EU Chief Urges China To Push Moscow To Respect International Law
EU chief Charles Michel on November 12 said the bloc expected China to use "all the means at its disposal" to push Moscow to respect international law, days before a G20 summit expected to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine. The European Council president was speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in Cambodia, where Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Southeast Asian leaders to support Kyiv. While China remains a major EU trading partner, officials have called on Beijing to publicly condemn Russia's actions. To see the original story from AFP, click here.
Russia Says No Agreement Yet To Extend Black Sea Grain Deal
Russia on November 12 said there was no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertilizer exports. Deputy Foreign Minster Sergei Vershinin was quoted by state news agency TASS as saying talks with UN officials on November 11 had been useful but that the issue of renewing the deal -- which expires in one week -- had yet to be resolved. The UN says 10 million tons of grain and other foods have been exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea initiative agreed in July. The read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Two More French Citizens Likely Held In Iran, Foreign Minister Says
Two more French citizens are likely being held in Iran, taking the total of its nationals detained there to seven, France's foreign minister said in remarks published on November 12. France lashed out at Iran on October 6, accusing it of "dictatorial practices" and taking its citizens hostage after a video was aired in which a French couple appeared to confess to spying, after weeks of unrest that Iran has linked to foreign foes."We have concerns over two other citizens. We are trying to check the contradictory information," Catherine Colonna told the Le Parisien newspaper in an interview. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Germany's Scholz Criticizes Iran's Crackdown On Protests, Calls For More Sanctions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has strongly criticized Iran’s brutal crackdown on protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini while expressing support for a new round of European Union sanctions against Tehran.
"We want to continue to step up the pressure on the [Islamic] Revolutionary Guards Corps and the political leadership," Scholz said in a video posted on Twitter on November 12.
European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on additional sanctions when they meet on November 14.
“More than 300 killed, dozens of death sentences, and more than 14,000 arrests. So far. Those who demonstrate against oppression in Iran risk their lives, and often also the lives of their loved ones -- and face the prospect of torture and decades in prison,” he said.
“We are witnessing the fight for freedom and justice,” Scholz said, referring to the nationwide demonstrations in Iran where protesters have chanted: “Woman, life, freedom,” and, “Death to the dictator.”
“And we are witnessing how Iranian drones are attacking Ukrainian cities and how they are killing people. All of this is completely unacceptable,” he said.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Germany with Iranian roots fear for their relatives and are “appalled and disgusted by what the mullah regime is doing to the demonstrators," the chancellor continued. "It is clear that the Iranian government is solely responsible for this spate of violence.”
Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, that she was taking an “interventionist” stance over protests in Iran. Baerbock had made a speech to the German parliament in which she said Berlin would not let up in pursuing further sanctions against Tehran over the protest crackdown.
Responding to Amir-Abdollahian’s threat of consequences for Germany’s position, Scholz said, “What kind of government does it make you if you shoot at your own citizens? Those who act in such a way must expect us to push back.”
Germany and Iceland on November 11 requested the United Nations Human Rights Council to hold an emergency session on Iran to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the country amid eight weeks of antiestablishment protests.
In a letter addressed to the council president, the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva asked for the session to be held on November 24, if possible, or another day that week, AFP reported.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Turkey Seeks Ukraine Peace Talks Despite Western Actions, Erdogan Says
Turkey is committed to seeking peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish media cited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on November 12, as he accused the United States and other Western countries of provoking Moscow. State broadcaster TRT and other media quoted Erdogan as saying: "The West, and especially the U.S., is attacking Russia seemingly endlessly," without elaborating on what he meant. Western countries have armed Kyiv and provided other assistance and have also imposed stringent sanctions on Moscow since its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iran Charges 11 Over Death Of Basij Paramilitary Member In Karaj
An Iranian judiciary official said on November 12 that 11 people, including a woman, have been charged over the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a ceremony last week in honor of a slain protester.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to Hadis Najafi at a cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city amid nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
The judiciary chief of Alborz Province, Hossein Fazeli Harikandi, identified the Basij member as Ruhollah Ajamian and said that he was killed by “rioters.”
