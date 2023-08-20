News
Explosive Device Kills 11 In Northwestern Pakistan
An attack by unidentified militants in northwestern Pakistan has killed 11 construction workers, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announced on social media on August 20. Security officials said an improvised explosive device struck a truck carrying the workers to a project on a military base in Waziristan, near the border with Afghanistan. No one has claimed responsibility for the incident. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
More News
Moscow Briefly Halts Operations At Two Airports Amid Reported Drone Incidents
The authorities in Moscow briefly halted operations at two major airports overnight in response to what officials described as a Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian capital.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram early on August 20 that air defenses had disrupted the incident, which he said involved a single drone. But operations at the city’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports were suspended.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Defense Ministry reported that the drone had been disabled by electronic means over Moscow’s Stupino district around 4 a.m. local time. The previous day, the military said a drone had been “intercepted” in the Moscow region en route to the capital.
Operations at Moscow airports have been suspended several times in recent weeks. On July 30, Vnukovo was shut down after a drone attack damaged high-rise buildings at the prestigious Moskva-Citi business complex. The airport was shut down again briefly on August 6.
Also on August 20, the governor of Russia’s Kursk region wrote on Telegram that a “Ukrainian drone” had crashed through the glass roof of the Kursk railway station, starting a small fire and injuring five people.
The information could not be independently verified.
On August 20, the Ukrainian military reported five Russian missile strikes and 61 air strikes over the previous 24 hours.
“As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population,” the General Staff said in its daily briefing. “Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed.”
The incidents came one day after a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 148 more.
Acting Chernihiv Mayor Oleksandr Lomako has declared three days of mourning from August 19-21, writing on social media that “we will never forgive this.”
With reporting by TASS, Reuters, and AP
Russia's Luna-25 Probe Crashes Onto Surface Of Moon After Malfunction
BREAKING: Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed onto the surface of the moon following a catastrophic malfunction.
This is a developing story.
More to follow.
***
An "abnormal situation" has been detected during a maneuver by Russia's Luna-25 probe prior to its moon landing, the Russian space agency said on August 19.
"At 2:10 p.m., thrust was released to transfer the probe onto the pre-landing orbit. During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters," Roskosmos said.
The agency added that specialists were analyzing the situation. No further details were given. Touchdown on the moon was scheduled for August 21. It is unclear whether the probe can keep this schedule.
Roskosmos said earlier it had received the first results from the Luna-25 mission and that they were being analyzed.
The agency also posted images of the moon's Zeeman crater taken from the spacecraft. The crater is the third deepest in the moon's southern hemisphere, measuring 190 kilometers in diameter and 8 kilometers in depth, according to Roskosmos.
Roskosmos said data it had received so far from the probe had provided information about the chemical elements in the lunar soil and would also facilitate the operation of devices designed to study the near-surface of the moon.
The Luna-25 entered the moon's orbit on August 16, becoming the first Russian spacecraft to do so since 1976. Russia aims to establish a space station on the moon by 2040.
The Russian spacecraft is part of a race to explore a part of the moon that scientists think may hold frozen water and precious elements. The presence of water has the potential to allow longer human stays on the moon that would enable the mining of lunar resources.
The probe’s mission is to operate for a year on the south pole, where scientists at NASA and other space agencies in recent years have detected traces of frozen water in the craters.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Kazakh Prime Minister Criticizes Coal Mine Owner For Violating Safety Rules After Deadly Fire
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smaiylov on August 19 blamed the owners of a coal mine for a deadly fire that took the lives of four miners this week in central Kazakhstan.
Smaiylov, who arrived on August 19 in Shakhtinsk, a city about 60 kilometers from Temirtau, where the mine is located, said the company’s noncompliance with the rules of the industry was the main cause of the fire.
"This is primarily the fault of the owners of the company. Their complete ignorance of the company's activities has been leading to tragic events for several years," he said. "As we can see, all this time, workers have not been provided adequate conditions, and attention has been paid only to profit."
The fire broke out on August 17 at the Kazakhsanskaya mine in Temirtau, a city in the Karaganda region southeast of Astana. ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local mining unit of international mining corporation ArcelorMittal, announced on August 19 that another body had been found, bringing the number killed to four. One miner is still missing.
At least 227 miners were underground when the fire broke out.
Kazakh authorities have started an investigation into the incident but have not yet released any information.
