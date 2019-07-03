Ex-President's Supporters, Opponents To Rally In Bishkek As Possible Arrest Pending

BISHKEK -- Supporters and opponents of Almazbek Atambaev are planning to hold separate rallies in and outside the Kyrgyz capital as the former president faces arrest and prosecution on charges of corruption.

Atambaev's supporters have announced that they will gather in central Bishkek on July 3 to demand the charges against him be dropped.

Atambaev is expected to take part in the rally, which is to be held under the slogan "The old elite must vacate space for new leaders."

Meanwhile, former Bishkek Mayor Nariman Tuleev wrote on Facebook that "thousands" of critics of Atambaev will march toward the ex-president's residence in Koi-Tash settlement near the capital on July 3 to urge him "to stop splitting the nation."

On June 27, Kyrgyz lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to lift Atambaev's immunity, clearing the way for his prosecution.

Atambaev faces five counts of misconduct while being in office in 2011-17, including corruption, abuse of office, and illegal enrichment.

He has rejected all accusations leveled against him.

The U.S. Embassy in Bishkek issued a security alert on July 3 calling on Americans to stay away from the site of the planned rally in central Bishkek and to "avoid large crowds, gatherings, and demonstrations."