EU To Finance Weapons Purchases For Ukraine, Ban Russian Media
The European Union plans to take the unprecedented step of funding weapons purchases for Ukraine, EU officials said on February 27 as the bloc announced a raft of new sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The EU’s plan to fund weapons purchases will use millions of euros to help buy air-defense systems, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment for Ukraine’s armed forces. It would also supply things like fuel, protective gear, helmets, and first-aid kits.
"For the first time ever, the European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said of the weapons purchases, calling it a “watershed moment.”
Von der Leyen expects the measure to be endorsed by EU leaders along with other significant moves -- a ban on pro-Kremlin media outlets RT and Sputnik, the closure of EU airspace to Russian planes, and sanctions against Belarus.
She said RT and Sputnik are part of the "Kremlin’s media machine,” and the EU is “developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe,” von der Leyen said.
They will “no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin's war and to sow division in our union,” von der Leyen said.
The closure of the EU’s airspace comes after many individual European countries along with Britain and Canada announced they would ban Russian planes. The EU airspace ban will prohibit flights into or over the EU by "every Russian plane -- and that includes the private jets of oligarchs,” von der Leyen said.
The EU also will hit Russian ally Belarus with sanctions for facilitating the invasion. The regime of Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka had been “complicit in the vicious attack against Ukraine,” von der Leyen said.
New restrictive measures will hit Belarus’s most important sectors, including tobacco, wood, cement, iron, and steel.
The measures come on top of EU sanctions announced on February 26, including cutting some Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank messaging network, banning all transactions with Russia's central bank, and added restrictions on Russian oligarchs.
The measures also follow Germany’s decision to commit 100 billion euros ($113 billion) to a special armed forces fund and to keep its defense spending above 2 percent of GDP from now on.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
EU Closes Its Airspace To Russian Planes
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the European Union will close its airspace to Russian airlines and private jets due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The ban was decided on February 27 by the bloc's foreign ministers. The decision is among several actions announced by the foreign ministers after their meeting in Brussels.
“We are shutting down the EU airspace for Russians. We are proposing a prohibition on all Russian-owned, Russian registered, or Russian-controlled aircraft. These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off, or overfly the territory of the EU," von der Leyen told a news conference.
Many European countries had already announced they would close their airspace to Russian planes.
Finland and Belgium were among the most recent to take the step, saying earlier they would join other European countries in ramping up sanctions against Moscow, officials said.
Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia, "is preparing to close its airspace to Russian air traffic," Transport Minister Timo Harakka said on Twitter on February 26.
He did not state when the measure would take effect.
Belgian Prime Minster Alexander De Croo said on February 27 that the country “has decided to close its airspace to all Russian airlines.”
De Croo said on Twitter that “our European skies are open skies. They’re open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress.”
Several other countries, including Germany, France, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Britain, Romania, and Poland, had already closed their airspace to Russian flights, forcing westbound Russian planes to make enormous diversions.
"France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and airlines from this evening on," French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Twitter.
Air France-KLM said it is suspending flights to and from Russia as well as the overflight of Russian airspace until further notice as of February 27.
Canada also said on February 27 it had shut its airspace to Russian aircraft effective immediately, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said on Twitter.
Germany's Transport Ministry said it would close its airspace to Russian planes and airlines for three months from February 27, with the exception of humanitarian aid flights.
Baltic countries Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are also closing their airspace to Russian airliners.
Moscow, for its part, has also banned planes from those countries from flying over its territory.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
At Least 1,400 Detained At Anti-War Protests Across Russia As 100,000 Rally For Peace In Berlin
Russians in several cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Samara, have taken to the streets again to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Demonstrators chanting “No to war!" marched in city centers on February 27.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, by nightfall police had detained more than 1,400 people at anti-war protests that occurred in 45 Russian cities.
That brought the total number detained in Russia for protesting the country's war on Ukraine to more than 4,500 people, OVD-Info said on its website, which lists the names of the detainees.
Protests against the invasion have continued for four days in a row, despite police swiftly moving to detain hundreds of people each day.
In St. Petersburg, where dozens gathered in the city center peacefully, police in riot gear grabbed protesters and dragged some to police vans.
In Berlin, more than 100,000 people took to the streets to decry Russia's war against Ukraine. People packed the boulevard between the Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column waving Ukrainian flags and holding signs reading "Stop the war," "Stop all trade with Putin now," and "Solidarity with Ukraine."
An alliance of trade unions, churches, environmental organizations, and peace groups had called for the demonstration.
Authorities in the city estimated that at least 100,000 people participated. The number far exceeded the organizers' hopes that at least 20,000 protesters would turn out.
Thousands of people rallied on February 26 in cities from Sydney to Washington, and more anti-war protest were planned to take place on February 27.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Putin Puts Russia's Nuclear Deterrent Forces On High Alert, Raising Tensions Further
President Vladimir Putin has put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert amid escalating tensions with the West over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a meeting with senior officials, Putin said on February 27 that leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” along with Western countries imposing crippling financial sanctions against Russia, including the president himself.
Putin ordered Russia's defense minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty,” meaning the country's nuclear weapons would be in an increased state of readiness to launch.
The order immediately raised concerns that the tensions with the West could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the alert is part of a pattern of Moscow manufacturing threats to justify aggression.
"We've seen him do this time and time again. At no point has Russia been under threat from NATO, has Russia been under threat from Ukraine. This is all a pattern from President Putin and we're going to stand up to it. We have the ability to defend ourselves, but we also need to call out what we're seeing here from President Putin," Psaki said in comments to ABC.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the order was an unacceptable escalation.
"It means that President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable and we have to continue to stem his actions in the strongest possible way," Thomas-Greenfield said in interview with CBS.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed alarm, saying it shows how serious the standoff over Russia's invasion of Ukraine is.
On February 26, a group of Western countries agreed to to block access for "selected" Russian banks to the SWIFT financial system and impose "restrictive" measures against Russia's central bank over Putin’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.
The moves are expected to severely harm Russia's economy and the ruble.
Belarus Holds Referendum On Legal Changes That Will Tighten Lukashenka's Grip On Power
Belarusians are casting ballots in a referendum on constitutional changes to tighten Alyaksandr Lukashenka's grip on power in Belarus, with human rights activists already reporting irregularities at the polls while security forces have been detaining anyone showing support for Ukraine after Russia invaded it with the assistance of the long-time authoritarian leader.
Lukashenka, 67, has proposed amending the constitution, the third time he has done so since coming to power in 1994, to allow him to rule until 2035, offering him a new lever of power, and abolishing a section of the document defining Belarus as a “nuclear-free zone,” possibly paving the way for the return of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus.
The vote, which has been denounced by the country's opposition, comes as Russia continues its unprovoked assault on Ukraine, with thousands of troops moving in from Belarus.
Video posted on social media showed several people in different places around the country being detained as they held various protest actions against Russia's invasion.
Lukashenka proposed the constitutional changes following domestic and international backlash over his violent crackdown on dissent after a disputed August 2020 presidential election that he claims gave him a sixth consecutive term. The opposition says the vote was rigged.
One person sent a picture to RFE/RL's Belarus Service of a ballot they said they had submitted. Both yes and no were marked on the ballot along with a message to free blogger and RFE/RL consultant Ihar Losik, who in December was handed a 15-year prison sentence after being accused of using his popular Telegram channel to "prepare to disrupt public order."
Deemed illegitimate by much of the West, Lukashenka now depends on support from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has exploited that weakness to extract further concessions toward what the Russian leader hopes will be a final union state.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Lukashenka, a former communist-era collective farm manager, has a history of tampering with Belarus’s constitution.
In 1996, he significantly expanded his own powers as president and reduced the powers of parliament, while in 2004 he lifted restrictions on the number of presidential terms that can be served.
In 2016, Lukashenka first mentioned a possible third round of constitutional changes, announcing the need to “create a group of wise men, lawyers who will analyze our fundamental law.”
That talk largely vanished until the aftermath of the disputed 2020 presidential election, when tens of thousands took to the streets in some of Belarus’s biggest protests in its post-Soviet history.
Lukashenka eventually unveiled his plans for a referendum on the changes, which give more powers to the All-Belarus People's Assembly, a periodic gathering of loyalists that currently has no governing status under the law. He said it could provide a “safety net” in case “the wrong people come to power, and they have different views.”
The revamped All-Belarus People’s Assembly, if the changes are approved as expected, would act as a parallel structure next to parliament, holding wide-ranging powers to approve foreign, security, and economic policy. It would also be able to propose changes to the constitution, draft laws, and select members of the country's Central Election Commission and judges of the top courts.
According to the proposed amendments, a sitting president automatically becomes a delegate of the 1,200-seat assembly and may chair it if elected by other delegates.
The proposed changes also would give Lukashenka immunity from prosecution and put in place a limit of two terms in office, each for five years. However, the restrictions would only apply going forward, meaning Lukashenka could rule until he is 81 years old.
The amendments would also prohibit anyone who temporarily left the country in the last 20 years from becoming president, a change aimed directly at opposition members, many of whom were forced into exile to avoid political persecution.
Polling stations for the referendum were not opened abroad, effectively depriving hundreds of thousands of Belarusians of the right to vote on the changes.
That includes Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say actually won the disputed August 2020 presidential poll.
Fearing for the safety of her family amid the brutal crackdown, she left for neighboring Lithuania with her children soon after the vote.
With additional reporting by RFE/RL correspondent Tony Wesolowsky
UN Security Council To Meet In Emergency Session Over Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine
The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet in an emergency session on February 27 to vote on whether to refer a resolution opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the General Assembly.
Russia on February 25 blocked the move with its veto in a Security Council vote.
Permanent members Russia, the United States, Britain, France, and China hold veto power in the Security Council.
But the February 27 vote would be a procedural action, meaning only nine of the 15 members must agree. No vetoes are allowed, making it likely to proceed to the General Assembly.
In the failed February 25 vote that Russia vetoed, China, India, and the United Arab Emirates abstained. The remaining 11 members voted in favor.
The gathering will mark the fourth time that the Security Council will have met in the past week in an emergency session over Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
Kyiv Mayor Says 31 Dead In Capital From Russian Attacks, As Two Sides Agree To Hold Talks
Street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city and Russian troops are squeezing strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country.
The capital, Kyiv, was eerily quiet after huge explosions lit up the morning sky and authorities reported blasts at one of the airports. Only an occasional car appeared on a deserted main boulevard as a strict curfew kept people off the streets.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on February 27 that the night had been brutal, with shelling of civilian infrastructure and attacks on many targets.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said the city can't be evacuated because the routes out are blocked, telling the AP in an interview, "Right now, we are encircled." A curfew he ordered will be extended until at least 8 a.m. on February 28.
Klitschko confirmed to the AP that nine civilians in Kyiv had been killed so far, including one child. He said six Russian soldiers had been killed on the night of February 26.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed for the first time that there had been casualties among Russia's forces.
"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded of our comrades," the Defense Ministry said on Telegram.
WATCH: Mobile-phone footage showed a column of Russian troops with military vehicles opening fire as they advanced through the streets of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on February 27.
The situation in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, was dramatically different. Russian forces have entered the city, and the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleh Sinehubov, said that Ukrainian forces were fighting them. He asked civilians not to leave their homes.
"Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! The armed forces, the police, and the defense forces are working, and the city is being completely cleansed of the enemy," Sinehubov wrote on Telegram.
Videos posted online by Ukrainian officials showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning on the street.
Reuters quoted a witness in Kharkiv as saying Russian soldiers and armored vehicles could be seen in different parts of the city and firing could be heard.
Strategic ports in the country's south came under pressure following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country.
In the port city of Odesa, Russian forces wounded the head of the regional defense forces, who has been hospitalized in critical condition. RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service said the information was confirmed by the press service of the Odesa regional military administration.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced on February 27 that all checkpoints on Ukraine's borders with Russia, Belarus, and Moldova’s Transdniester region would be temporarily closed beginning on February 28.
The decision also applies to checkpoints in Zhulyany and Boryspil airports in Kyiv and checkpoints at the airports in Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv among others. Ukrainian citizens will still be able to enter the country, the border guard service said.
The developments came as Zelenskiy's office announced that Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine.
Zelenskiy’s office said the two sides would meet at an unspecified location and did not give a date or time for the meeting.
The talks are to be held without preconditions and are the result of a phone call between Zelenskiy and the authoritarian leader of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement.
"We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River," the statement said.
Zelenskiy expressed skepticism about the talks, saying, "As always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try."
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus for negotiations. The delegation consists of officials from the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, and other Russian entities, including the presidential staff, TASS reported.
Meanwhile, an explosion hit the southeastern part of Kyiv just after midnight on February 27 and left a glowing red light over a military fuel depot in Vasylkiv, a city just south of Kyiv. There were no immediate reports on damage or injuries in what could be the start of the final battle for Kyiv and the Ukrainian nation.
WATCH: An explosion and fire tore through a fuel depot of the Ukrainian air base at Vasylkiv, south of Kyiv, on February 26. RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir was on the scene but could not immediately confirm the cause.
Russian forces used artillery, and reportedly ballistic missiles, to hit the fuel depot at the Ukrainian air base. The explosion shook windows for kilometers and the reflection of the flames was seen as far north as Kyiv’s center
The air base has been the site of major fighting for days now, as Russian forces have tried to take control. As of February 27, the base reportedly remained under Ukrainian government control.
There were also reports of a blast heard to the west of Kyiv city center and air-raid sirens.
Amid reports of clashes near Kharkiv, Zelenskiy’s office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in the city, prompting the government to warn people to protect themselves from the smoke by covering their windows with damp cloth or gauze.
Ukraine's army said it held the line against an assault on the capital but was fighting Russian "sabotage groups" that had infiltrated the city, where people hunkered down in homes, underground garages, and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces.
"We will fight until we have liberated our country," Zelenskiy said in a video message on February 27.
He said Moscow was bombarding residential areas in Ukraine.
"The past night in Ukraine was brutal, again shooting, again bombardments of residential areas, civilian infrastructure," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy also said his country has filed a complaint against Russia at the UN's highest court that settles legal disputes between states. It was unclear on precisely what grounds the case was being brought to The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The UN Security Council is due to hold an emergency meeting on February 27 to discuss the crisis.
For her part, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on February 27 that there could be no talks with Russia over Ukraine while Moscow has troops in the country.
"Now, if the Russians are serious about negotiations, they need to remove their troops from Ukraine. They cannot negotiate with a gun to the head of the Ukrainians.... So frankly, I don't trust these so-called efforts of negotiation," she told Sky News.