Smaiylov said the company's lack of compliance with industry rules has led to more frequent accidents, adding that after every major accident in the past, the company has claimed it took measures to make working conditions safer, but the situation has not changed.
The coal mine is one of eight owned by ArcelorMittal Temirtau and is one of the oldest mines in Kazakhstan, having been in operation since 1969. Its Luxembourg-based parent company, ArcelorMittal, is the world's second-largest steelmaker.
According to Smaiylov, a metal plant integrated with the coal mine is dilapidated because the company has not renewed production. Since privatization its production indicators have decreased by half, he said, while the mine's coal production has decreased by about 25 percent.
He said the environment around Temirtau has also been badly affected by air pollution primarily from the ArcelorMittal operation.
ArcelorMittal Temirtau has promised to help the families of the workers who died. The company also said that it would assist the government authorities in determining the cause of the fire.
Sergei Ogai, a representative of ArcelorMittal Temirtau, told journalists during a briefing in Shakhtinsk on August 18 that he did not have the authority to answer whether the coal mine and the metal plant could be returned to state ownership.
ArcelorMittal operates the integrated steel plant in Temirtau, employing nearly 14,000 people there, according to information at the parent company’s website. The company in 2018 announced a $198 million environmental investment program in the ArcelorMittal Temirtau operation.
The local plant has been instrumental in building a comprehensive environmental action plan with local stakeholders, the information says.
With reporting by Reuters
Leader Of Pakistan's Opposition Tehrik-e Insaf Party Detained
The leader of Pakistan's Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, has been detained by authorities, a spokesman for the party said on August 19 as a crackdown on the former ruling party widens.
Spokesman Zulfi Bukhari announced the detention of Qureshi, who earlier on August 19 told reporters that the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan would challenge any delay in the country's election.
Qureshi is the vice chairman of PTI, led by Khan, who is currently in jail after being convicted on corruption charges that he denies.
Pakistani President Arif Alvi last week ordered parliament dissolved on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Elections must be held within 90 days under law, but the outgoing government has warned they are likely to be delayed until next year.
Authorities recently have made arrests targeting Tehrik-e Insaf party, rounding up thousands of Khan's supporters as well as senior leaders.
Qureshi, who served as foreign minister in Khan's government, was arrested in Islamabad shortly after giving a press conference in which he slammed authorities for delaying elections.
"He was arrested from his residence by Islamabad police. We don't have any further details yet," a PTI statement said.
The caretaker government has not yet commented on the arrest of Qureshi, who was previously arrested in connection with protests against Khan's arrest.
Islamabad police on May 11 arrested Qureshi on several charges, including "inciting violent protests," but the Islamabad High Court ordered his release. He was arrested again by police in Punjab Province and again released on June 6 after the Rawalpindi Division of the Lahore High Court ordered his immediate release.
Khan, a former international cricket star, was jailed earlier this month after being convicted of graft in one of the more than 200 cases he has faced since being ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
The three-year sentence disqualifies him from taking part in elections, although many politicians -- including Sharif and his brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif -- have in the past have had convictions overturned, clearing the way for a comeback.
Shehbaz Sharif in a speech on August 9 after parliament was dissolved defended the record of his coalition government, saying it had succeeded in improving the economic and political situation of the country during its more than one year in office.
He said actions taken after last year's floods and the restoration of a loan program with the International Monetary Fund were examples.
Long-term challenges remain, but Sharif said the way forward "has clearly been identified and actions initiated in that direction.”
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Zelenskiy In Talks With Sweden Over Production In Ukraine Of Combat Vehicles
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is on a visit to Stockholm, says he is discussing the possible production of Sweden's powerful CV-90 combat vehicles in Ukraine. Zelenskiy met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on August 19, with whom he discussed defense cooperation. "Our soldiers are already effectively using them (the CV-90 combat vehicles) on the front lines. We also plan to produce CV-90s in Ukraine," Zelenskiy said on Telegram. The Swedish government on August 15 announced a new support package for Ukraine that includes munitions and spare parts for military equipment that Sweden has transferred to Ukraine, including combat vehicles and Leopard 2 tanks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By dpa
Ex-Afghan President Calls For Education For Girls On Independence Day
On Afghanistan's Independence Day, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai called for the ruling Taliban to let girls go to school and university. Karzai said Afghans should educate all their children, both boys and girls, in a message on August 19. The Taliban leaders also marked the 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain in an official statement that said they are committed to their religious and cultural values and will not allow anyone to interfere in their government. Since returning to power, the Taliban has reimposed strict policies from the late 1990s, which severely limit rights of women and girls.
Kremlin Critics Piontkovsky, Illarionov Among Latest Additions To Russia's Foreign Agent List
The Russian Justice Ministry on August 18 added seven more individuals to its foreign agents list, including prominent Kremlin critics Andrei Piontkovsky, Andrei Ilarionov, and Linor Goralik.
Since 2012, Russia has used the so-called foreign agent law to label and punish critics of government policies. It also has been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
Political analyst Piontkovsky, 83, was one of the first signatories of the 2010 online anti-Putin manifesto titled Putin Must Go. He fled Russia in 2016, fearing persecution.
"Piontkovsky, who currently resides outside of Russia, has opposed the special military operation in Ukraine (the official term used by the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine) and spread false information about decisions made by the authorities of the Russian Federation and policies pursued by them," the ministry said.
U.S.-based economist Ilarionov was a senior policy adviser to Putin between 2000-2005. He resigned after becoming increasingly critical of Putin's ruling style and the deterioration of Russia's democracy under him.
"Illarionov took part in the dissemination of reports and materials of foreign agents.... He participated as a respondent on platforms provided by foreign mass media," the ministry said.
Writer Goralik, who lives in Israel, has been a vocal critic of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine since its beginning.
The ministry said Goralik had been a vocal critic of Russia’s "special military operation" in Ukraine and had "created or disseminated materials for foreign agents.”
Author Tatyana Sotnikova, human rights activist Sergei Krivenko, political activist Vladimir Dovdanov, and Yakut anti-war activist Sargylana Kondakova were also added to the list for similar reasons, the ministry said.
Russian Strike On Ukraine's Chernihiv Kills At Least Seven, Including Child, Wounds Scores
At least seven people, including a child, were killed and 129 were wounded in a Russian missile strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on August 19, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a "terrorist state" had carried out the attack and caused "a day of pain and loss."
Oleksandr Lomako, acting mayor of Chernihiv, said the attack was another blow to the city.
"This is another war crime by Russia against Ukraine. The blood of all innocent children and people is on the hands of Russia. We will not forgive this. Never," Lomako said on Telegram, adding that three days of mourning would be observed on August 19-21 under a decree he signed.
Zelenskiy, who is on a visit to Sweden, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Russian missile hit the heart of Chernihiv. A square, a university, and a theater." Zelenskiy also posted a video of the purported place of the attack.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Russia turned an ordinary Saturday into a day of pain and loss," said Zelenskiy.
"This is what it means to live next to a terrorist state," he said, adding, "I urge the world to stand up to Russian terror."
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said on Telegram that the attack was "probably a ballistic missile."
Separately, the Interior Ministry said a 6-year-old boy was killed and 15 other children were among the wounded by the missile, which struck Chernihiv's Drama Theater. The mother of the boy killed in the attack was in serious condition, authorities said.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said most of the victims were in vehicles or were crossing the street on foot. The people inside the theater reached a shelter in time after the air-raid alert was announced, he said.
The UN's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine condemned the missile attack as "heinous" and called on Moscow to end strikes on populated areas.
"It is heinous to attack the main square of a large city, in the morning, while people are out walking, some going to church to celebrate a religious day for many Ukrainians," said Denise Brown in a statement.
"I condemn this repeated pattern of Russian strikes on populated areas of Ukraine, causing deaths, massive destruction, and soaring humanitarian needs."
Earlier on August 19, the Ukrainian military said that the air defense shot down 15 out of 17 Iranian Shahed drones that Russia used in its latest overnight attack on Ukraine.
"The air force in cooperation with the air defense and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15 enemy drones," the military said in its daily report, adding that the attacks targeted the eastern, northern, and western parts of Ukraine.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said on August 19 that its air-defense systems repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on a military airfield in Novgorod region located northwest of Moscow, but the attack resulted in a damaged Russian warplane.
There were no casualties in what the ministry's statement called "a terrorist attack," but a fire that broke out on the airfield causing damage to one of the warplanes parked there.
The information could not be independently verified.
WATCH: Residents of Kupyansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv region are being transported to safety amid signs of a buildup of Russian forces nearby.
The ministry earlier claimed that it had downed a Ukrainian missile over Moscow-occupied Crimea overnight.
On the diplomatic field, Zelenskiy and his wife, Olena, traveled to Sweden for talks on defense cooperation.
Zelenskiy visited Sweden with his wife, Olena, for talks on defense cooperation.
He announced that he and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had agreed on 10 points, including cooperation on the production of powerful CV-90 combat armored vehicles in Ukraine, joint training on equipment provided by Sweden, and further steps to transfer Gripen fighter aircraft to Ukraine.
"I am grateful to Sweden for its firm and consistent support. Together, we protect life, freedom, and our common values." Zelenskiy said at the conclusion of his visit to Sweden, which has applied for NATO membership.
Kristersson said he was proud to have had the honor to welcome Zelenskiy.
"I highly appreciate our close contacts and cooperation. Sweden’s support for Ukraine’s freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity will continue for as long as it takes," Kristersson said on X.
Sweden, which abandoned its longstanding policy of military nonalignment to support Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, is part of a coalition of 11 Western countries together with Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and the United Kingdom that pledged last month to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continue to advance in the areas near the southern cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk, the military said on August 19, adding that during the day Ukrainian forces fought a total of 26 clashes along the front line.
The General Staff's evening summary said Russian forces carried out five missile and 44 air strikes and 17 attacks from rocket salvo systems on troop positions and populated areas.
The push toward the Russian-occupied strategic city of Melitopol is part of Ukrainian forces' attempt to cut off Russia's land bridge to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.
It comes as a U.S. intelligence report quoted by The Washington Post assessed that Ukrainian forces do not appear likely to reach and retake Melitopol during the ongoing counteroffensive.
Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula, most of the Luhansk region, and large tracts of the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson.
The Russia-installed head of the military in Kharkiv, Vitaly Ganchev, said on Russian television on August 19 that the number of communities Russia controls in the Kharkiv region had grown by five and now totals 33.
"The front line is slowly moving toward Kharkiv. Our troops are approaching the suburbs of Kupyansk," he said.
It is not possible for RFE/RL to verify either side's claims of battlefield success.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Military Says Its Troops Continue Push To Sever Russia's Land Bridge To Crimea
The Ukrainian military says its forces continue to advance in the areas near the cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk after making gains on the southeastern front in their attempt to drive toward the Sea of Azov and cut off Russia's land bridge to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The push toward Melitopol comes amid a U.S. intelligence report that Ukrainian forces do not appear likely to reach and retake the Russian-occupied strategic city of Melitopol during the ongoing counteroffensive.
An unnamed official who commented to Reuters on August 18 said that, despite the report and limited progress toward Melitopol, Washington believed it was still possible to change the gloomy outlook.
The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was commenting on an intelligence report that The Washington Post quoted the day before.
The newspaper reported that an assessment by the U.S. intelligence community had concluded that the counteroffensive will fail to reach Melitopol, preventing Kyiv from meeting its objective of severing Russia's land bridge to the peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
The prediction is largely in line with Washington's view that the counteroffensive is going slower than expected.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan declined to comment, according to Reuters, but he said there had been a number of analyses about the war in Ukraine and many of them had changed as events unfolded.
Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula, most of the Luhansk region, and large tracts of the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its evening assessment that there had been 30 combat clashes along the front line during the day.
It said Russian forces carried out one missile and 31 air strikes and 45 attacks from rocket salvo systems on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.
The Ukrainian forces that are conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions are entrenched at the boundaries reached thus far and are carrying out countermeasures, the General Staff said.
Ukrainian air defense forces "carried out nine strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons. and military equipment are concentrated," the General Staff said.
Ukrainian forces have been pushing forward from the village of Urozhayne, which they claimed to have liberated on August 16, the General Staff said.
As Ukraine moves ahead with its counteroffensive, a report in The New York Times on August 18 showed just how costly the war has been to the armed forces of both sides. The newspaper cited unidentified U.S. officials saying the number of Ukrainian and Russian troops killed or wounded is nearing 500,000.
On the Russian side, military casualties are approaching 300,000, including as many as 120,000 deaths, the report said. Ukrainian deaths were close to 70,000, with as many as 120,000 wounded, it added.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said only the General Staff could disclose such figures.
"We have adopted a model that only the General Staff has the right to voice the figures on the wounded, the disabled, people who lost limbs, and the missing, and, of course, the number of people who died in this war," he said in a broadcast on YouTube.
