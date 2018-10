Reports say that a man was killed by an explosion on October 31 near the entrance to the Federal Security Service (FSB) directorate in the northwestern Russian city of Arkhangelsk.

News agencies quoted unnamed local authorities and medical personnel as saying that the man died while receiving medical assistance after the explosion.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, the sources said.

There were no immediate official statements regarding the incident.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax