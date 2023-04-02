News
Russian Military Blogger Killed In Explosion In St. Petersburg, 16 Others Injured
Vladlen Tatarsky, a prominent Russian military blogger, was killed in a suspected bomb blast at a cafe that also injured at least 16 people in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg on April 2, the Russian Interior Ministry said. Tatarsky -- whose real name is Maxim Fomin -- was one of the most prominent military bloggers in Russia. Meduza reported the cafe is owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner mercenary group fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
More News
Moscow Court Suspends Work Of Anglo-American School Used By U.S., U.K., Canadian Embassy Families
A Moscow court has suspended the work of the Anglo-American School (AAS) for 90 days for allegedly violating Russian educational requirements. The court said the determination was made following a prosecutor's check of the institution in late February. AAS didn't immediately comment. The school was founded in Moscow in 1949 by the U.S., U.K., and Canadian embassies to educate children of diplomats and staff and has about 1,200 attendees. As tensions between Moscow and Washington have soared, Russian officials have signaled they might consider shuttering the school. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Blinken Calls On Russia To Release WSJ Journalist Gershkovich, Ex-Marine Whelan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained last week, and American Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2018.
Blinken made the demand in a rare phone call with counterpart Sergei Lavrov, according to a statement by the State Department on April 2.
Blinken "conveyed the United States' grave concern over Russia's unacceptable detention of a U.S. citizen journalist," the statement said.
"The secretary called for his immediate release [and] further urged the Kremlin to immediately release wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan."
The statement also said the two top diplomats "also discussed the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work."
The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the call, saying Lavrov told Blinken that it was "unacceptable" for Western media to "whip up a storm" over Gershkovich’s arrest and that "a court will determine his future fate."
Lavrov repeated Russian allegations that Gershkovich was caught "red-handed" attempting to obtain "secret information."
The White House and the WSJ have denied the allegations and said Gershkovich, who was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, is a working journalist.
"These espionage charges are ridiculous. The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing on March 30.
During a closed-door session on March 30, the Lefortovo district court in Moscow agreed to a request from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor of the Soviet-era KGB security agency, to hold Gershkovich under arrest for two months.
Mediazona reported from the courthouse that Gershkovich's lawyer was not allowed to be present at the hearing, and another lawyer had been appointed to represent his client.
Gershkovich, 31, a U.S. citizen based in Moscow, had been in Yekaterinburg reporting about the attitude of Russians toward the Kremlin's war against Ukraine and on the Wagner mercenary group.
President Joe Biden on April 1 urged Russia to release Gershkovich, the first U.S. correspondent to be detained on spying accusations since the end of the Cold War.
U.S. women’s basketball star Brittney Griner was held in Russia for 10 months after being arrested at a Moscow-area airport on drug possession charges. She was released and returned to the United States last December in a prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Many analysts said the trade favored the Kremlin since Bout was a convicted global arms dealer while Griner was held on minor drug charges, and that the White House should have forced the inclusion of Whelan -- a former U.S. Marine being held in Russia since 2018 on what Washington calls trumped up charges.
Griner on April 2 urged the White House to use "every tool possible" to win the release of the American journalist.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Russia, Other OPEC+ Producers Announce Surprise Oil Output Cuts
Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other OPEC+ oil producers on April 2 announced additional cuts to production of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), with Moscow and Riyadh each vowing to cut output by 500,000 bpd through the end of 2023. The group had been expected to stick to its already agreed 2 million bpd cuts when its ministerial panel meets virtually on April 3. OPEC+ comprises OPEC members and allies led by Russia. Washington has assailed the cuts, as tighter supply boosts oil prices, arguing that the world needs lower prices to support economic growth and prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from earning revenue to fund the Ukraine war. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Says It Won't Send Fencers To Olympic Qualifier In Poland
Russia will not send fencers to an Olympic qualifier event in Poland this month because of "unacceptable" conditions, the head of Russia's Fencing federation was quoted by Russian media as saying on April 2. "Will Russian fencers take part in Poland? Of course not, it is unacceptable," Ilgar Mamedov told RIA Novosti, referring to the Women's Foil World Cup due to start on April 21. Poland's fencing federation has said that in order to take part, Russian and Belarusian athletes would have to sign a statement saying they did not support Russia's campaign in Ukraine.
