EU Strikes Deal With Hungary Over Ukraine Aid, Tax Plan, Recovery Funds

Ukrainian forces have been fighting pitched battles in the east of the country as Russian troops keep up their offensive in several directions. Meanwhile, the United Nations said that at least 6,755 civilians have been killed and more than 10,600 injured since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on December 13 that Russians continued to attack in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Zaporizhzhya areas in eastern and central Ukraine while indiscriminately bombarding both military positions and civilian settlements.

"Trying to contain the actions of Ukrainian forces, the enemy is shelling the positions of our troops and civilian objectives along the entire line of contact, while carrying out engineering work on its own defensive lines and positions," the General Staff reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Russia's sustained shelling has completely destroyed the city of Bakhmut and heavily damaged the city of Avdiyivka, which lies in the region's center.

Intense fighting in Donetsk has blurred the line between areas under Russian and Ukrainian control.

Moscow has claimed to be gradually advancing in Donetsk, but the leader of Moscow-backed separatists in the region, Denis Pushilin, admitted that Russians have had difficulty advancing in some areas. Pushilin said that more than half of Donetsk was under Russian control.

"A little more than 50 percent of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," Pushilin told the Russian state-owned news agency RIA.

His claim could not be independently verified.

The relentless shelling employed by the Russians has led to the depletion of their ammunition stockpiles, and Moscow is now turning to decades-old shells with high failure rates, Reuters quoted a senior U.S. military official as saying on December 12.

"They have drawn from (Russia's) aging ammunition stockpile, which does indicate that they are willing to use that older ammunition, some of which was originally produced more than 40 years ago," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The reliability of old shells is extremely low, according to the U.S. official.

The United States has accused Russia of turning to Iran and North Korea to buy ammunition as it exhausts its regular supplies.

In other news, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that at least 6,755 civilians have been killed and 10,607 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

So far this month, the OHCHR said 67 civilians have killed and 182 injured amid a wave of Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets.

The OHCHR stressed that the real death toll is very likely much higher because there are delays in receiving information from some places where the fighting is ongoing, and many reports still need to be confirmed.

On December 12, the world's economic powers pledged to send more military aid to Ukraine to bolster Kyiv's military capabilities after Zelenskiy appealed to a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations for modern tanks, artillery, and long-range weapons.

The G7 promised to "meet Ukraine's urgent requirements" after Zelenskiy spoke with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States in the virtual meeting.

Zelenskiy also urged the G7 to help Kyiv obtain an extra 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in light of energy shortages as millions in the country are without power in subzero temperatures after further Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and CNN