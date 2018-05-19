EU Takes Steps To Enable Firms To Skirt U.S. Sanctions On Iran

The European Commission is taking steps to help European businesses avoid renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran as part of efforts to save the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a direct challenge to a U.S. ban on doing business with Iran's oil sector, the commission on May 18 proposed to let EU members make payments for oil directly to Iran's central bank to avoid U.S. penalties.

The step is designed to enable European companies to avoid using the U.S. dollar and U.S. financial system to purchase oil from Tehran, thus bypassing broad U.S. sanctions that have made it difficult for Iran to sell its oil when it was hit with sanctions in the past.

The commission said it was acting on a "green light" given by European Union leaders gave at a summit in the Bulgarian capital Sofia on May 17.

The steps taken by the commission will be discussed with Iranian officials when European Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete travels to Tehran this weekend, an EU official said.

In another step, the commission said it moved to reactivate Europe's blocking statute to shield companies from U.S. sanctions by updating its list of Iranian sanctions that fall within the law's scope.

The statute is aimed at reassuring European firms that invested in Iran under terms of the nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump decided to abandon last week.

The blocking statute, which originally was created in 1996 to circumvent a U.S. trade embargo on Cuba, "forbids EU companies from complying with the extraterritorial effects of U.S. sanctions," the commission said.

It also "allows companies to recover damages arising from such sanctions from the person causing them, and nullifies the effect in the EU of any foreign court judgements based on them," it said.

The commission said its goal is for the blocking law to go into effect before August 6, when the first batch of reimposed U.S. sanctions take effect.

Its revisions of the statute must be endorsed by the 28 EU member states and the European Parliament before going into effect.

"This has a strong signalling value, it can be very useful to companies, but it is ultimately a business decision for each company to make" whether to continue investing in Iran, an EU official said.

Despite the EU efforts to shield its businesses, Total, Allianz, and a growing list of other European companies have announced that they will pull out of Iran unless they get explicit sanctions waivers from the United States.

They were joined on May 18 by French gas and power group Engie, Polish gas firm PGNiG, and German lender DZ Bank.

In another step, the European Commission also moved to remove hurdles for the European Investment Bank to finance activities outside the EU, such as in Iran.

It said the move will allow the bank to "support EU investment in Iran," particularly involving small and medium-sized companies.

The commission also called for doing more to help Iran's energy sector and small and medium-sized companies, as part of "confidence-building measures."

Despite the EU's efforts, the head of France's business lobby in Iran said on May 18 that he fears a mass exodus of European firms seeking to escape U.S. sanctions on Iran, which have already cost European businesses and banks billions of dollars.

"Sadly, what we can fear is a mass withdrawal of European firms," Matthieu Etourneau, managing director of the French Center for Business in Tehran, said at a conference at in Paris.

"The political pro-activeness of governments is good, but we have the feeling that it will not be enough to ensure companies keep their activities in Iran."

EU investment in Iran -- mainly from Germany, France and Italy -- has jumped to more than 20 billion euros since sanctions were lifted in 2016, with projects ranging from aerospace to energy.

Also after sanctions were lifted, Iran's exports of fuel and other products to the EU jumped 344 percent to 5.5 billion euroscompared with the previous year.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters

