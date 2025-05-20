EU, UK Target 'Warmonger' Putin And Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' With New Sanctions

The European Union and the United Kingdom have imposed a new batch of sanctions targeting dozens of ships considered to be part of Russia's "shadow fleet" that help Moscow avoid restrictions placed on it over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago.

As part of a 17th package of sanctions adopted by the 27-nation EU on May 20, 189 vessels have been named, in addition to the freezing of assets and the imposition of travel bans on several Russian officials and companies.

At the same time, Britain approved measures aimed at the shadow fleet in a series of some 100 new sanctions aimed at “ramping up pressure” on the Kremlin.

"The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said.

The sanctions approved by Brussels brings the total number of vessels targeted by such measures to 342, the Council of Europe said.

In London, 100 new sanctions were announced that the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said were aimed at “ramping up pressure” on Russia.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s latest strikes once again show his true colors as a warmonger," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

"We urge him to agree a full, unconditional ceasefire right away so there can be talks on a just and lasting peace...We have been clear that delaying peace efforts will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine to defend itself and use our sanctions to restrict Putin’s war machine."

Russia's shadow fleet is made up of ships without clear ownership that carry embargoed Russian oil products to evade sanctions targeting them.

EU governments have warned about the increasing maritime risks involving these Russian vessels. In January, a dilapidated ship loaded with 100,000 tons of oil said to be part of Russia's shadow fleet was stuck adrift off Germany's northern coast.