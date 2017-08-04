Lawyer: Strasbourg Court Freezes Deportation Of Novaya Gazeta Journalist

The European Court of Human Rights has issued an extraordinary order barring the transfer of a journalist in Russia to the autocratic Central Asia county of Uzbekistan, the journalist's defense lawyer said in a statement on Facebook.

Attorney Kirill Koroteyev wrote on August 4 that the Strasbourg court approved a request freezing the deportation order against Ali Feruz, a Russian-born journalist for the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, pending the resolution of his appeal to the court.

Koroteyev told the Interfax news agency that the court gave Feruz until the end of September to submit his completed complaint for consideration.

Feruz, whose real name is Hudoberdi Nurmatov, was ordered deported by a Moscow court on August 1 because of alleged violations of migration law. Feruz says he has the right to remain in Russia pending a decision on his application for asylum.

Feruz left Russia at the age of 17 and accepted Uzbek citizenship, but he fled Uzbekistan in 2008 after allegedly being tortured for two days by Uzbek security forces.

His supporters claim that he faces torture, imprisonment, and possibly death if sent to Uzbekistan.

Numerous Russian and international organizations have issued statements in support of Feruz, including the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders, the Russian Union of Journalists, the Russian presidential advisory council on human rights, and others.

With reporting by Interfax