She said the conflict could last a "number of years" and the world needs to be prepared for Moscow "to seek to use even worse weapons."
"I fear this will be a long haul. This could be a number of years," Truss said.
Meanwhile, the leaders of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Canada, and the United States agreed to block access for a number of Russian banks to the SWIFT banking system, as well as imposing "restrictive measures" against Russia's central bank for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In a joint statement on February 26, the leaders said the measures -- which will restrict the Russian central bank's international reserves and thus hinder its ability to support the ruble -- will be implemented in the coming days.
Experts have said blocking access to SWIFT would be a major step up in the intensity of Western sanctions against Moscow.
The latest moves came as Western experts were saying that Ukrainian forces had put up tougher-than-expected resistance in three days of pitched battles across the country.
In a Facebook post, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Resnikov encouraged his soldiers after what he described as "three days that have changed our country and the world forever."
He said that Russia had not succeeded in capturing Kyiv as they had planned and added that Ukraine was now expecting help from other countries that seemed impossible three days ago. He said Europe needs Ukraine to fight.
Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on February 26 that 198 people have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded in the Russian offensive.
Russia has not released casualty figures.
The United Nations says it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine -- though it believes the “real figures are considerably higher."
The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) says more than 368,000 people have fled to neighboring countries, while over 160,000 are estimated to be displaced within Ukraine.
Pope Francis called for the "urgent" opening of humanitarian corridors to allow even more to leave and said those who make war should not be deluded into thinking that God is on their side.
"Those who make war forget humanity. It does not come from the people," the pope said.
He said he was moved by images of elderly people seeking refuge and mothers escaping with their children. "They are brothers and sisters, for whom we must urgently open humanitarian corridors. They must be welcomed," he said.
Poland's border guards on February 27 said that more than 156,000 people had crossed into the EU member from Ukraine in the days since Russia invaded.
The Russian state prosecutor's office warned on February 27 that anyone providing financial or other assistance to a foreign state or international organization directed against Russia's security could be convicted of treason, facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
"Each fact of providing financial or other assistance...will be legally evaluated," the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
With reporting by RFE/RL correspondents Mike Eckel and Todd Prince, AP, Reuters, AFP, BBC, and dpa
- By Todd Prince
U.S., EU, U.K. Lead Agreement To Block Russia's Access To SWIFT Banking Network
WASHINGTON -- A group of Western nations led by the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have agreed to block access for "selected" Russian banks to the SWIFT financial system and impose "restrictive" measures against Russia's central bank to punish the Kremlin for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.
A senior U.S. administration official warned the measures -- among the toughest announced yet against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine -- will pierce Russia's financial defenses built over the past eight years and send the Russian ruble into "freefall."
The sanctions were announced jointly late on February 26 by the United States and the EU and come as Russia's attack against Ukraine extends into its fourth day.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the sanctions "will ensure that these [Russian] banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally.”
In their joint statement announcing the measures, the group of nations -- which also includes France, Germany, Italy, and Canada -- did not say which Russian banks will be selected, but von der Leyen said more could be added.
"We commit to ensuring that a certain number of Russian banks are removed from SWIFT," von der Leyen said in a statement.
"This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally," she added.
The group of nations will leave some Russian banks connected to SWIFT in order to pay for Russian oil and gas exports. Russia is the biggest supplier of energy to Europe.
SWIFT, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a secure system that helps enable cross-border payments, allowing international trade to flow more smoothly. The system is used in more than 200 countries.
Russian banks could try to use other payment networks and systems, including messaging apps or e-mail, via countries not involved in the sanctions, but that would be far less secure and inefficient. It would also force transaction costs to skyrocket.
Von der Leyen said the measures aimed at Russia's central bank would paralyze its assets and making it impossible for the central bank to liquidate its assets.
A senior U.S. official said the moves would prevent the Russian central bank from selling its $630 billion in gold and foreign currency reserves to Western countries and is likely to send the ruble into a "freefall." The impact will be felt immediately, the official said.
"We are collectively planning to impose measures to ensure Russia cannot use its central bank reserves to support its currency and thereby undermine the impact of our sanctions. This will show that Russia's supposed sanctions-proofing of its economy is a myth," the official said.
The Russian central bank reportedly sold $5 billion in foreign currency reserves on February 24 to protect the ruble, which dropped sharply to a record low on news of the invasion.
A sharp decline in the ruble will make imported goods more expensive and cause inflation to spike, potentially sending the economy into contraction.
EU foreign ministers will discuss the sanctions package at a virtual meeting on February 27.
The group said it will quickly form a transatlantic task force to ensure that these and other sanctions on Russia are implemented effectively through information sharing and asset freezes.
Ukraine had been calling for the West to disconnect Russia from SWIFT and impose other thought sanctions in order to pressure the Kremlin to end its hostilities.
In a tweet, Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmygal expressed gratitude for the decision.
"Thanks to our friends...for the commitment to remove several Russian banks from SWIFT" and for "the paralysis of the assets of the central bank of Russia," he said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Belarus To Vote On Constitutional Changes Seen As Tightening Lukashenka's Grip On Power
The regime of authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka is set to hold a vote on February 27 with the aim of tightening his grip on power in Belarus and possibly ending the country's nuclear-free status.
Lukashenka, 67, has proposed amending the constitution, the third time he has done so since coming to power in 1994, that would allow him to rule to 2035, offer him a new lever of power, and abolish a section of the document defining Belarus as a “nuclear-free zone,” possibly paving the way for the return of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The scheduled vote, which has been denounced by the country's opposition, comes as Russia continues its unprovoked assault on Ukraine, with thousands of troops moving in from Belarus.
Some 30,000 Russian troops had been stationed in the country, deployed ostensibly to take part in joint drills with Belarusian forces. But on the day the exercises were due to end, February 20, Defense Minister Viktar Khrenin announced the soldiers would remain indefinitely.
Lukashenka proposed the constitutional changes following domestic and international backlash over his violent crackdown on dissent after a disputed August 2020 presidential election that he claims gave him a sixth consecutive term. The opposition says the vote was rigged.
Deemed illegitimate by much of the West, Lukashenka now depends on support from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has exploited that weakness to extract further concessions on what the Russian leader hopes will be cemented under a final union state.
“The Kremlin was interested in the referendum at the beginning of the political crisis in order to mitigate the potential tensions in Belarus through the appearance of compromise,” Alesia Rudnik, a Belarusian analyst based in Sweden, said in e-mailed remarks to RFE/RL.
“Instead of mitigating the conflict, it now serves as an instrument to secure the power of Lukashenka and stabilize his positions. The referendum of February 27, therefore, appears as a guarantee for the artificial legitimacy for Lukashenka and prevents any potential threat to his power.”
Lukashenka, a former communist-era collective farm manager, has a history of tampering with Belarus’s constitution.
In 1996, he significantly expanded his own powers as president and reduced the powers of parliament, while in 2004 he lifted restrictions on the number of presidential terms that can be served.
In 2016, Lukashenka first mentioned a possible third round of constitutional changes, announcing the need to “create a group of wise men, lawyers who will analyze our fundamental law.”
That talk largely vanished until the aftermath of the disputed 2020 presidential election, when tens of thousands took to the streets in some of Belarus’s biggest protests in its post-Soviet history.
As his security forces cracked down hard on protesters, Lukashenka’s power appeared to be slipping.
On August 17, 2020, Lukashenka was jeered by workers at the Minsk Wheeled Tractor Factory (MZKT), the alleged backbone of his support. Later that day, Lukashenka said Belarus could hold a new presidential election after the country adopted a new constitution.
By February 2021, Lukashenka had unveiled plans to give more powers to the All-Belarus People's Assembly, a periodic gathering of loyalists that currently has no governing status under the law. He said it could provide a “safety net” in case “the wrong people come to power, and they have different views.”
On December 27, Belarus published proposed changes to its constitution and published them for public comment.
It became immediately clear that the changes would strengthen Lukashenka's grip on power.
The revamped All-Belarus People’s Assembly, if the changes are approved as expected, would act as a parallel structure next to parliament, holding wide-ranging powers to approve foreign, security, and economic policy. It would also be able to propose changes to the constitution, draft laws, and select members of the country's Central Election Commission and judges of the top courts.
According to the proposed amendments, a sitting president automatically becomes a delegate of the 1,200-seat assembly and may chair it if elected by other delegates.
The proposed changes also would give Lukashenka immunity from prosecution and put in place a limit of two terms in office, each for five years. However, the restrictions would only apply going forward, meaning Lukashenka could rule until he is 81 years old.
The amendments would also prohibit anyone who temporarily left the country in the last 20 years from becoming president, a change aimed directly at opposition members, many of whom were forced into exile to avoid political persecution.
That includes Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya who supporters say actually won the disputed August 2020 presidential poll.
Besides stability, the Kremlin may be hoping the constitutional changes -- and a new military doctrine -- could pave the way for a return of nuclear missiles being based in Belarus, argues William Alberque, an analyst of the International Institute of Strategic Studies.
“This new military doctrine, which has not been made public, is reported to include greater integration between the two militaries, which probably requires the changes to Belarus’s neutrality and nuclear-free status to allow for potential Russian nuclear deployments to Belarusian territory,” Alberque wrote.
Unlike previous ballots for presidential and parliamentary elections, the referendum papers will only appear in Russian, a symbolic sign perhaps of Lukashenka’s growing fealty to the Kremlin.
Iran Says It Is Studying New Rough Draft Of Deal To Revive 2015 Nuclear Accord
Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will return to Vienna on the evening of February 27 for talks on resolving the remaining issues in indirect negotiations with the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, the official government news agency IRNA reported.
