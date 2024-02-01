EU Summit To Tackle Ukraine Aid Package Blocked By Hungary Kicks Off

A special European Union summit kicks off in Brussels on February 1 to discuss a 50 billion euro ($54 billion) aid package for Ukraine that was vetoed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in December.

Ukraine is in desperate need of financial and military assistance amid signs of political fatigue in the West as the war kicked off by Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark.

Adding to Kyiv's woes, a supplementary spending bill that includes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine has been stalled in the U.S. Congress amid opposition from Republican lawmakers.

Orban, the only EU leader who maintains warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been continuously at odds with the other leaders of the bloc over measures to help Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

He voiced opposition to EU sanctions on Russia and even floated the idea of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.



At the summit, the leaders of the 27-member bloc must unanimously vote in favor of the aid package from Ukraine that would come from the EU's common budget.

Budapest has indicated it would agree to the package in Brussels if a budgetary review would be held each year, giving Orban the right to veto it along the way, but so far the EU has only agreed to an annual debate on the aid.

Hungary's position remains unknown ahead of the summit's start, diplomatic sources in Brussels said.

Orban, a right-wing populist who has been in power since 2010, has faced criticism that his opposition to EU aid for Ukraine amounts to an attempt to blackmail the bloc into disbursing billions of euros in EU funds for Hungary frozen by Brussels over rule-of-law and democracy concerns.

Ahead of the summit, defense ministers from the bloc held an informal meeting in Brussels on January 31 to discuss the need to beef up the EU's defense industry and its military support to Ukraine, which has pleaded for months for military supplies to replace its dwindling stocks of artillery shells.

To deal with the shell shortage, Brussels pledged to deliver 1 million shells by spring, but so far only some 300,000 have been delivered to the Ukrainian military.

Ahead of the EU summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz along with the prime ministers of Denmark, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and the Netherlands urged the bloc's members to boost efforts to provide more weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

The four admitted in a letter published in the Financial Times that the bloc had "fallen short" of the pledge for 1 million shells.

Hours before the summit in Brussels, Russian missiles struck a hospital in the Velikiy Burluk settlement of Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv, causing damage but no casualties, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov reported early on February 1.

Synyehubov wrote on Telegram that “guided missiles hit the civilian hospital” late on January 31. The hospital staff responded rapidly to the air raid alert and managed to evacuate all 33 patients and five employees present at the time on the premises, he said.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP