Ex-Ukrainian Health Minister Detained On Arrival In Kyiv, Wanted On Fraud Charges

Ukraine's former Health Minister Rayisa Bohatyrova

Ukraine's former Health Minister Rayisa Bohatyrova has been detained in Kyiv upon her arrival from the Belarusian capital, Minsk, following five years of self-imposed exile in an unspecified country.

The State Border Guard Service said that Bohatyrova was detained at the Zhulyany airport on August 27.

Bohatyrova served as Ukraine's health minister in the government of President Viktor Yanukovych, who was toppled by pro-European mass protests in 2014 and fled to Russia.

Bohatyrova also left Ukraine after Yanukovych was toppled and in June 2014 was charged in absentia with embezzling 6.5 million hryvnyas ($260,000) of public funds.

Based on reporting by UNIAN and Ukrayinska Pravda