British Intelligence Cites Alcohol Abuse As Contributor To Russian Losses In Ukraine
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on April 2 that alcohol abuse was among the noncombat causes of many deaths among Russian troops deployed in Ukraine.
"While Russia has suffered up to 200,000 casualties since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a significant minority of these have been due to non-combat causes," the ministry said on Twitter.
It noted a recent Russian Telegram news channel report of "extremely high" numbers of incidents, crimes and deaths linked to alcohol consumption among the deployed Russian troops.
"However, with heavy drinking pervasive across much of Russian society, it has long been seen as a tacitly accepted part of military life, even on combat operations," the intelligence update said.
Around Two Dozen Civilians Killed In Russian Shelling Of Eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian officials say about two dozen civilians were killed and wounded as Russia continued its shelling of civilian-populated areas in the east and south of the country.
At least three civilians were killed and eight wounded in Russian shelling of Kostyantynivka, a city in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media on April 2.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Russians have carried out massive shelling of the town of Kostyantynivka," Yermak said on Telegram, adding that 16 apartment buildings, eight private houses, a kindergarten, and an administrative building had been damaged in the attacks.
Another civilian was killed and two others injured in Russian shelling of the Kherson region, the regional military administration said in a statement on April 2.
"The Russian Army attacked the residential quarters of Kherson six times. Shells hit private apartment buildings," the statement said.
The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, also reported that at least 10 civilians had been wounded in Russian attacks in the region.
"On April 1, the Russians injured five residents of Donetsk region: three in Toretsk and two in Bakhmut."
Meanwhile, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing Russian, Ukrainian, and Western sources, said in its latest update that Moscow had "failed" in its winter offensive that was aimed at seizing all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by March 31.
And separately, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, listed in a Facebook post a series of measures the Kyiv government could undertake when and if the country reclaims control of Crimea -- highlighted by the dismantling of the bridge that links the peninsula to Russia.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters and dpa
Griner Urges Biden To Bring Home Reporter Gershkovich, Accused Of Spying In Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was freed from a Russian penal colony in a prisoner exchange last year, has urged the Biden administration to keep using "every tool possible" to win the release of a U.S. reporter accused of spying in Russia. Griner and her wife, Cherelle, said on Instagram that "our hearts are filled with great concern" for Evan Gershkovich, the journalist arrested by Russia's FSB security service last week in Yekaterinburg. The Kremlin says Gershkovich was using journalism as a cover for spying activity. His newspaper, the Wall Street Journal, has vehemently denied it. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Three British Men Being Held In Afghanistan, Says U.K. Nonprofit
Three British men have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan, U.K. nonprofit group the Presidium Network said on April 1. The group said on Twitter it had been "working closely with two of the families." "We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families," the U.K.'s Foreign Ministry added in a statement. Scott Richards of the Presidium Network told Sky News: "We believe they are in good health and being well treated."
- By Current Time
Russian Rights Groups Call On EU To Prevent Extradition Of Russian Father Of Girl Who Drew Anti-War Picture
Russian human rights organizations Memorial and OVD-Info have called on the European Commission and the Council of Europe to prevent the extradition to Russia of a Russian man detained in Belarus after his daughter's anti-war drawing brought attention to his social media posts against the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. Aleksei Moskalyov was sentenced to two years in prison in absentia by a Russian court after it convicted him of "discrediting Russia's armed forces," a charge Russian authorities have been using against any criticism of the war in Ukraine. Moskalyov was detained in Minsk after escaping house arrest in Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Bulgarians Vote In General Election For Fifth Time In Two Years
Voters in Bulgaria are casting their ballots on April 2 in the country's fifth parliamentary election in two years with opinion polls suggesting this latest vote will again fail to deliver a result that will break the political gridlock gripping the EU's poorest nation.
Initial exit poll results will be announced after polls close at 8 p.m. Preliminary results are expected to be released on April 3.
More than 5,600 candidates representing 14 political parties and seven party coalitions are registered for the election to the 240-member National Assembly, Bulgaria's single-chamber parliament. A party must secure at least 4 percent of ballots cast to secure seats in parliament.
Turnout is expected to be low due to voters' apathy and disillusionment with politicians, as well as a spate of bomb threats this week that forced the closure of hundreds of schools set to function as polling stations for Sunday's vote.
WATCH: There are concerns over possible political fraud after it was decided Bulgarians voters would be able to use paper ballots as well as electronic voting machines that are considered less susceptible to manipulation.
Voting appeared to be under way in peaceful conditions. Officials said problems with the use of voting machines stood out among voter complaints in the early going.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), as of 1:20 p.m. on April 2, a total of 65 machines out of a total of 9,611 in the country were out of service, forcing a switch to paper balloting at those locations, the CEC said.
Commission spokeswoman Rositsa Mateva said a variety of issued affected the voting machines, including the reading of smart cards and sensitivity of displays, and that more technical problems were expected before the close of voting.
The vote is being monitored by observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe who will hold a press conference on April 3 to present their preliminary conclusions.
"We are going to have a very difficult electoral night," predicted political scientist Daniel Smilov in comments earlier this week to RFE/RL. "I hope that the government will manage to prevent widespread manipulation."
Smilov, an associate professor at the University of Sofia, said the vote is unlikely to end the country's political impasse.
"Unfortunately, I don't see a kind of easy and very fast resolution to the situation," he said.
Most polls found former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's center-right GERB party running neck-and-neck at around 26 percent with its main rival, Kiril Petkov's liberal We Continue the Change party, which formed a coalition with the right-wing Democratic Bulgaria ahead of the vote.
"We have the greatest opportunities for maneuver," Borisov said on April 2 after casting his ballot in Bankya.
For his part, Petkov told journalists that he voted for "a normal European life."
" I voted to have a normal European government," he said after voting in Sofia.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service and AP
Djukanovic Faces Strong Challenger Promising Fresh Start For Montenegro
Voters in Montenegro are casting ballots in a presidential runoff election pitting long-time Montenegro leader Milo Djukanovic against a candidate nearly half his age after neither candidate was able to secure a majority in the first round of presidential elections held in the ex-Yugoslav republic two weeks ago.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time on April 2 in the tiny Adriatic nation and close at 8 p.m. in balloting that could prove pivotal as to whether Montenegro can escape two years of political stalemate and return to the path of reform.
Djukanovic topped the first round of voting with 35.3 percent, edging out Jakov Milatovic, the former economic minister, who received 29.2 percent. Analysts say the small margin of victory likely mean the runoff will be a close race.
The 61-year-old, the head of the Democratic Party of Socialists, has effectively led Montenegro as president or prime minister since 1991. He ran on the slogan "Our President," but his three decades in power have been dogged by perceptions of rampant organized crime and corruption.
"I'm absolutely convinced that I will become a new president of the country, that today the citizens of Montenegro will send the current president to the political past," said Milatovic before casting his ballot.
Milatovic, 36, is a leading member of the Europe Now movement. He served as economics minister in a government cobbled together by the influential Serbian Orthodox Church, a point Djukanovic said made his opponent a "representative of the politics of Greater Serbian nationalism."
Milatovic campaigned on boosting prosperity in a country that averaged nearly 3 percent growth for two decades before huge volatility over the past three years caused in part by the coronavirus pandemic and war in Ukraine that drove energy prices to record highs.
Europe Now shot into the national spotlight with a strong showing in last year's local elections in the capital, Podgorica, within months of being formed.
Endorsements from other challengers and parties of the Western-educated economist since that first-round vote suggest he could ride anti-Djukanovic sentiment to victory in the runoff and bring about a new era in Montenegro's political life.
As a candidate, he has played up his economic experience and support for Montenegro's EU membership bid, but he has also consistently argued for closer relations with Serbia.
In an interview with RFE/RL shortly before the first-round vote, Kenneth Morrison, a specialist in modern Southeastern European history and politics at De Montfort University in the United Kingdom, said few presidential elections in Montenegro have been as important as this one.
The last comparable national choice came in 1997, he suggested, when, as prime minister, Djukanovic unseated a staunch ally of Slobodan Milosevic for the presidency to put Montenegro on the path toward independence in 2006.
"This election could be equally pivotal in that the outcome could determine the country's future trajectory," Morrison said.
With reporting by AFP
Second IRGC Adviser Dies After Israeli Attack in Syria, Says Iranian News Agency
A military adviser to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) died of his injuries after an Israeli air strike near Syria's capital, the Iranian semiofficial Mehr news agency reported on April 2. Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that began in 2011. Iran says its officers serve in an advisory role in Syria at the invitation of Damascus. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
War Has Killed 262 Ukrainian Athletes, Sports Minister Says
Russia's war against Ukraine has claimed the lives of 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities, the country's sports minister, Vadym Huttsait, said on April 1. Meeting the visiting president of the International Federation of Gymnastics, Morinari Watanabe, Huttsait said no athletes from Russia should be allowed at the Olympics or other sports competitions. "They all support this war and attend events held in support of this war," Huttsait said, according to a transcript on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's website. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Zelenskiy Calls Russia's UN Security Council Presidency 'Absurd'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has blasted Russia's assumption of the presidency of the UN Security Council as an "absurd and destructive" development and said that it proves "the complete bankruptcy of international institutions."
Speaking late on April 1, Zelenskiy said " those responsible for terror" should not be allowed to preside over international bodies.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The Russian Army killed another Ukrainian child, a 5-month-old boy from Avdiyivka.... And at the same time, Russia presides over the UN Security Council," Zelenskiy said.
Separately, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the European Union will stand against any abuse during Russia's presidency of the United Nations Security Council during the month of April.
"Despite being a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia continuously violates the very essence of the UN legal framework," Borrell said on Twitter late on April 1.
"The EU will stand against any abuse by [the] Russian presidency," he said.
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia's assumption of the presidency "a slap in the face to the international community." He urged other members of the UN Security Council to prevent Moscow from abusing its presidency.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said the move was "another rape of international law."
"An entity that wages an aggressive war, violates the norms of humanitarian and criminal law, destroys the UN Charter, [and] neglects nuclear safety can't head the world's key security body," Podolyak said on Twitter.
Russia took over the monthlong chairmanship of the UN Security Council on April 1 for the first time since February 2022 when it launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine violated the UN Charter, which requires states to refrain from using force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another state.
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution days after the invasion began demanding that Russia immediately end its war in Ukraine. Russia blocked a similar resolution from passing in the Security Council.
Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council also follows an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing him of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
Ukraine Calls Russia's UN Security Council Presidency 'Slap In The Face'
Ukraine expressed outrage as Russia assumed its monthlong presidency of the UN Security Council on April 1.
Russia will have control of the Security Council’s agenda for the month for the first time since February 2022, when it invaded Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among its 15 members on a monthly basis. Russia is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine violated the UN Charter, which requires states to refrain from using force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another state.
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution days after the invasion began demanding that Russia immediately end its war in Ukraine. Russia blocked a similar resolution from passing in the Security Council.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia’s assumption of the presidency “a slap in the face to the international community.”
He urged other members of the UN Security Council to prevent Moscow from abusing its presidency.
Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to the UN headquarters in New York on April 24 to hold a discussion on a "new world order."
Lavrov will also hold a discussion on the Middle East on the following day.
Baltic nations joined Ukraine in expressing outrage over Russia’s assumption of the presidency.
Estonia's UN envoy Rein Tammsaar, speaking also on behalf of Latvia and Lithuania, called it “shameful, humiliating, and dangerous to the credibility and effective functioning of this body."
In an interview with AFP on March 30, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said she expected Russia to behave "professionally" in the presidency but cautioned it would also seek to “advance their disinformation campaign against Ukraine, the United States and all of our allies."
With reporting by the AFP
Bulgarians Head To Polls For Fifth Vote In Two Years But End Of Political Gridlock Unlikely
Voters in Bulgaria head to the polls on April 2 in the country’s fifth parliamentary election in two years with opinion polls suggesting this latest vote will again fail to deliver a result that will break the political gridlock gripping the EU’s poorest nation -- and one of its most corrupt -- as war rages nearby in Ukraine.
More than 5,600 candidates representing 14 political parties and seven party coalitions are registered for the election to the 240-member National Assembly, Bulgaria’s single-chamber parliament. A party must secure at least 4 percent of ballots cast to secure seats in parliament.
Polls are due to open at 7 a.m. local time and close at 8 p.m. local time, with the first exit polls expected shortly thereafter. Analysts say turnout may be hindered by a spate of bomb threats this week that forced the closure of hundreds of schools set to function as polling stations for Sunday’s vote.
Bulgaria has been governed mainly by caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev since public anger over years of corruption boiled over into massive protests in 2020. The political crisis has prompted Bulgaria to postpone adopting the euro by one year to 2025.
WATCH: There are concerns over possible political fraud after it was decided Bulgarian voters would be able to use paper ballots as well as electronic voting machines that are considered less susceptible to manipulation.
The Balkan country of nearly 8 million, the second-most corrupt in the EU according to Transparency International, also is struggling with rampant inflation that is hampering an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Bulgaria had the highest mortality rates from the coronavirus in the EU amid low inoculation rates due, in part, to vaccine skepticism, much of it fanned on social media.
The center-right GERB party, which was leading the government when the protests erupted, and the pro-European coalition of We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria are expected to lead in the voting, much like in the previous poll in October that was followed by numerous failed attempts by both and other parties to form a viable governing coalition.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will have monitors on the ground to observe voting.
Fears of possible voting fraud have been sparked by a decision by electoral officials to limit the use of electronic voting machines and return to paper ballots.
“We are going to have a very difficult electoral night,” predicted political scientist Daniel Smilov in comments earlier this week to RFE/RL. “I hope that the government will manage to prevent widespread manipulation.”
The election campaign was also marked by state-run television and radio giving airtime to extremist candidates from parties with little public support under changes to electoral laws introduced in 2021.
The head of Bulgarian National Television, Emil Koshlukov, admitted publicly that the debates were largely nothing more than "parody," and even apologized to viewers and TV presenters for being forced to listen to "outright nonsense."
Radev on February 2 dissolved parliament and announced the latest snap poll after six attempts to form a government failed since July 2022.
That came after the pro-Western government of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov fell in June after a no-confidence vote in parliament after only six months in power.
Petkov and his fragile coalition took over in December 2021 following eight months of political impasse and two interim administrations after protests against high-level corruption ended the decade-long rule of the former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the leader of GERB.
As long as the caretaker government is in power, Radev, who appointed it, has said Sofia will not supply Kyiv with military hardware, including Soviet-era jets and tanks. On March 21, Radev, a former air force pilot who is known for his pro-Kremlin leanings, refused to join a dozen EU states to supply Ukraine with at least 1 million artillery shells over the next year.
Officially, Bulgaria, also a member of NATO, was one of the last EU countries to officially supply Ukraine with lethal military aid, although behind the scenes the country has likely done much more.
Petkov recently said that his country had secretly supplied Ukraine with ammunition and much-needed diesel fuel in the first months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. Last June, Aleksandar Mihaylov, then-director of Kintex, a state-owned arms and ammunition trading company, said Bulgaria had sent 4,200 tons of weapons to Ukraine via Poland.
Latest polling data collated by Politico in its Poll of Polls showed GERB at 26 percent, neck and neck with Petkov's We Continue The Change and Democratic Bulgaria, which formed a coalition ahead of this vote.
In third, is the Movement For Rights and Freedoms, a center-right party representing ethnic Turks and other Muslims, with 14 percent. Just behind that party at 13 percent is Revival, a far-right, pro-Kremlin nationalist party that advocates for Bulgaria to exit both NATO and the EU.
With 8 percent is the leftwing Bulgarian Socialist Party that backs sanctions being lifted against Russia and opposes any military aid being sent to Ukraine.
Two parties are polling below the 4-percent threshold, including There Are Such People, a populist party founded by Slavi Trifonov, a TV host and singer, with 3 percent.
Smilov, an associate professor at the University of Sofia, predicts the vote is unlikely to end the country's political impasse.
"Unfortunately, I don't see a kind of easy and very fast resolution to the situation."
The instability will continue to negatively impact on Bulgaria, offered Dimitar Bechev, a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe and a lecturer at Oxford University.
"Yes, instability is bad -- not so much because of Ukraine as Bulgaria will continue contributing (e.g. arms industries providing shells) but because of delayed eurozone entry," Bechev said in e-mailed remarks, adding Bulgaria could face even worse outcomes.
Russian Pianist, Rock Group Face More Pressure As Kremlin Seeks To Crush Dissent
Russia continues to pressure musicians who have spoken out against the country’s invasion of Ukraine as the Kremlin seeks to squash any signs of opposition to its unprovoked war.
Police in Moscow unsuccessfully sought to stop the start of an April 1 concert by classical pianist Polina Osentinskaya, eyewitnesses told OVD-Info.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The police returned during the concert’s interval, claiming there was a bomb threat, forcing the evacuation of the hall, the eyewitnesses said. The concert resumed after police dogs found no evidence of a bomb.
It was the latest attempt by Russian authorities to interfere with Osetinskaya’s performances in her home country after she publicly spoke out against the war.
On February 24, 2022, the day Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Osetinskaya wrote in a post on her Instagram account that it was a "dark day" in Russia’s history. She said she felt "horror, shame, and disgust" over the invasion.
She subsequently had two concerts canceled in September as the Kremlin turned on musicians and other groups of individuals who dared to voice opposition to the war.
Shortly after the invasion, Russia banned criticism of the war and “false news” about the country's armed forces, threatening violators with prison terms of up to 15 years.
Russian media in July reported the existence of an unofficial list of 37 banned Russian artists and groups who had either spoken out against the war or refused to publicly support it. Among those included in the list were Mashina Vremeni (Time Machine) and Akvarium (Aquarium).
A month after the list appeared, the rock group Spleen dedicated a song to Mashina Vremeni and Akvarium, drawing the ire of officials.
The same day as police were trying to break up Osetinskaya’s concert, Siberian media announced that Spleen had been removed from a summer music festival in Novosibirsk at the request of a little-known local group.
The Union of Fathers of the Novosibirsk Region demanded the exclusion of Spleen, claiming its lead singer had “shown whose side he is on and who he supports.”
Russian authorities often use such groups to harass opponents of the government in an attempt to hide their involvement.
Spleen did not immediately return a request for comment.
Pakistan Army Says 'Terrorists' From Iran Kill Four Soldiers In Second Such Attack In Three Months
Pakistan said four of its soldiers near the border with Iran in the nation’s southwestern Balochistan Province were killed by a “group of terrorists” coming from Iranian territory, the second such attack in under three months.
In an April 1 statement, the Pakistani military said it had informed Iran of the attack with the hope to “prevent such incidents in future.”
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack, saying in a tweet that “the nation is united in the war against terrorism” and that “this scourge will be eradicated.”
No group immediately announced responsibility for the April 1 attack.
In January, four Pakistani security soldiers were killed during a similar militant raid on a border post from across the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan, home to ethnic Baluchis.
The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, or BLA, routinely takes credit for attacks on Pakistani security forces. Officials in Islamabad say the group has set up sanctuaries in border areas of Iran, charges Tehran rejects.
The BLA claims to be fighting for the independence of Balochistan, a sparsely populated province rich in natural resources such as copper, gold, and oil. The insurgent group claims ethnic Baluchis face extortion and discrimination by Pakistani authorities. Islamabad rejects the charges. Ethnic Baluchis account for just under 4 percent of Pakistan’s population of 231 million.
The BLA was responsible for a significant portion of terror-related deaths in Pakistan last year. The Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace called the BLA "the fastest-growing terrorist group in the world."
Pakistan, the United States, and Britain have designated the BLA as a terrorist organization.
Pakistan is working on fencing its 830-kilometer border with Iran in part to prevent cross-border movement of BLA members.
With reporting by VOA
Ukraine's SBU Security Service Searches Residence Of Metropolitan Pavlo, Issues Notice Of Suspicion
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on April 1 officially confirmed that it has served a notice of suspicion to Metropolitan Pavlo of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), a former abbot at the famed Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, and searched his residence.
