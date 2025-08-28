European Leaders Condemn Latest Russian Strikes On Ukraine, Vow New Sanctions

European leaders have condemned Russia's overnight missile and drone barrage against Kyiv, with Britain and the European Union summoning Russian diplomats to express outrage.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU would soon adopt a new package of sanctions, the 19th since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

"In parallel, we are advancing the work on the Russian frozen assets to contribute to Ukraine's defense and reconstruction. And of course, we are ensuring strong, unwavering support to Ukraine, our neighbor, partner, friend, and future Member," von der Leyen said in a statement.

She later wrote on social media that she had talked with US President Donald Trump about the deadly strikes.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said she had summoned the Russian ambassador in Brussels after the Kyiv strike damaged the EU delegation's offices. "No diplomatic mission should ever be a target. In response, we are summoning the Russian envoy in Brussels," Kallas wrote on X.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the strikes as "senseless" and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of sabotaging prospects for peace.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by the senseless Russian strikes on Kyiv, which have damaged the British Council building. Putin is killing children and civilians, and sabotaging hopes of peace," Starmer said.

Sky News reported that Britain's Foreign Office will summon the Russian ambassador to lodge a formal protest.

French President Emmanuel Macron also reacted sharply, calling the overnight assault a brutal act of state terror.

"This is Russia's idea of peace. Terror and barbarism. More than a dozen dead, including children. Residential areas and civilian infrastructures were deliberately targeted...France condemns these senseless and cruel attacks in the strongest possible terms," he said in a message on social media.

Russia fired hundreds of drones and missile at targets across Ukraine, destroying apartment blocks and homes in the capital and elsewhere. At least 16 people were reported killed, and dozens injured.

The August 28 barrage was the largest to hit Kyiv in weeks, the latest sign that Russia does not intend to pull back from its attacks, either on the battlefield or on civilian targets.

The assault came nearly two weeks after a major summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump aimed at finding a halt to Moscow's 42-month-old invasion of Ukraine.

That was followed by talks in Washington between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders, which ended with a call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks with Zelenskyy.

While Zelenskyy has made it clear he is ready for talks, Moscow has stalled.