"Rioters attacked this security officer, who was unarmed, stripped him naked, stabbed him with knives, beat him with brass knuckles, stones, and kicks, and then dragged his naked and half-dead body on the asphalt street and between cars in a horrific manner," Harikandi said.
The indictments followed an investigation launched after images posted on social media showed "a group of rioters assaulting and killing" Ajamian, the judiciary's Mizan news site quoted him as saying.
He said some face charges of "corruption on Earth," which is punishable by death.
They are also accused of serious disturbance of public order leading to murder, gathering with the intention to commit crimes against the country's security, and propaganda against the state, he said.
Amini died on September 16 following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly not complying with hijab regulations.
Since her death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The government has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 300 dead and hundreds more injured. Several member of the security forces have been reportedly also killed. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
On November 12, UN rights experts urged Iranian authorities to stop indicting people with charges punishable by death for participation, or alleged participation, in peaceful demonstrations.
“With the continuous repression of protests, many more indictments on charges carrying the death penalty and death sentences might soon be issued, and we fear that women and girls, who have been at the forefront of protests, and especially women human rights defenders, who have been arrested and jailed for demanding the end of systemic and systematic discriminatory laws, policies and practices might be particularly targeted”, the experts said in a statement.
“We urge Iranian authorities to stop using the death penalty as a tool to squash protests and reiterate our call to immediately release all protesters who have been arbitrarily deprived of their liberty for the sole reason of exercising their legitimate rights to freedom of opinion and expression, association and peaceful assembly and for their actions to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms through peaceful means.”
With reporting by AFP
- By AP
Ukraine Accuses Moscow Of Playing 'Hunger Games' With The World
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pressed Southeast Asian countries for political and material support in his county's fight against Russia, while accusing Moscow on November 12 of playing “hunger games” with the world by holding up shipments of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products. Kuleba told reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit that with a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain and fertilizer due to expire November 19, the world needed to pressure Russia not to object to its extension, saying Ukrainian products were critical in Africa and Asia. To read the original story by AP story, click here.
Banksy Appears To Confirm He's Author Of Artwork On Destroyed Ukrainian Building
Renowned British street artist Banksy appears to have confirmed that he is behind an artwork that appeared recently on a building destroyed by shelling in Ukraine. Banksy posted a photo of the work -- a female gymnast doing a headstand amid debris -- on his Instagram page with the caption: “Borodyanka, Ukraine." Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, was badly damaged by Russian shelling. The town was liberated in early April. The famous British street artist has traveled to crisis zones in the past, including the West Bank. Banksy's identity remains unknown. To read the story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
White House Hails Russia's Retreat From Kherson As An 'Extraordinary Victory' For Ukraine
The White House on November 12 hailed Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson as an "extraordinary victory" for Ukraine.
"It does look as though the Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory where the one regional capital that Russia had seized in this war is now back under a Ukrainian flag -- and that is quite a remarkable thing," national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters as he accompanied President Joe Biden to the ASEAN summit in Cambodia.
Sullivan spoke hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that Kherson is "ours” after his special forces entered the strategic southern city following the retreat of Russian troops, marking another dramatic battlefield victory in Kyiv’s drive to recapture territory occupied by Russia since the start of its unprovoked invasion.
Separately, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on November 12 that Moscow's "strategic failure" in Kherson will sow doubt among the Russian public about the point of the war in Ukraine.
"Russia's announced withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them. In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson," Wallace said in a statement. "Now with that also being surrendered, ordinary people of Russia must surely ask themselves: 'What was it all for?'"
Video posted online showed people on the streets, flying Ukraine's national flag and chanting as Ukrainian troops arrived in the city. Photos circulating on social media on November 12 showed Ukrainian activists removing memorial plaques put up by the occupation authorities the Kremlin installed to run the Kherson region.
"We are winning battles on the ground. But the war continues," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after Ukraine's recovery of Kherson.
Speaking at the summit in Cambodia on November 12, Kuleba said that reclaiming the city was "quite an exercise.”
“I understand that everyone wants this war to end as soon as possible. We are definitely the ones who want that more than anyone else," Kuleba said during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.