The UOC is a branch of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church that previously was under the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox patriarch in Moscow. It cut ties with Moscow in May over Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, but it has been accused of maintaining links to Russia.
The SBU said in a message on Telegram that it had collected "reasonable evidence regarding the involvement of Pavlo, a former abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, in inciting religious enmity, justifying, and denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine."
"In particular, it was established that in his public speeches, [Pavlo] repeatedly insulted the religious feelings of Ukrainians, humiliated the views of believers of other faiths, and tried to instigate hostile attitudes towards them, as well as made statements that justified or denied the actions of the aggressor country," the message reads.
The SBU confirmed the notice of suspicion against Pavlo under two articles of the Ukrainian Criminal Code -- inciting interreligious hatred, as well as justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine.
A notice -- or notification -- of suspicion is a legal tool in the criminal procedure law of Ukraine that serves to notify an individual that he or she is suspected of committing criminal offenses.
"Currently, investigations are being conducted at the places of residence and temporary stay of the person involved. Measures to expose the offense were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor-General's Office," the SBU reported.
The SBU did not provide information about the alleged summoning of Pavlo for questioning or about allegedly placing him under house arrest, as reported by some media.
The developments came as UOC members refused to leave the Pechersk Lavra monastery by March 29, as ordered by Ukrainian authorities.
Pavlo told worshippers on March 29 that the UOC would not leave the site pending the outcome of a lawsuit it filed last week to stop the eviction.
The 11th-century monastery and UNESCO World Heritage site, which is also known as the Monastery of the Caves, is owned by the Ukrainian government, and the agency overseeing the property notified the UOC earlier this month that it was terminating the lease as of March 29.
However, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said on March 29 that force will not be used to evict representatives of the UOC, despite the monks' refusal to leave the historic site.
However, Danilov, speaking on Ukrainian television, said while there will be no eviction, the monastery must be turned over to the Ukrainian government.
“If someone thinks that he has the right not to follow the laws of our country, then he is deeply mistaken.... The laws of Ukraine must be followed by everyone,” Danilov said. He added that the monks are expected to leave quietly.
The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) is the country’s main Orthodox church. A 2020 survey found that 34 percent of Ukrainians identified as members of the OCU, while 14 percent said they were members of the UOC.
With reporting by AP
Kvitova Says Russians, Belarusians Should Not Be Allowed Back At Wimbledon
Tennis star Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic said she opposes the decision by Wimbledon to lift its ban on Russian and Belarusian players ahead of this year's tournament, saying she felt for Ukrainians amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of their country. Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam to bar players from Russia and its ally Belarus, said on March 31 that it would allow them to compete as "neutral" athletes, reversing the ban it imposed after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Kvitova -- a two-time Wimbledon champion -- said players from Russia and Belarus should also be banned from the Paris Olympics next year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
At Least Nine Women, Three Children Killed In Stampede At Charity Distribution Center In Pakistan
At least nine women and three children were killed and several others injured in a stampede during the distribution of Ramadan charity at a private center in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, police and rescue officials said.
The stampede occurred late on March 31 when hundreds of women and children panicked and started pushing each other as they were jostling to collect food and money outside of a private company in the industrial area of Karachi, Pakistan's most populous city.
Senior police officer Fida Hussain Janwari told the media that the private company, FK Dyeing, located in an industrial area known as SITE or Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate, had invited the families of its employees to distribute charity on the occasion of Ramadan, Islam's holy month.
Under the Islamic tradition, businesspeople give away food and money, especially to the poor, during Ramadan.
Janwari said that some 400 women had arrived on the premises when the company, fearing a large crowd, closed the gates, causing panic.
He said that inside the premises there were no arrangements in place to form an orderly line and that local police were not informed about the activity.
Hussain said police detained seven people from the company and took them for interrogation.
Pakistan, a South Asian country of some 220 million, has grappled a serious economic crisis over the past several months, facing record high inflation rates and skyrocketing food prices.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the Pakistani government to enact tough tax reforms and increase utility prices in order to qualify for another tranche of a $6.5 billion bailout.
On April 1, Pakistan's statistics bureau announced that consumer price inflation in Pakistan accelerated to a record 35.37 percent in March from a year earlier -- the highest-ever year-on-year increase recorded by the bureau since monthly records began in the 1970s.
Higher prices of food, cooking oil, and electricity contributed to the record growth, the bureau said.
Pakistan Posts Highest-Ever Inflation In March
Consumer price inflation in Pakistan accelerated to a record 35.37 percent in March from a year earlier, eclipsing February's 31.5 percent, the statistics bureau said on April 1. A spokesman said the number was the highest-ever year-on-year increase recorded by the bureau since monthly records began in the 1970s. "This is the highest-ever inflation recorded in the data we have," the spokesman said. The consumer price index was up 3.72 percent in March from the previous month. Higher prices for food, cooking oil, and electricity pushed up the index, the bureau said.
IMF Approves $15.6 Billion Ukraine Loan, Part Of $115 Billion In Global Support
The International Monetary Fund said on March 31 that its executive board had approved a four-year $15.6 billion loan program for Ukraine, part of a global $115 billion package to support the country's economy as it battles Russia's 13-month-old invasion. The decision clears the way for an immediate disbursement of $2.7 billion to Kyiv and requires Ukraine to carry out ambitious reforms, especially in the energy sector, the IMF said in a statement. The Extended Fund Facility loan is the first major conventional financing program approved by the IMF for a country involved in a large-scale war. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Announces Ban On Dairy Imports From Armenia Amid Souring Of Relations
Russia has banned imports of dairy products from Armenia allegedly on health issues as relations between the two allied nations sour.
In a March 31 statement justifying its decision, Rosselkhoznadzor, Russia's agricultural oversight agency, saying Armenian dairy companies use Iranian milk and other raw materials that are banned in Russia.
A spokeswoman for Armenia’s Food Safety Inspectorate told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that the Iranian raw materials are safe for consumption. She said Rosselkhoznadzor inspected some Armenian dairy firms last week and did not detect “any problem threatening people’s lives and health.”
The agency’s decision comes amid fraying relations between the two countries and just days after Armenia took steps toward ratifying the International Criminal Court's (ICC) founding treaty.
Russian-Armenian relations have been on a downward trajectory ever since fighting reignited between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s administration has criticized ally Russian for a lack of support. Armenia is a member of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance consisting of several post-Soviet states.
Tension increased this week after the Constitutional Court of Armenia gave the green light for the country to join the ICC. Moscow immediately warned that recognition of The Hague tribunal’s jurisdiction would have “extremely negative” consequences for Russian-Armenian relations.
The ICC last month issued a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest. Were Armenia to become a signatory to the ICC, it would be expected to detain Putin should he travel to the country.
Russia has for years used Rosselkhoznadzor as a blunt foreign policy instrument against former Soviet states whose actions Moscow dislikes. Russia has banned food and drinks from Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and Belarus during periods of increasing bilateral tension. Those countries have described Moscow’s actions as economic sanctions.
The milk ban won’t hurt Armenia’s economy as it accounts for a small portion of exports to Russia, but it could be a warning of what could come next should the country choose to become a signatory to the ICC.
Armenia exports a lot of fruit, vegetables, drinks, and alcohol to Russia and a ban on those items would have a greater impact.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Is Preparing Next Steps Amid Pitched Battles In Eastern Regions2
'Empty Promises': Wives Of Russian Soldiers Fighting In Ukraine Say Pay Is Not What Was Promised3
Ukrainian Artillery Hunts Russian Howitzers As Battle For Bakhmut Grinds On4
Russia Hunted For Ukrainian Soldier Who Said 'Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself'5
'Field Wife': Officers Make Life Hell For Women In Russia's Military, A Female Medic Says6
In Hungary, 'Deteriorating Relationship' Seen Behind Biden's Democracy Summit Snub7
Pakistani Armed Groups Obtain U.S. Weapons Left Behind In Afghanistan8
Ukraine Calls Russia's UN Security Council Presidency 'Slap In The Face'9
Holy Eviction: What's Going On With The Standoff At Kyiv's Famous Monastery Of The Caves?10
Amnesty Report Says 'Hypocrisy' Of Western States Laid Bare By Russia's Invasion of Ukraine
Subscribe