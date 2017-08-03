Explosions At Munitions Depot In Abkhazia Near Black Sea Injure Dozens

Dozens of people were injured by explosions that ripped through a munitions depot in Georgia's breakaway province of Abkhazia on August 2, Russian officials and news agencies said.

The Russian embassy in Abkhazia said the explosions shook a military arsenal in the village of Primorskoye near the Black Sea. About 50 people were injured, 27 of whom were hospitalized. The embassy said on Facebook that 19 Russian tourists were among those needing treatment at a hospital.

Tamaz Tsakhnakia, the top health official in Abkhazia, later updated the number of injured to 60, including 35 Russian tourists, Interfax reported. Tsakhnakia said that four people were listed in grave condition.

Russian television showed a large cloud rising above mountains in the area of the blasts.

Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Moscow effectively gained control over the lush province and a second breakaway Georgian region, South Ossetia, after a brief war with Georgia in 2008.

Russia has recognized both regions as independent nations and keeps thousands of troops there.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence this week denounced what he called Russia's "occupation" of the region on a visit to Tbilisi.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP

