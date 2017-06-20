European Court Rules Against Russian Gay 'Propaganda' Law

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Russia’s law banning the dissemination of gay "propaganda" to minors violates the right to freedom of expression and is discriminatory against gay people.

The Strasbourg-based court on June 20 ruled in favor of three Russian gay activists -- Nikolai Bayev, Aleksei Aleksandrovich Kiselev, and Nikolai Alekseyev -- who claimed the law violated the rights to freedom of expression and prohibition of discrimination under the European Convention on Human Rights.

"The very purpose of the laws and the way they were formulated and applied in the applicants' case had been discriminatory and, overall, served no legitimate public interest," the court said in a statement.

"Indeed, by adopting such laws, the authorities had reinforced stigma and prejudice and encouraged homophobia, which was incompatible with the values of a democratic society."

Following legislation in several Russian regions, a federal law prohibiting the dissemination of "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations" among minors entered into force in June 2013.

The law has been condemned as a ban on any public discussions of homosexuality, while authorities say it is in the interests of children.

With reporting by Reuters and AP