Bagheri Kani, who flew to Tehran last week for consultations with Iranian officials, will "pursue the negotiations with a clear agenda aimed at resolving" the remaining issues, IRNA said.
Nournews, which is affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council that is in charge of the nuclear talks dossier, said a council meeting stressed "the need to quickly resolve the remaining issues that border between agreement and dead end."
On February 26, Iran’s foreign minister said his country is studying a rough draft of a deal to revive the pact after the sides hammered out details in Vienna.
Iran is "seriously reviewing [the] draft of the agreement," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter.
"Our red lines are made clear to Western parties. Ready to immediately conclude a good deal, should they show real will," Amir-Abdollahian added.
Iran signed the original deal with world powers the United States, Britain, France, German, Russia, and China.
But then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018, saying the terms weren’t sufficient to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and that Tehran was financing terror in the region. Trump also reinstated damaging sanctions against Iran.
Iran denied it is seeking nuclear weapons and rejected the claim that it is supporting terror.
The European Union has been acting as an intermediary between Iran and U.S. negotiators as the American side is not participating in face-to-face talks with Tehran.
Based on reporting by AFP, IRNA, and Reuters
Protests Erupt In Russia, Worldwide Against Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine
Protests erupted in Russia and around the globe on February 26, with thousands taking to the streets in support of Ukraine, which is facing the third day of an all-out invasion of Russia forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Russians who have opposed the war that their president, Vladimir Putin, has ordered on their neighboring country and urged them to call for an end to the invasion.
"I want the people of Russia to hear me," he said in a video address. "Absolutely everyone."
"[There are] thousands of dead [Russian] soldiers, hundreds of prisoners of war who don’t understand why they sent them to Ukraine, sent them to Ukraine to die and kill others. The sooner you tell your leaders that the war needs to be immediately stopped, the more your soldiers will survive."
He singled out several prominent Russians to thank and also praised the "thousands" of Russian citizens who have called for an end to the war.
The independent OVD-Info monitor that keeps tracks of arrests during protests said that more than 3,000 people had been arrested in Russia in protests related to the invasion, including 467 who were detained on February 26 in 34 cities.
Outside Russia, protest rallies increased as Russian troops moved in closer to Kyiv in what could be the final battle for Ukraine following Putin’s order to invade.
In the former Soviet republic of Georgia, about 30,000 people hit the streets of the capital, Tbilisi, holding Georgian and Ukrainian and singing both countries' national anthems.
Georgia, like Ukraine, is facing a Russia-backed separatist movement following a brief war with Russia in 2008. Moscow-backed forces have since held the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
"We have sympathy for the Ukrainians, perhaps more than other countries, because we've experienced Russia's barbaric aggression on our soil," 32-year-old taxi driver Niko Tvauri told AFP.
Teacher Meri Tordia added: "Ukraine is bleeding [and] the world watches and talks about sanctions that won't stop Putin."
In Tehran, a small protest gathering was held outside the Ukrainian Embassy where people chanted “Death To Putin,” according to amateur videos posted online. Some were carrying candles and the Ukrainian flag.
The Iranian government has not endorsed the Russian invasion but has blamed alleged “NATO provocations” for the crisis.
Tehran has said that war is not the solution to the crisis.
In Switzerland -- which often prides itself on its neutral stance in conflicts -- thousands of people gathered across the country, including about 1,000 outside the UN's European headquarters in Geneva.
Protesters carrying Ukraine's national colors of blue and yellow marched to the Broken Chair -- a large sculpture symbolizing the civilian victims of war.
They demanded tougher actions from the Swiss government, which has not yet imposed strict measures against Russia, so far sticking to its traditional stance of not taking sides.
Protests with crowds numbering into the low thousands were seen in many other countries, including in Russia's neighbor Finland, where thousands of people gathered in the capital, Helsinki, shouting, "Russia out! Down with Putin!"
Around 3,000 people gathered in Vienna, with signs that said "Stop The War" and speeches from Austria's Ukrainian community.
In Britain, hundreds of protesters headed to Russia's embassy in London, with some defacing the street sign of St. Petersburg Place opposite the embassy with fake blood.
In Rome, protesters responded to a call of trade unions and nongovernmental organizations and gathered around a podium with the words "Against War."
The night before, thousands had taken part in a torchlit procession to the Italian capital’s famed Colosseum.
Protests were also seen in places as diverse as Israel, France, Greece, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and Taiwan.
In Montreal, dozens of demonstrators braved a snowstorm to protest outside Russia's consulate.
"I am against this war. I hope this is the beginning of the end of this regime," Russian Elena Lelievre, a 37-year-old engineer, told AFP.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian, Russian, and Georgian services, AFP, and AP
Zelenskiy Welcomes Offers By Azerbaijan, Turkey To Mediate Talks With Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he welcomes offers by Azerbaijan and Turkey to organize talks with Moscow as Russian troops continue their invasion of Ukraine and drive on toward the capital, Kyiv.
In a video message on February 26, Zelenskiy said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had offered to help organize talks and that “we can only welcome that.”
However, hopes for an immediate move toward talks appeared dim as residents of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, braced for a direct assault by Russian troops who were in the third day of an invasion of their country.
Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu asked his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in a phone call to end the attack on Ukraine, a Turkish diplomatic source told AFP.
Ankara has called the Russian invasion of Ukraine "unacceptable" and previously offered to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.
There was some confusion over comments by Zelenskiy that Erdogan had agreed to close the Turkish straits to Russian warships following a phone call between the two leaders on February 26.
"The ban on the passage of Russian warships to the Black Sea and significant military and humanitarian support for Ukraine are extremely important today. The people of Ukraine will never forget that!" Zelenskiy tweeted.
However, Turkish sources familiar with the matter told Western news agencies that no decision of that type had been made.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Abramovich Hands Control Of Chelsea Soccer Team To Foundation As Britain Steps Up Sanctions
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has unexpectedly turned over the "stewardship and care" of the British Premier League soccer team to its charitable foundation trustees, the Russian billionaire announced.
Abramovich, who bought the team in 2003, announced the move on February 26 after a member of the British Parliament called for the Russian to hand over the club following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Abramovich did not mention the war in his statement.
Abramovich will still own the club but the control of activities will go to the trustees.
“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities,” the statement read.
"I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC," the statement added. “I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.”
Financial experts had told The Times newspaper that the soccer club could face bankruptcy if the British government were to impose sanctions against Abramovich.
Britain has taken a strong stand against Russia and imposed strict sanctions on several Russian-owned entities and individuals and has said it is preparing more as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continues.
Britain, and London in particular, has long been a favorite site for Russian businesses and wealthy individuals to settle and purchase property.
With reporting by The Times
U.K. Blocks Belarusian Basketball Team's Visit Over Minsk's Aid To Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
The British home secretary says she has revoked visas for the Belarusian men's basketball team over the country’s support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Priti Patel on February 26 said on Twitter: “I have canceled the visas of the Belarusian Men’s Basketball Team who were due to play in Newcastle.”
“The UK will not welcome the national sports teams of those countries who are complicit in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine.”
Belarus hosted thousands of Russian troops in a military exercise prior to Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.
Many of the Russian troops involved in the invasion crossed into Ukraine from Belarus, although the authoritarian Belarusian leader says none of the country’s troops participated in the military action.
On February 25, Britain summoned the Belarusian ambassador, Maksim Yermalovich, to protest Belarus’s assistance to Russia in its invasion.
Russia has been hit with a slew of sports and cultural cancellations following its attack on Ukraine, including soccer matches and ballet performances.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Making Molotov Cocktails, Ukrainian Civilians Prepare To Defend Homes
In Policy Shift, Germany Now Says It Will Send Ukraine 1,500 Anti-Tank, Antiaircraft Missiles
The German government says it will supply 1,000 anti-tank and 500 Stinger antiaircraft missiles to bolster Ukraine’s defenses in the face of an unprovoked onslaught by Russian forces, in a significant shift in Berlin’s policy regarding the war.
Germany also said on February 26 that it would allow the Netherlands to ship hundreds of German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.
"The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It is our duty to do our best to support Ukraine in defending itself against Putin's invading army," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed Germany’s decision.
"Germany has just announced the provision of anti-tank grenade launchers and stinger missiles to Ukraine. Keep it up, Chancellor Olaf Scholz!" he wrote on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused some Western countries, and Germany in particular, for allowing their "unyielding egoism" to keep them from pushing for the "crushing" sanctions needed against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
"There is no time today for the kind of unyielding egoism that we see in certain Western countries, including here in Germany unfortunately," Morawiecki told Polish reporters in Berlin ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 26.
"That is why I came here...to shake the conscience of Germany. So that they finally decide on sanctions that are actually crushing," he added, according to the Polish news agency PAP.
Morawiecki had singled out Germany's failure to supply weapons to Ukraine, instead offering helmets.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands said it will supply air-defense rockets and anti-tank systems to Ukraine following a request by Kyiv.
The Dutch government told parliament it would rapidly ship 200 Stinger rockets and 50 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapons with 400 rockets.
Most Western nations have stepped up shipments of defensive military hardware to Ukraine and have imposed financial sanctions against Moscow, with more being promised.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Macron Reiterates Support For Moldova, Georgia, Who Both Face Breakaway Regions
French President Emmanuel Macron has told the presidents of Georgia and Moldova -- each facing Russia-backed separatist regions in their own country -- that France would support them "against any tension or destabilization attempt."
"We stand with Moldova and Georgia to defend their sovereignty and security," the Elysee Palace quoted Macron as telling them in phone calls on February 26.
Macron voiced his "determination to support our partners in the Eastern neighborhood" of the European Union "against any attempt [to cause] tensions and destabilization," it said.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili is scheduled to travel to Paris early next week.
Georgian regions Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence following a brief war between Georgia and Russia in 2008.
Only Russia and a handful of other countries have recognized the two regions.
