She Sang And Now Faces 74 Lashes. Iran Sentences Another Female Musician

Another female singer in Iran has been sentenced to 74 lashes after sharing a music video of herself performing without a head covering. The underground Tehran-based performer, who goes by the name Anita Popist, said she was sentenced for "violating public decency." Iran has been cracking down on female musicians who perform solo in public and violate its strict dress code. The ruling comes a month after singer Parastoo Ahmadi was sentenced to the same punishment.