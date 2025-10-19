EU May Train Troops Inside Ukraine As Part Of Expanded Mission

The European Union is edging closer to training Ukrainian troops inside the country itself and to expanding other forms of support – including border monitoring, assistance for war veterans, and boosting Ukraine’s cybersecurity.

Brussels is also considering establishing forward positions in Ukraine in case of a future cease-fire.

That’s according to strategic reviews seen by RFE/RL of the EU’s two missions dealing with Ukraine: the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM), which focuses on strengthening the civilian security sector; and the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM), which has so far trained 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers on EU soil.

The reviews come as the EU still is working out what security guarantees it can offer Kyiv if the war stops.

The documents also note, however, that Russia “maintains its objective to redraw the European security order” and that Moscow’s “military aggression and approach to the diplomatic process demonstrate that its ultimate goal to subjugate Ukraine has not changed.”

Deploying troops to Ukraine -- regarded by many as the ultimate security guarantee -- remains a national decision, but EU training missions allow Brussels to provide wide-ranging support to Kyiv.

Changing the mandate of both EUMAM and EUAM requires unanimity, however, and this is what both reviews are actually pushing for.

A Success Story

EUMAM, which was launched in late 2022 as a direct response to Russia’s full-scale invasion, has been one of the EU’s success stories when it comes to supporting Ukraine.

Fifteen full combat brigades have been trained in 18 EU member states offering 1,750 different types of training modules, including practice with F-16 and Mirage jets -- all for a relatively modest budget of 360 million euros ($420 million).

Kyiv, however, has repeatedly called for some of the training to take place on Ukrainian soil. It also aims to increase the number of trained soldiers from 4,000 to 20,000 per month.

The strategic review of EUMAM notes that three training centers have already been established in the western part of Ukraine, but that none of them are fully operational due to a lack of adequate infrastructure and qualified external trainers.

The text points out several drawbacks to the EU mission’s lack of a presence on the ground in Ukraine, such as the logistical burden and the danger of Ukrainian troops having to travel far from the front line for training.

It is also notes that “training on EU soil, in a peacetime environment, hampers the use of UAV systems and electronic warfare assets, which are utilized extensively in this conflict”. It also stated that there is a risk of non-EU troops moving in to provide training if Brussels is reluctant.

Yet, the paper acknowledges that moving some or all parts of EUMAM to Ukraine would “imply that a cease-fire or any form of truce should be in place.” It also says that the deployment should be “coordinated with a US contribution or backstop to security guarantees.”

To allow a quick move into Ukraine -- effectively a change in the mission’s mandate -- the strategic review proposes a two-step process: first, to agree on the new strategic direction and revise the mission plan now; and second, to vote on and approve the required amendments once conditions on the ground permit.

Preparing Ukraine For EU Membership

Whereas EUMAM is a relatively new mission and not present inside Ukraine, EUAM has been based in several Ukrainian cities since just after the 2014 “Revolution of Dignity,” which ushered pro-European forces into power in Kyiv after the ouster of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

And it has remained in place despite the full-scale invasion, even though it had to leave its offices in Kharkiv and Mariupol due to the war.

Around 400 mission members are currently working alongside civil security sectors, such as the police, the national guard, the state prosecutor’s office, and the state border guards.

The main goal is still to work on reforming these institutions to match European Union standards when it comes to civilian oversight and governance in order to prepare the country for eventual EU membership.

But the strategic review of the EUAM also suggests new areas for the mission, such as supporting Ukraine’s ability to monitor its borders with Russia and Belarus, as well as being present on any potential future contact line in the event of a cease-fire.

Other, new ideas based on Kyiv’s needs and requests include assistance on cybersecurity and the protection of critical infrastructure. According to the document, nearly 600 people linked to Russia were apprehended for subversive activities in Ukraine over the past year.

Brussels has also indicated that it is ready to help with the reintegration of war veterans across the civilian security and civil protection sectors.