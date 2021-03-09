EU Report Says Germany Is Leading Target Of Russian Disinformation

Russia has targeted Germany more than any other country in the European Union in its disinformation efforts, a new report by the 27-member bloc shows.

"No other EU member state is being attacked more violently than Germany," says the report published on March 9 by the EU diplomatic service in Brussels.

The report says "systematic campaigns" have been launched at the political level and through media close to the Kremlin.

The report comes as the United States has accused Russia of a coordinated disinformation campaign designed to undermine faith in U.S.- and Western-developed coronavirus vaccines.

Russia denies it is involved in disinformation campaigns.

The EU says that since late 2015, more than 700 cases have been collected on Germany in the EUvsDisinfo database.

France was the target more than 300 times, with Italy around 170 times, it adds.

"The Kremlin creates an intellectual image of Germany in which there are a few sensible voices in a chorus of irrational 'Russophobia'" the report says.

Based on reporting by dpa