Explainer: What Is The European Commission Annual Enlargement Package About?

"We've adopted our 2023 Enlargement Package recommending to open negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, to grant candidate status to Georgia, and to open accession negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina, once the necessary degree of compliance is achieved," the European Commission said in its statement on November 8. RFE/RL Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak explains what the commission's recommendations mean for Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