Moscow has not officially released data on its war dead since early in the war.
With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
Republika Srpska President Signs Decree Criminalizing Defamation
Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik on August 18 signed into law amendments that criminalize defamation in the Serb-majority entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina. The amendments say that making malicious or untrue statements about a person amounts to defamation and they make the offense punishable with fines. The National Assembly of Republika Srpska passed the amendments on July 20. They were adopted despite criticism that they represent an attack on freedom of opinion and a step toward the introduction of censorship. The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo condemned the criminalization of defamation as "a direct attack on the freedom of the press and expression." To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here and here.
Russia Puts International Criminal Court Prosecutor On Entry Ban List
Russia has banned entry to 54 British nationals, including Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), and journalists from the BBC and other media outlets in response to U.K. sanctions against its citizens and enterprises, the Foreign Ministry said on August 18. The ICC issued an arrest warrant in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of a war crime over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. The ministry said it will continue expanding the list in retaliation for sanctions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AP
Biden Administration Sharply Expands Temporary Status For Ukrainians Already In U.S.
The Biden administration on August 18 announced a major expansion of temporary legal status for Ukrainians living in the United States, granting a reprieve for those who fled Russia's invasion. The move is expected to make 166,700 Ukrainians eligible for Temporary Protected Status, up from about 26,000, the Homeland Security Department said. The war in Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis “requires that the United States continue to offer safety and protection to Ukrainians who may not be able to return to their country,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Canada Imposes Sanctions On Russian Individuals, Entities Over Human Rights Violations
Canada is imposing sanctions on 15 Russian individuals and three entities in what Ottawa said was a response to rising levels of human rights violations and violence faced by political opponents and critics in Russia, the Canadian Foreign Ministry said on August 18. The individuals and entities affected are senior officials of the Russian government, judiciary, and investigative committee, as well as federally funded courts, the ministry said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pro-Kremlin Ideologue Urges Tajik Migrants To Embrace Orthodoxy
Pro-Kremlin political analyst Aleksandr Dugin, often seen as a spiritual influencer of President Vladimir Putin, has suggested that Tajik migrants consider embracing the Russian language and Orthodox faith. Known for his radical right-wing viewpoints, Dugin on August 16 also urged Tajik migrants to contribute to Russia's defense efforts. Tajik officials have not responded to Dugin’s suggestion, which came after Dushanbe said it would send inspectors to five Russian cities to check on the living conditions of migrant laborers following reports that Tajiks had been rounded up or beaten by Russian police. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
- By AFP
Ukraine, Romania To Ease Border Red Tape After Russia's Withdrawal From Black Sea Grain Deal
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Kyiv wants to ease passage for goods to Romania. Speaking on August 18 during a visit to Bucharest, Shmyhal hailed "important and constructive" talks with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and said the countries had signed an agreement "ensuring the reliable transit of Ukrainian goods." Romania has become a key transit point for Ukrainian grain exports since Moscow scrapped a deal allowing safe passage for vessels on the Black Sea.
Russia Limits Powers Of Interpol Claiming Its Actions Have Been 'Unfriendly'
Russia's Internal Affairs Ministry says it has limited the authority of Interpol, the world's leading international law enforcement organization. The decision was implemented in March but disclosed only on August 17. Under the move, Interpol will only be allowed to carry out operations in Russia that are approved by the ministry. Lawmakers in February called Interpol's actions "unfriendly" and raised concerns over what they alleged was espionage through their access to Russian databases. Interpol, operates in 195 countries, focuses on tackling global crime, terrorism, organized and financial crime. Russia joined Interpol in 1990. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Russian Election Monitor's Co-Leader Ordered Into Pretrial Detention
The Basmansky district court of Moscow said on August 18 that the co-chairman of the Golos movement, Grigory Melkonyants, has been ordered into pretrial detention until October 17 on a charge of "running an undesirable organization," which carries a sentence of up to six years in prison. Police searched the Moscow office of Golos and the homes of the movement's members in Moscow and other parts of Russia on August 17. Established in 2013, Golos has monitored elections in Russia and other nations since the early 2000s. Last year, Golos and its 20 regional coordinators were designated as "foreign agents." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Russia Bans Entry To 20 Moldovan Officials After Chisinau Expels 45 Russian Diplomats
Russia has banned entry to 20 Moldovan officials following Moldova's "unfriendly" decision to expel 45 Russian diplomats and employees of the Russian Embassy.
