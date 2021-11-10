Belgrade Protesters Angered By Arrests Of Activists Who Egged Mladic Mural
People gathered in the center of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, to protest against the arrest of two activists detained after they threw eggs at a mural of war criminal Ratko Mladic on November 9. The protesters chanted "Fascists!" at a group of right-wingers shouting support for Mladic. By November 10, paint had been splashed on the mural. Mladic, 79, led Bosnian Serb forces during Bosnia-Herzegovina's 1992-95 war and was convicted by a UN tribunal of war crimes.