Moldova’s Transdniester region broke away from the central government following a brief war in 1992.
Russia maintains a military presence in the region despite the Moldovan government’s repeated calls for Russian troops to be replaced by international peacekeepers.
Some observers have accused Moscow recently of using Russian gas supplies to punish Moldovans for subsequently electing pro-Western President Maia Sandu over the Russia-backed Igor Dodon.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Moldovan and Georgian services, Reuters, and dpa
RFE/RL, Novaya Gazeta Journalists Detained In Western Russian City
Two RFE/RL Russian Service correspondents and two journalists from the independent newspaper Novaya gazeta were detained by police in the western Russian city of Belgorod on February 26.
The four journalists -- RFE/RL’s Sergei Khazov-Cassia and Andrei Kiselyov and Novaya gazeta’s Ilya Azar and Ivan Zhilin -- were covering a small demonstration against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the city some 40 kilometers from the border.
A local man, 56-year-old Vladimir Bilevich, was also detained while wearing a high-visibility vest with the slogan “No War” in Russian and Ukrainian.
The five detainees were questioned as witnesses in a purported local robbery that occurred in Belgorod on February 13. The journalists were released after about four hours.
Bilevich, who was not released, told RFE/RL he is likely to be charged with “displaying Nazi symbols.” Police, he said, consider the slogan “No War” in Ukrainian to be a demonstration of extremism.
On February 24, three RFE/RL journalists were detained in Moscow while covering an antiwar protest. They were held by police for six hours and released without charge.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said following that incident that Russia, having launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine, "now seeks to deny its citizens access to any and all information that would expose the falsehoods it has used to justify the invasion."
The Russian authorities have tried to control media coverage of the war in Ukraine. The state media-monitoring agency, Roskomnadzor, earlier on February 26, threatened to block 10 media outlets, including RFE/RL’s Crimea.Realities, over their reporting about Ukrainian civilian casualties.
Sports, Cultural Losses Mount For Russia As Countries Reject World Cup Qualifiers, Bolshoi Ballet
Russia has taken further hits on the sporting and cultural front as Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic said they would not play World Cup soccer qualifiers against Russia next month and London's Royal Opera House canceled performances by the famed Bolshoi Ballet.
The moves announced on February 26 follow decisions by Formula One to pull its race from Russia and European football’s Champions League to move its May 28 final to Paris from St. Petersburg because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against the Russian team," Poland's Football Association chief Cezary Kulesza wrote on Twitter.
Karl-Erik Nilsson, the Swedish federation’s chairman, said that “the illegal and deeply unjust invasion of Ukraine currently makes all football fixtures with Russia impossible.”
The winner of a match between Poland and Russia is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the World Cup, which will run November 21 to December 18 in Qatar. International soccer officials did not immediately comment on how any cancellations would be handled.
London's Royal Opera House said it was canceling a season of performances by Moscow's famed Bolshoi Ballet amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"A summer season of the Bolshoi Ballet at the Royal Opera House had been in the final stages of planning," it said. "Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, the season cannot now go ahead."
Meanwhile, the world judo governing body (IJU) has suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin as president of the International Judo Federation (IJF) due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sport’s governing body announced on February 27.
"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the IFJ said in a statement.
The IJF last week said it had canceled a May 20-22 event in Russia.
"The International Judo Federation announces with regret the cancellation of the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia," IJF President Marius Vizer said on February 22.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Tsikhanouskaya Accuses Lukashenka Of 'Treason' Over Belarus's Role In Ukraine
Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya says she has declared herself the country’s “national leader” because authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka committed treason with his actions surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Lukashenka committed treason – he made our country a participant in the invasion of Ukraine,” she said in a video posted on Twitter on February 26.
“So I declared myself as the national leader of Belarus to protect the sovereignty & independence of our country, represent it in security negotiations & crisis management in the region.”
Although Lukashenka claims Belarusian troops have not joined in the conflict, Russia has used the territory of Belarus to launch deadly attacks on Ukraine this week, including the seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
Russian troops, at least some of whom were already in Belarus for hastily called military exercises earlier this month, have been allowed transit through Belarus to neighboring Ukraine. Minsk has also made the country’s fueling stations, air defense, and traffic control systems available to Moscow.
Lukashenka also said on February 24 that Belarusian troops will join in the fighting “if it is necessary for Belarus and Russia.”
The 39-year-old Tsikhanouskaya emerged as the face of the opposition after facing off against the strongman in a presidential election in August 2020 because her husband had been detained to prevent him from running.
After her husband was disqualified, Tsikhanouskaya mobilized voters and won the election, according to the opposition and Western countries.
Tsikhanouskaya has been living in exile in Lithuania since fleeing Belarus due to concerns about her safety and that of the couple's two children during a subsequent crackdown on dissent.
With reporting by by Foreign Policy, Reuters and AP
'Burning With Shame': Russian Anti-War Protesters Rally In Yekaterinburg
