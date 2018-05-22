Accessibility links

Zuckerberg: 'We Have Made Significant Investments To Protect The Integrity Of Elections'

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that "we weren't prepared enough for coordinated misinformation operations" during the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, but "since then we have made significant investments to protect the integrity of elections by making these kinds of attacks much harder to do on Facebook." Zuckerberg spoke on May 22 to a group of EU parliamentary leaders in Brussels. Zuckerberg testified last month to the U.S. Congress, and was previously noncommittal about appearing in Europe. (EbS via AP)

