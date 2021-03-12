Accessibility links

Belarus

Eurovision Blues For Belarus As Politics Nixes Two Entries

Preparations in Belarus for this year's Eurovision Song Contest have been thrown into chaos by the country's political unrest. First, Belarusian authorities pulled the plug on a romantic duet that was supposed to represent the country after they voiced support for peaceful opposition protests. Then, Eurovision itself kicked out the state broadcaster's new choice of a group that appeared to support brutal police violence against the demonstrators.