Sullivan said that the Russian retreat would have "broader strategic implications," including relieving the longer-term threat by Russia to other southern Ukrainian cities, such as Odesa.
"It's a big moment, and it's due to the incredible tenacity and skill of the Ukrainians, backed by the relentless and united support of the United States and our allies," Sullivan said.
Asked about reports that the Biden administration has started to press Zelenskiy to explore negotiations with Moscow, Sullivan said that Russia, not Ukraine, was the side that has to decide whether or not to go to the table.
"This whole notion, I think, in the Western press of, 'When's Ukraine going to negotiate?' misses the underlying fundamentals," Sullivan said.
WATCH: Local residents welcomed Ukrainian soldiers into Snihurivka on November 10, as advance forces of the Ukrainian military recaptured the town in the southern Mykolayiv region. Other footage from the village of Blahodatne in the Kherson region shows a massive cache of abandoned weapons left by the Russian troops after their retreat.
Russia, he added, continues to make "outlandish claims" about its self-declared annexations of Ukrainian lands, even as it retreats from Ukrainian counterattacks.
"Ultimately, at a 30,000-foot level, Ukraine is the party of peace in this conflict and Russia is the party of war. Russia invaded Ukraine. If Russia chose to stop fighting in Ukraine and left, it would be the end of the war. If Ukraine chose to stop fighting and give up, it would be the end of Ukraine," he said.
"In that context, our position remains the same as it has been and fundamentally is in close consultation and support of President Zelenskiy,” he said.
The Ukrainian military said on November 12 that it had carried out “stabilization measures” near Kherson following the end of the eight-month Russian occupation.
In a regular social media update, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said the Russians were fortifying their battle lines on the river's eastern bank after abandoning the capital. About 70 percent of the Kherson region remains under Russian control.
With reporting by AFP
Macron Meets Iranian Women Activists, Hails 'Revolution'
French President Emmanuel Macron met a delegation of exiled Iranian rights activists on November 11, later hailing the female-led protest movement in the country as a "revolution.” Iran has for the last weeks been rocked by protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the morality police. The movement has turned into the biggest challenge for the clerical regime since the 1979 revolution. The Iranian delegation included U.S.-based activist Masih Alinejad and Ladan Boroumand, the co-founder of a Washington-based rights group. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
IAEA Finds Shelling Damage But No Radiological Release At Kharkiv Nuclear Facility
The International Atomic Energy Agency said it found during an inspection that a nuclear research facility in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv had suffered heavy damage by shelling during the military conflict in the country, but said it detected no indication of radiological release or diversion of nuclear material. Director-General Rafael Grossi said the inspection took place November 8-10 at the Kharkiv Institute of Technology. Heavy Russian shelling has been reported in the region. To read the report from the IAEA, click here.
UN Human Rights Council Asked To Hold Special Session On Iran
The United Nations Human Rights Council on November 11 was asked to hold an urgent session later this month on Iran, which has been rocked by weeks of deadly protests. In a letter addressed to the council president, the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva requested "a special session...to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with respect to women and children." To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Senior Officer Warns Gulf Neighbors On Interfering In Iran As Unrest Continues
A senior Iranian military commander has warned Persian Gulf countries that they need to choose between "their media" and their security if they interfere in Iran's affairs.
Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, special military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, issued the warning on November 10 in a speech that appeared to be a thinly veiled threat to Saudi Arabia, in particular, over what Tehran sees as meddling by foreign "enemies" during weeks of unrest following the death of a young woman while in the custody of Iran's notorious morality police for an alleged dress code violation.
During the speech, Safavi referred to the "countries on the southern border of the Persian Gulf" as "wretched" and warned that they would pay "compensation" if they interfere in Iran's affairs.
The threats came a day after Iran said it had designated the London-based news channel Iran International as a "terrorist" organization and that employees and those "related" to the outlet will be prosecuted. Separately, the broadcaster has said London's Metropolitan Police had informed the broadcaster of an imminent threat against two of its journalists and their families.
Iranian authorities consider Iran International TV to be affiliated with Saudi Arabia. However, in a recent statement, the station called itself "an independent Persian-language network based in Britain."
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on November 11 accused Iranian authorities of issuing death threats to U.K.-based journalists.
"I have summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires today after journalists working in the U.K. were subject to immediate threats to life from Iran," he wrote in a tweet. “We do not tolerate threats and intimidation from foreign nations towards individuals living in the U.K.”
The Iranian government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
The alleged rape of a 15-year-old Baluch girl by a local police official in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan on September 30 further fueled the animosity as protesters demanded accountability.
Reports on November 11 indicate that protests took place in various cities in the southeast Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan, including Zahedan, Saravan, Rask, Khash, Iranshahr, and Chabahar after the end of Friday Prayers.
In videos released from Iranshahr, security forces could be seen lobbing tear gas at the protesters while what seem to be gunshots can be heard in the background.
Top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid on November 11 again emphasized in his Friday Prayer sermon in Zahedan that the majority of Iranians of all religions and ethnicities are protesting the current situation, and that the authorities must listen to their message.
Earlier this month, the cleric, regarded as a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters in Zahedan and called for an immediate referendum with the presence of international observers to "change policies based on the wishes of the people."
Amnesty International has called the police reaction to the deadly clashes part of an "alarming escalation in the use of force and firearms" in dealing with protesters.
Since Amini's death, more than 300 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow Bans Entry To 200 U.S. Citizens, Including Biden Relatives
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on November 11 that it had banned 200 U.S. citizens from entering Russia, including relatives of President Joe Biden, in response to personal sanctions from Washington over Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The ministry said in a statement that it had banned the entry of Biden's sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and his brothers -- James Brian Biden and Francis William Biden. The total number of U.S. citizens sanctioned by Russia's government is 1,073. To read the original statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry, click here.
Kazakh President Says His Country Supports The Territorial Integrity Of All Countries
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev says his country supports the territorial integrity of all nations as troops from traditional ally Russia continue to occupy parts of Ukraine after invading more than eight months ago.
Speaking at a summit of the Organization of Turkic States on November 11, Toqaev said Kazakhstan fully "supports the UN's charter" on territorial integrity and the sovereignty of countries.
"This principle fully corresponds to our nation's interests. We must pay especially important attention to this principle," Toqaev said.
Toqaev stressed that Kazakhstan "connects West and East, South and North," therefore more attention must be paid to cooperation between Central Asian nations and other parts of the world.
"During the ongoing transformation period, it is important to boost transportation and communication potential," Toqaev said, adding that the international transportation route connecting Kazakhstan with Turkey via Azerbaijan should be a priority for the Organization of Turkic States.
Toqaev has neither officially supported nor condemned Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, although earlier this year he said that Kazakhstan will never recognize Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
The summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan was held in the ancient Uzbek city of Samarkand.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the former president of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, also attended the summit, which ended with the signing of several documents, including a joint declaration on cooperation between the group's member states and an agreement on the creation of a common Turkic Foundation.
The Organization of Turkic States, formerly known as the Turkic Council, was established in October 2009 with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey as the group's founding members. Uzbekistan joined the organization in September 2019.
Hungary and Turkmenistan joined the grouping as observers in 2018 and 2021, respectively.
In 2020, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar said her country wanted to be an observer, as well.
Scholz, Zelenskiy Hold War Talks Ahead Of G20 Summit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on November 11 ahead of the G20 summit, with Zelenskiy briefing Scholz on the latest developments in Kherson. The two condemned Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and discussed ways of strengthening Ukraine's energy sector. Scholz said Germany would continue to support Kyiv with energy infrastructure and air defense. They called for a continuation of the grain agreement allowing for agricultural products to be exported in order to improve the global food situation. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
British Embassy Guard In Germany Admits To Spying For Russia
A former British security guard at the U.K.'s embassy in Germany has pleaded guilty to violating the Official Secrets Act after he passed information to Russia, officials said on November 11. David Ballantyne Smith, 58, was said in court to be motivated by an intense hatred for his homeland. Smith, who worked at the Berlin embassy for eight years, was also said to have been angered at its flying of the rainbow flag in support of LGBT rights. He was extradited to Britain from Germany following his arrest there in August 2021. He faces a minimum of 14 years in prison. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Bulgarian Trade Unions Protest In Sofia To Demand Increase In Minimum Wage
Trade union supporters took to the streets in front of the Bulgarian parliament building in Sofia to demand higher wages to combat surging inflation in the EU’s poorest country. In a meeting, representatives of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria and the Confederation of Labor later handed President Rumen Radev a letter calling for an increase in the nation’s minimum wage for the proposed 2023 national budget. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Pretrial Detention Extended For Anti-War Activist In Russia's Tatarstan
KAZAN, Russia -- A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has extended the pretrial detention of activist Andrei Boyarshinov, who was charged with terrorism over his calls for Russia to stop its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Boyarshinov's lawyer, Rim Sabirov, told RFE/RL that the Vakhitov district court in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, ruled on November 11 that Boyarshinov must remain in pretrial detention until at least February 17.
Boyarshinov was arrested in March and charged with public calls for terrorism and justifying terrorism.
The charges stem from posts he made on Telegram before and during unsanctioned rallies in Kazan where demonstrators demanded a halt to Russia's war in Ukraine.
The court initially placed Boyarshinov under house arrest, but after prosecutors appealed the ruling, the pretrial restriction was changed and the activist was sent to a detention center.
Boyarshinov has told RFE/RL that he considers the case against him politically motivated, emphasizing, "I am, and will be, against this war."
Many activists, journalists, and others have left Russia for other countries since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Days later, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin sought to control the narrative about the war.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" has a punishment of up to 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use," with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Family Says Iranian Activist's Health Failing As Lengthy Hunger Strike Continues
The family of Iranian activist and civil rights leader Hossein Ronaghi says his health is deteriorating after going on a hunger strike while incarcerated at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Ronaghi's sister, Sakineh Ronaghi, says that Hossein told her on the phone on November 10 that his kidneys had developed hydronephrosis due to the hunger strike and that he could not walk because of the torture he has suffered at the hands of interrogators.
Ronaghi was arrested during recent protests that are rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for the alleged improper wearing of a head scarf, or hijab.
Ronaghi had his leg broken by prison officers, according to journalist Masoud Kazemi, while Ronaghi's mother has said her son told her he had been injured by guards.
Last month, in an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda, Ronagi's father said that prison officials threatened to kill his son if he gave an interview to foreign media.
Security agents stormed Ronaghi's house and arrested him on September 22 as he was giving an interview to the London-based Iran International TV. He’s been on a hunger strike since being detained.
Meanwhile, the wife of political prisoner Majid Tavakoli said in a tweet that her husband is missing in prison and that she does not know where he is.
In a tweet she published on November 10, Tavakli wrote that after going to Evin prison to deliver personal belongings to her husband, she was informed that he had been transferred to the Great Tehran Penitentiary. But prison authorities there told her that he is not at their facility.
“That was the hardest day in the past 49 days,” she said, referring to the search for her husband.
Majid Tavakoli has said he was beaten by Evin prison guards on November 7 and transferred to solitary confinement.
Many high-profile activists, rights advocates, and intellectuals have also been arrested in recent days for the protests, including Fatemeh Sepehri and Arash Sadeghi.
At least 40 journalists are among those arrested, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
They include Yalda Moayeri, Fatemeh Rajabi, and Niloufar Hamedi, who reported from a Tehran hospital where Amini died on September 16.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S., Western Europe Push IAEA Board To Say Iran Must Cooperate 'Urgently'
The United States, Britain, France, and Germany have prepared a draft resolution for a UN nuclear watchdog board meeting calling it "essential and urgent" for Iran to explain uranium traces found at three sites, the text seen by Reuters showed. "[The Board of Governors] decides it is essential and urgent...that Iran act to fulfill its legal obligations and...take the following actions without delay," said the text, dated November 11 and sent to International Atomic Energy Agency member states before next week's meeting of the 35-nation board, listing actions such as providing credible explanations for the traces. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kyrgyz Court Moves Hunger-Striking Activist To House Arrest
BISHKEK -- The Bishkek City Court has moved hunger-striking activist Nurlan Asanbekov to house arrest.
Asanbekov has been on a hunger strike since he was detained last month along with more than 20 Kyrgyz politicians and activists after a protest against the government’s border demarcation agreement with neighboring Uzbekistan.
The court announced the decision on November 11 after Asanbekov felt unwell in the courtroom and an ambulance was called to assist him. Asanbekov has insisted that he had nothing to do with the October 23 protests against the border deal and was arrested while working as a repairman at the home of an opposition politician.
Asanbekov is the first person from the group that was detained whose pretrial detention was changed to a more lenient pretrial restriction.
Since November 9, the court has rejected all other appeals filed by the detained men and women against their two-month pretrial detention on charges of planning mass disorder after they protested against the deal, which would see Kyrgyzstan hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
In a statement on October 25, Human Rights Watch urged the government of the Central Asian nation to immediately release the politicians and activists and publish all of the details of the deal on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam that created the reservoir are against the deal. They say Uzbekistan could continue using the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Last week, Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Jeenbek Kulubaev, signed a number of documents on border delimitation in Bishkek, including the agreement on jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir.
Iranian Women's Rights Activist Calls For World Cup Crowds To Chant Amini's Name
Iranian women's rights campaigner Negin Shiraghaei has called on fans attending World Cup soccer games to chant the name of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who died in September while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf.
"In memory of Mahsa, we will turn football matches into a stage of revolutionary attendance. In the 22nd minute of each match we will shout her name," Shiraghaei, an Iranian activist, entrepreneur, and a former news presenter and journalist for the BBC World Service, said in a tweet posted on November 10.
The World Cup, which is being hosted by the Middle Eastern country of Qatar, starts in 10 days and runs until December 18. Iran is one of the 32 nations participating in the tournament, and is in a group with the United States, Wales, and England in the opening stage.
Early on November 11, Sepp Blatter, the former head of world soccer's governing body, FIFA, was quoted by the Blick tabloid as saying that Iran should be excluded from the tournament and would have been if he was still in charge of the organization.
While officials say Amini died of natural causes on September 16, eyewitnesses and her family say she was beaten while in the custody of the morality police in Tehran after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Amini's death has laid bare anger in Iran over the lack of women's rights and curbs on freedoms in general.
Since her death in September, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The government has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 300 dead and hundreds more injured.
Thousands of protesters have been arrested and officials have called for harsh penalties -- including the death sentence -- for offenders.
But the threats have failed to slow the broadening of the demonstrations and many athletes and celebrities have been at the forefront of voicing their anger over the government's actions.
The latest appears to be archer Parmida Ghasemi, who is seen in a video trending on social media where she receives a medal after a competition without a head scarf on. The video could not be independently verified.
Last month, climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi sparked a controversy by competing in the Asian Championships in Seoul without a head scarf.
Amid reports that she had gone missing, Rekabi surfaced to say she had "inadvertently" competed without a hijab and that it was unintentional. Still, Rekabi's supporters have expressed concerns about her safety after her return to Iran following the competition.
EU Says Hungary Made 'Significant Step' To Get Recovery Funds, Says Source
Hungary made a "significant step" toward securing billions of euros in economic stimulus funds by accepting European Union demands on the independence of the judiciary, an official with the bloc told Reuters on November 11. That bodes well for finalizing negotiations between Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and the Brussels-based European Commission on some 6 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in economic aid envisaged for Budapest but frozen over rule of law disputes. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Activist On Hunger Strike For 40 Days, Lawyer Concerned For His Health
As a hunger strike launched by jailed Kazakh opposition activist Ermek Narymbai entered its 40th day on November 11, his lawyer expressed concerns over her clients' health. Zhanar Balghabaeva told RFE/RL that her client was unable to get up from his bed in a detention center in Almaty a day earlier to meet because his state of health had deteriorated greatly. Narymbai launched his hunger strike to demand fairness in an early presidential election scheduled for November 20. The Penitentiary Service says Narymbai has been receiving medical attention. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
