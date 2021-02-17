European Rights Court Rules Russia Should 'Immediately' Release Navalny

The European Court of Human Rights has called for the "immediate" release of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.

"On February 16, a Chamber of seven judges of the Court decided, in the interests of the parties and the proper conduct of the proceedings before it, to indicate to the government of Russia, under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court, to release the applicant (Navalny)," the court said in its ruling, posted on Navalny's website on February 17.

"This measure shall apply with immediate effect," it added.

Navalny, 44, a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on January 17 after returning to Russia from Germany where he had been treated for a nerve-agent poisoning he says was ordered by Putin. The Kremlin denies it had any role in the attack.

Navalny called an initial court hearing into his arrest a "mockery of justice," while his detention sparked outrage across the country and much of the West, with tens of thousands of Russians taking part in street rallies on January 23 and 31.

Police cracked down harshly on the demonstrations, putting many of Navalny's political allies behind bars and detaining thousands more -- sometimes violently -- as they gathered on the streets.

A Russian court on February 2 ruled that Navalny was guilty of violating the terms of his suspended sentence relating to an embezzlement case that he -- and the ECHR -- has called unlawful and arbitrary. The judge ruled that he violated parole conditions while recovering from the near-fatal poisoning in Germany.

The court converted the sentence to 3 1/2 years in prison. Given credit for time already spent in detention, the court said Navalny must serve another two years and eight months behind bars.