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the move on August 18 in a statement but did not identify the Moldovan officials affected by the ban. RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service reported that the ban applied to 20 officials, including 18 lawmakers from President Maia Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS).
The other two are the deputy director of the border police, Oleg Bucataru, and the director of the Independent Press Association, Petru Macovei, RFE/RL said, citing sources.
The Moldovan ambassador to Russia was summoned on August 18 to the Foreign Ministry and handed a note of protest over what Moscow calls "Chisinau's unjustified decision to radically reduce the number of employees" of the Russian Embassy.
The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement claimed that limiting the number of Russian diplomats in Moldova is an “unfriendly step” that leads to the further destruction of Russian-Moldovan relations, “which are already in a deep crisis.”
Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu on July 26 ordered the Russian Embassy to reduce its staff to 25 from some 70 by August 15. The 45 Russians and their families left Moldova earlier this week just ahead of the deadline.
Popescu said the move will result in fewer "individuals to destabilize the country."
Sandu has firmly steered Moldova toward the West and last year gained an invitation for her country to open negotiations for European Union membership. She has also accused Moscow of trying to destabilize Moldova and has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A senior Moldovan official on August 18 said Russia's move was regrettable.
"This is not the first time the Russian authorities have resorted to such measures," Igor Zakharov, a communications adviser to the Moldovan foreign minister, was quoted by Reuters as saying.
"The Republic of Moldova is determined to resist destabilizing actions," he added.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Professor Who Supported Protests Says He's Been Expelled
Mahdi Khoei, a renowned Iranian sociology professor at Tehran’s Allameh University, says he has been expelled from the university after he supported nationwide protests that swept across the country following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
In an Instagram post on August 17, Khoei said he was dismayed at the move after teaching at the school for seven years.
"I am Mahdi Khoei, a sociology teacher at Allameh University. I've never bowed to any pressure, remained committed only to my students and the wider public. Now, after seven years, I've been handed a termination letter," he wrote.
Many Iranian university professors have faced expulsion for their support of the nationwide protests, while others have already been pushed from their jobs, including several professors at the University of Art in Tehran who were ousted earlier this month.
Anger over Amini's death in September 2022 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend classes. Protesting students have chanted "Women, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
In the wake of his social media post, a group of students from the university's Social Sciences department released a statement protesting the expulsion, saying the university should be seen as the "beating heart of resistance against oppression."
The students said their support for Professor Khoei was "unwavering" and warned of a class boycott should unwarranted intervention in academic freedoms continue.
Their message also contained a sharp rebuke of Ardeshir Entezari, the head of the Social Sciences department at the university, whom they criticized as being a "passive figure" in the matter, and warned that if there wasn't more clarity over faculty dismissals, they may demand Entezari's resignation.
"The university is our home, not a playground for arbitrary state bullying. To take it from us, you must face its real custodians," they said in the statement.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk To Play Champions League Home Games In Germany
Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk soccer club will play its Champions League home games in Germany this season at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Unable to host European games in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, Shakhtar's home games were held in the Polish capital, Warsaw, last season. The Ukrainian soccer champion said on August 18 that UEFA has agreed that the team can play in Hamburg, where it's likely to attract the support of Ukrainians who have been displaced during the war and are living in Germany and other countries. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Arrests and Road Closures As Pashtun Protesters Try To Reach Islamabad
The head of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) says several members of the Pakistani human rights group have been detained as they attempted to reach the Supreme Court in Islamabad to demand that the state protects their rights and ensure their security.
PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen said police detained PTM members en route to a protest at Islamabad's Supreme Court on August 18, using road closures and obstacles to try and stop large conveys of protesters headed to the capital.
Despite challenges created by authorities, Pashteen said the PTM activists are continuing their journey and still plan to protest outside of the Supreme Court in Islamabad.
"Road closures, roadblocks, police violence, and attempted arrests. In the midst of all this, PTM youths are resisting and moving forward," Pashteen said noting that some protesters have reached Tarnool, about 18 kilometers from Islamabad.
Pakistan's Pashtun population, the second-largest ethnic group in the country of some 231 million people, has been bolstered by an influx of refugees from neighboring Afghanistan.
