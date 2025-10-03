Iranian Media Scoff At Trump’s Gaza Plan, But Tehran’s Quiet

Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter.

What You Need To Know

• No Love For Trump’s Gaza Plan: Conservative media in Iran have ripped into US President Donald Trump’s detailed proposal to end the war between Israel and the US-designated Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. They insist the plan only benefits Israel and is really only meant to save Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, with the exception of a short comment from Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Iranian officials have been noticeably quiet.

• Iran Approves Harsher Espionage Law: Iran’s Guardian Council this week approved a new law imposing harsher penalties, including the death sentence, for espionage and collaboration with Israel, the United States, and other “hostile states.” The decision follows months of debate in parliament and comes just days after UN experts condemned a surge in executions, with over 1,000 people executed in 2025 alone -- the highest in at least 15 years.

• Iranians Feel The Pinch As UN Sanctions Return: The UN reimposed “snapback” sanctions on Iran over the weekend. Despite Tehran calling the sanctions “illegal” and vowing endurance, inflation and cost of living are rising sharply for ordinary citizens. The sanctions include an arms embargo, ballistic missile restrictions, asset freezes, and travel bans, targeting Iran’s nuclear, missile, and military programs.

The Big Issue

Plan To ‘Bury’ Palestinian Statehood

Trump's Gaza plan, announced on September 29, is a 20-point proposal aimed at ending the war, securing the release of hostages, and setting a roadmap for Gaza's future governance and reconstruction.

The plan also obligates Hamas, an Iran-backed group which governs the Gaza enclave, to fully disarm and relinquish power. A transitional governing body of Palestinians, supervised by an international "Board of Peace" would then take responsibility for the territory.

The plan calls for the eventual transfer of governance to a reformed Palestinian Authority, laying the groundwork for a future Palestinian state—though this remains contentious with current Israeli leadership.

The proposal has drawn the ire of conservative media in Iran, which question its ability to bring lasting peace and claim its purpose is to benefit Netanyahu.

Young Journalists Club, an outlet affiliated with the state broadcaster, described the proposal as a “colonial project” meant to “bury the dream of a Palestinian state.”

The Tabnak news agency also cast doubt over the plan, writing, “Trump's plan for Gaza is not the start of a definite renaissance, but a diplomatic gamble whose economic promises are weighed against geopolitical realities.”

The hard-line Kayhan newspaper, whose chief editor is appointed by Iran's supreme leader, charged that Trump and Netanyahu “are looking to conquer Gaza and destroy Hamas under the guise of a ‘cease-fire’.”

Notably, the only official Iranian reaction has come from Araqchi, who told CNN the only sustainable plan for Gaza is one “which recognizes and respects the rights of Palestinians for self-determination.”

Why It Matters: On September 13, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Iran, which does not recognize Israel, abstained from the vote.

Tehran argued that the resolution “ignored the roots” of the conflict and unfairly blamed “both the occupier and the occupied.” It also opposed calls to disarm Palestinian “resistance groups,” including Hamas.

However, many within Iran criticized this abstention, saying Tehran missed an opportunity to advocate for Palestinians on the international stage, and warned that Iran’s hard-line stance could be counterproductive.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has long insisted that the conflict needs to be resolved through a referendum where only the “original inhabitants” of historic Palestine can participate.

What's Being Said: Mehrzad Boroujerdi, a professor of political science at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that Trump’s plan is “ambitious” and contains positive points.

“But the question is whether Hamas will agree to disarm and forego involvement in Gaza’s future governance,” he said. “The Palestinian Authority right now has little influence in Gaza.”

Critics of the plan in Iran insist that disarming Hamas is non-starter.

Hadi Borhani, an assistant professor at the University of Tehran, told the Iranian news website Khabar Online that the demand for Hamas to give its weapons is “a big problem” and that the people of Gaza have to decide who governs the enclave.

There have been no elections in the Gaza Strip since Hamas took power in 2007.

Expert Opinion: Boroujerdi speculated that after two years of war, “the people of Gaza” may be open to accepting Trump’s plan, but Hamas officials are unlikely to give in. “I would be surprised if they accepted it,” he added.

