Fears Of More Executions As Iran's New Espionage Bill Raises Alarm

• Widening Use Of The Death Penalty: Over the weekend, Iran’s parliament passed a bill imposing significantly harsher sentences for espionage and collaboration with hostile foreign governments, particularly targeting activities linked to Israel and the United States. Legal experts and human rights organizations warn that the law’s broad definitions and severe punishments could lead to arbitrary accusations and mass executions, including for activities that previously carried lesser sentences or would not have been considered espionage.

• Cooperation With UN Nuclear Watchdog Suspended: President Masud Pezeshkian this week enacted a law to suspend Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), alarming European powers who called the move "disastrous." Suspending cooperation with the IAEA means Iran will halt inspections, reporting, and oversight activities under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Western nations caution that reducing IAEA visibility risks triggering renewed sanctions and significantly heightens nuclear proliferation concerns.

• Will China Give Iran What Russia Won’t? Following its air defense failure during the recent conflict with Israel, Iran is seeking to modernize its outdated air force. Disappointed by Russia’s reluctance to deliver Sukhoi-35 jets -- despite a strategic partnership -- Iran is now looking to China for advanced J-10C fighter jets. However, Beijing is cautious, balancing ties with Persian Gulf states and US pressure, and may prefer economic over military support. With both Russia and China prioritizing their own interests, Iran faces increasing strategic isolation and limited options to rebuild its aerial capabilities.

The Big Issue

Death For Dissent

The passage of this bill comes in the aftermath of a brief but intense conflict with Israel and the United States, during which Iranian authorities have already executed several individuals accused of spying for Israel and detained hundreds more.

The legislation covers a wide range of activities, including intelligence gathering, operational cooperation, providing military, financial, or technological support, as well as manufacturing military drones, conducting cyberattacks, or sabotaging infrastructure for enemy states -- even if such actions are ineffective.

As part of the approved measures, espionage and collaboration with Israel, the US, or other hostile states are now classified as “corruption on Earth,” a charge that automatically carries the death penalty under Iranian law.

The bill also criminalizes a broader set of interactions, such as sharing images or videos with foreign media, publishing false news, or producing content that authorities claim threatens national security or public morale, with penalties ranging from lengthy prison sentences to execution

It also explicitly criminalizes the use, possession, sale, purchase, import, production, and distribution of Starlink satellite Internet devices. Possession or use of a Starlink terminal can result in six months to two years in prison

Why It Matters: The recent war with Israel exposed Mossad’s deep reach into Iran. Israel’s foreign intelligence service has shown clear dominance over Iran’s security apparatus, apparently prompting the bill’s passage.

Proponents have justified the new measures as necessary to counter foreign infiltration and threats to national security, but critics argue that the new law will likely be used to suppress dissent and target marginalized groups.

The bill also covers all Internet and communications equipment not certified by the Iranian government, but Starlink is specifically named as a threat due to its ability to bypass state censorship and surveillance.

The authorities fear Starlink enables clandestine contact with foreign intelligence, particularly Israel and the United States, and undermines state control over the flow of information.

To become law, the bill needs to be approved by the Guardian Council -- Iran’s constitutional watchdog -– before it can be enacted by the government.

What's Being Said: The bill was passed unanimously by the conservative-leaning parliament, with no abstentions. But it has been widely criticized by legal experts and rights groups.

Tehran-based lawyer Mohsen Borhani wrote on X that the passage of the bill was “an ugly joke” and its contents “violate legal and religious principles.”

Dadban, a collective of lawyers that consult activists, expressed concern with the bill’s retroactive application, allowing death penalties for acts not previously punishable, such as “propaganda against the establishment” or “collaboration with hostile media.”

It added that the bill introduces vague definitions of "espionage" and "collaboration with enemies," potentially endangering activists and journalists.

Political analyst Babak Dorbeiki told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the passage of the bill was so “shocking” he initially thought it was knee-jerk reaction to the war with Israel.

“But when you read the bill, you realize it is just a strange way of seeking vengeance,” he said.

Dorbeiki argued that the bill would also allow those in power to target their critics and neutralize them.

“This will be dangerous to not only critics of the Islamic republic, but also supporters who want to reform it,” he added.

Expert Opinion: “This bill fundamentally contradicts the principles of criminal law, Shi'ite jurisprudence, and the constitution,” legal expert Moein Khazaeli told Radio Farda, specifically criticizing its potential retroactive application if passed.

