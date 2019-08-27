European Court Condemns Russia Over Magnitsky's 2009 Death In Custody

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has condemned Russia for "multiple violations" committed against Sergei Magnitsky, an anti-corruption lawyer who died in custody in 2009.



In its ruling on August 27, the court in Strasbourg said the Russian authorities had deprived Magnitsky of “important medical care” and failed to “comply with their duty to protect his life."



The court's seven judges for the case, including a Russian, ruled unanimously that the tax lawyer had been ill-treated by guards and been unjustly held for too long in pretrial detention.



They also denounced an "inherently unfair" posthumous trial that found Magnitsky guilty.



Russia was ordered to pay 34,000 euros ($37,800) to Magnitsky's wife and mother.



“The court's ruling has not come to power yet and therefore the Justice Ministry of Russia will decide on filing an appeal with the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights within three months as the regulations allow," the ministry said in statement.



Magnitsky spent almost a year in Moscow’s Butyrka prison before he was transferred to another detention center in the capital, where he died in November 2009.



He was arrested and charged with tax evasion in November 2008 after exposing a scheme in which officials allegedly defrauded the Russian state of $230 million.



His death sparked U.S. and European Union sanctions.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and TASS