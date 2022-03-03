'Dad, Please Don't Die!': Harrowing Video Captures Deadly Russian Attack On Ukrainian Father And Son

A Ukrainian civilian says Russian troops opened fire on his vehicle, killing his father as they were evacuating from the town of Ivankiv in the Kyiv region. The man captured video of the February 25 attack on his phone and said he and his father, Oleh Bulavenko, had returned to their home to rescue their three dogs. RFE/RL has verified that no Ukrainian troops were in the area at the time of the shooting. The sole surviving dog refused the leave Bulavenko's body after the shooting. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing)