wanting to bypass the sanctions" in the proposed update.
"It is, of course, a very complex mechanism, so we need to not only set up but also check, monitor, and close the places that would create platforms for an exit in some way," he said.
He waved aside any thoughts of fatigue among EU members helping Ukraine since Russian troops invaded on February 24 under Putin's orders.
"Even though it's really difficult, we will continue because it's the Ukrainians fighting for their freedom who are in the most difficult situation," Sefcovic said.
The commission also stressed that the measures "do not target in any way the trade in agricultural products between third countries and Russia."
The U.S. Treasury Department on July 14 issued a fact sheet “to further clarify” that the United States has not imposed sanctions on agricultural commodities, including fertilizer, agricultural equipment, or medicine relating to Russia.
The proposed EU sanctions package strengthens the "effectiveness of the EU’s six wide-ranging and unprecedented packages of sanctions against Russia," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.
Borrell said he would present new individuals to be listed for EU sanctions that freeze any assets they hold in the EU and ban travel in the 27-member union.
The commission’s proposals will be discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on July 18. EU governments must still sign off on the measures.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna on July 14 urged the EU to keep hitting Russia with new sanctions.
"We hope the next, seventh package of sanctions will have a strong restrictive potential and will be taken without further delay and as soon as possible," said Stefanishyna.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
CIA Director Meets With Armenian Prime Minister, Security Council Secretary In Yerevan
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on July 15 received U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns, Pashinian’s press office said.
The two “discussed issues related to international and regional security and the fight against terrorism. Reference was made to processes taking place in the South Caucasus region,” the brief statement said.
While in Yerevan, Burns also met with the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigorian, whose office said the two discussed issues related to the further development of U.S.- Armenia bilateral relations.
Grigorian outlined for the CIA director the security environment in the region, existing challenges, and Armenia’s approach to establishing peace in the region, a statement from Grigorian’s office said.
“The sides talked about Armenia-Azerbaijan and Armenia-Turkey negotiation processes,” the statement said.
Official Armenian bodies and the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan would not comment on media reports about Burns’ visit to Yerevan.
Burns, 66, served as U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2005-08. He visited Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2011 in his capacity as U.S. deputy secretary of state.
During that trip, he urged a greater “sense of urgency” for the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying that “the status quo is not sustainable.”
Russia Orders Troops To Intensify Attacks As Missiles, Shelling Blast Ukrainian Cities
Ukrainian authorities have reported that Russian missile strikes and shelling killed at least 16 civilians in cities across the country after the Kremlin's military leaders said they had ordered troops to "further intensify" their actions in all areas.
Residents of Kyiv sought cover on July 16 as air-raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital, while Ukraine's most senior atomic official accused Russian troops occupying Europe's largest nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhya of using it to shell nearby areas and store advanced weapons.
The reports could not be independently confirmed, but they come amid a flurry of deadly Russian strikes on civilian sites, including an attack in the historic city of Vinnytsya on July 15 that killed 24 people.
Russia claimed the strike targeted officers' housing, but Ukrainian and U.S. officials rejected that assertion and said the attacks hit civilian sites. At least 39 people remained missing following the strike.
After failing to take Kyiv in the early days of the war, Russia has turned its main focus on taking all of the Donbas -- consisting of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
But fresh attacks have been reported as well in the north and south of Ukraine. The northeast city of Kharkiv, the country's second-largest, has been blasted by heavy bombardments in recent days. Ukrainian officials said the Kremlin's next move could be a full-scale attack on the city of 1.45 million people.
Serhiy Bolvinov, deputy head of the Kharkiv regional police, said Russian rockets hit a two-story apartment block and other buildings.
“Four Russian rockets, presumably fired from around [the Russian city of] Belgorod at night, at about 3:30 a.m., hit a residential building, a school, and administrative buildings,” Bolvinov wrote on Facebook.
“The bodies of three people were found under the rubble. Three more were injured. The victims are civilians,” Bolvinov added.
On July 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave “instructions to further intensify the actions of units in all operational areas, in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in Donbas and other regions.”
In the Donetsk region, site of the heaviest fighting, seven civilians were killed and 14 wounded over the past 24 hours in attacks on cities, its governor said on July 16.
However, Serhiy Hayday, governor of the neighboring Luhansk region, said Ukrainian troops had repelled a Russian overnight assault on a strategic eastern highway. He said Russian forces had been attempting to capture the main road link between the cities of Lysychansk and Bakhmut “for more than two months.”
“They still cannot control several kilometers of this road,” Hayday wrote on Telegram.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address late on July 16 that air-raid warnings were being sounded across the country, including in Dnipro and Kremenchuk, two cities south of Kyiv along the Dnieper River.
He said the Russians "are realizing that we are gradually becoming stronger" and were using attacks on cities to "pressure" and "intimidate" Ukrainians.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said early on July 16 that their forces had successfully repelled assault operations by Russian troops near the Spirne-Ivano-Daryivka areas of Donetsk.
Late on July 16, in Odesa, a key port city on the Black Sea that has not seen heavy shelling as of yet, a Russian missile hit a warehouse, igniting flames and sending up a plume of black smoke. No injuries were immediately reported.
A day earlier, Maksym Marchenko, head of the Odesa military administration, said Russian troops had fired three missiles on the Odesa region, with one missile being shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian nuclear agency Enerhoatom President Petro Kotin said in a televised interview that the situation at Zaporizhzhya was "extremely tense" and pressure on the Russians to free the area’s nuclear plant "insufficient."
Around 500 Russian soldiers are said to be controlling access to Zaporizhzhya, which lies on the Dnieper River in southeastern Ukraine and has been in Russian hands since the early weeks of the invasion.
"The occupiers bring their machinery there, including missile systems, from which they already shell the other side of the Dnieper River and the territory of Nikopol," Kotin said.
He also criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency's handling of the situation around Zaporizhzhya, which before the war supplied around one-fifth of Ukraine's domestically generated energy.
"[The IAEA] is playing some political games, balancing between Russia and Ukraine," Kotin said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters, AFP, and AP
Court Of Arbitration For Sport Dismisses Russian Appeals Of FIFA, UEFA Bans
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on July 15 dismissed Russia’s appeals of decisions by soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA to ban them from all competition after the country's invasion of Ukraine.
The CAS ruling upholds the decisions in February by European soccer’s governing body UEFA and global soccer’s governing body FIFA to exclude the Russian national and club teams.
FIFA and UEFA decided shortly after the invasion that all Russian teams would be suspended from FIFA and UEFA competitions. CAS in March rejected a request from the Russian soccer federation to freeze FIFA's suspension, which ended Russia’s hopes of competing in the 2022 World Cup.
The Football Union of Russia (FUR) and a group of Russian clubs appealed to CAS against the ban. Six appeals in all were lodged -- one by the FUR against FIFA, one by the FUR against UEFA, and one each from four clubs, Zenit St. Petersburg, Dynamo Moscow, FC Sochi, and CSKA Moscow, against UEFA.
The CAS panel determined that in all cases the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the worldwide response “created unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances to which FIFA and UEFA had to respond."
In determining that Russian teams and clubs should be barred from FIFA and UEFA competitions under their aegis, the panel held that both parties acted “within the scope of the discretion granted to them under their respective statutes and regulations."
CAS also said its panel found it unfortunate that the current situation for which Russian soccer teams, clubs, and players have no responsibility had such an adverse effect on them and on Russian soccer generally.
Those effects, however, are “offset by the need for the secure and orderly conduct of football events for the rest of the world,” CAS ruled.
The written decision did not refer to the fighting as an invasion or a war -- terms rejected by Russia, which calls its actions a “special military operation.”
Russia's national soccer federation said it “strongly disagrees with the CAS decision and reserves the right to continue protecting its own interests.” Next steps could include a demand for compensation or a new appeal to the Swiss supreme court.
The decision had been widely anticipated by Russian clubs. They have been making plans to schedule domestic cup games on the dates when European games will be played next season.
Belarusian national teams and clubs can still compete, but UEFA has insisted any home matches involving sides from that country must be played in a neutral territory and with no spectators.
Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AP
Families Of Victims Of Iranian Mass Executions Pleased By Conviction Of Ex-Official In Sweden
The families of the victims and survivors of the 1988 mass executions in Iran expressed relief after a court in Sweden convicted ex-official Hamid Nouri of murder and other charges in connection with the executions.
Iraj Mesdaghi, a former political prisoner who spent more than 10 years in Iranian prisons between 1981 and 1991, told Radio Farda, "Our voice will be heard more every day," he said. "Nothing can stop our movement for justice, and every day more people will realize what happened in Iran."
Hamid Ashtari, a former political prisoner who together with Iraj Mesdaghi filed the first complaint against Nouri, said in an interview with Radio Farda that "this verdict is a condemnation of the Islamic republic, and this verdict will be a document for future courts."
Nouri, 61, was convicted of committing a "serious crime against international law" and "murder" and sentenced to life in prison, the Stockholm district court said on July 14. Iran condemned the decision, saying it was politically motivated. A Foreign Ministry spokesman said it had "no legal validity."
Esmat Vatanparast, who lost 11 family members in the executions, said after the sentence was announced that President Ibrahim Raisi, who was a chief of Iran's judiciary at the time of the executions and Nouri’s boss, should also be tried.
"I slept many nights with sadness, but today I am happy," Vatanparast added.
Nouri was arrested at a Stockholm airport in 2019 and was charged with war crimes for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj in 1988.
The killings initially targeted members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a political-militant organization that advocated the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime, but eventually encompassed all left-wing opponents of the regime, including communists, Trotskyists, Marxist-Leninists, and others.
Amnesty International estimated that at least 5,000 people were executed on Khomeini's orders, saying in a 2018 report that "the real number could be higher." Iran has never acknowledged the killings.
Sweden's principle of universal jurisdiction allows its courts to try a person on serious charges such as murder or war crimes regardless of where the alleged offenses took place.
Nouri is the only person so far to be tried in the mass executions. He has denied the charges.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
