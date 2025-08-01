Dissenting In Iran? You Won't Be Needing Your SIM Card, Then

Welcome back to the Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter.

• Iran Requires Praise Online To Regain SIM Access: The Islamic republic is cutting off cell service for Iranians who criticize the state online. To get reconnected, some have been told to post messages supporting the political establishment, RFE/RL’s Radio Farda has learned.

• Controversial 'Fake News' Bill Withdrawn: The Iranian government has withdrawn a controversial “fake news” bill following a strong backlash over its threat to free speech. Critics dubbed it the “bill of suffocation,” warning that vague terms like “disturbing public opinion” could justify harsh crackdowns on dissent and journalism. The bill, co-drafted by the government and judiciary, had been fast-tracked in parliament and proposed prison terms of up to 15 years for spreading false information, penalties harsher than those for some serious crimes.

• Iranian Shipping Network Hit With Major US Sanctions: The US Treasury this week sanctioned over 50 individuals and entities. It also identified more than 50 ships tied to a vast shipping network run by Hossein Shamkhani, a son of senior Iranian official Ali Shamkhani. The United Stated accuses the younger Shamkhani of exploiting his father's political clout to build a massive fleet of tankers and cargo ships, moving oil and goods from Iran, Russia, and beyond, earning billions. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the move, calling it a “crime against humanity” and a violation of international law.

Speak Out, Lose Service

Over the past year, and with renewed intensity this summer, Iranian authorities have ramped up a quiet but powerful method of pressuring citizens: blocking their SIM cards if they criticize the government on social media.

The targets? Not just journalists and activists, but academics and everyday users too. The pattern is clear: post something critical on platforms like Instagram or X, and you could suddenly lose mobile service. That means no calls, no texts, and in some cases, no access to banking or even ride-hailing apps.

To get reconnected, users say they’re required to delete the offending content, sign pledges to avoid future criticism, and in some cases, publish pro-Islamic republic posts.

Why It Matters: Legal experts say this tactic is both illegal under Iranian law and a clear violation of international norms. Some see this as an extension of the post-2022 crackdown on dissent and a warning to anyone who dares speak up.

The implications go far beyond speech. Losing your SIM card in Iran means being cut off from basic digital infrastructure -- a powerful form of pressure in a country where censorship already runs deep.

It’s no surprise Iran ranks near the bottom in global freedom indices. In its latest report, Freedom House cited vague laws, harsh penalties, and online surveillance as key reasons Iranians are increasingly afraid to speak openly, even in private.

What's Being Said: Take the case of Ali Akbar Gorji, a law professor at Tehran’s Shahid Beheshti University. His SIM card was shut off after he commented on Iran’s tensions with Israel. He told the Shargh newspaper that officials demanded the removal of his posts, but Radio Farda has learned that he was also told to post 20 times in support of the state.

Others shared similar stories with Radio Farda. One academic had to erase posts dating back to the 2022 "Women, Life, Freedom" protests. A user named Foad Ahmadi said authorities claimed he supported Israel, and as a result, not only lost mobile service, but also access to his bank account and everyday apps.

Expert Opinion: “Actions like blocking SIM cards or user accounts without filing a case or issuing a court ruling are clear violations of basic legal principles, including the separation of powers, the principle of legality, the presumption of innocence, and the right to a fair trial,” Mohammad Hadi Jafarpour, a lawyer, wrote.