The PTM campaigns for the rights of Pakistan’s estimated 35 million Pashtuns, many of whom live along the border with Afghanistan where the military has conducted campaigns against the Pakistani Taliban..
The PTM has accused Pakistani authorities of systematic discrimination against Pashtuns and say that the ethnic group is discriminated against under the country's constitution.
The PTM has been calling for the removal of military checkpoints in tribal areas and an end to "enforced disappearances," in which suspects are detained by Pakistani security forces without due process.
Thousands of Pakistani Pashtuns have been killed and millions displaced by the Pakistani Army's campaigns since 2003.
Mass protests erupted in 2020 after Sardar Arif Wazir, one of the leaders of the PTM, was assassinated when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his car. Many claimed he was killed by state-backed militants in the South Waziristan tribal district.
Moscow Court Shuts Rights Center That Honors Nobel Peace Laureate Andrei Sakharov
The Moscow City Court has shut the Sakharov Center, a prominent human rights organization dedicated to upholding civil liberties in Russia, saying it illegally hosted events outside of the capital, released videos lacking a foreign agent label, and committed other administrative discrepancies. Established in 1996, the center honors Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov's legacy and advocates for human rights. Labeled a "foreign agent" in 2014, it was designated as an undesirable organization in January for its rights-defending initiatives and was removed from its headquarters in Moscow as part of the Kremlin's crackdown on civil society. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Four Arrested After Soviet Army Monument Defaced In Sofia
A Soviet Army monument in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, was defaced by a group of soccer fans late on August 17. Four people were arrested on charges of vandalism, while the Russian Embassy voiced concerns about the act. City officials announced earlier in the day that a detailed plan to dismantle and move the monument, which has been vandalized before, had been submitted. Soviet monuments in several parts of Eastern Europe have been attacked or dismantled since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Young Children Interrogated By FSB Over Mother's Alleged Defamation Of Military
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has interrogated two children -- a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy -- while investigating a criminal case related to their mother's alleged defamation of the Russian military.
The Russian online journal Kholod reported on August 17 that the two children were summoned for questioning as part of the investigation into their mother, Lidia Prudovskaya, who has been charged with repeatedly "discrediting" the country's armed forces on social media.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The children were interrogated separately on July 31 in the presence of a psychologist and a social services representative for 15 minutes each. Prudovskaya was not permitted to be in attendance while her children were questioned, according to Kholod.
The charges against Prudovskaya, an attorney from the northwestern Arkhangelsk region, are related to 11 posts she allegedly made on VK, a Russian networking site that resembles Facebook. Prudovskaya's VK posts were reportedly only accessible to friends and included the text of criticisms of Russia's war in Ukraine made during a concert by the Russian popstar Zemfira.
Zemfira was quoted as saying that "Russia is destroying Ukraine and itself" and calling the war "absolutely senseless and cruel." She also said in her comments, believed to have been made during a concert in London in November 2022, that "right now, my country is destroying Ukraine and itself."
According to Prudovskaya's case file, philologist Natalia Khokhlova described Zemfira's comments as “distinguished by cruelty, heartlessness, and ruthlessness" and made without "reasonable grounds.”
Prudovskaya is also accused of posting comments made by Russian politician Leonid Gozman about Russian attacks on Kyiv. Gozman left Russia in September after serving two consecutive 15-day jail terms on charges of "equating" Soviet-era Russia with Nazi Germany.
Prudovskaya faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of the charges. Under Russian law, having children under the age of 14 can be considered grounds for delaying prison sentences.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Anne Applebaum: Putin 'Is Really Destroying Modern Russia'2
The Week In Russia: The Dramatic Pace Of Regress3
Ukraine Continues Evacuation Of Kupyansk As Russian Troops Mass4
Ukrainian Military Says Its Troops Continue Push To Sever Russia's Land Bridge To Crimea5
'I Sent Tajik Men's Bodies From Bakhmut,' Central Asian Migrant Worker Claims6
Jonathan Littell: 'Nothing Will Change In Russia Until It's Defeated In Ukraine'7
Russia's Ruble Is Still Weak, And Central Asians Are Paying The Price8
'Crisis Of Confidence': Ruble's Plunge Prompts Policy Clash In Russia As Costly War Drags On9
U.S. Rock Group Apologizes After Inviting Russian Fan Onstage In Georgia10
Ukraine Claims Strategic Town Recaptured As Counteroffensive Makes Progress In The South
Subscribe