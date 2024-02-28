European Parliament Chief: 'We Would Never Recognize The Results Of The Upcoming Russian Election'

Considering the situation in Russia, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that "we would never recognize" the results of its upcoming presidential election set for mid-March. She was speaking to RFE/RL correspondent Zoriana Stepanenko on February 28 in Strasbourg, France. Metsola also commented on the detention of journalists in Russia, including RFE/RL's Alsu Kurmasheva, saying that "journalism is not a crime."