Borscht And Beats: Liverpool Becomes 'Little Ukraine' For Eurovision Song Contest
After Ukraine was unable to host this year's Eurovision competition, Liverpool stepped in to host the annual song contest and is putting Ukrainian artists and culture front and center. The city in northwest England is draped in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag. At the event, fans from around the world can sample Ukrainian cuisine at local restaurants, learn about the war-torn country, and experience a variety of live performances by popular Ukrainian musicians.